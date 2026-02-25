You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Tiers 2.0: C 1B 2B

Below are the second base tiers for 2026, which reveal a startling lack of high-end options but enough late-round upside and category specialists to make up for it.

The Elite: Jazz Chisholm, Ketel Marte

The Near-Elite: Brice Turang

The Next-Best Things: Jose Altuve, Nico Hoerner, Luke Keaschall

The Fallback Options: Brandon Lowe, Ozzie Albies, Gleyber Torres†

The Last Resorts: Jorge Polanco, Xavier Edwards, Marcus Semien, Brendan Donovan†, Ceddanne Rafaela, Matt McLain, Bryson Stott, Otto Lopez, Jackson Holliday

The Leftovers: Luis Garcia, Brett Baty, Lenyn Sosa, Colt Keith, Jose Caballero, Brooks Lee, Tommy Edman, Jeff McNeil, Jake Cronenworth, Ernie Clement, Chase Meidroth, Romy Gonzalez, Andres Gimenez, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Willi Castro, Christian Moore, Luisangel Acuna, Sung-Mun Song

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues