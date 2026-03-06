In years past, I'd highlight the differences between Head-to-Head and Rotisserie values by singling out each format's most representative player at each position. The All-H2H and All-Roto teams, I called them.

But why use such a gimmick? You don't just want representative players. You want all the players who gain or lose value based on your format of choice, and it should be simple enough to list them.

I agree. So that's what I've done this time around.

There are limitations, of course. I've only listed the players whose values change so significantly based on the format that my approach to them does as well. I also haven't delved into the deepest depths of each position, instead cutting off the list at about the point when the typical Rotisserie draft would end. You may argue, then, that these lists are too short, but if you highlight too much of something, the highlighting loses its meaning. I wanted to highlight only the distinctions that actually move the needle.

So what's the basis of these distinctions? Well, by Head-to-Head, I specifically mean Head-to-Head points, a Fantasy Football-style scoring system in which all player contributions feed into the same point total. One advantage of this scoring format is that more contributions can be recognized. For hitters, this usually means walks, strikeouts, doubles, and triples, among other things, but the walks and strikeouts are usually the biggest differentiators. Players with good plate discipline gain value in Head-to-Head points, while the players with poor plate discipline lose value.

Rotisserie leagues, traditionally speaking, only reward five contributions for hitters: batting average, home runs, RBI, runs, and stolen bases, with the aim being to balance them in a way that secures the highest finish in each. Because those are the only stats that matter, the players who excel in them generally count for more in this format. That's especially true for batting average and stolen bases, though the stolen base distinction can be overstated when you consider that each one is worth two points in CBS Head-to-Head scoring. Batting average isn't accounted for at all by points leagues, which necessarily can only measure totals, not percentages. Every hit matters in a Head-to-Head points league, but the ratio of hits to at-bats doesn't matter in the slightest.

That totals vs. percentages distinction is the biggest differentiator on the pitching side of the ledger because two of the five pitching categories in Rotisserie are percentages: ERA and WHIP, to go along with wins, strikeouts, and saves. How dominant a pitcher is, which is reflected mostly by ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts, is rewarded more in that format. How durable a pitcher is, which is reflected mostly by innings and the general accumulation of numbers, is rewarded more in Head-to-Head points -- particularly the CBS version, where innings are worth three points apiece, and strikeouts are worth only 0.5.

So to summarize, patient hitters stand out more in Head-to-Head while athletic ones stand out more in Roto, and on the pitching side, innings eaters stand out more in Head-to-Head while ratio darlings stand out more in Roto. With those distinctions in mind, here are the players at each position who gain the most in a particular format (and, incidentally, lose a little something in the other).

Catcher

Better in H2H

William Contreras, MIL

Will Smith, LAD

Adley Rutschman, BAL

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

Better in Roto

Hunter Goodman, COL

Salvador Perez, KC

Yainer Diaz, HOU

Dillon Dingler, DET

Logan O'Hoppe, DET

First base

Better in H2H

Freddie Freeman, LAD

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

Yandy Diaz, TB

Better in Roto

Alec Burleson, STL

Munetaka Murakami, CHW

Second base

Better in H2H

Ketel Marte, ARI

Jose Altuve, HOU

Gleyber Torres, DET

Brendan Donovan, SEA

Better in Roto

Jazz Chisholm, NYY

Ozzie Albies, ATL

Brandon Lowe, PIT

Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS

Bryson Stott, PHI

Jose Caballero, NYY

Luis Garcia, WAS

Third base

Better in H2H

Alex Bregman, CHC

Isaac Paredes, HOU

Max Muncy, LAD

Alec Bohm, PHI

Better in Roto

Junior Caminero, TB

Jazz Chisholm, NYY

Austin Riley, ATL

Eugenio Suarez, ARI

Jordan Westburg, BAL

José Caballero, NYY

Shortstop

Better in H2H

Mookie Betts, LAD

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

Corey Seager, TEX

Jacob Wilson, ATH

Xander Bogaerts, SD

JJ Wetherholt, STL

Kevin McGonigle, DET

J.P. Crawford, SEA

Better in Roto

Bobby Witt, KC

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

Trea Turner, PHI

Zachary Neto, LAA

C.J. Abrams, WAS

Trevor Story, BOS

Colson Montgomery, CHW

José Caballero, NYY

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

Outfield

Better in H2H

Juan Soto, NYM

Roman Anthony, BOS

Cody Bellinger, NYY

George Springer, TOR

José Altuve, HOU

Jakob Marsee, MIA

Brandon Nimmo, TEX

Ian Happ, CHC

Steven Kwan, CLE

Sal Frelick, MIL

Better in Roto

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

Jackson Chourio, MIL

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

Jackson Merrill, SD

Riley Greene, DET

Randy Arozarena, TB

Michael Harris, ATL

Jo Adell, LAA

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

Andy Pages, LAD

Chandler Simpson, TB

Alec Burleson, STL

Brenton Doyle, COL

José Caballero, NYY

Designated hitter

Better in H2H

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

Christian Yelich, MIL

Moises Ballesteros, CHC

Better in Roto

Bryce Eldridge, SF

Starting pitcher

Better in H2H

Logan Webb, SF

Framber Valdez, DET

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

Ranger Suarez, BOS

Aaron Nola, PHI

Zac Gallen, ARI

Better in Roto

Jacob deGrom, TEX

Chase Burns, CIN

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

Blake Snell, LAD

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

Drew Rasmussen, TB

Shota Imanaga, CHC

Relief pitcher

Better in H2H

Every starting pitcher with relief pitcher eligibility

Ryan Helsley, BAL

Carlos Estevez, K

Better in Roto

Every stud closer

Abner Uribe, MIL

Griffin Jax, TB

Bryan Abreu, HOU