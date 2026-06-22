2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 52 DH-SP 2 Juan Soto 50 OF-DH 3 Bobby Witt 48 SS 4 Yordan Alvarez 48 OF-DH 5 Kyle Schwarber 47 DH 6 Corbin Carroll 45 OF 7 Nick Kurtz 44 1B 8 Julio Rodriguez 44 OF 9 Elly De La Cruz 41 SS 10 Ketel Marte 40 2B-DH 11 Junior Caminero 37 3B 12 Jackson Chourio 37 OF 13 James Wood 37 OF-DH 14 Kyle Tucker 35 OF-DH 15 Fernando Tatis Jr. 35 2B-OF 16 Gunnar Henderson 34 SS-DH 17 Cristopher Sanchez 34 SP 18 Paul Skenes 34 SP 19 Chris Sale 34 SP 20 Jacob Misiorowski 33 SP 21 Tarik Skubal 32 SP 22 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 31 SP 23 Matt Olson 30 1B 24 Bryce Harper 29 1B-DH 25 Jacob deGrom 29 SP 26 Bryan Woo 29 SP 27 Ben Rice 29 C-1B-DH 28 Shea Langeliers 28 C-DH 29 Cam Schlittler 28 SP 30 Dylan Cease 28 SP 31 Logan Gilbert 28 SP 32 Brice Turang 28 2B 33 Christian Yelich 25 DH 34 Hunter Brown 25 SP 35 Nolan McLean 25 SP 36 Hunter Goodman 25 C-DH 37 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 25 1B-DH 38 Pete Alonso 25 1B-DH 39 Joe Ryan 25 SP 40 Zack Wheeler 24 SP 41 Chase Burns 23 SP 42 Jesus Luzardo 23 SP 43 Mason Miller 23 RP 44 Yandy Diaz 23 1B-DH 45 Freddie Freeman 23 1B 46 Jordan Walker 23 OF 47 C.J. Abrams 22 SS 48 Drew Rasmussen 22 SP 49 Kevin Gausman 22 SP 50 Gavin Williams 22 SP 51 Cody Bellinger 22 OF 52 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B 53 Pete Crow-Armstrong 21 OF 54 Sal Stewart 21 1B-2B-3B-DH 55 Byron Buxton 20 OF-DH 56 Trea Turner 20 SS 57 Aaron Judge 20 OF-DH 58 Zachary Neto 20 SS 59 George Kirby 19 SP 60 Freddy Peralta 19 SP 61 Maikel Garcia 19 3B 62 William Contreras 19 C-DH 63 Parker Messick 19 SP 64 Ivan Herrera 19 C-DH 65 Jose Ramirez 18 3B-DH 66 Drake Baldwin 18 C-DH 67 Wyatt Langford 18 OF 68 Braxton Ashcraft 18 SP-RP 69 Logan Webb 18 SP 70 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 71 Andres Munoz 17 RP 72 Mike Trout 17 OF-DH 73 Shota Imanaga 17 SP 74 Ronald Acuna Jr. 17 OF 75 Kyle Harrison 16 SP 76 Framber Valdez 16 SP 77 Bryce Miller 16 SP 78 Payton Tolle 16 SP-RP 79 Seiya Suzuki 16 OF-DH 80 Michael Harris 16 OF 81 Kevin McGonigle 15 3B-SS 82 Max Muncy 15 3B 83 Corey Seager 15 SS 84 Mookie Betts 15 SS 85 Riley Greene 15 OF-DH 86 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 87 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 88 Jarren Duran 15 OF-DH 89 Max Fried 15 SP 90 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 91 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 92 Rafael Devers 15 1B-DH 93 Cade Smith 15 RP 94 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 95 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 96 Trey Yesavage 15 SP 97 Manny Machado 15 3B-DH 98 Brandon Woodruff 15 SP 99 Brent Rooker 15 OF-DH 100 Emmet Sheehan 15 SP 101 Michael King 15 SP 102 Ian Happ 15 OF 103 Roman Anthony 15 OF-DH 104 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 105 Seth Lugo 14 SP 106 Austin Riley 14 3B 107 Raisel Iglesias 14 RP 108 Connelly Early 13 SP 109 Taylor Ward 13 OF-DH 110 Garrett Crochet 13 SP 111 Jeremy Pena 13 SS 112 Otto Lopez 13 2B-SS 113 Tyler Soderstrom 12 1B-OF 114 Bryan Reynolds 12 OF-DH 115 Jacob Wilson 11 SS 116 George Springer 11 OF-DH 117 Sandy Alcantara 11 SP 118 Brandon Lowe 11 2B 119 Cole Ragans 10 SP 120 Xavier Edwards 10 2B-SS 121 JJ Wetherholt 9 2B-SS 122 Michael Busch 9 1B 123 Nico Hoerner 9 2B-SS 124 Ozzie Albies 9 2B 125 Max Meyer 9 SP 126 Jose Soriano 9 SP 127 Francisco Lindor 9 SS 128 Kyle Bradish 9 SP 129 Nick Lodolo 8 SP 130 Andy Pages 8 OF 131 Ryan Weathers 7 SP 132 Sonny Gray 7 SP 133 Konnor Griffin 7 SS 134 Oneil Cruz 7 OF-DH 135 Sam Antonacci 6 2B-OF 136 Travis Bazzana 6 2B 137 David Bednar 6 RP 138 Devin Williams 6 RP 139 Christian Walker 6 1B 140 Ryan Helsley 6 RP 141 Miguel Vargas 6 1B-3B 142 Alex Bregman 6 3B-DH 143 Ranger Suarez 6 SP 144 Shane McClanahan 6 SP 145 Josh Hader 6 RP 146 Aroldis Chapman 5 RP 147 Bo Bichette 5 3B-SS 148 Geraldo Perdomo 5 SS 149 Reid Detmers 5 SP-RP 150 Emerson Hancock 5 SP 151 Davis Martin 5 SP 152 Ben Brown 5 SP-RP 153 Jac Caglianone 5 1B-OF-DH 154 Trevor Megill 5 RP 155 Roki Sasaki 5 SP 156 Merrill Kelly 4 SP 157 Tyler Glasnow 4 SP 158 Riley O'Brien 4 RP 159 Pete Fairbanks 4 RP 160 Daylen Lile 4 OF-DH 161 Carson Benge 4 OF 162 Chase DeLauter 3 OF-DH 163 Jackson Merrill 3 OF 164 Hunter Greene 3 SP 165 Eury Perez 3 SP 166 MacKenzie Gore 3 SP 167 Will Warren 3 SP 168 Gage Jump 3 SP 169 Andrew Abbott 3 SP 170 Eugenio Suarez 2 3B-DH 171 Jeffrey Springs 2 SP 172 Robbie Ray 2 SP 173 Bubba Chandler 2 SP 174 Edward Cabrera 2 SP 175 Jack Leiter 2 SP 176 Kyle Stowers 2 1B-OF-DH 177 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B 178 Tanner Bibee 2 SP 179 Isaac Paredes 2 1B-3B-DH 180 Colt Emerson 2 3B-SS 181 Jake Bauers 2 1B-OF 182 Alec Burleson 2 1B-OF-DH 183 Teoscar Hernandez 2 OF 184 Braden Montgomery 2 OF 185 Jose Altuve 2 2B-OF-DH 186 Logan Henderson 2 SP 187 J.J. Bleday 2 OF-DH 188 Jung Hoo Lee 2 OF 189 Willy Adames 2 SS 190 Louie Varland 2 RP 191 Bryce Elder 2 SP 192 Taj Bradley 2 SP 193 Luis Castillo 2 SP 194 Tatsuya Imai 2 SP 195 Casey Mize 2 SP 196 Kris Bubic 2 SP 197 Kenley Jansen 2 RP 198 Sean Burke 2 SP 199 Trevor Rogers 2 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 48 DH-SP 2 Bobby Witt 47 SS 3 Juan Soto 46 OF-DH 4 Elly De La Cruz 46 SS 5 Julio Rodriguez 44 OF 6 Corbin Carroll 43 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 43 OF-DH 8 Kyle Schwarber 40 DH 9 Nick Kurtz 38 1B 10 Junior Caminero 38 3B 11 James Wood 38 OF-DH 12 Fernando Tatis Jr. 35 2B-OF 13 Jackson Chourio 31 OF 14 Ketel Marte 31 2B-DH 15 Gunnar Henderson 31 SS-DH 16 Cristopher Sanchez 31 SP 17 Paul Skenes 31 SP 18 Jacob Misiorowski 31 SP 19 Tarik Skubal 31 SP 20 Chris Sale 28 SP 21 Matt Olson 28 1B 22 Ben Rice 27 C-1B-DH 23 Bryce Harper 27 1B-DH 24 Kyle Tucker 27 OF-DH 25 Pete Crow-Armstrong 27 OF 26 C.J. Abrams 25 SS 27 Brice Turang 24 2B 28 Jazz Chisholm 24 2B-3B 29 Mason Miller 23 RP 30 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 20 SP 31 Cam Schlittler 19 SP 32 Jacob deGrom 19 SP 33 Shea Langeliers 19 C-DH 34 Drake Baldwin 19 C-DH 35 Zachary Neto 19 SS 36 Hunter Goodman 19 C-DH 37 Bryan Woo 19 SP 38 Trea Turner 19 SS 39 Logan Gilbert 19 SP 40 Chase Burns 19 SP 41 Cade Smith 19 RP 42 Josh Hader 19 RP 43 Andres Munoz 19 RP 44 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 19 1B-DH 45 Pete Alonso 19 1B-DH 46 Jhoan Duran 19 RP 47 William Contreras 18 C-DH 48 Dylan Cease 18 SP 49 Byron Buxton 18 OF-DH 50 Jordan Walker 18 OF 51 Cody Bellinger 18 OF 52 Nolan McLean 18 SP 53 Freddie Freeman 18 1B 54 Sal Stewart 18 1B-2B-3B-DH 55 Josh Naylor 17 1B-DH 56 Michael Harris 17 OF 57 Joe Ryan 17 SP 58 Zack Wheeler 17 SP 59 Hunter Brown 17 SP 60 Ivan Herrera 15 C-DH 61 Riley Greene 17 OF-DH 62 Jesus Luzardo 17 SP 63 Mike Trout 17 OF-DH 64 Raisel Iglesias 16 RP 65 Christian Yelich 16 DH 66 Aaron Judge 16 OF-DH 67 Maikel Garcia 16 3B 68 Jose Ramirez 16 3B-DH 69 Aroldis Chapman 16 RP 70 Andy Pages 16 OF 71 Randy Arozarena 16 OF 72 Seiya Suzuki 16 OF-DH 73 Ronald Acuna Jr. 15 OF 74 Kyle Harrison 15 SP 75 Wyatt Langford 15 OF 76 Yandy Diaz 15 1B-DH 77 Rafael Devers 15 1B-DH 78 Logan Webb 15 SP 79 George Kirby 15 SP 80 Drew Rasmussen 15 SP 81 Ozzie Albies 15 2B 82 Kevin McGonigle 15 3B-SS 83 Manny Machado 15 3B-DH 84 JJ Wetherholt 15 2B-SS 85 David Bednar 15 RP 86 Freddy Peralta 15 SP 87 Gavin Williams 15 SP 88 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 89 Braxton Ashcraft 15 SP-RP 90 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 91 Max Fried 15 SP 92 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 93 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 94 Ian Happ 15 OF 95 Framber Valdez 15 SP 96 Parker Messick 15 SP 97 Francisco Lindor 15 SS 98 Jarren Duran 15 OF-DH 99 Corey Seager 15 SS 100 Mookie Betts 15 SS 101 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 102 Brandon Lowe 15 2B 103 Max Muncy 15 3B 104 Austin Riley 15 3B 105 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 106 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 107 Dillon Dingler 15 C-DH 108 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 109 Xavier Edwards 15 2B-SS 110 Bryce Miller 14 SP 111 Otto Lopez 14 2B-SS 112 Nico Hoerner 13 2B-SS 113 Konnor Griffin 12 SS 114 Geraldo Perdomo 12 SS 115 Trey Yesavage 12 SP 116 Brandon Woodruff 11 SP 117 Bryan Baker 11 RP 118 Ranger Suarez 10 SP 119 Kenley Jansen 10 RP 120 Taylor Ward 10 OF-DH 121 Payton Tolle 10 SP-RP 122 Michael Busch 10 1B 123 Tyler Soderstrom 10 1B-OF 124 Garrett Crochet 10 SP 125 Devin Williams 10 RP 126 Jac Caglianone 10 1B-OF-DH 127 Michael King 10 SP 128 George Springer 9 OF-DH 129 Louie Varland 9 RP 130 Riley O'Brien 9 RP 131 Jackson Merrill 9 OF 132 Shane McClanahan 9 SP 133 Bryan Reynolds 9 OF-DH 134 Bo Bichette 9 3B-SS 135 Jeremy Pena 9 SS 136 Sam Antonacci 8 2B-OF 137 Sandy Alcantara 8 SP 138 Max Meyer 7 SP 139 Brent Rooker 7 OF-DH 140 Emmet Sheehan 7 SP 141 Miguel Vargas 7 1B-3B 142 Tyler Glasnow 7 SP 143 Colson Montgomery 7 3B-SS 144 Eugenio Suarez 7 3B-DH 145 Jo Adell 7 OF 146 Hunter Greene 7 SP 147 Roman Anthony 7 OF-DH 148 Reid Detmers 7 SP-RP 149 Chase DeLauter 7 OF-DH 150 Samuel Basallo 7 C-1B-DH 151 Kyle Bradish 7 SP 152 Travis Bazzana 7 2B 153 Oneil Cruz 7 OF-DH 154 Jonathan Aranda 6 1B 155 J.J. Bleday 6 OF-DH 156 Jose Soriano 6 SP 157 Gage Jump 6 SP 158 Alec Burleson 6 1B-OF-DH 159 Alex Bregman 6 3B-DH 160 Nick Lodolo 6 SP 161 Carson Benge 6 OF 162 Adley Rutschman 6 C-DH 163 Ryan Weathers 6 SP 164 Casey Schmitt 6 1B-2B-3B-OF-DH 165 Wilyer Abreu 6 OF 166 Jose Altuve 5 2B-OF-DH 167 Daylen Lile 5 OF-DH 168 Connelly Early 5 SP 169 Chandler Simpson 5 OF 170 Will Warren 5 SP 171 Willy Adames 5 SS 172 Jacob Wilson 5 SS 173 Eury Perez 5 SP 174 Christian Walker 5 1B 175 Bryce Eldridge 5 1B-DH 176 Willson Contreras 5 1B 177 Cole Ragans 5 SP 178 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 179 Seth Lugo 5 SP 180 Tanner Scott 5 RP 181 Trevor Megill 5 RP 182 Jake Bauers 5 1B-OF 183 Emerson Hancock 5 SP 184 Kyle Stowers 5 1B-OF-DH 185 MacKenzie Gore 5 SP 186 Taj Bradley 5 SP 187 Bubba Chandler 5 SP 188 A.J. Ewing 5 OF 189 Sonny Gray 5 SP 190 Daniel Palencia 5 RP 191 Josh Jung 5 3B 192 Ben Brown 5 SP-RP 193 Colt Emerson 4 3B-SS 194 Roki Sasaki 4 SP 195 Ceddanne Rafaela 4 2B-OF 196 Isaac Paredes 4 1B-3B-DH 197 Edward Cabrera 4 SP 198 Gregory Soto 4 RP 199 Logan Henderson 4 SP 200 Spencer Steer 4 1B-2B-OF 201 Tanner Bibee 4 SP 202 Carter Jensen 4 C-DH 203 Gabriel Moreno 4 C 204 Davis Martin 4 SP 205 Kris Bubic 4 SP 206 Zack Gelof 4 2B-3B-OF 207 Andrew Abbott 3 SP 208 Kazuma Okamoto 3 3B 209 Dansby Swanson 3 SS 210 Xander Bogaerts 3 SS 211 Robbie Ray 3 SP 212 Landen Roupp 3 SP 213 Jack Leiter 3 SP 214 Spencer Arrighetti 3 SP 215 Shane Baz 3 SP 216 Braden Montgomery 3 OF 217 Casey Mize 3 SP 218 Luis Castillo 3 SP 219 Jung Hoo Lee 3 OF 220 Mickey Moniak 3 OF-DH 221 Merrill Kelly 3 SP 222 Jakob Marsee 3 OF 223 Daulton Varsho 2 OF 224 Royce Lewis 2 1B-3B 225 Ryan O'Hearn 2 1B-OF-DH 226 Matt Chapman 2 3B 227 Teoscar Hernandez 2 OF 228 Curtis Mead 2 1B-3B 229 Grant Taylor 2 RP 230 Seranthony Dominguez 2 RP 231 Jake McCarthy 2 OF 232 Cole Carrigg 2 OF 233 Dustin May 2 SP 234 Munetaka Murakami 2 1B