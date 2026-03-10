shohei-ohtani.jpg

I've written repeatedly about my new approach to auctions (otherwise known as salary cap drafts), with this being Year 3 of me implementing it.

In short, I can no longer splurge on personal favorites and trust that I'll be able to make up the difference with smarter low-dollar buys than everyone else. The widespread acceptance of Statcast, among other analytical advancements, has closed whatever knowledge gap I once had. The better way to gain an edge now is through pure drafting efficiency, which means putting aside my personal feelings about players and accepting whatever discounts come my way.

But which discounts? After all, the typical auction will see dozens of players go for less than I project them for, and I can't have them all. How can I be sure that I'm winning the right ones? I'll reuse a phrase that I introduced in my Head-to-Head points auction recap just one short week ago: The discounts I want are the highest quantity of the highest quality possible

A 12-team Rotisserie league isn't as shallow as a 12-team Head-to-Head points league, but it's still shallow enough that we aren't going to struggle to fill out our lineups with everyday players. Compilers won't set me apart, then. Difference-makers will. But again, my entire premise is that they have to come at a discount.

You know who didn't come at a discount in this auction? The first-round types. Whether it was Aaron Judge for $53, Shohei Ohtani for $51, or Bobby Witt and Jose Ramirez for $47, virtually all went for multiple dollars more than I projected them for, which meant I was out. But the extra dollars spent there had to come from some other range of the rankings, and it turns out the second- and third-round types consistently went for multiple dollars less than I projected them for. So I loaded up on them, coming out of the draft with more players costing $20 or more (six) than any other team.

That's what I mean by getting the highest quantity of the highest quality possible.

Now, all six of those players were hitters, and if you scroll down to my team, I think you'll agree that I'm poised to dominate the hitter categories. Like, it may be overkill, particularly with regard to home runs, which means I might have been better off splitting my $39 Kyle Tucker into two higher-end pitchers. But the build-a-staff-on-the-fly approach is one I'm accustomed to in a league of this size. I actually think a top five of Jesus Luzardo ($14), Nick Lodolo ($8), Nick Pivetta ($7), Kris Bubic ($6), and Sonny Gray ($3) makes for a pretty good starting point.

There were other teams in this draft, of course, and I'd like to comment on some of the things they did as well. So let's make with the introductions already.

Here's what I have to say about them:

  • While some might describe my approach to this draft as "stars and scrubs," I think the two builds that would come closer to meeting that description belonged to B_Don and Doug Roe. The former doubled up on those first-round types that were out of my price range with a $51 Ohtani and a $47 Witt, and the latter actually tripled up with a $53 Aaron Judge, a $46 Juan Soto, and a $41 Elly De La Cruz. I really like how B_Don was careful to address the pitching side with his few remaining dollars, grabbing two aces in Logan Gilbert and Hunter Brown, a high-end third starter in Freddy Peralta, and two of the most sensible closer buys in a $9 Ryan Helsley and an $8 Adolis Chapman. Doug, on the other hand, drafted a $3 Edward Cabrera as his ace and no other starting pitcher for more than $1. I'm not saying it can't work -- he's sort of leaning into the volatility of the position -- but even if he can corral enough of the unexpected breakouts to put together a respectable staff, he'll be in a deep ERA and WHIP hole by the time he gets there.
  • Conversely, Doc Eisenhauer didn't spend more than $25 on any player, with that player being his longtime personal favorite, Wyatt Langford. But what's strange is that he didn't redistribute the money he saved by forgoing the top-tier players, leaving $38 on the table. Stranger still is that I don't hate the look of his team. Yes, it would look better with a $40 Tarik Skubal in place of a $2 Aaron Nola -- I'm not advising anyone to spend $38 less than they have -- but Doc left himself without any obvious trouble spots and landed enough upside types that I could see it working out, almost. Before you go too hard on him, I should mention that he's always had trouble wrapping his head around the idea that the bench is filled separately through a reserve draft and was probably saving some of his money for that.
  • Greg Lathrop is the defending champion and has won this league four times in the past seven years; in fact, so we should take an extra close look at what he did. His build is similar to what you'd see from an NFBC high roller, featuring two high-end catchers, a high-end closer, and a sizable investment in pitching overall. Those positions can be bigger differentiators if you nail them, but since they're harder to nail and I hate being uncompetitive, I tend to eschew them.

There's so much more I could dig into here, but time and attention spans are short. So here's where I share the results and let you draw your own conclusions. Before I do, though, allow me to direct you to the Fantasy Baseball Today YouTube channel, where we livestreamed the whole thing, all four hours and 22 minutes. Plenty of insights to be found there.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

GARRETT ATKINS

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Cal Raleigh, SEA

32

 

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

40

Ben Rice, NYY

22

 

Paul Skenes, SP, PIT

37

Shea Langeliers, ATH

18

 

James Wood, OF, WAS

21

William Contreras, MIL

16

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

18

Hunter Goodman, COL

16

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

18

Agustin Ramirez, MIA

15

 

Eury Perez, SP, MIA

16

Will Smith, LAD

13

 

Jarren Duran, OF, BOS

14

Salvador Perez, KC

10

 

Spencer Strider, SP, ATL

10

Drake Baldwin, ATL

9

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, CHC

10

Carter Jensen, KC

7

 

Christian Yelich, DH, MIL

10

Yainer Diaz, HOU

7

 

Bubba Chandler, SP, PIT

9

Samuel Basallo, BAL

6

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, PIT

8

Adley Rutschman, BAL

5

 

Jo Adell, OF, LAA

7

Kyle Teel, CHW

5

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

6

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

5

 

Willy Adames, SS, SF

5

Alejandro Kirk, TOR

4

 

Chandler Simpson, OF, TB

5

Francisco Alvarez, NYM

4

 

Steven Kwan, OF, CLE

5

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

4

 

Kyle Teel, C, CHW

5

Edgar Quero, CHW

1

 

Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI

5

Dillon Dingler, DET

1

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, TEX

5

Harry Ford, WAS

1

 

Brett Baty, 3B, NYM

2

Austin Wells, NYY

1

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD

2

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

1

 

Abner Uribe, RP, MIL

1

Logan O'Hoppe, LAA

1

 

Jordan Westburg, 3B, BAL

RES

FIRST BASE

 
 

Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM

RES

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Joey Cantillo, SP, CLE

RES

Nick Kurtz, ATH

33

 

Garrett Cleavinger, RP, TB

RES

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

30

 

Gleyber Torres, 2B, DET

RES

Pete Alonso, BAL

25

 

Jacob Latz, SP, TEX

RES

Bryce Harper, PHI

23

 

Matt Wallner, OF, MIN

RES

Matt Olson, ATL

22

 

B_DON

 

Rafael Devers, SF

22

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Freddie Freeman, LAD

18

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD

51

Josh Naylor, SEA

17

 

Bobby Witt, SS, KC

47

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

16

 

Zachary Neto, SS, LAA

24

Michael Busch, CHC

13

 

Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA

23

Jonathan Aranda, TB

7

 

Hunter Brown, SP, HOU

23

Yandy Diaz, TB

7

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, NYM

14

Sal Stewart, CIN

6

 

Michael Busch, 1B, CHC

13

Willson Contreras, BOS

5

 

Ryan Helsley, RP, BAL

9

Spencer Torkelson, DET

3

 

Luke Keaschall, 2B, MIN

9

Luis Arraez, SF

1

 

Aroldis Chapman, RP, BOS

8

Christian Walker, HOU

1

 

Konnor Griffin, SS, PIT

6

Munetaka Murakami, CHW

1

 

Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B, BOS

6

Kyle Manzardo, CLE

1

 

Andy Pages, OF, LAD

6

Spencer Steer, CIN

1

 

Heliot Ramos, OF, SF

4

Andrew Vaughn, MIL

1

 

Cade Horton, SP, CHC

4

Ryan O'Hearn, PIT

RES

 

Wilyer Abreu, OF, BOS

3

Jake Burger, TEX

RES

 

Jack Leiter, SP, TEX

2

SECOND BASE

 
 

Willi Castro, 3B, COL

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Robert Garcia, RP, TEX

2

Jazz Chisholm, NYY

37

 

Mickey Moniak, OF, COL

1

Ketel Marte, ARI

28

 

Edgar Quero, C, CHW

1

Brice Turang, MIL

21

 

Harry Ford, C, WAS

1

Ozzie Albies, ATL

10

 

Munetaka Murakami, 1B, CHW

1

Nico Hoerner, CHC

10

 

Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN

RES

Jose Altuve, HOU

9

 

Jordan Walker, OF, STL

RES

Luke Keaschall, MIN

9

 

David Peterson, SP, NYM

RES

Brandon Lowe, PIT

8

 

Cristian Javier, SP, HOU

RES

Xavier Edwards, MIA

7

 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

RES

Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS

6

 

Zach McKinstry, SS, DET

RES

Matt McLain, CIN

5

 

Colton Cowser, OF, BAL

RES

Jackson Holliday, BAL

5

 

DOC EISENHAUER

 

Bryson Stott, PHI

4

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jorge Polanco, NYM

4

 

Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX

25

Marcus Semien, NYM

4

 

Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI

23

Brendan Donovan, SEA

2

 

Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL

16

Otto Lopez, MIA

1

 

Maikel Garcia, 3B, KC

16

Kody Clemens, MIN

1

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

13

Luis Garcia, WAS

RES

 

Riley Greene, OF, DET

13

Gleyber Torres, DET

RES

 

Ivan Herrera, DH, STL

12

Andres Gimenez, TOR

RES

 

Jeff Hoffman, RP, TOR

12

Sam Antonacci, CHW

RES

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

11

THIRD BASE

 
 

Trevor Rogers, SP, BAL

10

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC

10

Jose Ramirez, CLE

48

 

Gavin Williams, SP, CLE

9

Junior Caminero, TB

33

 

Drake Baldwin, C, ATL

9

Manny Machado, SD

23

 

Kyle Stowers, OF, MIA

8

Austin Riley, ATL

16

 

Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU

6

Maikel Garcia, KC

16

 

Willson Contreras, 1B, BOS

5

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

13

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

5

Alex Bregman, CHC

10

 

Addison Barger, 3B, TOR

4

Caleb Durbin, BOS

8

 

JJ Wetherholt, SS, STL

4

Isaac Paredes, HOU

6

 

Alec Burleson, OF, STL

4

Kazuma Okamoto, TOR

6

 

Ryan Weathers, SP, NYY

3

Matt Chapman, SF

6

 

Andrew Painter, SP, PHI

2

Max Muncy, LAD

5

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

2

Addison Barger, TOR

4

 

Evan Carter, OF, TEX

RES

Alec Bohm, PHI

4

 

Matthew Liberatore, SP, STL

RES

Royce Lewis, MIN

3

 

Victor Scott, OF, STL

RES

Willi Castro, COL

2

 

Connelly Early, SP, BOS

RES

Brett Baty, NYM

2

 

Paul Sewald, RP, ARI

RES

Jose Caballero, NYY

1

 

Joshua Baez, OF, STL

RES

Jordan Westburg, BAL

RES

 

Sam Antonacci, 2B, CHW

RES

Jordan Lawlar, ARI

RES

 

JR FENTON

 

Mark Vientos, NYM

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Miguel Vargas, CHW

RES

 

Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI

36

Matt Shaw, CHC

RES

 

Nick Kurtz, 1B, ATH

33

Colt Keith, DET

RES

 

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI

27

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Brent Rooker, OF, ATH

23

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jhoan Duran, RP, PHI

19

Bobby Witt, KC

47

 

Devin Williams, RP, NYM

12

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

41

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

10

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

34

 

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

9

Trea Turner, PHI

29

 

Carter Jensen, C, KC

7

Francisco Lindor, NYM

27

 

Tatsuya Imai, SP, HOU

7

Zachary Neto, LAA

24

 

Jakob Marsee, OF, MIA

7

Mookie Betts, LAD

23

 

Jac Caglianone, OF, KC

7

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

22

 

Brenton Doyle, OF, COL

7

C.J. Abrams, WAS

19

 

Jonathan Aranda, 1B, TB

7

Bo Bichette, NYM

16

 

Michael King, SP, SD

7

Corey Seager, TEX

12

 

Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC

7

Trevor Story, BOS

7

 

Kazuma Okamoto, 3B, TOR

6

Dansby Swanson, CHC

6

 

Samuel Basallo, C, BAL

6

Konnor Griffin, PIT

6

 

Daulton Varsho, OF, TOR

6

Jeremy Pena, HOU

6

 

Matt McLain, 2B, CIN

5

Willy Adames, SF

5

 

Shane Baz, SP, BAL

4

JJ Wetherholt, STL

4

 

Colson Montgomery, SS, CHW

1

Jacob Wilson, ATH

4

 

Justin Sterner, RP, ATH

1

Kevin McGonigle, DET

3

 

Dominic Canzone, OF, SEA

RES

Xander Bogaerts, SD

2

 

Logan Henderson, SP, MIL

RES

Colson Montgomery, CHW

1

 

Cade Cavalli, SP, WAS

RES

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

1

 

Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, PIT

RES

Masyn Winn, STL

1

 

Chris Bassitt, SP, BAL

RES

Carlos Correa, HOU

RES

 

Colt Keith, 3B, DET

RES

Ernie Clement, TOR

RES

 

Jake Mangum, OF, PIT

RES

Zach McKinstry, DET

RES

 

NATHAN JUDAH

 

Nasim Nunez, WAS

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

OUTFIELD

 
 

Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

41

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU

26

Aaron Judge, NYY

53

 

Mookie Betts, SS, LAD

23

Ronald Acuna, ATL

46

 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD

22

Juan Soto, NYM

46

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN

13

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

41

 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

13

Fernando Tatis, SD

40

 

Dylan Cease, SP, TOR

12

Kyle Tucker, LAD

39

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, SEA

11

Corbin Carroll, ARI

33

 

Emilio Pagan, RP, CIN

10

Jackson Chourio, MIL

30

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

9

Wyatt Langford, TEX

25

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, TEX

9

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

25

 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

8

Brent Rooker, ATH

23

 

Dennis Santana, RP, PIT

8

James Wood, WAS

21

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD

7

Roman Anthony, BOS

21

 

Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB

7

Jackson Merrill, SD

19

 

Ranger Suarez, SP, BOS

7

Byron Buxton, MIN

18

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

6

George Springer, TOR

16

 

Carlos Estevez, RP, KC

6

Cody Bellinger, NYY

15

 

Blake Snell, SP, LAD

5

Jarren Duran, BOS

14

 

Trevor Megill, RP, MIL

5

Riley Greene, DET

13

 

Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

5

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

13

 

Luis Arraez, 1B, SF

1

Tyler Soderstrom, ATH

12

 

Dillon Dingler, C, DET

1

Oneil Cruz, PIT

11

 

Shane Bieber, SP, TOR

RES

Randy Arozarena, SEA

11

 

Parker Messick, SP, CLE

RES

Michael Harris, ATL

10

 

Chad Patrick, SP, MIL

RES

Noelvi Marte, CIN

9

 

Quinn Priester, SP, MIL

RES

Luis Robert, NYM

9

 

Tyler Mahle, SP, SF

RES

Brandon Nimmo, TEX

9

 

Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL

RES

Kyle Stowers, MIA

8

 

Spencer Arrighetti, SP, HOU

RES

Mike Trout, LAA

8

 

GREG LATHROP

 

Lawrence Butler, ATH

7

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jakob Marsee, MIA

7

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

46

Jo Adell, LAA

7

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, BAL

25

Jac Caglianone, KC

7

 

Bryan Woo, SP, SEA

23

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

7

 

Jackson Merrill, OF, SD

19

Brenton Doyle, COL

7

 

Mason Miller, RP, SD

19

Andy Pages, LAD

6

 

Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX

19

Daulton Varsho, TOR

6

 

William Contreras, C, MIL

16

Ian Happ, CHC

5

 

Tyler Soderstrom, OF, ATH

12

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

5

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

10

Chandler Simpson, TB

5

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

8

Steven Kwan, CLE

5

 

Kenley Jansen, RP, DET

8

Taylor Ward, BAL

5

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD

7

Daylen Lile, WAS

5

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX

7

Ramon Laureano, SD

5

 

Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY

6

Heliot Ramos, SF

4

 

Sal Stewart, 1B, CIN

6

Alec Burleson, STL

4

 

Matthew Boyd, SP, CHC

5

Dylan Crews, WAS

4

 

Taylor Ward, OF, BAL

5

Sal Frelick, MIL

3

 

Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB

4

Wilyer Abreu, BOS

3

 

Marcus Semien, 2B, NYM

4

Justin Crawford, PHI

2

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

4

Kerry Carpenter, DET

2

 

Brendan Donovan, 2B, SEA

2

Trent Grisham, NYY

2

 

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

1

Mickey Moniak, COL

1

 

Joshua Lowe, OF, LAA

1

Owen Caissie, MIA

1

 

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY

RES

Adolis Garcia, PHI

1

 

Lucas Erceg, RP, KC

RES

Joshua Lowe, LAA

1

 

Miguel Vargas, 3B, CHW

RES

Carson Benge, NYM

1

 

Mick Abel, SP, MIN

RES

Jordan Beck, COL

1

 

Jared Jones, SP, PIT

RES

Jasson Dominguez, NYY

1

 

Cole Henry, RP, WAS

RES

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

RES

 

Nasim Nunez, SS, WAS

RES

Dominic Canzone, SEA

RES

 

SEAN MILLERICK

 

Evan Carter, TEX

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jordan Walker, STL

RES

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

48

Chase DeLauter, CLE

RES

 

Junior Caminero, 3B, TB

33

Dylan Beavers, BAL

RES

 

Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI

22

Victor Scott, STL

RES

 

Max Fried, SP, NYY

21

TJ Friedl, CIN

RES

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, LAD

19

Tyler O'Neill, BAL

RES

 

Cade Smith, RP, CLE

18

Jung Hoo Lee, SF

RES

 

Josh Naylor, 1B, SEA

17

Cam Smith, HOU

RES

 

George Springer, OF, TOR

16

Joshua Baez, STL

RES

 

Chase Burns, SP, CIN

12

Isaac Collins, KC

RES

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR

10

Colton Cowser, BAL

RES

 

Cameron Schlittler, SP, NYY

9

Matt Wallner, MIN

RES

 

Isaac Paredes, 3B, HOU

6

Cedric Mullins, TB

RES

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

5

Heriberto Hernandez, MIA

RES

 

Bryan Abreu, RP, HOU

4

Jake Mangum, PIT

RES

 

Jorge Polanco, 2B, NYM

4

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

4

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Kevin McGonigle, SS, DET

3

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

51

 

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, LAA

2

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

36

 

Trent Grisham, OF, NYY

2

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

26

 

Owen Caissie, OF, MIA

1

Ivan Herrera, STL

12

 

Adolis Garcia, OF, PHI

1

Christian Yelich, MIL

10

 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

1

Marcell Ozuna, PIT

1

 

Robby Snelling, SP, MIA

1

Bryce Eldridge, SF

RES

 

Noah Cameron, SP, KC

RES

Moises Ballesteros, CHC

RES

 

Zebby Matthews, SP, MIN

RES

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

Robert Suarez, RP, ATL

RES

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Tyler O'Neill, OF, BAL

RES

Tarik Skubal, DET

40

 

Dustin May, SP, STL

RES

Paul Skenes, PIT

37

 

Edwin Uceta, RP, TB

RES

Garrett Crochet, BOS

37

 

Heriberto Hernandez, OF, MIA

RES

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

27

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Chris Sale, ATL

23

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Bryan Woo, SEA

23

 

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, NYY

37

Logan Gilbert, SEA

23

 

Chris Sale, SP, ATL

23

Hunter Brown, HOU

23

 

Cole Ragans, SP, KC

21

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

22

 

Roman Anthony, OF, BOS

21

Cole Ragans, KC

21

 

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS

19

Max Fried, NYY

21

 

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN

18

Jacob deGrom, TEX

19

 

Hunter Goodman, C, COL

16

Logan Webb, SF

18

 

Agustin Ramirez, C, MIA

15

Kyle Bradish, BAL

16

 

Nolan McLean, SP, NYM

14

Eury Perez, MIA

16

 

Oneil Cruz, OF, PIT

11

Joe Ryan, MIN

15

 

Trey Yesavage, SP, TOR

10

George Kirby, SEA

15

 

Noelvi Marte, OF, CIN

9

Nolan McLean, NYM

14

 

Luis Robert, OF, NYM

9

Jesus Luzardo, PHI

14

 

Caleb Durbin, 3B, BOS

8

Freddy Peralta, NYM

14

 

Jacob Misiorowski, SP, MIL

7

Chase Burns, CIN

12

 

Xavier Edwards, 2B, MIA

7

Framber Valdez, DET

12

 

Shane McClanahan, SP, TB

5

Dylan Cease, TOR

12

 

Jackson Holliday, 2B, BAL

5

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

12

 

Sean Manaea, SP, NYM

1

Spencer Strider, ATL

10

 

Christian Walker, 1B, HOU

1

Trey Yesavage, TOR

10

 

Jack Flaherty, SP, DET

1

Trevor Rogers, BAL

10

 

Jacob Lopez, SP, ATH

1

Kevin Gausman, TOR

10

 

Jordan Beck, OF, COL

1

Gavin Williams, CLE

9

 

Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS

RES

Cameron Schlittler, NYY

9

 

Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI

RES

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

9

 

Tanner Scott, RP, LAD

RES

Bubba Chandler, PIT

9

 

Victor Vodnik, RP, COL

RES

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

9

 

Grant Holmes, SP, ATL

RES

Nick Lodolo, CIN

8

 

Seth Halvorsen, RP, COL

RES

Zack Wheeler, PHI

8

 

Drew Pomeranz, RP, LAA

RES

Ryan Pepiot, TB

8

 

DOUG ROE

 

Nick Pivetta, SD

7

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

7

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

53

Tatsuya Imai, HOU

7

 

Juan Soto, OF, NYM

46

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

7

 

Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN

41

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

7

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

28

Michael King, SD

7

 

Ben Rice, C, NYY

22

Ranger Suarez, BOS

7

 

Andres Munoz, RP, SEA

17

Shota Imanaga, CHC

7

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

16

Kris Bubic, KC

6

 

Josh Hader, RP, HOU

12

Carlos Rodon, NYY

6

 

Daniel Palencia, RP, CHC

9

Joe Musgrove, SD

6

 

Edward Cabrera, SP, CHC

3

Shane McClanahan, TB

5

 

Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA

1

Hunter Greene, CIN

5

 

Marcell Ozuna, DH, PIT

1

Matthew Boyd, CHC

5

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

1

Gerrit Cole, NYY

5

 

Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN

1

Blake Snell, LAD

5

 

Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY

1

Luis Castillo, SEA

5

 

Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD

1

MacKenzie Gore, TEX

5

 

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, MIL

1

Shane Baz, BAL

4

 

Shane Smith, SP, CHW

1

Drew Rasmussen, TB

4

 

Jose Caballero, 3B, NYY

1

Robbie Ray, SF

4

 

Kody Clemens, 2B, MIN

1

Cade Horton, CHC

4

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

1

Ryan Weathers, NYY

3

 

Masyn Winn, SS, STL

1

Sonny Gray, BOS

3

 

Max Meyer, SP, MIA

1

Edward Cabrera, CHC

3

 

Carlos Correa, SS, HOU

RES

Grayson Rodriguez, LAA

2

 

Cody Ponce, SP, TOR

RES

Jack Leiter, TEX

2

 

Clay Holmes, SP, NYM

RES

Andrew Painter, PHI

2

 

TJ Friedl, OF, CIN

RES

Aaron Nola, PHI

2

 

Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC

RES

Andrew Abbott, CIN

2

 

Bailey Ober, SP, MIN

RES

Michael Burrows, HOU

2

 

Brayan Bello, SP, BOS

RES

Ryne Nelson, ARI

1

 

FRANK STAMPFL

 

Casey Mize, DET

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Sean Manaea, NYM

1

 

Garrett Crochet, SP, BOS

37

Tanner Bibee, CLE

1

 

Gunnar Henderson, SS, BAL

34

Jack Flaherty, DET

1

 

Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL

30

Robby Snelling, MIA

1

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

23

Jacob Lopez, ATH

1

 

Shea Langeliers, C, ATH

18

Zac Gallen, ARI

1

 

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC

16

Roki Sasaki, LAD

1

 

Joe Ryan, SP, MIN

15

Shane Smith, CHW

1

 

Cody Bellinger, OF, NYY

15

Kodai Senga, NYM

1

 

George Kirby, SP, SEA

15

Max Meyer, MIA

1

 

David Bednar, RP, NYY

13

Merrill Kelly, ARI

RES

 

Lawrence Butler, OF, ATH

7

Bryce Miller, SEA

RES

 

Trevor Story, SS, BOS

7

Noah Cameron, KC

RES

 

Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR

4

Shane Bieber, TOR

RES

 

Robbie Ray, SP, SF

4

Matthew Liberatore, STL

RES

 

Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI

4

Logan Henderson, MIL

RES

 

Griffin Jax, RP, TB

4

Cody Ponce, TOR

RES

 

Dylan Crews, OF, WAS

4

Parker Messick, CLE

RES

 

Royce Lewis, 3B, MIN

3

Zebby Matthews, MIN

RES

 

Michael Burrows, SP, HOU

2

Justin Steele, CHC

RES

 

Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET

2

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT

RES

 

Riley O'Brien, RP, STL

1

David Peterson, NYM

RES

 

Tanner Bibee, SP, CLE

1

Joey Cantillo, CLE

RES

 

Kyle Manzardo, 1B, CLE

1

Chad Patrick, MIL

RES

 

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI

RES

Clay Holmes, NYM

RES

 

Braxton Ashcraft, SP, PIT

RES

Cade Cavalli, WAS

RES

 

Clayton Beeter, RP, WAS

RES

Connelly Early, BOS

RES

 

Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SF

RES

Quinn Priester, MIL

RES

 

Jake Burger, 1B, TEX

RES

Mick Abel, MIN

RES

 

Andres Gimenez, 2B, TOR

RES

Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL

RES

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, ARI

RES

Cristian Javier, HOU

RES

 

CHRIS TOWERS

 

Grant Holmes, ATL

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Mitch Keller, PIT

RES

 

Fernando Tatis, OF, SD

40

Jared Jones, PIT

RES

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

33

Dustin May, STL

RES

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

30

Tyler Mahle, SF

RES

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

29

Chris Bassitt, BAL

RES

 

Rafael Devers, 1B, SF

22

Bailey Ober, MIN

RES

 

Framber Valdez, SP, DET

12

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

RES

 

Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD

12

Jacob Latz, TEX

RES

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

10

Corbin Burnes, ARI

RES

 

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA

9

Spencer Arrighetti, HOU

RES

 

Ryan Pepiot, SP, TB

8

Brayan Bello, BOS

RES

 

Pete Fairbanks, RP, MIA

8

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Yainer Diaz, C, HOU

7

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, SF

6

Mason Miller, SD

19

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

5

Edwin Diaz, LAD

19

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

5

Jhoan Duran, PHI

19

 

Luis Castillo, SP, SEA

5

Cade Smith, CLE

18

 

Daylen Lile, OF, WAS

5

Andres Munoz, SEA

17

 

Jacob Wilson, SS, ATH

4

David Bednar, NYY

13

 

Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM

4

Josh Hader, HOU

12

 

Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN

2

Jeff Hoffman, TOR

12

 

Justin Crawford, OF, PHI

2

Devin Williams, NYM

12

 

Casey Mize, SP, DET

1

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

11

 

Otto Lopez, 2B, MIA

1

Emilio Pagan, CIN

10

 

Bryce Miller, SP, SEA

RES

Ryan Helsley, BAL

9

 

Justin Steele, SP, CHC

RES

Daniel Palencia, CHC

9

 

Dylan Beavers, OF, BAL

RES

Aroldis Chapman, BOS

8

 

Ernie Clement, SS, TOR

RES

Kenley Jansen, DET

8

 

Cam Smith, OF, HOU

RES

Pete Fairbanks, MIA

8

 

JoJo Romero, RP, STL

RES

Dennis Santana, PIT

8

 

Alexis Diaz, RP, TEX

RES

Carlos Estevez, KC

6

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Trevor Megill, MIL

5

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Bryan Abreu, HOU

4

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, LAD

39

Griffin Jax, TB

4

 

Cal Raleigh, C, SEA

32

Seranthony Dominguez, CHW

4

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

27

Ryan Walker, SF

3

 

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC

25

Kirby Yates, LAA

2

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

22

Robert Garcia, TEX

2

 

Brice Turang, 2B, MIL

21

Justin Sterner, ATH

1

 

Bo Bichette, SS, NYM

16

Riley O'Brien, STL

1

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, PHI

14

Abner Uribe, MIL

1

 

Corey Seager, SS, TEX

12

Taylor Rogers, MIN

RES

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

8

Lucas Erceg, KC

RES

 

Nick Pivetta, SP, SD

7

Kevin Ginkel, ARI

RES

 

Kris Bubic, SP, KC

6

Tanner Scott, LAD

RES

 

Ramon Laureano, OF, SD

5

Clayton Beeter, WAS

RES

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

5

Robert Suarez, ATL

RES

 

Seranthony Dominguez, RP, CHW

4

Garrett Cleavinger, TB

RES

 

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET

3

Victor Vodnik, COL

RES

 

Sal Frelick, OF, MIL

3

Paul Sewald, ARI

RES

 

Sonny Gray, SP, BOS

3

Edwin Uceta, TB

RES

 

Ryan Walker, RP, SF

3

Cole Henry, WAS

RES

 

Kirby Yates, RP, LAA

2

JoJo Romero, STL

RES

 

Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI

1

Seth Halvorsen, COL

RES

 

Austin Wells, C, NYY

1

Drew Pomeranz, LAA

RES

 

Carson Benge, OF, NYM

1

Alexis Diaz, TEX

RES

 

Bryce Eldridge, DH, SF

RES

 
 
 

Jordan Lawlar, 3B, ARI

RES

 
 
 

Chase DeLauter, OF, CLE

RES

 
 
 

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, ATL

RES

 
 
 

Moises Ballesteros, DH, CHC

RES

 
 
 

Isaac Collins, OF, KC

RES

 
 
 

Cedric Mullins, OF, TB

RES