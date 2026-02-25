You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Tiers 2.0: C 1B 2B 3B

Below are the third base tiers for 2026, which show a position that's hurting once the high-end options are off the board. And even some of those aren't entirely worry-free, which is why this position figures to be the source of the greatest anxiety on Drafty Day.

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm

The Near-Elite: Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Eugenio Suarez, Maikel Garcia

The Next-Best Things: Alex Bregman†, Max Muncy†

The Fallback Options: Matt Chapman, Kazuma Okamoto, Isaac Paredes

The Last Resorts: Noelvi Marte, Royce Lewis, Alec Bohm, Jordan Westburg^

The Leftovers: Addison Barger, Mark Vientos, Carlos Correa, Brett Baty, Josh Jung, Caleb Durbin, Jordan Lawlar, Matt Shaw, Zach McKinstry, Colt Keith, Miguel Vargas, Jose Caballero, Brooks Lee, Ernie Clement, Josh Smith, Connor Norby, Marcelo Mayer, Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Willi Castro

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues