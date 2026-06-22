2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|52
|DH-SP
|2
|Juan Soto
|50
|OF-DH
|3
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|4
|Yordan Alvarez
|48
|OF-DH
|5
|Kyle Schwarber
|47
|DH
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|45
|OF
|7
|Nick Kurtz
|44
|1B
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|44
|OF
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|41
|SS
|10
|Ketel Marte
|40
|2B-DH
|11
|Junior Caminero
|37
|3B
|12
|Jackson Chourio
|37
|OF
|13
|James Wood
|37
|OF-DH
|14
|Kyle Tucker
|35
|OF-DH
|15
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|35
|2B-OF
|16
|Gunnar Henderson
|34
|SS-DH
|17
|Cristopher Sanchez
|34
|SP
|18
|Paul Skenes
|34
|SP
|19
|Chris Sale
|34
|SP
|20
|Jacob Misiorowski
|33
|SP
|21
|Tarik Skubal
|32
|SP
|22
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|31
|SP
|23
|Matt Olson
|30
|1B
|24
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B-DH
|25
|Jacob deGrom
|29
|SP
|26
|Bryan Woo
|29
|SP
|27
|Ben Rice
|29
|C-1B-DH
|28
|Shea Langeliers
|28
|C-DH
|29
|Cam Schlittler
|28
|SP
|30
|Dylan Cease
|28
|SP
|31
|Logan Gilbert
|28
|SP
|32
|Brice Turang
|28
|2B
|33
|Christian Yelich
|25
|DH
|34
|Hunter Brown
|25
|SP
|35
|Nolan McLean
|25
|SP
|36
|Hunter Goodman
|25
|C-DH
|37
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|25
|1B-DH
|38
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B-DH
|39
|Joe Ryan
|25
|SP
|40
|Zack Wheeler
|24
|SP
|41
|Chase Burns
|23
|SP
|42
|Jesus Luzardo
|23
|SP
|43
|Mason Miller
|23
|RP
|44
|Yandy Diaz
|23
|1B-DH
|45
|Freddie Freeman
|23
|1B
|46
|Jordan Walker
|23
|OF
|47
|C.J. Abrams
|22
|SS
|48
|Drew Rasmussen
|22
|SP
|49
|Kevin Gausman
|22
|SP
|50
|Gavin Williams
|22
|SP
|51
|Cody Bellinger
|22
|OF
|52
|Jazz Chisholm
|21
|2B-3B
|53
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|21
|OF
|54
|Sal Stewart
|21
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|55
|Byron Buxton
|20
|OF-DH
|56
|Trea Turner
|20
|SS
|57
|Aaron Judge
|20
|OF-DH
|58
|Zachary Neto
|20
|SS
|59
|George Kirby
|19
|SP
|60
|Freddy Peralta
|19
|SP
|61
|Maikel Garcia
|19
|3B
|62
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|63
|Parker Messick
|19
|SP
|64
|Ivan Herrera
|19
|C-DH
|65
|Jose Ramirez
|18
|3B-DH
|66
|Drake Baldwin
|18
|C-DH
|67
|Wyatt Langford
|18
|OF
|68
|Braxton Ashcraft
|18
|SP-RP
|69
|Logan Webb
|18
|SP
|70
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|71
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|72
|Mike Trout
|17
|OF-DH
|73
|Shota Imanaga
|17
|SP
|74
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|17
|OF
|75
|Kyle Harrison
|16
|SP
|76
|Framber Valdez
|16
|SP
|77
|Bryce Miller
|16
|SP
|78
|Payton Tolle
|16
|SP-RP
|79
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|OF-DH
|80
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|81
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|82
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|83
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|84
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|85
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF-DH
|86
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|87
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|88
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF-DH
|89
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|90
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|91
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|92
|Rafael Devers
|15
|1B-DH
|93
|Cade Smith
|15
|RP
|94
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|95
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|96
|Trey Yesavage
|15
|SP
|97
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B-DH
|98
|Brandon Woodruff
|15
|SP
|99
|Brent Rooker
|15
|OF-DH
|100
|Emmet Sheehan
|15
|SP
|101
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|102
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|103
|Roman Anthony
|15
|OF-DH
|104
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|105
|Seth Lugo
|14
|SP
|106
|Austin Riley
|14
|3B
|107
|Raisel Iglesias
|14
|RP
|108
|Connelly Early
|13
|SP
|109
|Taylor Ward
|13
|OF-DH
|110
|Garrett Crochet
|13
|SP
|111
|Jeremy Pena
|13
|SS
|112
|Otto Lopez
|13
|2B-SS
|113
|Tyler Soderstrom
|12
|1B-OF
|114
|Bryan Reynolds
|12
|OF-DH
|115
|Jacob Wilson
|11
|SS
|116
|George Springer
|11
|OF-DH
|117
|Sandy Alcantara
|11
|SP
|118
|Brandon Lowe
|11
|2B
|119
|Cole Ragans
|10
|SP
|120
|Xavier Edwards
|10
|2B-SS
|121
|JJ Wetherholt
|9
|2B-SS
|122
|Michael Busch
|9
|1B
|123
|Nico Hoerner
|9
|2B-SS
|124
|Ozzie Albies
|9
|2B
|125
|Max Meyer
|9
|SP
|126
|Jose Soriano
|9
|SP
|127
|Francisco Lindor
|9
|SS
|128
|Kyle Bradish
|9
|SP
|129
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|130
|Andy Pages
|8
|OF
|131
|Ryan Weathers
|7
|SP
|132
|Sonny Gray
|7
|SP
|133
|Konnor Griffin
|7
|SS
|134
|Oneil Cruz
|7
|OF-DH
|135
|Sam Antonacci
|6
|2B-OF
|136
|Travis Bazzana
|6
|2B
|137
|David Bednar
|6
|RP
|138
|Devin Williams
|6
|RP
|139
|Christian Walker
|6
|1B
|140
|Ryan Helsley
|6
|RP
|141
|Miguel Vargas
|6
|1B-3B
|142
|Alex Bregman
|6
|3B-DH
|143
|Ranger Suarez
|6
|SP
|144
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|SP
|145
|Josh Hader
|6
|RP
|146
|Aroldis Chapman
|5
|RP
|147
|Bo Bichette
|5
|3B-SS
|148
|Geraldo Perdomo
|5
|SS
|149
|Reid Detmers
|5
|SP-RP
|150
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|151
|Davis Martin
|5
|SP
|152
|Ben Brown
|5
|SP-RP
|153
|Jac Caglianone
|5
|1B-OF-DH
|154
|Trevor Megill
|5
|RP
|155
|Roki Sasaki
|5
|SP
|156
|Merrill Kelly
|4
|SP
|157
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|SP
|158
|Riley O'Brien
|4
|RP
|159
|Pete Fairbanks
|4
|RP
|160
|Daylen Lile
|4
|OF-DH
|161
|Carson Benge
|4
|OF
|162
|Chase DeLauter
|3
|OF-DH
|163
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF
|164
|Hunter Greene
|3
|SP
|165
|Eury Perez
|3
|SP
|166
|MacKenzie Gore
|3
|SP
|167
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|168
|Gage Jump
|3
|SP
|169
|Andrew Abbott
|3
|SP
|170
|Eugenio Suarez
|2
|3B-DH
|171
|Jeffrey Springs
|2
|SP
|172
|Robbie Ray
|2
|SP
|173
|Bubba Chandler
|2
|SP
|174
|Edward Cabrera
|2
|SP
|175
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|176
|Kyle Stowers
|2
|1B-OF-DH
|177
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|178
|Tanner Bibee
|2
|SP
|179
|Isaac Paredes
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|180
|Colt Emerson
|2
|3B-SS
|181
|Jake Bauers
|2
|1B-OF
|182
|Alec Burleson
|2
|1B-OF-DH
|183
|Teoscar Hernandez
|2
|OF
|184
|Braden Montgomery
|2
|OF
|185
|Jose Altuve
|2
|2B-OF-DH
|186
|Logan Henderson
|2
|SP
|187
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF-DH
|188
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|189
|Willy Adames
|2
|SS
|190
|Louie Varland
|2
|RP
|191
|Bryce Elder
|2
|SP
|192
|Taj Bradley
|2
|SP
|193
|Luis Castillo
|2
|SP
|194
|Tatsuya Imai
|2
|SP
|195
|Casey Mize
|2
|SP
|196
|Kris Bubic
|2
|SP
|197
|Kenley Jansen
|2
|RP
|198
|Sean Burke
|2
|SP
|199
|Trevor Rogers
|2
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|2
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|3
|Juan Soto
|46
|OF-DH
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|46
|SS
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|44
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|43
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|43
|OF-DH
|8
|Kyle Schwarber
|40
|DH
|9
|Nick Kurtz
|38
|1B
|10
|Junior Caminero
|38
|3B
|11
|James Wood
|38
|OF-DH
|12
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|35
|2B-OF
|13
|Jackson Chourio
|31
|OF
|14
|Ketel Marte
|31
|2B-DH
|15
|Gunnar Henderson
|31
|SS-DH
|16
|Cristopher Sanchez
|31
|SP
|17
|Paul Skenes
|31
|SP
|18
|Jacob Misiorowski
|31
|SP
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|31
|SP
|20
|Chris Sale
|28
|SP
|21
|Matt Olson
|28
|1B
|22
|Ben Rice
|27
|C-1B-DH
|23
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B-DH
|24
|Kyle Tucker
|27
|OF-DH
|25
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|27
|OF
|26
|C.J. Abrams
|25
|SS
|27
|Brice Turang
|24
|2B
|28
|Jazz Chisholm
|24
|2B-3B
|29
|Mason Miller
|23
|RP
|30
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|20
|SP
|31
|Cam Schlittler
|19
|SP
|32
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|33
|Shea Langeliers
|19
|C-DH
|34
|Drake Baldwin
|19
|C-DH
|35
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|36
|Hunter Goodman
|19
|C-DH
|37
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|38
|Trea Turner
|19
|SS
|39
|Logan Gilbert
|19
|SP
|40
|Chase Burns
|19
|SP
|41
|Cade Smith
|19
|RP
|42
|Josh Hader
|19
|RP
|43
|Andres Munoz
|19
|RP
|44
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|19
|1B-DH
|45
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B-DH
|46
|Jhoan Duran
|19
|RP
|47
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|48
|Dylan Cease
|18
|SP
|49
|Byron Buxton
|18
|OF-DH
|50
|Jordan Walker
|18
|OF
|51
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|OF
|52
|Nolan McLean
|18
|SP
|53
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|54
|Sal Stewart
|18
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|55
|Josh Naylor
|17
|1B-DH
|56
|Michael Harris
|17
|OF
|57
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|58
|Zack Wheeler
|17
|SP
|59
|Hunter Brown
|17
|SP
|60
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|61
|Riley Greene
|17
|OF-DH
|62
|Jesus Luzardo
|17
|SP
|63
|Mike Trout
|17
|OF-DH
|64
|Raisel Iglesias
|16
|RP
|65
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH
|66
|Aaron Judge
|16
|OF-DH
|67
|Maikel Garcia
|16
|3B
|68
|Jose Ramirez
|16
|3B-DH
|69
|Aroldis Chapman
|16
|RP
|70
|Andy Pages
|16
|OF
|71
|Randy Arozarena
|16
|OF
|72
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|OF-DH
|73
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|15
|OF
|74
|Kyle Harrison
|15
|SP
|75
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF
|76
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B-DH
|77
|Rafael Devers
|15
|1B-DH
|78
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|79
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|80
|Drew Rasmussen
|15
|SP
|81
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|82
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|83
|Manny Machado
|15
|3B-DH
|84
|JJ Wetherholt
|15
|2B-SS
|85
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|86
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|87
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|88
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|89
|Braxton Ashcraft
|15
|SP-RP
|90
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|91
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|92
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|93
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|94
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|95
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|96
|Parker Messick
|15
|SP
|97
|Francisco Lindor
|15
|SS
|98
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF-DH
|99
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|100
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|101
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|102
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B
|103
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|104
|Austin Riley
|15
|3B
|105
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|106
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|107
|Dillon Dingler
|15
|C-DH
|108
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|109
|Xavier Edwards
|15
|2B-SS
|110
|Bryce Miller
|14
|SP
|111
|Otto Lopez
|14
|2B-SS
|112
|Nico Hoerner
|13
|2B-SS
|113
|Konnor Griffin
|12
|SS
|114
|Geraldo Perdomo
|12
|SS
|115
|Trey Yesavage
|12
|SP
|116
|Brandon Woodruff
|11
|SP
|117
|Bryan Baker
|11
|RP
|118
|Ranger Suarez
|10
|SP
|119
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|120
|Taylor Ward
|10
|OF-DH
|121
|Payton Tolle
|10
|SP-RP
|122
|Michael Busch
|10
|1B
|123
|Tyler Soderstrom
|10
|1B-OF
|124
|Garrett Crochet
|10
|SP
|125
|Devin Williams
|10
|RP
|126
|Jac Caglianone
|10
|1B-OF-DH
|127
|Michael King
|10
|SP
|128
|George Springer
|9
|OF-DH
|129
|Louie Varland
|9
|RP
|130
|Riley O'Brien
|9
|RP
|131
|Jackson Merrill
|9
|OF
|132
|Shane McClanahan
|9
|SP
|133
|Bryan Reynolds
|9
|OF-DH
|134
|Bo Bichette
|9
|3B-SS
|135
|Jeremy Pena
|9
|SS
|136
|Sam Antonacci
|8
|2B-OF
|137
|Sandy Alcantara
|8
|SP
|138
|Max Meyer
|7
|SP
|139
|Brent Rooker
|7
|OF-DH
|140
|Emmet Sheehan
|7
|SP
|141
|Miguel Vargas
|7
|1B-3B
|142
|Tyler Glasnow
|7
|SP
|143
|Colson Montgomery
|7
|3B-SS
|144
|Eugenio Suarez
|7
|3B-DH
|145
|Jo Adell
|7
|OF
|146
|Hunter Greene
|7
|SP
|147
|Roman Anthony
|7
|OF-DH
|148
|Reid Detmers
|7
|SP-RP
|149
|Chase DeLauter
|7
|OF-DH
|150
|Samuel Basallo
|7
|C-1B-DH
|151
|Kyle Bradish
|7
|SP
|152
|Travis Bazzana
|7
|2B
|153
|Oneil Cruz
|7
|OF-DH
|154
|Jonathan Aranda
|6
|1B
|155
|J.J. Bleday
|6
|OF-DH
|156
|Jose Soriano
|6
|SP
|157
|Gage Jump
|6
|SP
|158
|Alec Burleson
|6
|1B-OF-DH
|159
|Alex Bregman
|6
|3B-DH
|160
|Nick Lodolo
|6
|SP
|161
|Carson Benge
|6
|OF
|162
|Adley Rutschman
|6
|C-DH
|163
|Ryan Weathers
|6
|SP
|164
|Casey Schmitt
|6
|1B-2B-3B-OF-DH
|165
|Wilyer Abreu
|6
|OF
|166
|Jose Altuve
|5
|2B-OF-DH
|167
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF-DH
|168
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|169
|Chandler Simpson
|5
|OF
|170
|Will Warren
|5
|SP
|171
|Willy Adames
|5
|SS
|172
|Jacob Wilson
|5
|SS
|173
|Eury Perez
|5
|SP
|174
|Christian Walker
|5
|1B
|175
|Bryce Eldridge
|5
|1B-DH
|176
|Willson Contreras
|5
|1B
|177
|Cole Ragans
|5
|SP
|178
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|179
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|180
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|181
|Trevor Megill
|5
|RP
|182
|Jake Bauers
|5
|1B-OF
|183
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|184
|Kyle Stowers
|5
|1B-OF-DH
|185
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|186
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|187
|Bubba Chandler
|5
|SP
|188
|A.J. Ewing
|5
|OF
|189
|Sonny Gray
|5
|SP
|190
|Daniel Palencia
|5
|RP
|191
|Josh Jung
|5
|3B
|192
|Ben Brown
|5
|SP-RP
|193
|Colt Emerson
|4
|3B-SS
|194
|Roki Sasaki
|4
|SP
|195
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|4
|2B-OF
|196
|Isaac Paredes
|4
|1B-3B-DH
|197
|Edward Cabrera
|4
|SP
|198
|Gregory Soto
|4
|RP
|199
|Logan Henderson
|4
|SP
|200
|Spencer Steer
|4
|1B-2B-OF
|201
|Tanner Bibee
|4
|SP
|202
|Carter Jensen
|4
|C-DH
|203
|Gabriel Moreno
|4
|C
|204
|Davis Martin
|4
|SP
|205
|Kris Bubic
|4
|SP
|206
|Zack Gelof
|4
|2B-3B-OF
|207
|Andrew Abbott
|3
|SP
|208
|Kazuma Okamoto
|3
|3B
|209
|Dansby Swanson
|3
|SS
|210
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|SS
|211
|Robbie Ray
|3
|SP
|212
|Landen Roupp
|3
|SP
|213
|Jack Leiter
|3
|SP
|214
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|215
|Shane Baz
|3
|SP
|216
|Braden Montgomery
|3
|OF
|217
|Casey Mize
|3
|SP
|218
|Luis Castillo
|3
|SP
|219
|Jung Hoo Lee
|3
|OF
|220
|Mickey Moniak
|3
|OF-DH
|221
|Merrill Kelly
|3
|SP
|222
|Jakob Marsee
|3
|OF
|223
|Daulton Varsho
|2
|OF
|224
|Royce Lewis
|2
|1B-3B
|225
|Ryan O'Hearn
|2
|1B-OF-DH
|226
|Matt Chapman
|2
|3B
|227
|Teoscar Hernandez
|2
|OF
|228
|Curtis Mead
|2
|1B-3B
|229
|Grant Taylor
|2
|RP
|230
|Seranthony Dominguez
|2
|RP
|231
|Jake McCarthy
|2
|OF
|232
|Cole Carrigg
|2
|OF
|233
|Dustin May
|2
|SP
|234
|Munetaka Murakami
|2
|1B