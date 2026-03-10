2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: 12-team Rotisserie (Roto) auction results and recap
Once again, Scott emphasizes getting the right price over the the right player
I've written repeatedly about my new approach to auctions (otherwise known as salary cap drafts), with this being Year 3 of me implementing it.
In short, I can no longer splurge on personal favorites and trust that I'll be able to make up the difference with smarter low-dollar buys than everyone else. The widespread acceptance of Statcast, among other analytical advancements, has closed whatever knowledge gap I once had. The better way to gain an edge now is through pure drafting efficiency, which means putting aside my personal feelings about players and accepting whatever discounts come my way.
But which discounts? After all, the typical auction will see dozens of players go for less than I project them for, and I can't have them all. How can I be sure that I'm winning the right ones? I'll reuse a phrase that I introduced in my Head-to-Head points auction recap just one short week ago: The discounts I want are the highest quantity of the highest quality possible.
A 12-team Rotisserie league isn't as shallow as a 12-team Head-to-Head points league, but it's still shallow enough that we aren't going to struggle to fill out our lineups with everyday players. Compilers won't set me apart, then. Difference-makers will. But again, my entire premise is that they have to come at a discount.
You know who didn't come at a discount in this auction? The first-round types. Whether it was Aaron Judge for $53, Shohei Ohtani for $51, or Bobby Witt and Jose Ramirez for $47, virtually all went for multiple dollars more than I projected them for, which meant I was out. But the extra dollars spent there had to come from some other range of the rankings, and it turns out the second- and third-round types consistently went for multiple dollars less than I projected them for. So I loaded up on them, coming out of the draft with more players costing $20 or more (six) than any other team.
That's what I mean by getting the highest quantity of the highest quality possible.
Now, all six of those players were hitters, and if you scroll down to my team, I think you'll agree that I'm poised to dominate the hitter categories. Like, it may be overkill, particularly with regard to home runs, which means I might have been better off splitting my $39 Kyle Tucker into two higher-end pitchers. But the build-a-staff-on-the-fly approach is one I'm accustomed to in a league of this size. I actually think a top five of Jesus Luzardo ($14), Nick Lodolo ($8), Nick Pivetta ($7), Kris Bubic ($6), and Sonny Gray ($3) makes for a pretty good starting point.
There were other teams in this draft, of course, and I'd like to comment on some of the things they did as well. So let's make with the introductions already.
- Garrett Atkins, Fake Teams (@13atkins13)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Doc Eisenhauer, Prospects Live (@DocEisenhauer)
- JR Fenton, TGFBI participant
- Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
- Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)
- Sean Millerick, Marlin Maniac (@miasportsminute)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Doug Roe, former Podcast League champ
- Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Here's what I have to say about them:
- While some might describe my approach to this draft as "stars and scrubs," I think the two builds that would come closer to meeting that description belonged to B_Don and Doug Roe. The former doubled up on those first-round types that were out of my price range with a $51 Ohtani and a $47 Witt, and the latter actually tripled up with a $53 Aaron Judge, a $46 Juan Soto, and a $41 Elly De La Cruz. I really like how B_Don was careful to address the pitching side with his few remaining dollars, grabbing two aces in Logan Gilbert and Hunter Brown, a high-end third starter in Freddy Peralta, and two of the most sensible closer buys in a $9 Ryan Helsley and an $8 Adolis Chapman. Doug, on the other hand, drafted a $3 Edward Cabrera as his ace and no other starting pitcher for more than $1. I'm not saying it can't work -- he's sort of leaning into the volatility of the position -- but even if he can corral enough of the unexpected breakouts to put together a respectable staff, he'll be in a deep ERA and WHIP hole by the time he gets there.
- Conversely, Doc Eisenhauer didn't spend more than $25 on any player, with that player being his longtime personal favorite, Wyatt Langford. But what's strange is that he didn't redistribute the money he saved by forgoing the top-tier players, leaving $38 on the table. Stranger still is that I don't hate the look of his team. Yes, it would look better with a $40 Tarik Skubal in place of a $2 Aaron Nola -- I'm not advising anyone to spend $38 less than they have -- but Doc left himself without any obvious trouble spots and landed enough upside types that I could see it working out, almost. Before you go too hard on him, I should mention that he's always had trouble wrapping his head around the idea that the bench is filled separately through a reserve draft and was probably saving some of his money for that.
- Greg Lathrop is the defending champion and has won this league four times in the past seven years; in fact, so we should take an extra close look at what he did. His build is similar to what you'd see from an NFBC high roller, featuring two high-end catchers, a high-end closer, and a sizable investment in pitching overall. Those positions can be bigger differentiators if you nail them, but since they're harder to nail and I hate being uncompetitive, I tend to eschew them.
There's so much more I could dig into here, but time and attention spans are short. So here's where I share the results and let you draw your own conclusions. Before I do, though, allow me to direct you to the Fantasy Baseball Today YouTube channel, where we livestreamed the whole thing, all four hours and 22 minutes. Plenty of insights to be found there.
(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
GARRETT ATKINS
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Cal Raleigh, SEA
32
|
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET
40
Ben Rice, NYY
22
|
Paul Skenes, SP, PIT
37
Shea Langeliers, ATH
18
|
James Wood, OF, WAS
21
William Contreras, MIL
16
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
18
Hunter Goodman, COL
16
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
18
Agustin Ramirez, MIA
15
|
Eury Perez, SP, MIA
16
Will Smith, LAD
13
|
Jarren Duran, OF, BOS
14
Salvador Perez, KC
10
|
Spencer Strider, SP, ATL
10
Drake Baldwin, ATL
9
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, CHC
10
Carter Jensen, KC
7
|
Christian Yelich, DH, MIL
10
Yainer Diaz, HOU
7
|
Bubba Chandler, SP, PIT
9
Samuel Basallo, BAL
6
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, PIT
8
Adley Rutschman, BAL
5
|
Jo Adell, OF, LAA
7
Kyle Teel, CHW
5
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
6
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
5
|
Willy Adames, SS, SF
5
Alejandro Kirk, TOR
4
|
Chandler Simpson, OF, TB
5
Francisco Alvarez, NYM
4
|
Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
5
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
4
|
Kyle Teel, C, CHW
5
Edgar Quero, CHW
1
|
Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI
5
Dillon Dingler, DET
1
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, TEX
5
Harry Ford, WAS
1
|
Brett Baty, 3B, NYM
2
Austin Wells, NYY
1
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
2
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
1
|
Abner Uribe, RP, MIL
1
Logan O'Hoppe, LAA
1
|
Jordan Westburg, 3B, BAL
RES
FIRST BASE
|
|
Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM
RES
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Joey Cantillo, SP, CLE
RES
Nick Kurtz, ATH
33
|
Garrett Cleavinger, RP, TB
RES
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
30
|
Gleyber Torres, 2B, DET
RES
Pete Alonso, BAL
25
|
Jacob Latz, SP, TEX
RES
Bryce Harper, PHI
23
|
Matt Wallner, OF, MIN
RES
Matt Olson, ATL
22
|
B_DON
|
Rafael Devers, SF
22
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Freddie Freeman, LAD
18
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD
51
Josh Naylor, SEA
17
|
Bobby Witt, SS, KC
47
Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
16
|
Zachary Neto, SS, LAA
24
Michael Busch, CHC
13
|
Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA
23
Jonathan Aranda, TB
7
|
Hunter Brown, SP, HOU
23
Yandy Diaz, TB
7
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, NYM
14
Sal Stewart, CIN
6
|
Michael Busch, 1B, CHC
13
Willson Contreras, BOS
5
|
Ryan Helsley, RP, BAL
9
Spencer Torkelson, DET
3
|
Luke Keaschall, 2B, MIN
9
Luis Arraez, SF
1
|
Aroldis Chapman, RP, BOS
8
Christian Walker, HOU
1
|
Konnor Griffin, SS, PIT
6
Munetaka Murakami, CHW
1
|
Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B, BOS
6
Kyle Manzardo, CLE
1
|
Andy Pages, OF, LAD
6
Spencer Steer, CIN
1
|
Heliot Ramos, OF, SF
4
Andrew Vaughn, MIL
1
|
Cade Horton, SP, CHC
4
Ryan O'Hearn, PIT
RES
|
Wilyer Abreu, OF, BOS
3
Jake Burger, TEX
RES
|
Jack Leiter, SP, TEX
2
SECOND BASE
|
|
Willi Castro, 3B, COL
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Robert Garcia, RP, TEX
2
Jazz Chisholm, NYY
37
|
Mickey Moniak, OF, COL
1
Ketel Marte, ARI
28
|
Edgar Quero, C, CHW
1
Brice Turang, MIL
21
|
Harry Ford, C, WAS
1
Ozzie Albies, ATL
10
|
Munetaka Murakami, 1B, CHW
1
Nico Hoerner, CHC
10
|
Taylor Rogers, RP, MIN
RES
Jose Altuve, HOU
9
|
Jordan Walker, OF, STL
RES
Luke Keaschall, MIN
9
|
David Peterson, SP, NYM
RES
Brandon Lowe, PIT
8
|
Cristian Javier, SP, HOU
RES
Xavier Edwards, MIA
7
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
RES
Ceddanne Rafaela, BOS
6
|
Zach McKinstry, SS, DET
RES
Matt McLain, CIN
5
|
Colton Cowser, OF, BAL
RES
Jackson Holliday, BAL
5
|
DOC EISENHAUER
|
Bryson Stott, PHI
4
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jorge Polanco, NYM
4
|
Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX
25
Marcus Semien, NYM
4
|
Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI
23
Brendan Donovan, SEA
2
|
Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL
16
Otto Lopez, MIA
1
|
Maikel Garcia, 3B, KC
16
Kody Clemens, MIN
1
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
13
Luis Garcia, WAS
RES
|
Riley Greene, OF, DET
13
Gleyber Torres, DET
RES
|
Ivan Herrera, DH, STL
12
Andres Gimenez, TOR
RES
|
Jeff Hoffman, RP, TOR
12
Sam Antonacci, CHW
RES
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
11
THIRD BASE
|
|
Trevor Rogers, SP, BAL
10
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC
10
Jose Ramirez, CLE
48
|
Gavin Williams, SP, CLE
9
Junior Caminero, TB
33
|
Drake Baldwin, C, ATL
9
Manny Machado, SD
23
|
Kyle Stowers, OF, MIA
8
Austin Riley, ATL
16
|
Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU
6
Maikel Garcia, KC
16
|
Willson Contreras, 1B, BOS
5
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
13
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
5
Alex Bregman, CHC
10
|
Addison Barger, 3B, TOR
4
Caleb Durbin, BOS
8
|
JJ Wetherholt, SS, STL
4
Isaac Paredes, HOU
6
|
Alec Burleson, OF, STL
4
Kazuma Okamoto, TOR
6
|
Ryan Weathers, SP, NYY
3
Matt Chapman, SF
6
|
Andrew Painter, SP, PHI
2
Max Muncy, LAD
5
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
2
Addison Barger, TOR
4
|
Evan Carter, OF, TEX
RES
Alec Bohm, PHI
4
|
Matthew Liberatore, SP, STL
RES
Royce Lewis, MIN
3
|
Victor Scott, OF, STL
RES
Willi Castro, COL
2
|
Connelly Early, SP, BOS
RES
Brett Baty, NYM
2
|
Paul Sewald, RP, ARI
RES
Jose Caballero, NYY
1
|
Joshua Baez, OF, STL
RES
Jordan Westburg, BAL
RES
|
Sam Antonacci, 2B, CHW
RES
Jordan Lawlar, ARI
RES
|
JR FENTON
|
Mark Vientos, NYM
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Miguel Vargas, CHW
RES
|
Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI
36
Matt Shaw, CHC
RES
|
Nick Kurtz, 1B, ATH
33
Colt Keith, DET
RES
|
Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI
27
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Brent Rooker, OF, ATH
23
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jhoan Duran, RP, PHI
19
Bobby Witt, KC
47
|
Devin Williams, RP, NYM
12
Elly De La Cruz, CIN
41
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
10
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
34
|
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
9
Trea Turner, PHI
29
|
Carter Jensen, C, KC
7
Francisco Lindor, NYM
27
|
Tatsuya Imai, SP, HOU
7
Zachary Neto, LAA
24
|
Jakob Marsee, OF, MIA
7
Mookie Betts, LAD
23
|
Jac Caglianone, OF, KC
7
Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
22
|
Brenton Doyle, OF, COL
7
C.J. Abrams, WAS
19
|
Jonathan Aranda, 1B, TB
7
Bo Bichette, NYM
16
|
Michael King, SP, SD
7
Corey Seager, TEX
12
|
Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC
7
Trevor Story, BOS
7
|
Kazuma Okamoto, 3B, TOR
6
Dansby Swanson, CHC
6
|
Samuel Basallo, C, BAL
6
Konnor Griffin, PIT
6
|
Daulton Varsho, OF, TOR
6
Jeremy Pena, HOU
6
|
Matt McLain, 2B, CIN
5
Willy Adames, SF
5
|
Shane Baz, SP, BAL
4
JJ Wetherholt, STL
4
|
Colson Montgomery, SS, CHW
1
Jacob Wilson, ATH
4
|
Justin Sterner, RP, ATH
1
Kevin McGonigle, DET
3
|
Dominic Canzone, OF, SEA
RES
Xander Bogaerts, SD
2
|
Logan Henderson, SP, MIL
RES
Colson Montgomery, CHW
1
|
Cade Cavalli, SP, WAS
RES
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
1
|
Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, PIT
RES
Masyn Winn, STL
1
|
Chris Bassitt, SP, BAL
RES
Carlos Correa, HOU
RES
|
Colt Keith, 3B, DET
RES
Ernie Clement, TOR
RES
|
Jake Mangum, OF, PIT
RES
Zach McKinstry, DET
RES
|
NATHAN JUDAH
|
Nasim Nunez, WAS
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
OUTFIELD
|
|
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
41
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
26
Aaron Judge, NYY
53
|
Mookie Betts, SS, LAD
23
Ronald Acuna, ATL
46
|
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD
22
Juan Soto, NYM
46
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
13
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
41
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
13
Fernando Tatis, SD
40
|
Dylan Cease, SP, TOR
12
Kyle Tucker, LAD
39
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, SEA
11
Corbin Carroll, ARI
33
|
Emilio Pagan, RP, CIN
10
Jackson Chourio, MIL
30
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
9
Wyatt Langford, TEX
25
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, TEX
9
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
25
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
8
Brent Rooker, ATH
23
|
Dennis Santana, RP, PIT
8
James Wood, WAS
21
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD
7
Roman Anthony, BOS
21
|
Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB
7
Jackson Merrill, SD
19
|
Ranger Suarez, SP, BOS
7
Byron Buxton, MIN
18
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
6
George Springer, TOR
16
|
Carlos Estevez, RP, KC
6
Cody Bellinger, NYY
15
|
Blake Snell, SP, LAD
5
Jarren Duran, BOS
14
|
Trevor Megill, RP, MIL
5
Riley Greene, DET
13
|
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
5
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
13
|
Luis Arraez, 1B, SF
1
Tyler Soderstrom, ATH
12
|
Dillon Dingler, C, DET
1
Oneil Cruz, PIT
11
|
Shane Bieber, SP, TOR
RES
Randy Arozarena, SEA
11
|
Parker Messick, SP, CLE
RES
Michael Harris, ATL
10
|
Chad Patrick, SP, MIL
RES
Noelvi Marte, CIN
9
|
Quinn Priester, SP, MIL
RES
Luis Robert, NYM
9
|
Tyler Mahle, SP, SF
RES
Brandon Nimmo, TEX
9
|
Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL
RES
Kyle Stowers, MIA
8
|
Spencer Arrighetti, SP, HOU
RES
Mike Trout, LAA
8
|
GREG LATHROP
|
Lawrence Butler, ATH
7
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jakob Marsee, MIA
7
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
46
Jo Adell, LAA
7
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, BAL
25
Jac Caglianone, KC
7
|
Bryan Woo, SP, SEA
23
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
7
|
Jackson Merrill, OF, SD
19
Brenton Doyle, COL
7
|
Mason Miller, RP, SD
19
Andy Pages, LAD
6
|
Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX
19
Daulton Varsho, TOR
6
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
16
Ian Happ, CHC
5
|
Tyler Soderstrom, OF, ATH
12
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
5
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
10
Chandler Simpson, TB
5
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
8
Steven Kwan, CLE
5
|
Kenley Jansen, RP, DET
8
Taylor Ward, BAL
5
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD
7
Daylen Lile, WAS
5
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX
7
Ramon Laureano, SD
5
|
Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY
6
Heliot Ramos, SF
4
|
Sal Stewart, 1B, CIN
6
Alec Burleson, STL
4
|
Matthew Boyd, SP, CHC
5
Dylan Crews, WAS
4
|
Taylor Ward, OF, BAL
5
Sal Frelick, MIL
3
|
Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB
4
Wilyer Abreu, BOS
3
|
Marcus Semien, 2B, NYM
4
Justin Crawford, PHI
2
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
4
Kerry Carpenter, DET
2
|
Brendan Donovan, 2B, SEA
2
Trent Grisham, NYY
2
|
Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
1
Mickey Moniak, COL
1
|
Joshua Lowe, OF, LAA
1
Owen Caissie, MIA
1
|
Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
RES
Adolis Garcia, PHI
1
|
Lucas Erceg, RP, KC
RES
Joshua Lowe, LAA
1
|
Miguel Vargas, 3B, CHW
RES
Carson Benge, NYM
1
|
Mick Abel, SP, MIN
RES
Jordan Beck, COL
1
|
Jared Jones, SP, PIT
RES
Jasson Dominguez, NYY
1
|
Cole Henry, RP, WAS
RES
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
RES
|
Nasim Nunez, SS, WAS
RES
Dominic Canzone, SEA
RES
|
SEAN MILLERICK
|
Evan Carter, TEX
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jordan Walker, STL
RES
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
48
Chase DeLauter, CLE
RES
|
Junior Caminero, 3B, TB
33
Dylan Beavers, BAL
RES
|
Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI
22
Victor Scott, STL
RES
|
Max Fried, SP, NYY
21
TJ Friedl, CIN
RES
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, LAD
19
Tyler O'Neill, BAL
RES
|
Cade Smith, RP, CLE
18
Jung Hoo Lee, SF
RES
|
Josh Naylor, 1B, SEA
17
Cam Smith, HOU
RES
|
George Springer, OF, TOR
16
Joshua Baez, STL
RES
|
Chase Burns, SP, CIN
12
Isaac Collins, KC
RES
|
Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
10
Colton Cowser, BAL
RES
|
Cameron Schlittler, SP, NYY
9
Matt Wallner, MIN
RES
|
Isaac Paredes, 3B, HOU
6
Cedric Mullins, TB
RES
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
5
Heriberto Hernandez, MIA
RES
|
Bryan Abreu, RP, HOU
4
Jake Mangum, PIT
RES
|
Jorge Polanco, 2B, NYM
4
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
4
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Kevin McGonigle, SS, DET
3
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
51
|
Grayson Rodriguez, SP, LAA
2
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
36
|
Trent Grisham, OF, NYY
2
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
26
|
Owen Caissie, OF, MIA
1
Ivan Herrera, STL
12
|
Adolis Garcia, OF, PHI
1
Christian Yelich, MIL
10
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
1
Marcell Ozuna, PIT
1
|
Robby Snelling, SP, MIA
1
Bryce Eldridge, SF
RES
|
Noah Cameron, SP, KC
RES
Moises Ballesteros, CHC
RES
|
Zebby Matthews, SP, MIN
RES
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
Robert Suarez, RP, ATL
RES
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Tyler O'Neill, OF, BAL
RES
Tarik Skubal, DET
40
|
Dustin May, SP, STL
RES
Paul Skenes, PIT
37
|
Edwin Uceta, RP, TB
RES
Garrett Crochet, BOS
37
|
Heriberto Hernandez, OF, MIA
RES
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
27
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Chris Sale, ATL
23
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Bryan Woo, SEA
23
|
Jazz Chisholm, 2B, NYY
37
Logan Gilbert, SEA
23
|
Chris Sale, SP, ATL
23
Hunter Brown, HOU
23
|
Cole Ragans, SP, KC
21
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
22
|
Roman Anthony, OF, BOS
21
Cole Ragans, KC
21
|
C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS
19
Max Fried, NYY
21
|
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
18
Jacob deGrom, TEX
19
|
Hunter Goodman, C, COL
16
Logan Webb, SF
18
|
Agustin Ramirez, C, MIA
15
Kyle Bradish, BAL
16
|
Nolan McLean, SP, NYM
14
Eury Perez, MIA
16
|
Oneil Cruz, OF, PIT
11
Joe Ryan, MIN
15
|
Trey Yesavage, SP, TOR
10
George Kirby, SEA
15
|
Noelvi Marte, OF, CIN
9
Nolan McLean, NYM
14
|
Luis Robert, OF, NYM
9
Jesus Luzardo, PHI
14
|
Caleb Durbin, 3B, BOS
8
Freddy Peralta, NYM
14
|
Jacob Misiorowski, SP, MIL
7
Chase Burns, CIN
12
|
Xavier Edwards, 2B, MIA
7
Framber Valdez, DET
12
|
Shane McClanahan, SP, TB
5
Dylan Cease, TOR
12
|
Jackson Holliday, 2B, BAL
5
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
12
|
Sean Manaea, SP, NYM
1
Spencer Strider, ATL
10
|
Christian Walker, 1B, HOU
1
Trey Yesavage, TOR
10
|
Jack Flaherty, SP, DET
1
Trevor Rogers, BAL
10
|
Jacob Lopez, SP, ATH
1
Kevin Gausman, TOR
10
|
Jordan Beck, OF, COL
1
Gavin Williams, CLE
9
|
Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS
RES
Cameron Schlittler, NYY
9
|
Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI
RES
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
9
|
Tanner Scott, RP, LAD
RES
Bubba Chandler, PIT
9
|
Victor Vodnik, RP, COL
RES
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
9
|
Grant Holmes, SP, ATL
RES
Nick Lodolo, CIN
8
|
Seth Halvorsen, RP, COL
RES
Zack Wheeler, PHI
8
|
Drew Pomeranz, RP, LAA
RES
Ryan Pepiot, TB
8
|
DOUG ROE
|
Nick Pivetta, SD
7
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
7
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
53
Tatsuya Imai, HOU
7
|
Juan Soto, OF, NYM
46
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
7
|
Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN
41
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
7
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
28
Michael King, SD
7
|
Ben Rice, C, NYY
22
Ranger Suarez, BOS
7
|
Andres Munoz, RP, SEA
17
Shota Imanaga, CHC
7
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
16
Kris Bubic, KC
6
|
Josh Hader, RP, HOU
12
Carlos Rodon, NYY
6
|
Daniel Palencia, RP, CHC
9
Joe Musgrove, SD
6
|
Edward Cabrera, SP, CHC
3
Shane McClanahan, TB
5
|
Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA
1
Hunter Greene, CIN
5
|
Marcell Ozuna, DH, PIT
1
Matthew Boyd, CHC
5
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
1
Gerrit Cole, NYY
5
|
Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN
1
Blake Snell, LAD
5
|
Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY
1
Luis Castillo, SEA
5
|
Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD
1
MacKenzie Gore, TEX
5
|
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, MIL
1
Shane Baz, BAL
4
|
Shane Smith, SP, CHW
1
Drew Rasmussen, TB
4
|
Jose Caballero, 3B, NYY
1
Robbie Ray, SF
4
|
Kody Clemens, 2B, MIN
1
Cade Horton, CHC
4
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
1
Ryan Weathers, NYY
3
|
Masyn Winn, SS, STL
1
Sonny Gray, BOS
3
|
Max Meyer, SP, MIA
1
Edward Cabrera, CHC
3
|
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
RES
Grayson Rodriguez, LAA
2
|
Cody Ponce, SP, TOR
RES
Jack Leiter, TEX
2
|
Clay Holmes, SP, NYM
RES
Andrew Painter, PHI
2
|
TJ Friedl, OF, CIN
RES
Aaron Nola, PHI
2
|
Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC
RES
Andrew Abbott, CIN
2
|
Bailey Ober, SP, MIN
RES
Michael Burrows, HOU
2
|
Brayan Bello, SP, BOS
RES
Ryne Nelson, ARI
1
|
FRANK STAMPFL
|
Casey Mize, DET
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Sean Manaea, NYM
1
|
Garrett Crochet, SP, BOS
37
Tanner Bibee, CLE
1
|
Gunnar Henderson, SS, BAL
34
Jack Flaherty, DET
1
|
Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL
30
Robby Snelling, MIA
1
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
23
Jacob Lopez, ATH
1
|
Shea Langeliers, C, ATH
18
Zac Gallen, ARI
1
|
Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
16
Roki Sasaki, LAD
1
|
Joe Ryan, SP, MIN
15
Shane Smith, CHW
1
|
Cody Bellinger, OF, NYY
15
Kodai Senga, NYM
1
|
George Kirby, SP, SEA
15
Max Meyer, MIA
1
|
David Bednar, RP, NYY
13
Merrill Kelly, ARI
RES
|
Lawrence Butler, OF, ATH
7
Bryce Miller, SEA
RES
|
Trevor Story, SS, BOS
7
Noah Cameron, KC
RES
|
Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
4
Shane Bieber, TOR
RES
|
Robbie Ray, SP, SF
4
Matthew Liberatore, STL
RES
|
Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI
4
Logan Henderson, MIL
RES
|
Griffin Jax, RP, TB
4
Cody Ponce, TOR
RES
|
Dylan Crews, OF, WAS
4
Parker Messick, CLE
RES
|
Royce Lewis, 3B, MIN
3
Zebby Matthews, MIN
RES
|
Michael Burrows, SP, HOU
2
Justin Steele, CHC
RES
|
Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET
2
Braxton Ashcraft, PIT
RES
|
Riley O'Brien, RP, STL
1
David Peterson, NYM
RES
|
Tanner Bibee, SP, CLE
1
Joey Cantillo, CLE
RES
|
Kyle Manzardo, 1B, CLE
1
Chad Patrick, MIL
RES
|
Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI
RES
Clay Holmes, NYM
RES
|
Braxton Ashcraft, SP, PIT
RES
Cade Cavalli, WAS
RES
|
Clayton Beeter, RP, WAS
RES
Connelly Early, BOS
RES
|
Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SF
RES
Quinn Priester, MIL
RES
|
Jake Burger, 1B, TEX
RES
Mick Abel, MIN
RES
|
Andres Gimenez, 2B, TOR
RES
Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL
RES
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, ARI
RES
Cristian Javier, HOU
RES
|
CHRIS TOWERS
|
Grant Holmes, ATL
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Mitch Keller, PIT
RES
|
Fernando Tatis, OF, SD
40
Jared Jones, PIT
RES
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
33
Dustin May, STL
RES
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
30
Tyler Mahle, SF
RES
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
29
Chris Bassitt, BAL
RES
|
Rafael Devers, 1B, SF
22
Bailey Ober, MIN
RES
|
Framber Valdez, SP, DET
12
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
RES
|
Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD
12
Jacob Latz, TEX
RES
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
10
Corbin Burnes, ARI
RES
|
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
9
Spencer Arrighetti, HOU
RES
|
Ryan Pepiot, SP, TB
8
Brayan Bello, BOS
RES
|
Pete Fairbanks, RP, MIA
8
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Yainer Diaz, C, HOU
7
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, SF
6
Mason Miller, SD
19
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
5
Edwin Diaz, LAD
19
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
5
Jhoan Duran, PHI
19
|
Luis Castillo, SP, SEA
5
Cade Smith, CLE
18
|
Daylen Lile, OF, WAS
5
Andres Munoz, SEA
17
|
Jacob Wilson, SS, ATH
4
David Bednar, NYY
13
|
Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
4
Josh Hader, HOU
12
|
Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN
2
Jeff Hoffman, TOR
12
|
Justin Crawford, OF, PHI
2
Devin Williams, NYM
12
|
Casey Mize, SP, DET
1
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
11
|
Otto Lopez, 2B, MIA
1
Emilio Pagan, CIN
10
|
Bryce Miller, SP, SEA
RES
Ryan Helsley, BAL
9
|
Justin Steele, SP, CHC
RES
Daniel Palencia, CHC
9
|
Dylan Beavers, OF, BAL
RES
Aroldis Chapman, BOS
8
|
Ernie Clement, SS, TOR
RES
Kenley Jansen, DET
8
|
Cam Smith, OF, HOU
RES
Pete Fairbanks, MIA
8
|
JoJo Romero, RP, STL
RES
Dennis Santana, PIT
8
|
Alexis Diaz, RP, TEX
RES
Carlos Estevez, KC
6
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Trevor Megill, MIL
5
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Bryan Abreu, HOU
4
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, LAD
39
Griffin Jax, TB
4
|
Cal Raleigh, C, SEA
32
Seranthony Dominguez, CHW
4
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
27
Ryan Walker, SF
3
|
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC
25
Kirby Yates, LAA
2
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
22
Robert Garcia, TEX
2
|
Brice Turang, 2B, MIL
21
Justin Sterner, ATH
1
|
Bo Bichette, SS, NYM
16
Riley O'Brien, STL
1
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, PHI
14
Abner Uribe, MIL
1
|
Corey Seager, SS, TEX
12
Taylor Rogers, MIN
RES
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
8
Lucas Erceg, KC
RES
|
Nick Pivetta, SP, SD
7
Kevin Ginkel, ARI
RES
|
Kris Bubic, SP, KC
6
Tanner Scott, LAD
RES
|
Ramon Laureano, OF, SD
5
Clayton Beeter, WAS
RES
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
5
Robert Suarez, ATL
RES
|
Seranthony Dominguez, RP, CHW
4
Garrett Cleavinger, TB
RES
|
Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET
3
Victor Vodnik, COL
RES
|
Sal Frelick, OF, MIL
3
Paul Sewald, ARI
RES
|
Sonny Gray, SP, BOS
3
Edwin Uceta, TB
RES
|
Ryan Walker, RP, SF
3
Cole Henry, WAS
RES
|
Kirby Yates, RP, LAA
2
JoJo Romero, STL
RES
|
Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI
1
Seth Halvorsen, COL
RES
|
Austin Wells, C, NYY
1
Drew Pomeranz, LAA
RES
|
Carson Benge, OF, NYM
1
Alexis Diaz, TEX
RES
|
Bryce Eldridge, DH, SF
RES
|
|
|
Jordan Lawlar, 3B, ARI
RES
|
|
|
Chase DeLauter, OF, CLE
RES
|
|
|
Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, ATL
RES
|
|
|
Moises Ballesteros, DH, CHC
RES
|
|
|
Isaac Collins, OF, KC
RES
|
|
|
Cedric Mullins, OF, TB
RES