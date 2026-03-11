You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C 1B

Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP RP

Below are the third base tiers for 2026, which depict the position of greatest urgency on Draft Day. The usability of these players is in question once the high-end options are gone, and even some of those aren't exactly worry-free.

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm

The Near-Elite: Manny Machado, Austin Riley^, Eugenio Suarez^, Maikel Garcia

The Next-Best Things: Alex Bregman†, Max Muncy†

The Fallback Options: Matt Chapman, Kazuma Okamoto, Isaac Paredes

The Last Resorts: Noelvi Marte, Royce Lewis, Alec Bohm, Jordan Westburg^

The Leftovers: Addison Barger, Jordan Lawlar, Carlos Correa, Brett Baty, Josh Jung, Caleb Durbin, Mark Vientos, Matt Shaw, Zach McKinstry, Colt Keith, Miguel Vargas, Jose Caballero, Willi Castro, Brooks Lee, Ernie Clement, Josh Smith, Connor Norby, Marcelo Mayer, Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues