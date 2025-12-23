2026 Fantasy Baseball: Top 150 rankings for Dynasty leagues, complete with value rating system
For leagues that require you to balance the short-term vs. the long-term
Part of what makes a Dynasty league so satisfying is that not every team has the same agenda. Depending on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, you can feel like your season was a success even if you don't win.
But the ultimate goal is still to win, even if not this year, and to do that, you'll need to do more than hoard prospects. At some point, they'll need to become fully-formed contributors to your success.
The league-winners aren't actually the prospects, then, but the core players -- early-to-mid 20s, putting up stud numbers, no end to their greatness in sight. That's what you're hoping the prospects become.
But what about those that are a little long in the tooth, still early-rounders in redraft leagues but with, indeed, the end of their greatness in sight? How do they measure up against prospects or other up-and-comers who may fall a little short of studliness?
The answer goes back to that contention/rebuild cycle. A rebuilding team will likely value the prospect more, while the contender might value the aging stud more. In order to have a rank list that's one-size-fits-all, then, I've had to get a little crafty, devising a rating system intended to weigh the short-term against the long-term. Basically, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) for each of these three factors:
- Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2026
- Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
- Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value
Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.
|Rank
|Player
|Age (on 7/1)
|Present
|Future
|Confidence
|1
Bobby Witt KC SS
|26
|5
|5
|5
|2
Juan Soto NYM LF
|27
|5
|5
|5
|3
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
|25
|5
|5
|5
|4
Paul Skenes PIT P
|24
|5
|5
|5
|5
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
|31
|5
|4
|5
|6
Ronald Acuna Jr. ATL RF
|28
|5
|5
|4
|7
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
|25
|5
|5
|4
|8
Elly De La Cruz CIN SS
|24
|5
|5
|3
|9
Garrett Crochet BOS RP
|27
|5
|5
|3
|10
Kyle Tucker CHC RF
|29
|5
|4
|4
|11
Tarik Skubal DET SP
|29
|5
|4
|4
|12
Nick Kurtz ATH 1B
|23
|5
|5
|3
|13
Junior Caminero TB 3B
|22
|5
|5
|3
|14
Gunnar Henderson BAL 3B
|25
|5
|5
|3
|15
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
|22
|4
|5
|4
|16
Aaron Judge NYY RF
|34
|5
|3
|5
|17
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
|33
|5
|3
|5
|18
Fernando Tatis Jr. SD RF
|27
|4
|4
|4
|19
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 1B
|27
|4
|4
|4
|20
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
|32
|5
|3
|4
|21
Cal Raleigh SEA C
|29
|5
|3
|3
|22
Jazz Chisholm NYY CF
|28
|4
|4
|3
|23
Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC CF
|24
|4
|5
|2
|24
James Wood WAS OF
|23
|4
|5
|2
|25
Wyatt Langford TEX OF
|24
|4
|5
|2
|26
Roman Anthony BOS OF
|22
|3
|5
|3
|27
Konnor Griffin PIT SS
|20
|2
|5
|4
|28
Kevin McGonigle DET SS
|21
|2
|5
|4
|29
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD SP
|27
|4
|4
|3
|30
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
|33
|5
|3
|3
|31
Rafael Devers SF 3B
|29
|4
|3
|4
|32
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
|29
|5
|4
|2
|33
Bryan Woo SEA SP
|26
|4
|4
|3
|34
Hunter Brown HOU SP
|27
|4
|4
|3
|35
Hunter Greene CIN SP
|26
|4
|5
|2
|36
Bubba Chandler PIT P
|23
|3
|5
|3
|37
Zachary Neto LAA SS
|25
|4
|4
|3
|38
Trea Turner PHI SS
|33
|4
|2
|4
|39
Pete Alonso BAL 1B
|31
|4
|2
|4
|40
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
|32
|4
|2
|4
|41
Brice Turang MIL 2B
|26
|4
|4
|2
|42
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
|29
|4
|3
|3
|43
Geraldo Perdomo ARI SS
|26
|4
|4
|2
|44
Cristopher Sanchez PHI SP
|29
|4
|3
|3
|45
Matt Olson ATL 1B
|32
|4
|2
|4
|46
Austin Riley ATL 3B
|29
|4
|3
|3
|47
Cole Ragans KC RP
|28
|4
|4
|2
|48
Max Fried NYY SP
|32
|4
|2
|4
|49
Hunter Goodman COL RF
|26
|4
|4
|2
|50
William Contreras MIL C
|28
|4
|3
|3
|51
Bryce Harper PHI DH
|33
|4
|2
|4
|52
Manny Machado SD 3B
|33
|4
|2
|4
|53
Riley Greene DET CF
|25
|3
|4
|3
|54
C.J. Abrams WAS SS
|25
|3
|4
|3
|55
Spencer Schwellenbach ATL P
|26
|4
|4
|2
|56
Jackson Merrill SD SS
|23
|3
|5
|2
|57
Eury Perez MIA SP
|23
|3
|5
|2
|58
Chase Burns CIN P
|23
|3
|5
|2
|59
Jesus Made MIL SS
|19
|1
|5
|4
|60
JJ Wetherholt STL 2B
|23
|2
|4
|4
|61
Samuel Basallo BAL C
|21
|2
|5
|3
|62
Leo De Vries ATH SS
|19
|1
|5
|4
|63
Colt Emerson SEA SS
|20
|2
|4
|4
|64
Sebastian Walcott TEX SS
|20
|1
|5
|4
|65
Jesus Luzardo PHI SP
|28
|4
|4
|2
|66
George Kirby SEA SP
|28
|4
|4
|2
|67
Josh Naylor SEA 1B
|29
|4
|3
|3
|68
Ben Rice NYY C
|27
|4
|4
|2
|69
Drake Baldwin ATL C
|25
|3
|4
|3
|70
Trey Yesavage TOR SP
|22
|3
|4
|3
|71
Nolan McLean NYM P
|24
|3
|4
|3
|72
Bo Bichette TOR SS
|28
|4
|3
|3
|73
Cameron Schlittler NYY P
|25
|3
|4
|3
|74
Jarren Duran BOS CF
|29
|3
|3
|4
|75
Corey Seager TEX SS
|32
|4
|3
|3
|76
Shea Langeliers ATH C
|28
|3
|3
|3
|77
Mason Miller SD SP
|27
|4
|4
|1
|78
Michael Harris ATL CF
|25
|3
|4
|2
|79
Cody Bellinger NYY LF
|30
|4
|3
|2
|80
Mookie Betts LAD RF
|33
|4
|2
|3
|81
Byron Buxton MIN DH
|32
|5
|2
|2
|82
Blake Snell LAD SP
|33
|4
|2
|3
|83
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
|28
|3
|3
|3
|84
Logan Webb SF SP
|29
|3
|3
|3
|85
Freddy Peralta MIL SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|86
Kyle Bradish BAL SP
|29
|4
|3
|2
|87
Maikel Garcia KC 3B
|26
|3
|3
|3
|88
Jeremy Pena HOU SS
|28
|3
|3
|3
|89
Tyler Soderstrom ATH C
|24
|3
|4
|2
|90
Agustin Ramirez MIA C
|24
|3
|4
|2
|91
Spencer Strider ATL SP
|27
|3
|5
|1
|92
Luke Keaschall MIN 2B
|23
|3
|4
|2
|93
Jacob Misiorowski MIL SP
|24
|3
|5
|1
|94
Bryce Eldridge SF 1B
|21
|2
|5
|2
|95
Thomas White MIA SP
|21
|1
|5
|3
|96
Sal Stewart CIN 1B
|22
|2
|4
|3
|97
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
|36
|4
|1
|4
|98
Brent Rooker ATH DH
|31
|3
|3
|3
|99
Randy Arozarena SEA LF
|31
|3
|3
|3
|100
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
|31
|3
|3
|3
|101
Framber Valdez HOU SP
|32
|4
|2
|3
|102
Jackson Holliday BAL SS
|22
|3
|4
|2
|103
Carter Jensen KC C
|22
|3
|4
|2
|104
Nico Hoerner CHC 2B
|29
|3
|3
|3
|105
Isaac Paredes HOU 3B
|27
|3
|3
|3
|106
Nick Lodolo CIN SP
|28
|3
|4
|2
|107
Gavin Williams CLE SP
|26
|3
|4
|2
|108
Jordan Westburg BAL 2B
|27
|3
|4
|2
|109
Emmet Sheehan LAD SP
|26
|3
|5
|1
|110
Ivan Herrera STL C
|26
|3
|4
|2
|111
Cade Horton CHC P
|24
|3
|4
|2
|112
Chris Sale ATL SP
|37
|5
|1
|3
|113
Ranger Suarez PHI SP
|30
|3
|3
|3
|114
Oneil Cruz PIT SS
|27
|3
|4
|1
|115
Andres Munoz SEA RP
|27
|4
|3
|1
|116
Cade Smith CLE P
|27
|2
|4
|2
|117
Dylan Cease TOR SP
|30
|3
|3
|2
|118
Joe Ryan MIN SP
|30
|3
|3
|2
|119
Jacob Wilson ATH SS
|24
|3
|3
|2
|120
Noelvi Marte CIN 3B
|24
|3
|4
|1
|121
Colson Montgomery CHW SS
|24
|3
|4
|1
|122
Edwin Diaz LAD RP
|32
|4
|2
|2
|123
Josh Hader HOU RP
|32
|4
|2
|2
|124
Kyle Stowers MIA RF
|28
|3
|3
|2
|125
Michael Busch CHC 3B
|28
|3
|3
|2
|126
Andy Pages LAD CF
|25
|3
|4
|1
|127
Adley Rutschman BAL C
|28
|3
|3
|2
|128
Jordan Lawlar ARI SS
|23
|2
|4
|2
|129
Aidan Miller PHI SS
|22
|1
|4
|3
|130
Andrew Painter PHI SP
|23
|1
|4
|3
|131
Kade Anderson SEA SP
|21
|1
|5
|2
|132
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
|29
|3
|4
|1
|133
Eugenio Suarez SEA 3B
|34
|3
|2
|3
|134
Christian Yelich MIL LF
|34
|3
|2
|3
|135
Lawrence Butler ATH CF
|25
|3
|4
|1
|136
Jo Adell LAA RF
|27
|3
|4
|1
|137
Jacob deGrom TEX SP
|38
|4
|1
|3
|138
Jakob Marsee MIA OF
|25
|3
|4
|1
|139
Jonathan Aranda TB 1B
|28
|3
|3
|2
|140
Kris Bubic KC SP
|28
|3
|4
|1
|141
Yainer Diaz HOU C
|27
|3
|3
|2
|142
Gabriel Moreno ARI C
|26
|3
|3
|2
|143
Kyle Teel CHW C
|24
|3
|3
|2
|144
Roki Sasaki LAD P
|24
|3
|4
|1
|145
Matt Shaw CHC SS
|24
|2
|4
|2
|146
Dylan Crews WAS OF
|24
|2
|4
|2
|147
Jac Caglianone KC 1B
|23
|2
|4
|2
|148
Francisco Alvarez NYM C
|24
|3
|4
|1
|149
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
|23
|2
|4
|2
|150
Owen Caissie CHC OF
|23
|2
|4
|2