paul-skenes.jpg

Part of what makes a Dynasty league so satisfying is that not every team has the same agenda. Depending on where you are in the contention/rebuild cycle, you can feel like your season was a success even if you don't win.

But the ultimate goal is still to win, even if not this year, and to do that, you'll need to do more than hoard prospects. At some point, they'll need to become fully-formed contributors to your success.

The league-winners aren't actually the prospects, then, but the core players -- early-to-mid 20s, putting up stud numbers, no end to their greatness in sight. That's what you're hoping the prospects become.

But what about those that are a little long in the tooth, still early-rounders in redraft leagues but with, indeed, the end of their greatness in sight? How do they measure up against prospects or other up-and-comers who may fall a little short of studliness?

The answer goes back to that contention/rebuild cycle. A rebuilding team will likely value the prospect more, while the contender might value the aging stud more. In order to have a rank list that's one-size-fits-all, then, I've had to get a little crafty, devising a rating system intended to weigh the short-term against the long-term. Basically, I've assigned each player a score (with one being the lowest and five the highest) for each of these three factors:

  1. Present value: What a player is expected to be in 2026
  2. Future value: What his peak looks like and how much peak he has left
  3. Confidence rating: How confident I am in him meeting his present and future value

Add the three numbers, adjust for age and preference, and lo and behold, rankings.

Top 150 for dynasty leagues
RankPlayerAge (on 7/1)PresentFutureConfidence
1
player headshot
Bobby Witt KC SS
265 5 5
2
player headshot
Juan Soto NYM LF
27 5 5 5
3
player headshot
Corbin Carroll ARI LF
25 5 5 5
4
player headshot
Paul Skenes PIT P
245 5 5
5
player headshot
Shohei Ohtani LAD DH
315
45
6
player headshot
Ronald Acuna Jr. ATL RF
285
54
7
player headshot
Julio Rodriguez SEA CF
255
54
8
player headshot
Elly De La Cruz CIN SS
245
5
3
9
player headshot
Garrett Crochet BOS RP
27 5 5
3
10
player headshot
Kyle Tucker CHC RF
2954 4
11
player headshot
Tarik Skubal DET SP
295
4 4
12
player headshot
Nick Kurtz ATH 1B
23
 5 5
3
13
player headshot
Junior Caminero TB 3B
225 5 3
14
player headshot
Gunnar Henderson BAL 3B
255 5
3
15
player headshot
Jackson Chourio MIL CF
224 5 4
16
player headshot
Aaron Judge NYY RF
345
3 5
17
player headshot
Jose Ramirez CLE 3B
335
3 5
18
player headshot
Fernando Tatis Jr. SD RF
274 4 4
19
player headshot
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. TOR 1B
274 44
20
player headshot
Francisco Lindor NYM SS
325 3 4
21
player headshot
Cal Raleigh SEA C
295 3 3
22
player headshot
Jazz Chisholm NYY CF
284 4 3
23
player headshot
Pete Crow-Armstrong CHC CF
244
5 2
24
player headshot
James Wood WAS OF
2345 2
25
player headshot
Wyatt Langford TEX OF
244
5 2
26
player headshot
Roman Anthony BOS OF
2235 3
27
player headshot
Konnor Griffin PIT SS
202 5 4
28
player headshot
Kevin McGonigle DET SS
212 5 4
29
player headshot
Yoshinobu Yamamoto LAD SP
274
4
3
30
player headshot
Kyle Schwarber PHI LF
335 3 3
31
player headshot
Rafael Devers SF 3B
294 3 4
32
player headshot
Yordan Alvarez HOU DH
295 4 2
33
player headshot
Bryan Woo SEA SP
26 4 4 3
34
player headshot
Hunter Brown HOU SP
27 4 4 3
35
player headshot
Hunter Greene CIN SP
2645 2
36
player headshot
Bubba Chandler PIT P
23353
37
player headshot
Zachary Neto LAA SS
2544 3
38
player headshot
Trea Turner PHI SS
334
2 4
39
player headshot
Pete Alonso BAL 1B
314 2 4
40
player headshot
Ketel Marte ARI 2B
324
2 4
41
player headshot
Brice Turang MIL 2B
264 4
2
42
player headshot
Logan Gilbert SEA SP
2943 3
43
player headshot
Geraldo Perdomo ARI SS
2644 2
44
player headshot
Cristopher Sanchez PHI SP
2943 3
45
player headshot
Matt Olson ATL 1B
324 24
46
player headshot
Austin Riley ATL 3B
294 3 3
47
player headshot
Cole Ragans KC RP
284 4 2
48
player headshot
Max Fried NYY SP
3242 4
49
player headshot
Hunter Goodman COL RF
2644
2
50
player headshot
William Contreras MIL C
284 3 3
51
player headshot
Bryce Harper PHI DH
334 2 4
52
player headshot
Manny Machado SD 3B
334 2 4
53
player headshot
Riley Greene DET CF
25
3 4 3
54
player headshot
C.J. Abrams WAS SS
25
3
4
3
55
player headshot
Spencer Schwellenbach ATL P
264
4
2
56
player headshot
Jackson Merrill SD SS
233 5 2
57
player headshot
Eury Perez MIA SP
233 5 2
58
player headshot
Chase Burns CIN P
2335 2
59
player headshot
Jesus Made MIL SS
191 5
4
60
player headshot
JJ Wetherholt STL 2B
232
4 4
61
player headshot
Samuel Basallo BAL C
212 5
3
62
player headshot
Leo De Vries ATH SS
191
5
4
63
player headshot
Colt Emerson SEA SS
202 4 4
64
player headshot
Sebastian Walcott TEX SS
201 5 4
65
player headshot
Jesus Luzardo PHI SP
2844
2
66
player headshot
George Kirby SEA SP
284 42
67
player headshot
Josh Naylor SEA 1B
294 3
3
68
player headshot
Ben Rice NYY C
274 4
2
69
player headshot
Drake Baldwin ATL C
253
4
3
70
player headshot
Trey Yesavage TOR SP
223
4 3
71
player headshot
Nolan McLean NYM P
243
4 3
72
player headshot
Bo Bichette TOR SS
284 3 3
73
player headshot
Cameron Schlittler NYY P
253
4 3
74
player headshot
Jarren Duran BOS CF
293
34
75
player headshot
Corey Seager TEX SS
324 3 3
76
player headshot
Shea Langeliers ATH C
2833 3
77
player headshot
Mason Miller SD SP
2744
1
78
player headshot
Michael Harris ATL CF
2534
2
79
player headshot
Cody Bellinger NYY LF
3043 2
80
player headshot
Mookie Betts LAD RF
33
4 2 3
81
player headshot
Byron Buxton MIN DH
32
5 2 2
82
player headshot
Blake Snell LAD SP
334 2 3
83
player headshot
Vinnie Pasquantino KC 1B
283 3 3
84
player headshot
Logan Webb SF SP
293 3 3
85
player headshot
Freddy Peralta MIL SP
303 3 3
86
player headshot
Kyle Bradish BAL SP
294 3 2
87
player headshot
Maikel Garcia KC 3B
263 3 3
88
player headshot
Jeremy Pena HOU SS
283 3 3
89
player headshot
Tyler Soderstrom ATH C
243 4 2
90
player headshot
Agustin Ramirez MIA C
243 4 2
91
player headshot
Spencer Strider ATL SP
2735 1
92
player headshot
Luke Keaschall MIN 2B
233
4
2
93
player headshot
Jacob Misiorowski MIL SP
243
5 1
94
player headshot
Bryce Eldridge SF 1B
212 5 2
95
player headshot
Thomas White MIA SP
21
1 5 3
96
player headshot
Sal Stewart CIN 1B
222 4 3
97
player headshot
Freddie Freeman LAD 1B
364 1 4
98
player headshot
Brent Rooker ATH DH
31
3
3 3
99
player headshot
Randy Arozarena SEA LF
313 3 3
100
player headshot
Seiya Suzuki CHC RF
31
333
101
player headshot
Framber Valdez HOU SP
324 2 3
102
player headshot
Jackson Holliday BAL SS
223 4 2
103
player headshot
Carter Jensen KC C
223
4
2
104
player headshot
Nico Hoerner CHC 2B
293
33
105
player headshot
Isaac Paredes HOU 3B
273 3 3
106
player headshot
Nick Lodolo CIN SP
283 4
2
107
player headshot
Gavin Williams CLE SP
263 4 2
108
player headshot
Jordan Westburg BAL 2B
273 4 2
109
player headshot
Emmet Sheehan LAD SP
2635 1
110
player headshot
Ivan Herrera STL C
2634 2
111
player headshot
Cade Horton CHC P
243
4
2
112
player headshot
Chris Sale ATL SP
375 1 3
113
player headshot
Ranger Suarez PHI SP
3033
3
114
player headshot
Oneil Cruz PIT SS
273
4 1
115
player headshot
Andres Munoz SEA RP
274 3
1
116
player headshot
Cade Smith CLE P
272
42
117
player headshot
Dylan Cease TOR SP
303 32
118
player headshot
Joe Ryan MIN SP
303
3 2
119
player headshot
Jacob Wilson ATH SS
243
3
2
120
player headshot
Noelvi Marte CIN 3B
243 41
121
player headshot
Colson Montgomery CHW SS
243 4 1
122
player headshot
Edwin Diaz LAD RP
324 2 2
123
player headshot
Josh Hader HOU RP
324 2 2
124
player headshot
Kyle Stowers MIA RF
2833 2
125
player headshot
Michael Busch CHC 3B
283 3 2
126
player headshot
Andy Pages LAD CF
253 4 1
127
player headshot
Adley Rutschman BAL C
283 3 2
128
player headshot
Jordan Lawlar ARI SS
232 4 2
129
player headshot
Aidan Miller PHI SS
2214 3
130
player headshot
Andrew Painter PHI SP
2314 3
131
player headshot
Kade Anderson SEA SP
211 5 2
132
player headshot
Ozzie Albies ATL 2B
293
4 1
133
player headshot
Eugenio Suarez SEA 3B
343
2
3
134
player headshot
Christian Yelich MIL LF
343 2 3
135
player headshot
Lawrence Butler ATH CF
253 4 1
136
player headshot
Jo Adell LAA RF
273 4 1
137
player headshot
Jacob deGrom TEX SP
384 1 3
138
player headshot
Jakob Marsee MIA OF
253 4 1
139
player headshot
Jonathan Aranda TB 1B
283
3 2
140
player headshot
Kris Bubic KC SP
283
4 1
141
player headshot
Yainer Diaz HOU C
273
3
2
142
player headshot
Gabriel Moreno ARI C
263
32
143
player headshot
Kyle Teel CHW C
243 3 2
144
player headshot
Roki Sasaki LAD P
243 41
145
player headshot
Matt Shaw CHC SS
242 4 2
146
player headshot
Dylan Crews WAS OF
242 4 2
147
player headshot
Jac Caglianone KC 1B
232
4
2
148
player headshot
Francisco Alvarez NYM C
2434 1
149
player headshot
Jasson Dominguez NYY CF
232
4 2
150
player headshot
Owen Caissie CHC OF
232
4 2