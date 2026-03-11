You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C 1B

Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP RP

Below are the second base tiers for 2026, which suggest you'll have to pay a premium for the few difference-makers at the position. In deeper leagues, though, you may be able to make do with the abundant upside plays and category specialists available later.

The Elite: Jazz Chisholm, Ketel Marte

The Near-Elite: Brice Turang

The Next-Best Things: Jose Altuve, Nico Hoerner, Luke Keaschall

The Fallback Options: Brandon Lowe, Ozzie Albies, Gleyber Torres†

The Last Resorts: Xavier Edwards, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Matt McLain, Brendan Donovan†, Ceddanne Rafaela, Bryson Stott, Otto Lopez, Jackson Holliday

The Leftovers: Luis Garcia, Brett Baty, Lenyn Sosa, Colt Keith, Jose Caballero, Willi Castro, Brooks Lee, Tommy Edman, Jeff McNeil, Jake Cronenworth, Ernie Clement, Chase Meidroth, Romy Gonzalez, Andres Gimenez, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Christian Moore, Luisangel Acuna, Sung-Mun Song

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues