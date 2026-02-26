You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Tiers 2.0: C 1B 2B 3B

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2026, revealing a position with an incredible surplus for the leagues that don't require a third middle infielder but some thinning in the lower ranks for those leagues that do. It's also the position where player values vary the most between formats, so you'll want to pay particularly close attention to the footnotes.

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Elly De La Cruz^

The Elite: Gunnar Henderson, Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts†, Geraldo Perdomo†

The Near-Elite: Zachary Neto, Corey Seager, C.J. Abrams, Bo Bichette

The Next-Best Things: Jeremy Pena, Trevor Story^

The Fallback Options: Willy Adames, Dansby Swanson, Konnor Griffin, Jacob Wilson†

The Last Resorts: Colson Montgomery, Xavier Edwards, JJ Wetherholt, Kevin McGonigle, Xander Bogaerts†, Otto Lopez

The Leftovers: Carlos Correa, Ezequiel Tovar, Masyn Winn, Colt Emerson, Anthony Volpe, Zach McKinstry, Jose Caballero, Brooks Lee, J.P. Crawford, Ernie Clement, Josh Smith, Ha-seong Kim, Jett Williams

^: one tier lower in Head-to-Head points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories/Rotisserie leagues