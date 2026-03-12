There are exactly two weeks remaining until the MLB regular season starts in earnest, with 26 teams taking the field, so Fantasy baseball draft season is hitting its peak. The early 2026 Fantasy baseball ADP shows Aaron Judge as the top pick in most Fantasy drafts, with Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt, Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez and Ronald Acuna Jr. among the batters going in the first round most of the time. Top starting pitchers Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes and Garrett Crochet are also regularly going in the first round or early in the second. Those are relatively obvious picks for early in drafts, but finding value in the mid-to-late rounds is the key to building a deep, championship-level roster.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts, including nailing Cal Raleigh's huge season. The team at SportsLine was all over Raleigh as a Fantasy breakout from the start. They had him as a top-five catcher in their optimal rankings, ahead of catchers such as Adley Rutschman and William Contreras. The result: Raleigh blasted 60 home runs and gave unprecedented value at a position where it can be tough to find offense from.

Top 2026 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2026 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe. The longtime Rays infielder was traded to Pittsburgh over the offseason, and he projects to be a centerpiece for the Pirates who will hit near the top of the order. Lowe had a power surge in 2025, with his 31 home runs and 83 RBI marking his best numbers in those categories since 2021.

The latest Fantasy baseball ADP shows Lowe going off the board at pick No. 105. SportsLine's model, however, projects him as the No. 6 second baseman, ahead of players such as Nico Hoerner, Marcus Semien and Ozzie Albies, all top-100 picks on average. See more Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2026 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda. The 27-year-old had never appeared in more than 44 games entering the 2025 season, but he carved out a regular role in Tampa Bay last year, playing in 106 games with nearly 400 at-bats. He hit .316 with a .833 OPS, hitting 14 home runs and driving in 59. With Yandy Diaz expected to be utilized primarily as the designated hitter, that should open up everyday opportunities for Aranda.

SportsLine's model ranks him as its ninth-best first baseman, but his ADP is No. 142 overall. He's projected to produce similar numbers to Josh Naylor and Michael Busch, both top-100 picks, and he's projected to outperform Ben Rice and Vinnie Pasquantino, both of whom are being picked dozens of slots in front of him. See more Fantasy baseball breakouts at SportsLine.

Top 2026 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts as one of its top Fantasy baseball busts. While the Dodgers have continued to stockpile high-priced talent at almost every position, Betts is a player who has seen his numbers decline recently as he had career-lows in average (.258) and OPS (.732) last year. He especially struggled in the 2025 postseason with a .648 OPS, continuing the season-long trend of struggling at the plate as compared to his lofty career norms.

Entering his age-33 season, the model believes that Betts, who is going off the board at pick No. 44, is again overvalued from a Fantasy standpoint this season. The model projects that players such as Jeremy Pena, Corey Seager and Willy Adames, all of whom are going off the board several rounds later, will provide more production. See more Fantasy baseball busts at SportsLine.

