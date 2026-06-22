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2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can

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Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani52DH-SP
2Juan Soto50OF-DH
3Bobby Witt48SS
4Yordan Alvarez48OF-DH
5Kyle Schwarber47DH
6Corbin Carroll45OF
7Nick Kurtz441B
8Julio Rodriguez44OF
9Elly De La Cruz41SS
10Ketel Marte402B-DH
11Junior Caminero373B
12Jackson Chourio37OF
13James Wood37OF-DH
14Kyle Tucker35OF-DH
15Fernando Tatis Jr.352B-OF
16Gunnar Henderson34SS-DH
17Cristopher Sanchez34SP
18Paul Skenes34SP
19Chris Sale34SP
20Jacob Misiorowski33SP
21Tarik Skubal32SP
22Yoshinobu Yamamoto31SP
23Matt Olson301B
24Bryce Harper291B-DH
25Jacob deGrom29SP
26Bryan Woo29SP
27Ben Rice29C-1B-DH
28Shea Langeliers28C-DH
29Cam Schlittler28SP
30Dylan Cease28SP
31Logan Gilbert28SP
32Brice Turang282B
33Christian Yelich25DH
34Hunter Brown25SP
35Nolan McLean25SP
36Hunter Goodman25C-DH
37Vladimir Guerrero Jr.251B-DH
38Pete Alonso251B-DH
39Joe Ryan25SP
40Zack Wheeler24SP
41Chase Burns23SP
42Jesus Luzardo23SP
43Mason Miller23RP
44Yandy Diaz231B-DH
45Freddie Freeman231B
46Jordan Walker23OF
47C.J. Abrams22SS
48Drew Rasmussen22SP
49Kevin Gausman22SP
50Gavin Williams22SP
51Cody Bellinger22OF
52Jazz Chisholm212B-3B
53Pete Crow-Armstrong21OF
54Sal Stewart211B-2B-3B-DH
55Byron Buxton20OF-DH
56Trea Turner20SS
57Aaron Judge20OF-DH
58Zachary Neto20SS
59George Kirby19SP
60Freddy Peralta19SP
61Maikel Garcia193B
62William Contreras19C-DH
63Parker Messick19SP
64Ivan Herrera19C-DH
65Jose Ramirez183B-DH
66Drake Baldwin18C-DH
67Wyatt Langford18OF
68Braxton Ashcraft18SP-RP
69Logan Webb18SP
70Josh Naylor181B-DH
71Andres Munoz17RP
72Mike Trout17OF-DH
73Shota Imanaga17SP
74Ronald Acuna Jr.17OF
75Kyle Harrison16SP
76Framber Valdez16SP
77Bryce Miller16SP
78Payton Tolle16SP-RP
79Seiya Suzuki16OF-DH
80Michael Harris16OF
81Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
82Max Muncy153B
83Corey Seager15SS
84Mookie Betts15SS
85Riley Greene15OF-DH
86Jhoan Duran15RP
87Carlos Rodon15SP
88Jarren Duran15OF-DH
89Max Fried15SP
90Cal Raleigh15C-DH
91Randy Arozarena15OF
92Rafael Devers151B-DH
93Cade Smith15RP
94Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
95Nathan Eovaldi15SP
96Trey Yesavage15SP
97Manny Machado153B-DH
98Brandon Woodruff15SP
99Brent Rooker15OF-DH
100Emmet Sheehan15SP
101Michael King15SP
102Ian Happ15OF
103Roman Anthony15OF-DH
104Gerrit Cole15SP
105Seth Lugo14SP
106Austin Riley143B
107Raisel Iglesias14RP
108Connelly Early13SP
109Taylor Ward13OF-DH
110Garrett Crochet13SP
111Jeremy Pena13SS
112Otto Lopez132B-SS
113Tyler Soderstrom121B-OF
114Bryan Reynolds12OF-DH
115Jacob Wilson11SS
116George Springer11OF-DH
117Sandy Alcantara11SP
118Brandon Lowe112B
119Cole Ragans10SP
120Xavier Edwards102B-SS
121JJ Wetherholt92B-SS
122Michael Busch91B
123Nico Hoerner92B-SS
124Ozzie Albies92B
125Max Meyer9SP
126Jose Soriano9SP
127Francisco Lindor9SS
128Kyle Bradish9SP
129Nick Lodolo8SP
130Andy Pages8OF
131Ryan Weathers7SP
132Sonny Gray7SP
133Konnor Griffin7SS
134Oneil Cruz7OF-DH
135Sam Antonacci62B-OF
136Travis Bazzana62B
137David Bednar6RP
138Devin Williams6RP
139Christian Walker61B
140Ryan Helsley6RP
141Miguel Vargas61B-3B
142Alex Bregman63B-DH
143Ranger Suarez6SP
144Shane McClanahan6SP
145Josh Hader6RP
146Aroldis Chapman5RP
147Bo Bichette53B-SS
148Geraldo Perdomo5SS
149Reid Detmers5SP-RP
150Emerson Hancock5SP
151Davis Martin5SP
152Ben Brown5SP-RP
153Jac Caglianone51B-OF-DH
154Trevor Megill5RP
155Roki Sasaki5SP
156Merrill Kelly4SP
157Tyler Glasnow4SP
158Riley O'Brien4RP
159Pete Fairbanks4RP
160Daylen Lile4OF-DH
161Carson Benge4OF
162Chase DeLauter3OF-DH
163Jackson Merrill3OF
164Hunter Greene3SP
165Eury Perez3SP
166MacKenzie Gore3SP
167Will Warren3SP
168Gage Jump3SP
169Andrew Abbott3SP
170Eugenio Suarez23B-DH
171Jeffrey Springs2SP
172Robbie Ray2SP
173Bubba Chandler2SP
174Edward Cabrera2SP
175Jack Leiter2SP
176Kyle Stowers21B-OF-DH
177Jonathan Aranda21B
178Tanner Bibee2SP
179Isaac Paredes21B-3B-DH
180Colt Emerson23B-SS
181Jake Bauers21B-OF
182Alec Burleson21B-OF-DH
183Teoscar Hernandez2OF
184Braden Montgomery2OF
185Jose Altuve22B-OF-DH
186Logan Henderson2SP
187J.J. Bleday2OF-DH
188Jung Hoo Lee2OF
189Willy Adames2SS
190Louie Varland2RP
191Bryce Elder2SP
192Taj Bradley2SP
193Luis Castillo2SP
194Tatsuya Imai2SP
195Casey Mize2SP
196Kris Bubic2SP
197Kenley Jansen2RP
198Sean Burke2SP
199Trevor Rogers2SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
2Bobby Witt47SS
3Juan Soto46OF-DH
4Elly De La Cruz46SS
5Julio Rodriguez44OF
6Corbin Carroll43OF
7Yordan Alvarez43OF-DH
8Kyle Schwarber40DH
9Nick Kurtz381B
10Junior Caminero383B
11James Wood38OF-DH
12Fernando Tatis Jr.352B-OF
13Jackson Chourio31OF
14Ketel Marte312B-DH
15Gunnar Henderson31SS-DH
16Cristopher Sanchez31SP
17Paul Skenes31SP
18Jacob Misiorowski31SP
19Tarik Skubal31SP
20Chris Sale28SP
21Matt Olson281B
22Ben Rice27C-1B-DH
23Bryce Harper271B-DH
24Kyle Tucker27OF-DH
25Pete Crow-Armstrong27OF
26C.J. Abrams25SS
27Brice Turang242B
28Jazz Chisholm242B-3B
29Mason Miller23RP
30Yoshinobu Yamamoto20SP
31Cam Schlittler19SP
32Jacob deGrom19SP
33Shea Langeliers19C-DH
34Drake Baldwin19C-DH
35Zachary Neto19SS
36Hunter Goodman19C-DH
37Bryan Woo19SP
38Trea Turner19SS
39Logan Gilbert19SP
40Chase Burns19SP
41Cade Smith19RP
42Josh Hader19RP
43Andres Munoz19RP
44Vladimir Guerrero Jr.191B-DH
45Pete Alonso191B-DH
46Jhoan Duran19RP
47William Contreras18C-DH
48Dylan Cease18SP
49Byron Buxton18OF-DH
50Jordan Walker18OF
51Cody Bellinger18OF
52Nolan McLean18SP
53Freddie Freeman181B
54Sal Stewart181B-2B-3B-DH
55Josh Naylor171B-DH
56Michael Harris17OF
57Joe Ryan17SP
58Zack Wheeler17SP
59Hunter Brown17SP
60Ivan Herrera15C-DH
61Riley Greene17OF-DH
62Jesus Luzardo17SP
63Mike Trout17OF-DH
64Raisel Iglesias16RP
65Christian Yelich16DH
66Aaron Judge16OF-DH
67Maikel Garcia163B
68Jose Ramirez163B-DH
69Aroldis Chapman16RP
70Andy Pages16OF
71Randy Arozarena16OF
72Seiya Suzuki16OF-DH
73Ronald Acuna Jr.15OF
74Kyle Harrison15SP
75Wyatt Langford15OF
76Yandy Diaz151B-DH
77Rafael Devers151B-DH
78Logan Webb15SP
79George Kirby15SP
80Drew Rasmussen15SP
81Ozzie Albies152B
82Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
83Manny Machado153B-DH
84JJ Wetherholt152B-SS
85David Bednar15RP
86Freddy Peralta15SP
87Gavin Williams15SP
88Kevin Gausman15SP
89Braxton Ashcraft15SP-RP
90Ryan Helsley15RP
91Max Fried15SP
92Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
93Shota Imanaga15SP
94Ian Happ15OF
95Framber Valdez15SP
96Parker Messick15SP
97Francisco Lindor15SS
98Jarren Duran15OF-DH
99Corey Seager15SS
100Mookie Betts15SS
101Gerrit Cole15SP
102Brandon Lowe152B
103Max Muncy153B
104Austin Riley153B
105Nathan Eovaldi15SP
106Cal Raleigh15C-DH
107Dillon Dingler15C-DH
108Carlos Rodon15SP
109Xavier Edwards152B-SS
110Bryce Miller14SP
111Otto Lopez142B-SS
112Nico Hoerner132B-SS
113Konnor Griffin12SS
114Geraldo Perdomo12SS
115Trey Yesavage12SP
116Brandon Woodruff11SP
117Bryan Baker11RP
118Ranger Suarez10SP
119Kenley Jansen10RP
120Taylor Ward10OF-DH
121Payton Tolle10SP-RP
122Michael Busch101B
123Tyler Soderstrom101B-OF
124Garrett Crochet10SP
125Devin Williams10RP
126Jac Caglianone101B-OF-DH
127Michael King10SP
128George Springer9OF-DH
129Louie Varland9RP
130Riley O'Brien9RP
131Jackson Merrill9OF
132Shane McClanahan9SP
133Bryan Reynolds9OF-DH
134Bo Bichette93B-SS
135Jeremy Pena9SS
136Sam Antonacci82B-OF
137Sandy Alcantara8SP
138Max Meyer7SP
139Brent Rooker7OF-DH
140Emmet Sheehan7SP
141Miguel Vargas71B-3B
142Tyler Glasnow7SP
143Colson Montgomery73B-SS
144Eugenio Suarez73B-DH
145Jo Adell7OF
146Hunter Greene7SP
147Roman Anthony7OF-DH
148Reid Detmers7SP-RP
149Chase DeLauter7OF-DH
150Samuel Basallo7C-1B-DH
151Kyle Bradish7SP
152Travis Bazzana72B
153Oneil Cruz7OF-DH
154Jonathan Aranda61B
155J.J. Bleday6OF-DH
156Jose Soriano6SP
157Gage Jump6SP
158Alec Burleson61B-OF-DH
159Alex Bregman63B-DH
160Nick Lodolo6SP
161Carson Benge6OF
162Adley Rutschman6C-DH
163Ryan Weathers6SP
164Casey Schmitt61B-2B-3B-OF-DH
165Wilyer Abreu6OF
166Jose Altuve52B-OF-DH
167Daylen Lile5OF-DH
168Connelly Early5SP
169Chandler Simpson5OF
170Will Warren5SP
171Willy Adames5SS
172Jacob Wilson5SS
173Eury Perez5SP
174Christian Walker51B
175Bryce Eldridge51B-DH
176Willson Contreras51B
177Cole Ragans5SP
178Pete Fairbanks5RP
179Seth Lugo5SP
180Tanner Scott5RP
181Trevor Megill5RP
182Jake Bauers51B-OF
183Emerson Hancock5SP
184Kyle Stowers51B-OF-DH
185MacKenzie Gore5SP
186Taj Bradley5SP
187Bubba Chandler5SP
188A.J. Ewing5OF
189Sonny Gray5SP
190Daniel Palencia5RP
191Josh Jung53B
192Ben Brown5SP-RP
193Colt Emerson43B-SS
194Roki Sasaki4SP
195Ceddanne Rafaela42B-OF
196Isaac Paredes41B-3B-DH
197Edward Cabrera4SP
198Gregory Soto4RP
199Logan Henderson4SP
200Spencer Steer41B-2B-OF
201Tanner Bibee4SP
202Carter Jensen4C-DH
203Gabriel Moreno4C
204Davis Martin4SP
205Kris Bubic4SP
206Zack Gelof42B-3B-OF
207Andrew Abbott3SP
208Kazuma Okamoto33B
209Dansby Swanson3SS
210Xander Bogaerts3SS
211Robbie Ray3SP
212Landen Roupp3SP
213Jack Leiter3SP
214Spencer Arrighetti3SP
215Shane Baz3SP
216Braden Montgomery3OF
217Casey Mize3SP
218Luis Castillo3SP
219Jung Hoo Lee3OF
220Mickey Moniak3OF-DH
221Merrill Kelly3SP
222Jakob Marsee3OF
223Daulton Varsho2OF
224Royce Lewis21B-3B
225Ryan O'Hearn21B-OF-DH
226Matt Chapman23B
227Teoscar Hernandez2OF
228Curtis Mead21B-3B
229Grant Taylor2RP
230Seranthony Dominguez2RP
231Jake McCarthy2OF
232Cole Carrigg2OF
233Dustin May2SP
234Munetaka Murakami21B
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