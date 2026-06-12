2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 52 DH-SP 2 Juan Soto 48 OF-DH 3 Jose Ramirez 48 3B-DH 4 Bobby Witt 48 SS 5 Yordan Alvarez 47 OF-DH 6 Kyle Schwarber 47 DH 7 Corbin Carroll 44 OF 8 Gunnar Henderson 44 SS-DH 9 Julio Rodriguez 43 OF 10 Ketel Marte 41 2B-DH 11 Junior Caminero 37 3B 12 Trea Turner 37 SS 13 Nick Kurtz 37 1B 14 James Wood 35 OF-DH 15 Kyle Tucker 35 OF-DH 16 Fernando Tatis Jr. 34 2B-OF 17 Cristopher Sanchez 34 SP 18 Paul Skenes 34 SP 19 Chris Sale 34 SP 20 Jacob Misiorowski 33 SP 21 Tarik Skubal 32 SP 22 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 31 SP 23 Jackson Chourio 30 OF 24 Matt Olson 29 1B 25 Bryce Harper 29 1B 26 Jacob deGrom 29 SP 27 Bryan Woo 29 SP 28 Ben Rice 28 C-1B-DH 29 Shea Langeliers 28 C-DH 30 Cam Schlittler 28 SP 31 Dylan Cease 28 SP 32 Logan Gilbert 28 SP 33 Brice Turang 25 2B 34 Christian Yelich 25 DH 35 Hunter Brown 25 SP 36 Nolan McLean 25 SP 37 Hunter Goodman 25 C-DH 38 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 25 1B-DH 39 Pete Alonso 25 1B-DH 40 Yandy Diaz 24 1B-DH 41 Freddie Freeman 23 1B 42 Rafael Devers 23 1B-DH 43 Joe Ryan 23 SP 44 Zack Wheeler 23 SP 45 Chase Burns 23 SP 46 Jesus Luzardo 23 SP 47 Mason Miller 22 RP 48 C.J. Abrams 22 SS 49 Maikel Garcia 22 3B 50 Kevin Gausman 22 SP 51 Gavin Williams 22 SP 52 Mike Trout 21 OF-DH 53 Cody Bellinger 21 OF 54 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B 55 Sal Stewart 20 1B-2B-3B-DH 56 Byron Buxton 20 OF-DH 57 Aaron Judge 20 OF-DH 58 Zachary Neto 20 SS 59 Elly De La Cruz 19 SS 60 George Kirby 19 SP 61 Freddy Peralta 19 SP 62 William Contreras 19 C-DH 63 Parker Messick 19 SP 64 Ivan Herrera 19 C-DH 65 Drake Baldwin 18 C-DH 66 Braxton Ashcraft 18 SP-RP 67 Logan Webb 18 SP 68 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 69 Andres Munoz 18 RP 70 Drew Rasmussen 18 SP 71 Shota Imanaga 17 SP 72 Jordan Walker 17 OF 73 Ronald Acuna Jr. 17 OF 74 Kyle Harrison 17 SP 75 Framber Valdez 16 SP 76 Pete Crow-Armstrong 16 OF 77 Riley Greene 16 OF-DH 78 Brent Rooker 16 OF-DH 79 Jarren Duran 16 OF-DH 80 Randy Arozarena 16 OF 81 Payton Tolle 15 SP-RP 82 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 83 Michael Harris 15 OF 84 Kevin McGonigle 15 3B-SS 85 Manny Machado 15 3B 86 Corey Seager 15 SS 87 Mookie Betts 15 SS 88 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 89 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 90 Max Fried 15 SP 91 Cade Smith 15 RP 92 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 93 George Springer 15 OF-DH 94 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 95 Trey Yesavage 15 SP 96 Jose Soriano 15 SP 97 Brandon Woodruff 15 SP 98 Emmet Sheehan 15 SP 99 Michael King 15 SP 100 Ian Happ 15 OF 101 Roman Anthony 15 OF-DH 102 Spencer Strider 15 SP 103 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 104 Max Muncy 15 3B 105 Seth Lugo 14 SP 106 Austin Riley 14 3B 107 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 108 Connelly Early 13 SP 109 Garrett Crochet 13 SP 110 Jeremy Pena 13 SS 111 Jacob Wilson 13 SS 112 Merrill Kelly 13 SP 113 Sandy Alcantara 12 SP 114 Brandon Lowe 12 2B 115 Cole Ragans 11 SP 116 Taylor Ward 11 OF-DH 117 Tyler Soderstrom 11 1B-OF 118 Christian Walker 11 1B 119 Michael Busch 10 1B 120 Wyatt Langford 10 OF 121 Max Meyer 9 SP 122 Kyle Bradish 9 SP 123 Nick Lodolo 9 SP 124 Chandler Simpson 9 OF 125 Andy Pages 9 OF 126 Daniel Palencia 9 RP 127 Ryan Weathers 9 SP 128 Otto Lopez 9 2B-SS 129 Sonny Gray 8 SP 130 Xavier Edwards 8 2B-SS 131 Konnor Griffin 7 SS 132 Kyle Stowers 7 OF-DH 133 Oneil Cruz 7 OF-DH 134 David Bednar 7 RP 135 Devin Williams 6 RP 136 Ryan Helsley 6 RP 137 Miguel Vargas 6 1B-3B 138 Alex Bregman 6 3B 139 Nico Hoerner 6 2B-SS 140 Ozzie Albies 6 2B 141 Francisco Lindor 6 SS 142 Ranger Suarez 6 SP 143 Shane McClanahan 6 SP 144 JJ Wetherholt 6 2B-SS 145 Josh Hader 6 RP 146 Aroldis Chapman 5 RP 147 Eugenio Suarez 5 3B-DH 148 Bo Bichette 5 3B-SS 149 Geraldo Perdomo 5 SS 150 Vinnie Pasquantino 5 1B-DH 151 Reid Detmers 5 SP-RP 152 Bryce Miller 5 SP 153 Emerson Hancock 5 SP 154 Davis Martin 5 SP 155 Travis Bazzana 5 2B 156 Ben Brown 4 SP-RP 157 Trevor Megill 4 RP 158 Roki Sasaki 4 SP 159 Tyler Glasnow 4 SP 160 Riley O'Brien 4 RP 161 Pete Fairbanks 4 RP 162 Daylen Lile 3 OF-DH 163 Carson Benge 3 OF 164 Chase DeLauter 3 OF-DH 165 Sam Antonacci 3 2B-OF 166 Jackson Merrill 3 OF 167 Bryan Reynolds 3 OF-DH 168 MacKenzie Gore 3 SP 169 Will Warren 3 SP 170 Andrew Abbott 2 SP 171 Eury Perez 2 SP 172 Jeffrey Springs 2 SP 173 Robbie Ray 2 SP 174 Bubba Chandler 2 SP 175 Cal Raleigh 2 C-DH 176 Adley Rutschman 2 C-DH 177 Edward Cabrera 2 SP 178 Jack Leiter 2 SP 179 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B 180 Tanner Bibee 2 SP 181 Ryne Nelson 2 SP-RP 182 Isaac Paredes 2 1B-3B-DH 183 Colt Emerson 2 3B-SS 184 Jake Bauers 2 1B-OF 185 Alec Burleson 2 1B-OF-DH 186 Gleyber Torres 2 2B-DH 187 Teoscar Hernandez 2 OF 188 Braden Montgomery 2 OF 189 Jose Altuve 2 2B-OF-DH 190 Ryan Waldschmidt 2 OF 191 Logan Henderson 2 SP 192 J.J. Bleday 2 OF-DH 193 Jung Hoo Lee 2 OF 194 Willy Adames 2 SS 195 Louie Varland 2 RP 196 Bryce Elder 2 SP 197 Taj Bradley 2 SP 198 Kris Bubic 2 SP 199 Kenley Jansen 2 RP

Roto Trade Values Chart

1 Shohei Ohtani 48 DH-SP 2 Bobby Witt 48 SS 3 Jose Ramirez 46 3B-DH 4 Juan Soto 46 OF-DH 5 Julio Rodriguez 44 OF 6 Corbin Carroll 43 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 43 OF-DH 8 Gunnar Henderson 40 SS-DH 9 Junior Caminero 38 3B 10 Kyle Schwarber 38 DH 11 Kyle Tucker 38 OF-DH 12 Nick Kurtz 35 1B 13 James Wood 31 OF-DH 14 Fernando Tatis Jr. 31 2B-OF 15 Jackson Chourio 31 OF 16 Ketel Marte 31 2B-DH 17 Cristopher Sanchez 31 SP 18 Paul Skenes 31 SP 19 Matt Olson 31 1B 20 Chris Sale 28 SP 21 Jacob Misiorowski 28 SP 22 Brice Turang 27 2B 23 Tarik Skubal 27 SP 24 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 27 SP 25 Bryce Harper 27 1B 26 C.J. Abrams 25 SS 27 Jazz Chisholm 24 2B-3B 28 Mason Miller 24 RP 29 Jacob deGrom 23 SP 30 Ben Rice 20 C-1B-DH 31 Shea Langeliers 19 C-DH 32 Zachary Neto 19 SS 33 Hunter Goodman 19 C-DH 34 Bryan Woo 19 SP 35 Trea Turner 19 SS 36 Cam Schlittler 19 SP 37 Logan Gilbert 19 SP 38 Chase Burns 19 SP 39 Cade Smith 19 RP 40 Andres Munoz 19 RP 41 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 19 1B-DH 42 Pete Alonso 19 1B-DH 43 Jhoan Duran 19 RP 44 William Contreras 19 C-DH 45 Dylan Cease 19 SP 46 Nolan McLean 19 SP 47 Mike Trout 18 OF-DH 48 Cody Bellinger 18 OF 49 Pete Crow-Armstrong 18 OF 50 Byron Buxton 18 OF-DH 51 Riley Greene 18 OF-DH 52 Maikel Garcia 18 3B 53 Freddie Freeman 18 1B 54 Sal Stewart 18 1B-2B-3B-DH 55 Josh Naylor 17 1B-DH 56 Elly De La Cruz 17 SS 57 Michael Harris 17 OF 58 Jordan Walker 17 OF 59 Joe Ryan 17 SP 60 Zack Wheeler 15 SP 61 Hunter Brown 17 SP 62 George Kirby 17 SP 63 Ivan Herrera 17 C-DH 64 Drake Baldwin 16 C-DH 65 Rafael Devers 16 1B-DH 66 Jesus Luzardo 16 SP 67 Kyle Harrison 16 SP 68 Randy Arozarena 16 OF 69 Raisel Iglesias 16 RP 70 Christian Yelich 16 DH 71 Andy Pages 16 OF 72 Aaron Judge 16 OF-DH 73 Josh Hader 15 RP 74 Aroldis Chapman 15 RP 75 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 76 Ronald Acuna Jr. 15 OF 77 Gavin Williams 15 SP 78 Braxton Ashcraft 15 SP-RP 79 Freddy Peralta 15 SP 80 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 81 Yandy Diaz 15 1B-DH 82 Jarren Duran 15 OF-DH 83 Brent Rooker 15 OF-DH 84 Mookie Betts 15 SS 85 Nico Hoerner 15 2B-SS 86 Ozzie Albies 15 2B 87 Kevin McGonigle 15 3B-SS 88 Manny Machado 15 3B 89 Austin Riley 15 3B 90 Michael Busch 15 1B 91 JJ Wetherholt 15 2B-SS 92 Ian Happ 15 OF 93 George Springer 15 OF-DH 94 David Bednar 15 RP 95 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 96 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 97 Logan Webb 15 SP 98 Max Fried 15 SP 99 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 100 Drew Rasmussen 15 SP 101 Framber Valdez 15 SP 102 Parker Messick 15 SP 103 Corey Seager 15 SS 104 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 105 Brandon Lowe 15 2B 106 Chandler Simpson 15 OF 107 Eugenio Suarez 15 3B-DH 108 Max Muncy 15 3B 109 Taylor Ward 15 OF-DH 110 Francisco Lindor 14 SS 111 Nathan Eovaldi 14 SP 112 Daniel Palencia 13 RP 113 Kenley Jansen 12 RP 114 Jose Soriano 12 SP 115 Cal Raleigh 12 C-DH 116 Adley Rutschman 11 C-DH 117 Carlos Rodon 11 SP 118 Xavier Edwards 10 2B-SS 119 Otto Lopez 10 2B-SS 120 Konnor Griffin 10 SS 121 Geraldo Perdomo 10 SS 122 Emmet Sheehan 10 SP 123 Wyatt Langford 10 OF 124 Trey Yesavage 10 SP 125 Michael King 10 SP 126 Brandon Woodruff 10 SP 127 Garrett Crochet 10 SP 128 Devin Williams 9 RP 129 Bryan Baker 9 RP 130 Payton Tolle 9 SP-RP 131 Riley O'Brien 9 RP 132 Louie Varland 9 RP 133 Shane McClanahan 9 SP 134 Spencer Strider 9 SP 135 Ranger Suarez 9 SP 136 Jeremy Pena 8 SS 137 Chase DeLauter 8 OF-DH 138 Kyle Stowers 7 OF-DH 139 Jackson Merrill 7 OF 140 Ryan Waldschmidt 7 OF 141 Jo Adell 7 OF 142 Roman Anthony 7 OF-DH 143 Sandy Alcantara 7 SP 144 Christian Walker 7 1B 145 Nick Lodolo 7 SP 146 Max Meyer 7 SP 147 Tyler Glasnow 7 SP 148 Bryce Miller 7 SP 149 Reid Detmers 7 SP-RP 150 Ryan Weathers 7 SP 151 Kyle Bradish 7 SP 152 Miguel Vargas 7 1B-3B 153 Bo Bichette 7 3B-SS 154 Alex Bregman 6 3B 155 Tyler Soderstrom 6 1B-OF 156 Vinnie Pasquantino 6 1B-DH 157 Travis Bazzana 6 2B 158 Sam Antonacci 6 2B-OF 159 Oneil Cruz 6 OF-DH 160 Cole Ragans 6 SP 161 Jonathan Aranda 6 1B 162 J.J. Bleday 6 OF-DH 163 Alec Burleson 6 1B-OF-DH 164 Bryan Reynolds 6 OF-DH 165 Carson Benge 6 OF 166 Wilyer Abreu 5 OF 167 Daylen Lile 5 OF-DH 168 Connelly Early 5 SP 169 Seth Lugo 5 SP 170 Emerson Hancock 5 SP 171 Will Warren 5 SP 172 Willy Adames 5 SS 173 Colson Montgomery 5 3B-SS 174 Edward Cabrera 5 SP 175 Jacob Wilson 5 SS 176 Dillon Dingler 5 C-DH 177 Samuel Basallo 5 C-DH 178 Merrill Kelly 5 SP 179 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 180 Jac Caglianone 5 OF-DH 181 A.J. Ewing 5 OF 182 Isaac Paredes 5 1B-3B-DH 183 Tanner Scott 5 RP 184 Jake Bauers 5 1B-OF 185 Jose Altuve 5 2B-OF-DH 186 Spencer Steer 5 1B-2B-OF 187 MacKenzie Gore 5 SP 188 Taj Bradley 5 SP 189 Bubba Chandler 5 SP 190 Josh Jung 5 3B 191 Colt Emerson 5 3B-SS 192 Dansby Swanson 5 SS 193 Kazuma Okamoto 4 3B 194 Casey Schmitt 4 1B-2B-3B-OF-DH 195 Trevor Megill 4 RP 196 Gregory Soto 4 RP 197 Logan Henderson 4 SP 198 Tanner Bibee 4 SP 199 Salvador Perez 4 C-1B-DH 200 Carter Jensen 4 C-DH 201 Gabriel Moreno 4 C 202 Sonny Gray 4 SP 203 Davis Martin 4 SP 204 Kris Bubic 4 SP 205 Ben Brown 4 SP-RP 206 Roki Sasaki 4 SP 207 Andrew Abbott 3 SP 208 Xander Bogaerts 3 SS 209 Robbie Ray 3 SP 210 Landen Roupp 3 SP 211 Jack Leiter 3 SP 212 Spencer Arrighetti 3 SP 213 Matt Chapman 3 3B 214 Willson Contreras 3 1B 215 Shane Baz 3 SP 216 Braden Montgomery 3 OF 217 Jung Hoo Lee 3 OF 218 Mickey Moniak 3 OF-DH 219 Jakob Marsee 3 OF 220 Daulton Varsho 3 OF 221 Ceddanne Rafaela 3 2B-OF 222 Ryan O'Hearn 3 1B-OF-DH 223 Spencer Torkelson 2 1B 224 Teoscar Hernandez 2 OF 225 Curtis Mead 2 1B-3B 226 Nolan Arenado 2 3B 227 Grant Taylor 2 RP 228 Seranthony Dominguez 2 RP 229 Ryne Nelson 2 SP-RP 230 Jake McCarthy 2 OF 231 Cole Carrigg 2 OF 232 Steven Kwan 2 OF 233 Hunter Greene 2 SP 234 Dustin May 2 SP