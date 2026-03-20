You've told me what you want, what you really, really want, and it's to go back to 1997 -- a simpler time, with rankings you could reach out and touch.

The home printer market was booming, and the paper documents flowed like wine. It seemed like it would always be so, but evidently not. They're pretty hard to come by now, and yet, for a time like Draft Day, they seem like they'd be more convenient than fumbling around with a screen.

That's how I feel, anyway, and every year, you tell me I'm not alone. As soon as I release the first edition of Tiers, I'm inundated with the same question: When can I get them all on one printable page?

Well, the answer is now, in Version 4.0, just before the biggest draft weekend

Tiers, for those who don't know, are an alternate form of rankings that signal where the biggest drop-offs are at each position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

And now, every position's tiers can be in hand literally, provided you have a printer. This link will take you to a one-page document perfectly formatted for printing. Click on it and get to tubthumping.

As for those of you who prefer to stick to screens ...

Catcher

The Elite: Cal Raleigh

The Near-Elite: Hunter Goodman, William Contreras, Ben Rice, Shea Langeliers

The Next-Best Things: Agustin Ramirez, Drake Baldwin, Will Smith, Salvador Perez, Adley Rutschman

The Fallback Options: (Ivan Herrera), Samuel Basallo, Carter Jensen, Yainer Diaz, Gabriel Moreno, Francisco Alvarez

The Last Resorts: J.T. Realmuto, Alejandro Kirk, Austin Wells, Kyle Teel, Dillon Dingler, Logan O'Hoppe

The Leftovers: Tyler Stephenson, (Moises Ballesteros), Harry Ford, Victor Caratini, Carson Kelly, Ryan Jeffers, Edgar Quero, Sean Murphy, Miguel Amaya, Carlos Narvaez, Danny Jansen

First base

The Elite: Nick Kurtz, Vladimir Guerrero

The Near-Elite: Pete Alonso, Matt Olson, Bryce Harper, Rafael Devers, Freddie Freeman, Josh Naylor

The Next-Best Things: Ben Rice, Vinnie Pasquantino, Yandy Diaz†, Tyler Soderstrom, Michael Busch

The Fallback Options: Salvador Perez, Jonathan Aranda, Sal Stewart, Spencer Torkelson

The Last Resorts: Munetaka Murakami, Willson Contreras, Alec Burleson, Spencer Steer, Luis Arraez, Kyle Manzardo, Christian Walker, (Bryce Eldridge)

The Leftovers: Andrew Vaughn, Jake Burger, Coby Mayo, Josh Smith, Miguel Vargas, Nolan Schanuel, Ryan O'Hearn, TJ Rumfield, Charlie Condon, Lenyn Sosa, Paul Goldschmidt, Triston Casas, Romy Gonzalez, Josh Bell, Rhys Hoskins

Second base

The Elite: Jazz Chisholm, Ketel Marte

The Near-Elite: Brice Turang

The Next-Best Things: Nico Hoerner, Luke Keaschall, Jose Altuve

The Fallback Options: Ozzie Albies, Brandon Lowe

The Last Resorts: Xavier Edwards, Matt McLain, Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Gleyber Torres, Brendan Donovan†, Ceddanne Rafaela, Bryson Stott, Otto Lopez, Jackson Holliday

The Leftovers: Luis Garcia, Brett Baty, Cole Young, Colt Keith, Jose Caballero, Willi Castro, Max Muncy, Brooks Lee, Tommy Edman, Jeff McNeil, Jake Cronenworth, Ernie Clement, Lenyn Sosa, Chase Meidroth, Romy Gonzalez, Andres Gimenez, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Christian Moore, Luisangel Acuna, Sung-Mun Song

Third base

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm

The Near-Elite: Manny Machado, Austin Riley^, Eugenio Suarez^, Maikel Garcia

The Next-Best Things: Alex Bregman†, Max Muncy†

The Fallback Options: Matt Chapman, Kazuma Okamoto, Isaac Paredes

The Last Resorts: Noelvi Marte, Royce Lewis, Alec Bohm, Jordan Westburg^

The Leftovers: Addison Barger, Jordan Lawlar, Carlos Correa, Brett Baty, Josh Jung, Caleb Durbin, Mark Vientos, Matt Shaw, Josh Smith, Zach McKinstry, Colt Keith, Miguel Vargas, Jose Caballero, Willi Castro, Max Muncy, Brooks Lee, Ernie Clement, Connor Norby, Marcelo Mayer, Ryan McMahon, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India

Shortstop

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Elly De La Cruz^

The Elite: Gunnar Henderson, Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts†, Geraldo Perdomo†

The Near-Elite: Zachary Neto^, C.J. Abrams^, Corey Seager, Bo Bichette

The Next-Best Things: Trevor Story^, Jeremy Pena

The Fallback Options: Willy Adames, Dansby Swanson, Konnor Griffin, Jacob Wilson†

The Last Resorts: Colson Montgomery, Xavier Edwards, JJ Wetherholt, Kevin McGonigle, Xander Bogaerts†, Otto Lopez

The Leftovers: Carlos Correa, Ezequiel Tovar, Masyn Winn, Colt Emerson, Josh Smith, Anthony Volpe, Zach McKinstry, Jose Caballero, Nasim Nunez, Brooks Lee, J.P. Crawford, Ernie Clement, Ha-seong Kim

Outfield

The First-Rounders: Aaron Judge, (Shohei Ohtani), Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna, Julio Rodriguez^, (Kyle Schwarber)†

The Elite: Fernando Tatis, Corbin Carroll, Jackson Chourio, Pete Crow-Armstrong, James Wood, (Yordan Alvarez)

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Wyatt Langford, Brent Rooker^, Byron Buxton, Randy Arozarena^, Roman Anthony†, George Springer

The Next-Best Things: (Christian Yelich), Jarren Duran, Riley Greene, Tyler Soderstrom, Michael Harris^, Jackson Merrill, Seiya Suzuki, Jose Altuve, Oneil Cruz^

The Fallback Options: Kyle Stowers, Brandon Nimmo, Jo Adell, Luis Robert, Teoscar Hernandez, Jakob Marsee, Taylor Ward, Ian Happ, Mike Trout, Daulton Varsho, Lawrence Butler, Andy Pages, Chandler Simpson^

The Last Resorts: Jac Caglianone, Daylen Lile, Ramon Laureano, Bryan Reynolds, Noelvi Marte, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brenton Doyle, Steven Kwan, Sal Frelick, Dylan Crews, Alec Burleson, Wilyer Abreu, Heliot Ramos, Justin Crawford, Carson Benge, Owen Caissie, Chase DeLauter, Trent Grisham, Joshua Lowe, TJ Friedl

The Leftovers: Kerry Carpenter, Addison Barger, Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez, Adolis Garcia, Mickey Moniak, (Marcell Ozuna), Cedric Mullins, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Beavers, Jake McCarthy, Isaac Collins, Zach McKinstry, Colton Cowser, Jose Caballero, Willi Castro, Evan Carter, Jordan Beck, Andrew Benintendi, Mike Yastrzemski, Jake Mangum, Victor Robles, Nick Castellanos, Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Wallner, Austin Hays, Tyler O'Neill, Cam Smith, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott, Harrison Bader, Lars Nootbaar, Jeff McNeil, Ryan O'Hearn, Zach Cole, Trevor Larnach, Tommy Edman, Tyler Freeman, Wenceel Perez, Parker Meadows, Jonathan India, Jake Meyers, Spencer Jones, Gavin Lux, Jacob Melton

Starting pitcher

The First-Rounders: Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, Paul Skenes

The Elite: Chris Sale, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Logan Gilbert, Cristopher Sanchez, Bryan Woo, Max Fried, Hunter Brown, Cole Ragans, Jacob deGrom^, Logan Webb†, Framber Valdez†

The Near-Elite: Jesus Luzardo, Freddy Peralta, George Kirby, Kyle Bradish, Joe Ryan, Shohei Ohtani^, Eury Perez, Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman†

The Next-Best Things: Nolan McLean, Cameron Schlittler, Nick Pivetta, Nick Lodolo, Chase Burns, Brandon Woodruff, Tyler Glasnow, Trevor Rogers, Gavin Williams

The Fallback Options: Nathan Eovaldi, Bubba Chandler, Jacob Misiorowski, Tatsuya Imai, Spencer Strider, Shota Imanaga, Sandy Alcantara, Michael King, Emmet Sheehan, Cade Horton, Ranger Suarez, Kris Bubic, Sonny Gray, Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray, Luis Castillo, Carlos Rodon, Blake Snell, Drew Rasmussen^, Ryan Pepiot, Matthew Boyd, Trey Yesavage

The Last Resorts: Edward Cabrera, MacKenzie Gore, Michael Burrows, Shane McClanahan, Tanner Bibee, Aaron Nola, Zac Gallen, Andrew Abbott, Gerrit Cole, Ryne Nelson*, Shane Baz, Shane Smith, Merrill Kelly, Ryan Weathers, Cody Ponce*, Jack Leiter, Kodai Senga, Jacob Lopez, Grayson Rodriguez, Mick Abel, Andrew Painter, Braxton Ashcraft*, Will Warren, Grant Holmes, Chad Patrick, Noah Cameron, Roki Sasaki, Sean Manaea, Shane Bieber, Joe Musgrove

The Leftovers: Bryce Miller, Jack Flaherty Reid Detmers*, Tyler Mahle, Luis Severino, Bailey Ober, Reynaldo Lopez, Joey Cantillo*, Connelly Early, Didier Fuentes, Parker Messick, Payton Tolle*, Robby Snelling, Zebby Matthews, Logan Henderson, Jameson Taillon, Brayan Bello, Seth Lugo, Casey Mize, Brady Singer, Chris Bassitt, Ben Brown*, Quinn Priester, Jose Berrios, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Michael Wacha, Zack Littell, Jose Soriano, Mitch Keller, Rhett Lowder, Cade Cavalli, Taj Bradley, Luis Morales, Luis Gil, Justin Steele, Cade Cavalli, Brandon Sproat, Lucas Giolito, Jared Jones, Jonah Tong, Anthony Kay*, Steven Matz*, Ian Seymour*, Tyler Wells, Justin Verlander, Max Meyer, Hunter Greene, Spencer Schwellenbach, Corbin Burnes, Joe Boyle, Zach Eflin, Cristian Javier

Relief pitcher

The Elite: Mason Miller, Edwin Diaz, Andres Munoz, Cade Smith, Aroldis Chapman, Jhoan Duran

The Near-Elite: David Bednar, Devin Williams, Raisel Iglesias, Josh Hader

The Next-Best Things: Jeff Hoffman, Ryan Helsley, Emilio Pagan, Daniel Palencia

The Fallback Options: Carlos Estevez, Trevor Megill, Kenley Jansen, Pete Fairbanks, Dennis Santana, Seranthony Dominguez, Ryan Walker, Griffin Jax

The Last Resorts: Robert Garcia, Riley O'Brien, Kirby Yates, Clayton Beeter, Paul Sewald, Hogan Harris, Taylor Rogers, Seth Halvorsen

The Next-in-Line: Abner Uribe, Bryan Abreu, Robert Suarez, Matt Svanson, JoJo Romero, Edwin Uceta, Garrett Cleavinger, Justin Sterner, Kevin Ginkel, Cole Sands, Elvis Alvarado, Victor Vodnik

^:one tier lower in points leagues | †: one tier lower in categories leagues | *:RP-eligible | ( ): DH-only

