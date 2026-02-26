You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Tiers 2.0: C 1B 2B 3B

Below are the outfield tiers for 2026. There's a danger in filling the position too early in a three-outfielder league and too late in a five-outfielder league, so be mindful.

The First-Rounders: Aaron Judge, (Shohei Ohtani), Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Ronald Acuna Jr., Julio Rodriguez^, (Kyle Schwarber)†

The Elite: Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Chourio, Corbin Carroll, Pete Crow-Armstrong, James Wood, (Yordan Alvarez)

The Near-Elite: Cody Bellinger, Wyatt Langford, Byron Buxton, (Christian Yelich), George Springer, Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, Riley Greene, Seiya Suzuki, Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony

The Next-Best Things: Jose Altuve, Michael Harris^, Jackson Merrill, Tyler Soderstrom, Oneil Cruz^

The Fallback Options: Kyle Stowers, Brandon Nimmo, Jo Adell, Luis Robert, Lawrence Butler, Teoscar Hernandez, Jakob Marsee, Taylor Ward, Jurickson Profar, Ian Happ, Mike Trout, Daulton Varsho, Andy Pages, Chandler Simpson^

The Last Resorts: Noelvi Marte, Ramon Laureano, Bryan Reynolds, Ceddanne Rafaela, Brenton Doyle, Steven Kwan, Sal Frelick, Dylan Crews, Alec Burleson, Jac Caglianone, Daylen Lile, Trent Grisham, Wilyer Abreu, Heliot Ramos, Justin Crawford

The Leftovers: Kerry Carpenter, Addison Barger, Giancarlo Stanton, Jasson Dominguez, Adolis Garcia, Joshua Lowe, Carson Benge, Chase DeLauter, Mickey Moniak, Owen Caissie, (Marcell Ozuna), Cedric Mullins, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Beavers, TJ Friedl, Isaac Collins, Zach McKinstry, Colton Cowser, Jose Caballero, Zach Cole, Evan Carter, Jordan Beck, Andrew Benintendi, Jake Mangum, Victor Robles, Nick Castellanos, Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Matt Wallner, Austin Hays, Tyler O'Neill, Cam Smith, Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Harrison Bader, Lars Nootbaar, Jeff McNeil, Ryan O'Hearn, Trevor Larnach, Tommy Edman, Spencer Jones, Tyler Freeman, Wenceel Perez, Parker Meadows, Jonathan India, Willi Castro, Gavin Lux, Troy Johnston

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

( ): DH-only, but with some hope of becoming eligible here