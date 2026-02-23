If you're the kind of drafter who worries a lot about positional scarcity, you can breathe easy for the duration of this article. Shortstop is the strongest position in Fantasy, especially for 12-team leagues, where there are, if anything, more good players to go around than SS spots to put them in.

Of course, that's less true in 15-team leagues, naturally. But even in 12-team leagues, I would never say you can be totally comfortable just waiting on your shortstop, either. Because, while the position has more than 12 true difference makers, some of those difference makers will be drafted by the same team – the person who takes Zach Neto might double-up and pair him with Bo Bichette in either the MI or UT spot to make up for Neto's bad batting average, for example; conversely, you might see someone take Francisco Lindor, then follow it up with Bo Bichette, with the intention of having Bichette play SS while Lindor is recovering from hand surgery, only to slide him over to 3B when he gains eligibility after the first week of the season.

If you wait too long, you might end up with Dansby Swanson or Jacob Wilson as your starting shortstop. They're fine, don't get me wrong. But when everyone else in your league has true difference makers, getting someone who is just fine puts you at a disadvantage. That point comes pretty early in drafts – Willy Adames represents the end of a tier as the 14th shortstop with an ADP right around the end of the 10th round – so don't go into your draft thinking you can just play chicken with the shortstop position and still end up with a stud.

Of course, the options in the early rounds at shortstop are so good that it's hard to get through a draft without drafting at least one almost by accident. If you want speed, Bobby Witt and Elly De La Cruz will provide it in the early rounds, while C.J. Abrams and Geraldo Perdomo have you covered in the 50-80 range; Gunnar Henderson could hit 30-plus homers as your second-rounder, or you could wait 80 picks and take Corey Seager to do the same. No matter what you're looking for, you can find it at shortstop, at least in the first 10 rounds. There are plenty of useful players beyond there, of course. Xavier Edwards is the No. 17 SS in ADP, but he's No. 11 at second base, to name one cross-positional example; similarly, Jose Caballero is SS21 in ADP, but he's the No. 16 third baseman.

You're probably going to end up with multiple shortstops on your roster, in other words. There aren't as many high-end options with multiple eligibility, but you could still build a viable team with, say, Trea Turner, Geraldo Perdomo, and Corey Seager at SS, MI, and UT while covering all five Roto categories. I'd go so far as to say, if you aren't using a shortstop in that MI spot, you're probably putting yourself at a disadvantage relative to your competition.

Here's what you need to know about the shortstop position in 2026:

Consensus Top 12 Projections powered by Sportsline Bobby Witt SS KC Kansas City • #7 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 5 Roto 3 Roto (SS) 1 H2H 6 H2H (SS) 1 2025 Stats AVG 0.295 HR 23 R 99 RBI 88 SB 38 SO 125 When 23 homers and 38 steals represent a "down" year, you're talking about a pretty good player. 2024 might end up going down as Witt's career season, but even if you could guarantee he'll never be that good again, I'm still comfortable with Witt as a top-five pick in Roto (and a first-rounder in H2H points). That down year still saw him finish seventh among all hitters, and at 25 on Opening Day, there's no reason to think he can't improve on that. He's my No. 3 player in Roto. Elly De La Cruz SS CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 18 Roto 9 Roto (SS) 2 H2H 19 H2H (SS) 2 2025 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 22 R 102 RBI 86 SB 37 SO 181 You can make a similar case for Cruz, whose "disappointing" 2025 season still saw him finishing No. 16 overall. Would that be worth his going rate in the draft? Probably not, but a return just to 2024 numbers (when he was the No. 7 player) would. And seeing as De La Cruz didn't miss a single game last season despite playing through a torn quad in the second half strikes me as a pretty good reason to be optimistic about him besting last year's numbers. An improving roster around him and a ballpark that always helps his production make for a nice bonus, too. Gunnar Henderson 3B BAL Baltimore • #2 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 16 Roto 14 Roto (SS) 3 H2H 15 H2H (SS) 3 2025 Stats AVG 0.274 HR 17 R 85 RBI 68 SB 30 SO 137 2025 was a disappointing season for Henderson, but weirdly, it might have pointed the way to even more upside for a guy who has been a consensus first-rounder for a few years now. His bat never quite got going while playing through a spring intercostal injury and then a shoulder issue, but he still managed to cut his strikeout rate and increase his stolen base total for the second straight year. If he's a 30-steal guy now and he strikes out less than league average, then we could be talking about an even higher ceiling if he gets back to being a 30-plus homer guy. The quality of contact still suggests there is plus power potential here, and betting on a 24-year-old with this pedigree and track record seems like a good idea, even coming off a disappointing season. Trea Turner SS PHI Philadelphia • #7 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 31 Roto 21 Roto (SS) 4 H2H 24 H2H (SS) 5 2025 Stats AVG 0.304 HR 15 R 94 RBI 69 SB 36 SO 107 Turner mostly managed to stay healthy, and unsurprisingly, he had his most steals in a season since 2018. Now, it's worth noting that he did miss most of the final month of the season with a hamstring injury, and it's fair to wonder if the Phillies will eventually prioritize his health over a handful of extra bases every year. Maybe that will even happen in 2026! It's fine to take that risk into account when drafting him, but with Turner remaining a threat for 20 homers, 40 steals, and a good bet for an average around .300 (he has been above .290 in six of the past seven years), his second-round price feels like it's already taking some of that risk into account. Francisco Lindor SS NYM N.Y. Mets • #12 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 10 Roto 25 Roto (SS) 5 H2H 25 H2H (SS) 4 2025 Stats AVG 0.267 HR 31 R 117 RBI 86 SB 31 SO 131 Lindor comes into the 2026 season with a bit of extra risk. He had elbow surgery to clean up bone spurs earlier in the offseason and then suffered a broken hamate bone during spring training that required surgery. He hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day yet, and even if he is, he should be back within a few weeks. But missing all of Spring Training could slow him down to start the season, and there's always a chance he never quite gets back on track after that. If he's healthy and not limited, Lindor is a good bet for a 30-30 season with excellent run production, but the risk has to discount his price at least a little bit. If he's there after the first 20 or so picks, I'll move on Lindor, but probably not before then. Zachary Neto SS LAA L.A. Angels • #9 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 78 Roto 33 Roto (SS) 6 H2H 59 H2H (SS) 9 2025 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 26 R 82 RBI 62 SB 26 SO 149 Neto has averaged 25 homers and 28 steals over the past two seasons, and that's despite missing the start of last season recovering from shoulder surgery. He swings and misses a lot and puts up good, but not elite quality of contact numbers, which is enough to push him down a tier at this stacked position. But if Neto is your third-round pick, you know you're getting a pretty strong all-around contributor, though you'll have to be more cognizant about your batting average than with other early-rounders. He's probably a tier or so down in points leagues. Mookie Betts RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #50 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 43 Roto 39 Roto (SS) 7 H2H 39 H2H (SS) 6 2025 Stats AVG 0.258 HR 20 R 95 RBI 82 SB 8 SO 68 The key question with Betts is whether his down season was the result of the illness that cost him the first overseas series of the year and caused him to lose roughly 20 pounds at the start of the season. There are certainly reasons to believe that was the culprit, most notably with his .330 expected wOBA on contact, his worst mark in the 11 seasons of Statcast data we have. I do expect a bounce back in that regard as a result, though I don't really think we're likely to see a return to first-round viability for Betts, either. 2023 looks like a huge outlier from a power perspective – even in 2024, when he hit 19 homers in 116 games, five of those homers came in the first eight games of the season, so we're talking about a 258-game stretch where he has looked like a 15-20 homer guy. With his contact skills and the Dodgers lineup, Betts should still be a very good Fantasy option, but I think the bounce will be lower than his previous highs. Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI Arizona • #2 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 57 Roto 50 Roto (SS) 8 H2H 50 H2H (SS) 7 2025 Stats AVG 0.29 HR 20 R 98 RBI 100 SB 27 SO 83 It's reasonable to be skeptical about Perdomo's breakout. But I think too many drafters have gone beyond "reasonable" here – the No. 11 player in Fantasy last season has an ADP of 78.4 right now. Perdomo doesn't hit the ball especially hard, but he did see a spike in both bat speed and quality of contact, and his contact- and pull-heavy approach allows him to get the most out of his underlying skill sets. And then there's this: Of the 16 batted balls Perdomo has had over 400 feet since making the majors in 2021, nine of them came in 2025, including six over the final six weeks of the season. The breakout might have been even more real than you realized. C.J. Abrams SS WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 65 Roto 51 Roto (SS) 9 H2H 73 H2H (SS) 10 2025 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 19 R 92 RBI 60 SB 31 SO 125 It feels like Abrams has some untapped potential, but it's harder to make that case when you see how similar his final numbers have been the past three seasons. He hasn't exactly underperformed his underlying stats, either, so why the thought that he's leaving some meat on the bone? Well, we're talking about a premium athlete who makes a good amount of contact and occasionally turns on a ball in a way that makes you think he might look a little more like Jazz Chisholm in a best-case scenario. But with how consistent the production has actually been, you just draft him for what he's been, and you should be pretty pleased with the outcome. Anything more than that? Well, let's not get greedy. Corey Seager SS TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 95 Roto 76 Roto (SS) 10 H2H 62 H2H (SS) 8 2025 Stats AVG 0.271 HR 21 R 61 RBI 50 SB 3 SO 87 Seager might just be the best hitter at the position. He provides nothing in speed, but you could live with that happily if you could actually count on him for 30-plus homers and an average around .300 every year. The problem is, he fell well short of that mark in 2025 as he continues to rack up IL stints. When he's on the field, you'll be happy to have Seager around, and if his price continues to dip to around 100th in drafts, you'll be happy to have him no matter what. But his value is dependent on having IL spots or deep benches to stash him in; he's also a better bet in shallower leagues, where the waiver-wire replacement level is much higher. Bo Bichette SS NYM N.Y. Mets • #19 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 83 Roto 84 Roto (SS) 11 H2H 76 H2H (SS) 11 2025 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 18 R 78 RBI 94 SB 4 SO 91 You should probably draft Bichette with the intention of using him at third base, where he'll gain eligibility shortly after the season begins. He's a fine option at shortstop and should be a true standout in batting average and RBI, but that'll all play a lot better at third, where he might be a top-six option. His lack of speed especially fits better at third base. Jeremy Pena SS HOU Houston • #3 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 93 Roto 87 Roto (SS) 12 H2H 80 H2H (SS) 12 2025 Stats AVG 0.304 HR 17 R 68 RBI 62 SB 20 SO 93 If Peña's growth as a hitter in 2025 was real, he's a steal in drafts. He's always been a pretty solid power/speed option, and it's reasonable to hope for 20-20 from him if he stays healthy. But the batting average took a big step forward in 2025 in a way that might just prove sustainable – neither his strikeout rate nor quality of contact improved dramatically, but he started pulling the ball more frequently in the air and started hitting more line drives overall, making the whole profile look a lot stronger. I'd prefer him outside of the top-100, mostly because I like Bichette and Seager a bit more, but Pena's a fine pick at his price.

Don't Forget About ... Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Story SS BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 244 Roto 90 Roto (SS) 13 H2H 95 H2H (SS) 13 2025 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 25 R 91 RBI 96 SB 31 SO 176 Story strikes out a lot and has had a lot of trouble staying healthy in recent years, so it's not hard to see how the bottom could fall out here. But if he can just stay upright and avoid a worst-case scenario with his strikeout rate, the skill set here is surprisingly durable – despite all the injuries, he still managed 21 homers and 29 steals in 163 games across his first three seasons in Boston, not far off what he actually managed in 2025. He's more of a fallback option at shortstop, but he probably won't be a bad one. Willy Adames SS SF San Francisco • #2 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 154 Roto 109 Roto (SS) 14 H2H 142 H2H (SS) 15 2025 Stats AVG 0.225 HR 30 R 94 RBI 87 SB 12 SO 179 The Adames signing looked like a disaster in the first few months of 2025, and he ended the first half of his first season in San Francisco hitting just .220/.307/.373. Something clicked in July, however, and he put up a .232/.335/.494 line in the second half and finished the season with 30 homers and 12 steals, more or less what we were hoping for from him. The batting average is unlikely to ever be helpful at this point, but 30 homers and double-digit steals feel like a good bet for Adames. Dansby Swanson SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #7 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 299 Roto 135 Roto (SS) 15 H2H 195 H2H (SS) 17 2025 Stats AVG 0.244 HR 24 R 84 RBI 77 SB 20 SO 168 Swanson doesn't stand out anywhere, but he's a rock-solid five-category contributor. The batting average has been below .250 three years in a row and four out of five, and that's the primary thing holding him back from the rest of the pack at the position. But if you account for a lower average from this lineup spot, he's a pretty projected 20-20 guy with decent run production. He's unlikely to ever match that career year in 2022 again, but Swanson is another decent fall-back option here. Jacob Wilson SS ATH Athletics • #5 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 94 Roto 167 Roto (SS) 16 H2H 118 H2H (SS) 14 2025 Stats AVG 0.311 HR 13 R 62 RBI 63 SB 5 SO 39 Wilson represents a point in the rankings where I see a significant dropoff, and where I would feel especially uncomfortable with getting my starter from. There's nothing wrong with just being Luis Arraez, but I do think Wilson is basically just Luis Arraez. He doesn't hit the ball any harder than Arraez and really isn't a significantly better athlete, which makes it tough to project either double-digit homers or steals. The batting average will be excellent, and his home park does make it a bit easier to see 10 homers from Wilson than Arraez, and he's young enough that there's room for growth. But I don't expect to see much, and I view Wilson as more or less just a batting average specialist at this point. Xavier Edwards 2B MIA Miami • #9 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 214 Roto 177 Roto (2B) 11 H2H 193 H2H (2B) 11 2025 Stats AVG 0.283 HR 3 R 75 RBI 43 SB 27 SO 88 Edwards should help in batting average, but he isn't quite as much of a standout as Wilson is likely to be. However, the ceiling could be similar, and Edwards does project to be a standout in stolen bases – though not necessarily as much as we hoped heading into 2025. He ended up with a solid 27 steals in 2025, and while I think there's room for improvement there, it's also worth noting that his sprint speed was just 75th percentile, so this might just be who he is. If all he is is a .280 hitter with 30 steals and 80 runs, that's perfectly fine at his price, but it wouldn't take much to get him to .300 and 40 steals, which would be a fantastic outcome.

Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline JJ Wetherholt 2B STL St. Louis • #77 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 133 Roto 206 Roto (2B) NR H2H 214 H2H (2B) NR 2025 Stats (AA/AAA: 109 games) AVG .306 HR 17 R 82 RBI 59 SB 23 SO 73 Wetherholt is likely to be the starting second baseman for the Cardinals, and he's a lot more interesting when he qualifies there. But even if he's only a shortstop, Wetherholt has enough talent to matter even in 12-team leagues. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft, Wetherholt hit .306/.421/.510 with 17 homers and 23 steals in 109 games across the high minors, and that included a 91.4 mph average exit velocity at Triple-A – a sign that the power is more than just fringe-y. Wetherholt should hit for a solid batting average, and expecting 15-15 production seems reasonable enough, but with a player this young and talented, that certainly isn't the ceiling. If his ADP remains outside of the top-200, he should be a priority later-round target in all leagues.

Breakout Projections powered by Sportsline Elly De La Cruz SS CIN Cincinnati • #44 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 18 Roto 9 Roto (SS) 2 H2H 19 H2H (SS) 2 2025 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 22 R 102 RBI 86 SB 37 SO 181 Remember in Toy Story 2 when Woody's arm gets frayed, and Andy very heartlessly tells him, "I don't wanna play with you anymore?" That's Fantasy Baseball players with Elly De La Cruz. For years, you had to talk Fantasy players down from getting too excited about De La Cruz, ranking him as a top-five pick before he ever earned that right. In 2025, he looked like he was finally making that leap, cutting his strikeout rate to 24% in the first half and putting up a .284/.359/.495 line. The speed wasn't where it had been in previous years, but a 30-40 pace with elite run and RBI numbers was more than enough to overcome that. Then he suffered a torn quad in July, never missed a game, collapsed in the second half, and now he's a late-first-rounder who sometimes slips to the second in a Roto league? Overreaction, I say! De La Cruz just turned 24 a month and a half ago, so I think the growth we saw in the first half was real. He probably doesn't have a 70-steal ceiling anymore, but the path to legitimate plus production across all five categories is a lot more clear than a lot of folks seem to think. I'm buying the dip.

Bust Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Story SS BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 33 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 244 Roto 90 Roto (SS) 13 H2H 95 H2H (SS) 13 2025 Stats AVG 0.263 HR 25 R 91 RBI 96 SB 31 SO 176 As mentioned earlier, Story's production, even during his injury-plagued first few seasons in Boston, was strong enough that it's hard to see the bottom truly falling out. And even when he struggled in 2025 – such as when he put up a .194 xwOBA in May – he promptly bounced back, ending up with a wOBA north of .340 in each of the final four months after a slow start to the season. But man, this profile feels super risky regardless. It comes with some pretty rotten plate discipline (27% strikeout rate, 5% walk rate), and his expected stats (.249 expected batting average, .421 expected slugging percentage) don't leave a ton of margin for error. It would all be easy enough to overlook if we weren't talking about a 32-year-old who went three straight seasons without playing even 95 games before 2025. In a five-by-five Roto league context, I think the homers and steals should keep him afloat, but it's really not very hard to envision a scenario where even 20-plus homers and steals isn't enough to keep him around.

2026 Draft Prep Shortstop Top Prospects

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2025: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .333 BA (484 AB), 21 HR, 65 SB, .941 OPS, 50 BB, 122 K

Griffin is what everybody pictures when they hear the word "athlete," which is what got him drafted ninth overall in 2024, but the ease with which he's transitioned to the pro game is what's moved him to the top of this list. For a player this imposing to also be this skilled right away is honestly reminiscent of Mike Trout, though Griffin probably won't be quite the on-base threat Trout was.

Scott's 2026 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2025: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .305 BA (331 AB), 19 HR, 10 SB, .991 OPS, 59 BB, 46 K

McGonigle isn't as tooled up as Griffin but has maxed out his skills such that he's also in the No. 1 overall discussion, with Baseball America even awarding him an 80 grade for his hit tool. He doesn't impact the ball as hard as some of the elite prospects, but he's begun to adapt his swing for power and has walked more than he's struck out at every level.

Scott's 2026 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2025: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .285 BA (453 AB), 6 HR, 47 SB, .792 OPS, 67 BB, 108 K

Though Made has yet to actualize his power, it's easy to project given that he already generates exit velocities better than most major leaguers and has made it all the way to Double-A as an 18-year-old. Between his switch-hitting, his base-stealing prowess, and his knack for putting bat to ball, a Jose Ramirez-like outcome could possibly be in his future.

Scott's 2026 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2025: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor league stats: .306 BA (408 AB), 17 HR, 23 SB, .931 OPS, 72 BB, 73 K

Wetherholt doesn't get the same press, but he's 90 percent of the way to being what McGonigle is, boasting a top-of-the-scales hit tool with high walk and low strikeout rates. The biggest difference is that he hasn't come as far in tailoring his swing for power despite being a couple years older, but he still homered at a nice rate.

Scott's 2026 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2025: High-A, Double-A

Minor league stats: .255 BA (455 AB), 15 HR, 11 SB, .806 OPS, 66 BB, 107 K

The Padres tend to promote their prospects more aggressively than the numbers can keep up with, which adds suspense when they then flip one of those fast movers for, say, an ace reliever. But the Athletics followed their lead after acquiring De Vries for Mason Miller, bumping him up to Double-A almost immediately, and the 18-year-old responded by slashing .281/.359/.551 in 21 games there, adding fuel to the Francisco Lindor comparisons.

Scott's 2026 Fantasy impact: late-season look