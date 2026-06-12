Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can

By
7 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
skubal-getty.png
Getty Images

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani52DH-SP
2Juan Soto48OF-DH
3Jose Ramirez483B-DH
4Bobby Witt48SS
5Yordan Alvarez47OF-DH
6Kyle Schwarber47DH
7Corbin Carroll44OF
8Gunnar Henderson44SS-DH
9Julio Rodriguez43OF
10Ketel Marte412B-DH
11Junior Caminero373B
12Trea Turner37SS
13Nick Kurtz371B
14James Wood35OF-DH
15Kyle Tucker35OF-DH
16Fernando Tatis Jr.342B-OF
17Cristopher Sanchez34SP
18Paul Skenes34SP
19Chris Sale34SP
20Jacob Misiorowski33SP
21Tarik Skubal32SP
22Yoshinobu Yamamoto31SP
23Jackson Chourio30OF
24Matt Olson291B
25Bryce Harper291B
26Jacob deGrom29SP
27Bryan Woo29SP
28Ben Rice28C-1B-DH
29Shea Langeliers28C-DH
30Cam Schlittler28SP
31Dylan Cease28SP
32Logan Gilbert28SP
33Brice Turang252B
34Christian Yelich25DH
35Hunter Brown25SP
36Nolan McLean25SP
37Hunter Goodman25C-DH
38Vladimir Guerrero Jr.251B-DH
39Pete Alonso251B-DH
40Yandy Diaz241B-DH
41Freddie Freeman231B
42Rafael Devers231B-DH
43Joe Ryan23SP
44Zack Wheeler23SP
45Chase Burns23SP
46Jesus Luzardo23SP
47Mason Miller22RP
48C.J. Abrams22SS
49Maikel Garcia223B
50Kevin Gausman22SP
51Gavin Williams22SP
52Mike Trout21OF-DH
53Cody Bellinger21OF
54Jazz Chisholm212B-3B
55Sal Stewart201B-2B-3B-DH
56Byron Buxton20OF-DH
57Aaron Judge20OF-DH
58Zachary Neto20SS
59Elly De La Cruz19SS
60George Kirby19SP
61Freddy Peralta19SP
62William Contreras19C-DH
63Parker Messick19SP
64Ivan Herrera19C-DH
65Drake Baldwin18C-DH
66Braxton Ashcraft18SP-RP
67Logan Webb18SP
68Josh Naylor181B-DH
69Andres Munoz18RP
70Drew Rasmussen18SP
71Shota Imanaga17SP
72Jordan Walker17OF
73Ronald Acuna Jr.17OF
74Kyle Harrison17SP
75Framber Valdez16SP
76Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
77Riley Greene16OF-DH
78Brent Rooker16OF-DH
79Jarren Duran16OF-DH
80Randy Arozarena16OF
81Payton Tolle15SP-RP
82Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
83Michael Harris15OF
84Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
85Manny Machado153B
86Corey Seager15SS
87Mookie Betts15SS
88Jhoan Duran15RP
89Carlos Rodon15SP
90Max Fried15SP
91Cade Smith15RP
92Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
93George Springer15OF-DH
94Nathan Eovaldi15SP
95Trey Yesavage15SP
96Jose Soriano15SP
97Brandon Woodruff15SP
98Emmet Sheehan15SP
99Michael King15SP
100Ian Happ15OF
101Roman Anthony15OF-DH
102Spencer Strider15SP
103Gerrit Cole15SP
104Max Muncy153B
105Seth Lugo14SP
106Austin Riley143B
107Raisel Iglesias14RP
108Connelly Early13SP
109Garrett Crochet13SP
110Jeremy Pena13SS
111Jacob Wilson13SS
112Merrill Kelly13SP
113Sandy Alcantara12SP
114Brandon Lowe122B
115Cole Ragans11SP
116Taylor Ward11OF-DH
117Tyler Soderstrom111B-OF
118Christian Walker111B
119Michael Busch101B
120Wyatt Langford10OF
121Max Meyer9SP
122Kyle Bradish9SP
123Nick Lodolo9SP
124Chandler Simpson9OF
125Andy Pages9OF
126Daniel Palencia9RP
127Ryan Weathers9SP
128Otto Lopez92B-SS
129Sonny Gray8SP
130Xavier Edwards82B-SS
131Konnor Griffin7SS
132Kyle Stowers7OF-DH
133Oneil Cruz7OF-DH
134David Bednar7RP
135Devin Williams6RP
136Ryan Helsley6RP
137Miguel Vargas61B-3B
138Alex Bregman63B
139Nico Hoerner62B-SS
140Ozzie Albies62B
141Francisco Lindor6SS
142Ranger Suarez6SP
143Shane McClanahan6SP
144JJ Wetherholt62B-SS
145Josh Hader6RP
146Aroldis Chapman5RP
147Eugenio Suarez53B-DH
148Bo Bichette53B-SS
149Geraldo Perdomo5SS
150Vinnie Pasquantino51B-DH
151Reid Detmers5SP-RP
152Bryce Miller5SP
153Emerson Hancock5SP
154Davis Martin5SP
155Travis Bazzana52B
156Ben Brown4SP-RP
157Trevor Megill4RP
158Roki Sasaki4SP
159Tyler Glasnow4SP
160Riley O'Brien4RP
161Pete Fairbanks4RP
162Daylen Lile3OF-DH
163Carson Benge3OF
164Chase DeLauter3OF-DH
165Sam Antonacci32B-OF
166Jackson Merrill3OF
167Bryan Reynolds3OF-DH
168MacKenzie Gore3SP
169Will Warren3SP
170Andrew Abbott2SP
171Eury Perez2SP
172Jeffrey Springs2SP
173Robbie Ray2SP
174Bubba Chandler2SP
175Cal Raleigh2C-DH
176Adley Rutschman2C-DH
177Edward Cabrera2SP
178Jack Leiter2SP
179Jonathan Aranda21B
180Tanner Bibee2SP
181Ryne Nelson2SP-RP
182Isaac Paredes21B-3B-DH
183Colt Emerson23B-SS
184Jake Bauers21B-OF
185Alec Burleson21B-OF-DH
186Gleyber Torres22B-DH
187Teoscar Hernandez2OF
188Braden Montgomery2OF
189Jose Altuve22B-OF-DH
190Ryan Waldschmidt2OF
191Logan Henderson2SP
192J.J. Bleday2OF-DH
193Jung Hoo Lee2OF
194Willy Adames2SS
195Louie Varland2RP
196Bryce Elder2SP
197Taj Bradley2SP
198Kris Bubic2SP
199Kenley Jansen2RP

Roto Trade Values Chart

1Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
2Bobby Witt48SS
3Jose Ramirez463B-DH
4Juan Soto46OF-DH
5Julio Rodriguez44OF
6Corbin Carroll43OF
7Yordan Alvarez43OF-DH
8Gunnar Henderson40SS-DH
9Junior Caminero383B
10Kyle Schwarber38DH
11Kyle Tucker38OF-DH
12Nick Kurtz351B
13James Wood31OF-DH
14Fernando Tatis Jr.312B-OF
15Jackson Chourio31OF
16Ketel Marte312B-DH
17Cristopher Sanchez31SP
18Paul Skenes31SP
19Matt Olson311B
20Chris Sale28SP
21Jacob Misiorowski28SP
22Brice Turang272B
23Tarik Skubal27SP
24Yoshinobu Yamamoto27SP
25Bryce Harper271B
26C.J. Abrams25SS
27Jazz Chisholm242B-3B
28Mason Miller24RP
29Jacob deGrom23SP
30Ben Rice20C-1B-DH
31Shea Langeliers19C-DH
32Zachary Neto19SS
33Hunter Goodman19C-DH
34Bryan Woo19SP
35Trea Turner19SS
36Cam Schlittler19SP
37Logan Gilbert19SP
38Chase Burns19SP
39Cade Smith19RP
40Andres Munoz19RP
41Vladimir Guerrero Jr.191B-DH
42Pete Alonso191B-DH
43Jhoan Duran19RP
44William Contreras19C-DH
45Dylan Cease19SP
46Nolan McLean19SP
47Mike Trout18OF-DH
48Cody Bellinger18OF
49Pete Crow-Armstrong18OF
50Byron Buxton18OF-DH
51Riley Greene18OF-DH
52Maikel Garcia183B
53Freddie Freeman181B
54Sal Stewart181B-2B-3B-DH
55Josh Naylor171B-DH
56Elly De La Cruz17SS
57Michael Harris17OF
58Jordan Walker17OF
59Joe Ryan17SP
60Zack Wheeler15SP
61Hunter Brown17SP
62George Kirby17SP
63Ivan Herrera17C-DH
64Drake Baldwin16C-DH
65Rafael Devers161B-DH
66Jesus Luzardo16SP
67Kyle Harrison16SP
68Randy Arozarena16OF
69Raisel Iglesias16RP
70Christian Yelich16DH
71Andy Pages16OF
72Aaron Judge16OF-DH
73Josh Hader15RP
74Aroldis Chapman15RP
75Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
76Ronald Acuna Jr.15OF
77Gavin Williams15SP
78Braxton Ashcraft15SP-RP
79Freddy Peralta15SP
80Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
81Yandy Diaz151B-DH
82Jarren Duran15OF-DH
83Brent Rooker15OF-DH
84Mookie Betts15SS
85Nico Hoerner152B-SS
86Ozzie Albies152B
87Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
88Manny Machado153B
89Austin Riley153B
90Michael Busch151B
91JJ Wetherholt152B-SS
92Ian Happ15OF
93George Springer15OF-DH
94David Bednar15RP
95Kevin Gausman15SP
96Ryan Helsley15RP
97Logan Webb15SP
98Max Fried15SP
99Shota Imanaga15SP
100Drew Rasmussen15SP
101Framber Valdez15SP
102Parker Messick15SP
103Corey Seager15SS
104Gerrit Cole15SP
105Brandon Lowe152B
106Chandler Simpson15OF
107Eugenio Suarez153B-DH
108Max Muncy153B
109Taylor Ward15OF-DH
110Francisco Lindor14SS
111Nathan Eovaldi14SP
112Daniel Palencia13RP
113Kenley Jansen12RP
114Jose Soriano12SP
115Cal Raleigh12C-DH
116Adley Rutschman11C-DH
117Carlos Rodon11SP
118Xavier Edwards102B-SS
119Otto Lopez102B-SS
120Konnor Griffin10SS
121Geraldo Perdomo10SS
122Emmet Sheehan10SP
123Wyatt Langford10OF
124Trey Yesavage10SP
125Michael King10SP
126Brandon Woodruff10SP
127Garrett Crochet10SP
128Devin Williams9RP
129Bryan Baker9RP
130Payton Tolle9SP-RP
131Riley O'Brien9RP
132Louie Varland9RP
133Shane McClanahan9SP
134Spencer Strider9SP
135Ranger Suarez9SP
136Jeremy Pena8SS
137Chase DeLauter8OF-DH
138Kyle Stowers7OF-DH
139Jackson Merrill7OF
140Ryan Waldschmidt7OF
141Jo Adell7OF
142Roman Anthony7OF-DH
143Sandy Alcantara7SP
144Christian Walker71B
145Nick Lodolo7SP
146Max Meyer7SP
147Tyler Glasnow7SP
148Bryce Miller7SP
149Reid Detmers7SP-RP
150Ryan Weathers7SP
151Kyle Bradish7SP
152Miguel Vargas71B-3B
153Bo Bichette73B-SS
154Alex Bregman63B
155Tyler Soderstrom61B-OF
156Vinnie Pasquantino61B-DH
157Travis Bazzana62B
158Sam Antonacci62B-OF
159Oneil Cruz6OF-DH
160Cole Ragans6SP
161Jonathan Aranda61B
162J.J. Bleday6OF-DH
163Alec Burleson61B-OF-DH
164Bryan Reynolds6OF-DH
165Carson Benge6OF
166Wilyer Abreu5OF
167Daylen Lile5OF-DH
168Connelly Early5SP
169Seth Lugo5SP
170Emerson Hancock5SP
171Will Warren5SP
172Willy Adames5SS
173Colson Montgomery53B-SS
174Edward Cabrera5SP
175Jacob Wilson5SS
176Dillon Dingler5C-DH
177Samuel Basallo5C-DH
178Merrill Kelly5SP
179Pete Fairbanks5RP
180Jac Caglianone5OF-DH
181A.J. Ewing5OF
182Isaac Paredes51B-3B-DH
183Tanner Scott5RP
184Jake Bauers51B-OF
185Jose Altuve52B-OF-DH
186Spencer Steer51B-2B-OF
187MacKenzie Gore5SP
188Taj Bradley5SP
189Bubba Chandler5SP
190Josh Jung53B
191Colt Emerson53B-SS
192Dansby Swanson5SS
193Kazuma Okamoto43B
194Casey Schmitt41B-2B-3B-OF-DH
195Trevor Megill4RP
196Gregory Soto4RP
197Logan Henderson4SP
198Tanner Bibee4SP
199Salvador Perez4C-1B-DH
200Carter Jensen4C-DH
201Gabriel Moreno4C
202Sonny Gray4SP
203Davis Martin4SP
204Kris Bubic4SP
205Ben Brown4SP-RP
206Roki Sasaki4SP
207Andrew Abbott3SP
208Xander Bogaerts3SS
209Robbie Ray3SP
210Landen Roupp3SP
211Jack Leiter3SP
212Spencer Arrighetti3SP
213Matt Chapman33B
214Willson Contreras31B
215Shane Baz3SP
216Braden Montgomery3OF
217Jung Hoo Lee3OF
218Mickey Moniak3OF-DH
219Jakob Marsee3OF
220Daulton Varsho3OF
221Ceddanne Rafaela32B-OF
222Ryan O'Hearn31B-OF-DH
223Spencer Torkelson21B
224Teoscar Hernandez2OF
225Curtis Mead21B-3B
226Nolan Arenado23B
227Grant Taylor2RP
228Seranthony Dominguez2RP
229Ryne Nelson2SP-RP
230Jake McCarthy2OF
231Cole Carrigg2OF
232Steven Kwan2OF
233Hunter Greene2SP
234Dustin May2SP
Add CBS Sports on Google
Live
Share Video
Link copied!