2026 Fantasy Baseball: Midseason top 50 prospect rankings led by Jesus Made, Franklin Arias

The All-Star break allows me to take on some big picture tasks that aren't as possible during the daily grind of the season. Among those is updating my prospect rankings, which should naturally look a bit different than they did at the start of the season.

A big reason why is that a number of those prospects no longer qualify. What does it mean to qualify? My standards for this midseason list are more stringent than the preseason one. Anyone who has appeared in a major league game is out of the running.

What about those who have yet to accumulate 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, or 45 days on the active roster? Look, normally I'd call them prospects as well, but this article needs to have some staying power. The risk of one of those players surpassing those thresholds before you get around to reading it, thus rendering it outdated, is simply too high.

If, however, you have to know where someone like Ryan Waldschmidt would rank if he indeed did qualify, just look for this graphic:

Wherever I've inserted it is where that already-debuted prospect would rank. And with that, I've figured out how to represent such players without officially ranking them. You get to have your cake and eat it, too.

As for who won't be represented, the answer is the latest draft class. That's partly because the draft hasn't happened yet, but partly because I like to take my time evaluating those players before jumping in with a ranking. Fewer of them means more spots available for other prospects who you may not hear about otherwise.

All stats are updated through Wednesday, July 8. Write-ups are included for the top 12 and select others for which further explanation is needed.

1. Jesus Made, SS, Brewers

Age: 19

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: .274 BA (299 AB), 8 HR, 24 SB, .776 OPS, 33 BB, 49 K

Though a higher home run output would bolster his case, Jesus Made is more than holding his own as a 19-year-old at Double-A and still has the makings of a Jose Ramirez type.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

2. Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Age: 19

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: .280 BA (289 AB), 10 HR, 30 SB, .797 OPS, 38 BB, 75 K

Leo De Vries is also still growing into his power but has upped his stolen base game this year and remains well ahead of schedule as a 19-year-old at Double-A.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

3. Franklin Arias, SS, Red Sox

Age: 20

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: .332 BA (256 AB), 17 HR, 5 SB, 1.020 OPS, 34 BB, 38 K

Franklin Arias' bat skills were evident in the lower minors, but the leap he's made as a power hitter this year has him threatening to overtake Made and De Vries, even if he's not the base-stealer they are.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

4. Kade Anderson, SP, Mariners

Age: 22

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: 8-1, 1.36 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 72 2/3 IP, 10 BB, 108 K

My heart wanted to place Kade Anderson No. 1, given that he's closer to the majors than the three ahead of him here and a near lock for an immediate impact in Fantasy, for as thoroughly as he's dominated Double-A.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

5. Josue De Paula, OF, Dodgers

Age: 21

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: .320 BA (319 AB), 15 HR, 25 SB, .966 OPS, 53 BB, 49 K

The bat will need to carry Josue De Paula since he brings almost no defensive value, but with every move up the ladder, it looks increasingly like it will -- and handily.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

6. Seth Hernandez, SP, Pirates

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A, Low-A

2026 stats: 6-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 69 IP, 30 BB, 111 K

Seth Hernandez probably has Kade Anderson beat in pure talent, but he's shown some slight vulnerabilities since moving up to High-A, even as his strikeout rate remains through the roof.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

7. Eli Willits, SS, Nationals

Age: 18

2026 levels: Low-A, High-A

2026 stats: .282 BA (273 AB), 12 HR, 38 SB, .914 OPS, 60 BB, 71 K

Power was the most questionable tool for last year's No. 1 overall pick, but even at 18, Eli Willits is showing he has enough to work with and may soon give the Nationals what they once had in Trea Turner.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

8. Mike Sirota, OF, Dodgers

Age: 23

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .325 BA (268 AB), 14 HR, 11 SB, 1.056 OPS, 74 BB, 76 K

Another year of five-category production (not to mention superlative plate discipline) is enough to vault Mike Sirota into the elite prospects. And to think the Dodgers only gave up Gavin Lux for him.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

9. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers

Age: 20

2026 levels: has not played -- injured

2025 stats: .255 BA (474 AB), 13 HR, 32 SB, .741 OPS, 70 BB, 108 K

Sebastian Walcott may be just a month away from returning from an internal brace procedure on his right elbow and ranked alongside Jesus Made and Leo De Vries before it, possibly possessing the most power of the three.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

10. Theo Gillen, OF, Rays

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .310 BA (274 AB), 12 HR, 31 SB, .932 OPS, 44 BB, 78 K

The realization of power has turned Theo Gillen into the sort of all-around force that belongs in the top 10, though we'll need to monitor his progress at Double-A, given his bumpy introduction there.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

11. Ryan Sloan, SP, Mariners

Age: 20

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: 2-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 62 1/3 IP, 12 BB, 77 K

Ryan Sloan has a high-octane fastball, a fully decked out secondary arsenal, elite control, and the sort of ground-ball skills that are going to pay off better in the majors than the minors, where poor fielding is mostly to blame for his high ERA.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

12. Walker Jenkins, OF, Twins

Age: 21

2026 levels: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .307 BA (150 AB), 5 HR, 7 SB, .902 OPS, 22 BB, 26 K

The long-awaited payoff appears to be on the verge for Walker Jenkins, who has come back from his latest health issue (a sprained shoulder) looking like he has nothing more to accomplish at Triple-A, combining superlative plate discipline with premium exit velocities.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

13. Eduardo Quintero, OF, Dodgers

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A

2026 stats: .297 BA (259 AB), 7 HR, 33 SB, .882 OPS, 48 BB, 66 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

14. Rainiel Rodriguez, C, Cardinals

Age: 19

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .281 BA (270 AB), 11 HR, 10 SB, .845 OPS, 40 BB, 75 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

15. Joshua Baez, OF, Cardinals

Age: 23

2026 levels: Triple-A

2026 stats: .255 BA (318 AB), 28 HR, 14 SB, .911 OPS, 25 BB, 105 K

Joshua Baez looked even more promising when he cut his strikeout rate down to 21 percent between two stops last year, but the power/speed combo is enticing enough to roll the dice on him even with the 30 percent strikeout rate he's running now.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

16. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies

Age: 22

2026 levels: has not played -- injured

2025 stats: .264 BA (432 AB), 14 HR, 59 SB, .825 OPS, 82 BB, 123 K

Aidan Miller would likely be pushing for a promotion now if not for the back issue that's sidelined him all year. Trea Turner appears to have lost a step in the field and may end up shifting to another position to accommodate Miller.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

17. Luis Pena, SS, Brewers

Age: 19

2026 levels: Rookie, High-A

2026 stats: .304 BA (102 AB), 1 HR, 19 SB, .810 OPS, 18 BB, 25 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

18. Josuar Gonzalez, SS, Giants

Age: 18

2026 levels: Rookie

2026 stats: .373 BA (67 AB), 1 HR, 6 SB, 1.040 OPS, 15 BB, 16 K

Josuar Gonzalez has checked every box so far in the lowest levels of the minors and continues to invite Francisco Lindor comparisons as a switch-hitter who fields his position well and has power to dream on.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

19. Max Clark, OF, Tigers

Age: 21

2026 levels: Triple-A

2026 stats: .266 BA (312 AB), 7 HR, 19 SB, .754 OPS, 40 BB, 51 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

20. Zyhir Hope, OF, Dodgers

Age: 21

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: .289 BA (308 AB), 18 HR, 13 SB, .883 OPS, 38 BB, 87 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

21. Thomas White, SP, Marlins

Age: 21

2026 levels: Low-A, Triple-A

2026 stats: 0-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 24 2/3 IP, 15 BB, 35 K

Between the poor control, the short outings, and the shoulder injury that ended his season, Thomas White may not belong this high in the rankings anymore, but those growing pains weren't unexpected for what's still the most talented left-hander in the minors.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

22. Eric Hartman, OF, Braves

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A

2026 stats: .281 BA (302 AB), 20 HR, 32 SB, .896 OPS, 31 BB, 78 K

Eric Hartman already stood out for his athleticism, possessing some of the best speed in all the minors, but a change in the positioning of his hands has unlocked considerable power as well, vaulting him up the rankings.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

23. Charlie Condon, 1B, Rockies

Age: 23

2026 levels: Triple-A

2026 stats: .289 BA (291 AB), 20 HR, 1.006 OPS, 52 BB, 85 K

Charlie Condon, the third overall pick in the 2024 draft, looked like a big-time miss for the Rockies in his first two professional seasons but has exploded this year and particularly of late, batting .346 (46 for 133) with 16 homers and a 1.308 OPS in his past 36 games.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

24. James Tibbs, OF, Dodgers

Age: 23

2026 levels: Triple-A

2026 stats: .283 BA (321 AB), 21 HR, .955 OPS, 65 BB, 99 K

Teams played hot potato with James Tibbs last year, but he wound up in the hands of the one who knew how to bring out the best in him. His numbers have slipped a little in recent weeks as he's contended with a forearm issue.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

25. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Twins

Age: 23

2026 levels: Triple-A

2026 stats: .247 BA (81 AB), 6 HR, 3 SB, .923 OPS, 23 BB, 31 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

26. Caleb Bonemer, SS, White Sox

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .240 BA (292 AB), 21 HR, 13 SB, .899 OPS, 51 BB, 101 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

27. Kaelen Culpeper, SS, Twins

Age: 23

2026 levels: Triple-A

2026 stats: .272 BA (250 AB), 14 HR, 15 SB, .868 OPS, 37 BB, 51 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

28. George Lombard, SS, Yankees

Age: 21

2026 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2026 stats: .258 BA (233 AB), 8 HR, 12 SB, .833 OPS, 47 BB, 61 K

George Lombard continues to underwhelm statistically, but that's partly because the Yankees have been aggressive about promoting him whenever he gets comfortable at a level. You can see from the expanded data set, a Triple-A, what the fuss is all about, from the high exit velocities to the low chase rate to the ease with which he pulls the ball in the air.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

29. Alfredo Duno, C, Reds

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .260 BA (269 AB), 18 HR, .905 OPS, 54 BB, 85 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

30. Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Guardians

Age: 21

2026 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2026 stats: .297 BA (293 AB), 11 HR, .885 OPS, 38 BB, 69 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

31. Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Cubs

Age: 19

2026 levels: Low-A, High-A

2026 stats: .277 BA (278 AB), 15 HR, 8 SB, .899 OPS, 52 BB, 67 K

Josiah Hartshorn seems particularly advanced for his age, not only delivering on his power potential right away but also standing out for his pitch recognition and strike-zone judgment even with the added complication of switch-hitting.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

32. JoJo Parker, SS, Blue Jays

Age: 19

2026 levels: Low-A

2026 stats: .248 BA (258 AB), 9 HR, 21 SB, .827 OPS, 56 BB, 80 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

33. Bryce Rainer, SS, Tigers

Age: 21

2026 levels: Low-A, High-A

2026 stats: .272 BA (250 AB), 10 HR, 15 SB, .850 OPS, 43 BB, 104 K

Bryce Rainer has had trouble syncing up his swing as he's worked his way back from a torn labrum in his right shoulder, causing his strikeout rate to balloon. It's been less pronounced in recent weeks, though, and he's throttled the ball when he's made contact.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

34. Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners

Age: 21

2026 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2026 stats: .228 BA (285 AB), 25 HR, .904 OPS, 57 BB, 107 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

35. Edward Florentino, OF, Pirates

Age: 19

2026 levels: Low-A, High-A

2026 stats: .231 BA (216 AB), 14 HR, .835 OPS, 45 BB, 71 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

36. Anthony Eyanson, SP, Red Sox

Age: 21

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: 3-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 55 2/3 IP, 20 BB, 71 K

The Red Sox have equipped Anthony Eyanson with a couple more ticks of velocity from his college days, and between that, the over-the-top delivery, and the full complement of secondary offerings, he's emerged as arguably this year's biggest breakout on the pitching side.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

37. Luis Hernandez, SS, Giants

Age: 17

2026 levels: Rookie

2026 stats: .298 BA (161 AB), 6 HR, 5 SB, .928 OPS, 18 BB, 32 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

38. Ethan Salas, C, Padres

Age: 20

2026 levels: Double-A

2026 stats: .278 BA (223 AB), 7 HR, 13 SB, .765 OPS, 223 AB, 26 BB, 37 K

Ethan Salas has cooled down quite a bit after an early-season surge, but he still brings a lot of defensive value and remains young for his level even after a year lost to injury. His standing for Fantasy is difficult to gauge, but evaluators seem bullish again.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

39. Angel Genao, SS, Guardians

Age: 22

2026 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2026 stats: .287 BA (279 AB), 9 HR, 8 SB, .834 OPS, 46 BB, 55 K

The enthusiasm for Angel Genao is a little easier to understand now that he's advanced to Triple-A, where exit velocities are public, and there's definitely hope for power if he can angle the ball a little better. He resembles Otto Lopez as a hitter.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

40. Bo Davidson, OF, Giants

Age: 24

2026 levels: Double--A

2026 stats: .267 BA (262 AB), 18 HR, 13 SB, .844 OPS, 28 BB, 71 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

41. Felnin Celesten, SS, Mariners

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A

2026 stats: .311 BA (286 AB), 12 HR, 17 SB, .931 OPS, 42 BB, 68 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

42. Aiva Arquette, SS, Marlins

Age: 22

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .240 BA (171 AB), 9 HR, 12 SB, .759 OPS, 12 BB, 39 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

43. Francisco Renteria, OF, Phillies

Age: 17

2026 levels: Rookie

2026 stats: .369 BA (103 AB), 3 HR, 16 SB, 1.018 OPS, 16 BB, 19 K

Early returns suggest Francisco Renteria is further along developmentally than his youth would suggest, showing off not just his massive power and speed but also his barrel feel and strike-zone judgment. As with any hitter this far down the ladder, his ability to read spin will carry the day.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

44. Steele Hall, SS, Reds

Age: 18

2026 levels: Rookie

2026 stats: .301 BA (186 AB), 10 HR, 22 SB, .969 OPS, 30 BB, 55 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

45. Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, Nationals

Age: 20

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .235 BA (294 AB), 13 HR, 13 SB, .760 OPS, 35 BB, 69 K

The move up to Double-A may have been a touch aggressive for the 20-year-old Devin Fitz-Gerald, whose numbers have flattened since then, but his soft skills (working the count, taking the extra base, elevating to his pull side) should allow him to maximize his output once he grows accustomed to that level.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

46. Cam Cannarella, OF, Marlins

Age: 22

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .367 BA (180 AB), 12 HR, 7 SB, 1.058 OPS, 27 BB, 28 K

Cam Cannarella's production has been just as good since moving up to Double-A, which suggests that it wasn't just a product of him being too advanced for his level. Defensive might be his carrying tool, too, so he's well overdue for some Fantasy love.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

47. Seaver King, SS, Nationals

Age: 23

2026 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2026 stats: .306 BA (268 AB), 10 HR, 9 SB, .889 OPS, 30 BB, 62 K

Second half call-up is ... expected.

48. Ethan Holliday, OF, Rockies

Age: 19

2026 levels: Low-A

2026 stats: .262 BA (122 AB), 9 HR, .952 OPS, 23 BB, 43 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

49. Kendry Chourio, SP, Royals

Age: 18

2026 levels: Low-A, High-A

2026 stats: 5-1, 2.26 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 67 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 65 K

Much of the enthusiasm for Kendry Chourio is tied to his youth. He's one of the best strike-throwers in all the minors and has a strong velocity foundation to work with, which points to a high ceiling overall.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

50. Owen Ayers, C, Cubs

Age: 25

2026 levels: High-A, Double-A

2026 stats: .322 BA (258 AB), 22 HR, 1.094 OPS, 48 BB, 75 K

A late bloomer whose age is likely to give some Fantasy Baseballers pause, Owen Ayers is producing too well not to take him seriously, especially when you consider that he's an asset defensively at one of the most premium positions, which should motivate the Cubs to try him out.

Second half call-up is ... possible.