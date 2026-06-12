2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 12 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|52
|DH-SP
|2
|Juan Soto
|48
|OF-DH
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|48
|3B-DH
|4
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|5
|Yordan Alvarez
|47
|OF-DH
|6
|Kyle Schwarber
|47
|DH
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|44
|OF
|8
|Gunnar Henderson
|44
|SS-DH
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|43
|OF
|10
|Ketel Marte
|41
|2B-DH
|11
|Junior Caminero
|37
|3B
|12
|Trea Turner
|37
|SS
|13
|Nick Kurtz
|37
|1B
|14
|James Wood
|35
|OF-DH
|15
|Kyle Tucker
|35
|OF-DH
|16
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|34
|2B-OF
|17
|Cristopher Sanchez
|34
|SP
|18
|Paul Skenes
|34
|SP
|19
|Chris Sale
|34
|SP
|20
|Jacob Misiorowski
|33
|SP
|21
|Tarik Skubal
|32
|SP
|22
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|31
|SP
|23
|Jackson Chourio
|30
|OF
|24
|Matt Olson
|29
|1B
|25
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B
|26
|Jacob deGrom
|29
|SP
|27
|Bryan Woo
|29
|SP
|28
|Ben Rice
|28
|C-1B-DH
|29
|Shea Langeliers
|28
|C-DH
|30
|Cam Schlittler
|28
|SP
|31
|Dylan Cease
|28
|SP
|32
|Logan Gilbert
|28
|SP
|33
|Brice Turang
|25
|2B
|34
|Christian Yelich
|25
|DH
|35
|Hunter Brown
|25
|SP
|36
|Nolan McLean
|25
|SP
|37
|Hunter Goodman
|25
|C-DH
|38
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|25
|1B-DH
|39
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B-DH
|40
|Yandy Diaz
|24
|1B-DH
|41
|Freddie Freeman
|23
|1B
|42
|Rafael Devers
|23
|1B-DH
|43
|Joe Ryan
|23
|SP
|44
|Zack Wheeler
|23
|SP
|45
|Chase Burns
|23
|SP
|46
|Jesus Luzardo
|23
|SP
|47
|Mason Miller
|22
|RP
|48
|C.J. Abrams
|22
|SS
|49
|Maikel Garcia
|22
|3B
|50
|Kevin Gausman
|22
|SP
|51
|Gavin Williams
|22
|SP
|52
|Mike Trout
|21
|OF-DH
|53
|Cody Bellinger
|21
|OF
|54
|Jazz Chisholm
|21
|2B-3B
|55
|Sal Stewart
|20
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|56
|Byron Buxton
|20
|OF-DH
|57
|Aaron Judge
|20
|OF-DH
|58
|Zachary Neto
|20
|SS
|59
|Elly De La Cruz
|19
|SS
|60
|George Kirby
|19
|SP
|61
|Freddy Peralta
|19
|SP
|62
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|63
|Parker Messick
|19
|SP
|64
|Ivan Herrera
|19
|C-DH
|65
|Drake Baldwin
|18
|C-DH
|66
|Braxton Ashcraft
|18
|SP-RP
|67
|Logan Webb
|18
|SP
|68
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|69
|Andres Munoz
|18
|RP
|70
|Drew Rasmussen
|18
|SP
|71
|Shota Imanaga
|17
|SP
|72
|Jordan Walker
|17
|OF
|73
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|17
|OF
|74
|Kyle Harrison
|17
|SP
|75
|Framber Valdez
|16
|SP
|76
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|16
|OF
|77
|Riley Greene
|16
|OF-DH
|78
|Brent Rooker
|16
|OF-DH
|79
|Jarren Duran
|16
|OF-DH
|80
|Randy Arozarena
|16
|OF
|81
|Payton Tolle
|15
|SP-RP
|82
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|83
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|84
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|85
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B
|86
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|87
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|88
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|89
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|90
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|91
|Cade Smith
|15
|RP
|92
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|93
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|94
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|95
|Trey Yesavage
|15
|SP
|96
|Jose Soriano
|15
|SP
|97
|Brandon Woodruff
|15
|SP
|98
|Emmet Sheehan
|15
|SP
|99
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|100
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|101
|Roman Anthony
|15
|OF-DH
|102
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|103
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|104
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|105
|Seth Lugo
|14
|SP
|106
|Austin Riley
|14
|3B
|107
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|108
|Connelly Early
|13
|SP
|109
|Garrett Crochet
|13
|SP
|110
|Jeremy Pena
|13
|SS
|111
|Jacob Wilson
|13
|SS
|112
|Merrill Kelly
|13
|SP
|113
|Sandy Alcantara
|12
|SP
|114
|Brandon Lowe
|12
|2B
|115
|Cole Ragans
|11
|SP
|116
|Taylor Ward
|11
|OF-DH
|117
|Tyler Soderstrom
|11
|1B-OF
|118
|Christian Walker
|11
|1B
|119
|Michael Busch
|10
|1B
|120
|Wyatt Langford
|10
|OF
|121
|Max Meyer
|9
|SP
|122
|Kyle Bradish
|9
|SP
|123
|Nick Lodolo
|9
|SP
|124
|Chandler Simpson
|9
|OF
|125
|Andy Pages
|9
|OF
|126
|Daniel Palencia
|9
|RP
|127
|Ryan Weathers
|9
|SP
|128
|Otto Lopez
|9
|2B-SS
|129
|Sonny Gray
|8
|SP
|130
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|2B-SS
|131
|Konnor Griffin
|7
|SS
|132
|Kyle Stowers
|7
|OF-DH
|133
|Oneil Cruz
|7
|OF-DH
|134
|David Bednar
|7
|RP
|135
|Devin Williams
|6
|RP
|136
|Ryan Helsley
|6
|RP
|137
|Miguel Vargas
|6
|1B-3B
|138
|Alex Bregman
|6
|3B
|139
|Nico Hoerner
|6
|2B-SS
|140
|Ozzie Albies
|6
|2B
|141
|Francisco Lindor
|6
|SS
|142
|Ranger Suarez
|6
|SP
|143
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|SP
|144
|JJ Wetherholt
|6
|2B-SS
|145
|Josh Hader
|6
|RP
|146
|Aroldis Chapman
|5
|RP
|147
|Eugenio Suarez
|5
|3B-DH
|148
|Bo Bichette
|5
|3B-SS
|149
|Geraldo Perdomo
|5
|SS
|150
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|5
|1B-DH
|151
|Reid Detmers
|5
|SP-RP
|152
|Bryce Miller
|5
|SP
|153
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|154
|Davis Martin
|5
|SP
|155
|Travis Bazzana
|5
|2B
|156
|Ben Brown
|4
|SP-RP
|157
|Trevor Megill
|4
|RP
|158
|Roki Sasaki
|4
|SP
|159
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|SP
|160
|Riley O'Brien
|4
|RP
|161
|Pete Fairbanks
|4
|RP
|162
|Daylen Lile
|3
|OF-DH
|163
|Carson Benge
|3
|OF
|164
|Chase DeLauter
|3
|OF-DH
|165
|Sam Antonacci
|3
|2B-OF
|166
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF
|167
|Bryan Reynolds
|3
|OF-DH
|168
|MacKenzie Gore
|3
|SP
|169
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|170
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP
|171
|Eury Perez
|2
|SP
|172
|Jeffrey Springs
|2
|SP
|173
|Robbie Ray
|2
|SP
|174
|Bubba Chandler
|2
|SP
|175
|Cal Raleigh
|2
|C-DH
|176
|Adley Rutschman
|2
|C-DH
|177
|Edward Cabrera
|2
|SP
|178
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|179
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|180
|Tanner Bibee
|2
|SP
|181
|Ryne Nelson
|2
|SP-RP
|182
|Isaac Paredes
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|183
|Colt Emerson
|2
|3B-SS
|184
|Jake Bauers
|2
|1B-OF
|185
|Alec Burleson
|2
|1B-OF-DH
|186
|Gleyber Torres
|2
|2B-DH
|187
|Teoscar Hernandez
|2
|OF
|188
|Braden Montgomery
|2
|OF
|189
|Jose Altuve
|2
|2B-OF-DH
|190
|Ryan Waldschmidt
|2
|OF
|191
|Logan Henderson
|2
|SP
|192
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF-DH
|193
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|194
|Willy Adames
|2
|SS
|195
|Louie Varland
|2
|RP
|196
|Bryce Elder
|2
|SP
|197
|Taj Bradley
|2
|SP
|198
|Kris Bubic
|2
|SP
|199
|Kenley Jansen
|2
|RP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|2
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|46
|3B-DH
|4
|Juan Soto
|46
|OF-DH
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|44
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|43
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|43
|OF-DH
|8
|Gunnar Henderson
|40
|SS-DH
|9
|Junior Caminero
|38
|3B
|10
|Kyle Schwarber
|38
|DH
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF-DH
|12
|Nick Kurtz
|35
|1B
|13
|James Wood
|31
|OF-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|2B-OF
|15
|Jackson Chourio
|31
|OF
|16
|Ketel Marte
|31
|2B-DH
|17
|Cristopher Sanchez
|31
|SP
|18
|Paul Skenes
|31
|SP
|19
|Matt Olson
|31
|1B
|20
|Chris Sale
|28
|SP
|21
|Jacob Misiorowski
|28
|SP
|22
|Brice Turang
|27
|2B
|23
|Tarik Skubal
|27
|SP
|24
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|27
|SP
|25
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B
|26
|C.J. Abrams
|25
|SS
|27
|Jazz Chisholm
|24
|2B-3B
|28
|Mason Miller
|24
|RP
|29
|Jacob deGrom
|23
|SP
|30
|Ben Rice
|20
|C-1B-DH
|31
|Shea Langeliers
|19
|C-DH
|32
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|33
|Hunter Goodman
|19
|C-DH
|34
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|35
|Trea Turner
|19
|SS
|36
|Cam Schlittler
|19
|SP
|37
|Logan Gilbert
|19
|SP
|38
|Chase Burns
|19
|SP
|39
|Cade Smith
|19
|RP
|40
|Andres Munoz
|19
|RP
|41
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|19
|1B-DH
|42
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B-DH
|43
|Jhoan Duran
|19
|RP
|44
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|45
|Dylan Cease
|19
|SP
|46
|Nolan McLean
|19
|SP
|47
|Mike Trout
|18
|OF-DH
|48
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|OF
|49
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|18
|OF
|50
|Byron Buxton
|18
|OF-DH
|51
|Riley Greene
|18
|OF-DH
|52
|Maikel Garcia
|18
|3B
|53
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|54
|Sal Stewart
|18
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|55
|Josh Naylor
|17
|1B-DH
|56
|Elly De La Cruz
|17
|SS
|57
|Michael Harris
|17
|OF
|58
|Jordan Walker
|17
|OF
|59
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|60
|Zack Wheeler
|15
|SP
|61
|Hunter Brown
|17
|SP
|62
|George Kirby
|17
|SP
|63
|Ivan Herrera
|17
|C-DH
|64
|Drake Baldwin
|16
|C-DH
|65
|Rafael Devers
|16
|1B-DH
|66
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|67
|Kyle Harrison
|16
|SP
|68
|Randy Arozarena
|16
|OF
|69
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|70
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH
|71
|Andy Pages
|16
|OF
|72
|Aaron Judge
|16
|OF-DH
|73
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|74
|Aroldis Chapman
|15
|RP
|75
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|76
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|15
|OF
|77
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|78
|Braxton Ashcraft
|15
|SP-RP
|79
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|80
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|81
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B-DH
|82
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF-DH
|83
|Brent Rooker
|15
|OF-DH
|84
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|85
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B-SS
|86
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|87
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|88
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B
|89
|Austin Riley
|15
|3B
|90
|Michael Busch
|15
|1B
|91
|JJ Wetherholt
|15
|2B-SS
|92
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|93
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|94
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|95
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|96
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|97
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|98
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|99
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|100
|Drew Rasmussen
|15
|SP
|101
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|102
|Parker Messick
|15
|SP
|103
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|104
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|105
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B
|106
|Chandler Simpson
|15
|OF
|107
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B-DH
|108
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|109
|Taylor Ward
|15
|OF-DH
|110
|Francisco Lindor
|14
|SS
|111
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|112
|Daniel Palencia
|13
|RP
|113
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|114
|Jose Soriano
|12
|SP
|115
|Cal Raleigh
|12
|C-DH
|116
|Adley Rutschman
|11
|C-DH
|117
|Carlos Rodon
|11
|SP
|118
|Xavier Edwards
|10
|2B-SS
|119
|Otto Lopez
|10
|2B-SS
|120
|Konnor Griffin
|10
|SS
|121
|Geraldo Perdomo
|10
|SS
|122
|Emmet Sheehan
|10
|SP
|123
|Wyatt Langford
|10
|OF
|124
|Trey Yesavage
|10
|SP
|125
|Michael King
|10
|SP
|126
|Brandon Woodruff
|10
|SP
|127
|Garrett Crochet
|10
|SP
|128
|Devin Williams
|9
|RP
|129
|Bryan Baker
|9
|RP
|130
|Payton Tolle
|9
|SP-RP
|131
|Riley O'Brien
|9
|RP
|132
|Louie Varland
|9
|RP
|133
|Shane McClanahan
|9
|SP
|134
|Spencer Strider
|9
|SP
|135
|Ranger Suarez
|9
|SP
|136
|Jeremy Pena
|8
|SS
|137
|Chase DeLauter
|8
|OF-DH
|138
|Kyle Stowers
|7
|OF-DH
|139
|Jackson Merrill
|7
|OF
|140
|Ryan Waldschmidt
|7
|OF
|141
|Jo Adell
|7
|OF
|142
|Roman Anthony
|7
|OF-DH
|143
|Sandy Alcantara
|7
|SP
|144
|Christian Walker
|7
|1B
|145
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|SP
|146
|Max Meyer
|7
|SP
|147
|Tyler Glasnow
|7
|SP
|148
|Bryce Miller
|7
|SP
|149
|Reid Detmers
|7
|SP-RP
|150
|Ryan Weathers
|7
|SP
|151
|Kyle Bradish
|7
|SP
|152
|Miguel Vargas
|7
|1B-3B
|153
|Bo Bichette
|7
|3B-SS
|154
|Alex Bregman
|6
|3B
|155
|Tyler Soderstrom
|6
|1B-OF
|156
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|6
|1B-DH
|157
|Travis Bazzana
|6
|2B
|158
|Sam Antonacci
|6
|2B-OF
|159
|Oneil Cruz
|6
|OF-DH
|160
|Cole Ragans
|6
|SP
|161
|Jonathan Aranda
|6
|1B
|162
|J.J. Bleday
|6
|OF-DH
|163
|Alec Burleson
|6
|1B-OF-DH
|164
|Bryan Reynolds
|6
|OF-DH
|165
|Carson Benge
|6
|OF
|166
|Wilyer Abreu
|5
|OF
|167
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF-DH
|168
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|169
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|170
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|171
|Will Warren
|5
|SP
|172
|Willy Adames
|5
|SS
|173
|Colson Montgomery
|5
|3B-SS
|174
|Edward Cabrera
|5
|SP
|175
|Jacob Wilson
|5
|SS
|176
|Dillon Dingler
|5
|C-DH
|177
|Samuel Basallo
|5
|C-DH
|178
|Merrill Kelly
|5
|SP
|179
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|180
|Jac Caglianone
|5
|OF-DH
|181
|A.J. Ewing
|5
|OF
|182
|Isaac Paredes
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|183
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|184
|Jake Bauers
|5
|1B-OF
|185
|Jose Altuve
|5
|2B-OF-DH
|186
|Spencer Steer
|5
|1B-2B-OF
|187
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|188
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|189
|Bubba Chandler
|5
|SP
|190
|Josh Jung
|5
|3B
|191
|Colt Emerson
|5
|3B-SS
|192
|Dansby Swanson
|5
|SS
|193
|Kazuma Okamoto
|4
|3B
|194
|Casey Schmitt
|4
|1B-2B-3B-OF-DH
|195
|Trevor Megill
|4
|RP
|196
|Gregory Soto
|4
|RP
|197
|Logan Henderson
|4
|SP
|198
|Tanner Bibee
|4
|SP
|199
|Salvador Perez
|4
|C-1B-DH
|200
|Carter Jensen
|4
|C-DH
|201
|Gabriel Moreno
|4
|C
|202
|Sonny Gray
|4
|SP
|203
|Davis Martin
|4
|SP
|204
|Kris Bubic
|4
|SP
|205
|Ben Brown
|4
|SP-RP
|206
|Roki Sasaki
|4
|SP
|207
|Andrew Abbott
|3
|SP
|208
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|SS
|209
|Robbie Ray
|3
|SP
|210
|Landen Roupp
|3
|SP
|211
|Jack Leiter
|3
|SP
|212
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|213
|Matt Chapman
|3
|3B
|214
|Willson Contreras
|3
|1B
|215
|Shane Baz
|3
|SP
|216
|Braden Montgomery
|3
|OF
|217
|Jung Hoo Lee
|3
|OF
|218
|Mickey Moniak
|3
|OF-DH
|219
|Jakob Marsee
|3
|OF
|220
|Daulton Varsho
|3
|OF
|221
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|3
|2B-OF
|222
|Ryan O'Hearn
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|223
|Spencer Torkelson
|2
|1B
|224
|Teoscar Hernandez
|2
|OF
|225
|Curtis Mead
|2
|1B-3B
|226
|Nolan Arenado
|2
|3B
|227
|Grant Taylor
|2
|RP
|228
|Seranthony Dominguez
|2
|RP
|229
|Ryne Nelson
|2
|SP-RP
|230
|Jake McCarthy
|2
|OF
|231
|Cole Carrigg
|2
|OF
|232
|Steven Kwan
|2
|OF
|233
|Hunter Greene
|2
|SP
|234
|Dustin May
|2
|SP