You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers: C 1B

Below are the third base tiers for 2026, which show a position with a steep drop-off and few promising options to fall back on. It's not as weak as second base, but the urgency to fill this position may be even higher.

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm

The Near-Elite: Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Eugenio Suarez, Maikel Garcia

The Next-Best Things: Isaac Paredes, Alex Bregman†, Max Muncy†, Jordan Westburg^

The Fallback Options: Matt Chapman

The Last Resorts: Noelvi Marte, Kazuma Okamoto, Royce Lewis

The Leftovers: Addison Barger, Mark Vientos, Alec Bohm, Carlos Correa, Brett Baty, Josh Jung, Caleb Durbin, Matt Shaw, Zach McKinstry, Colt Keith, Miguel Vargas, Jose Caballero, Brooks Lee, Ernie Clement, Josh Smith, Connor Norby, Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Willi Castro

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues