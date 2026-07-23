Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can

By
7 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google
dodgers-ohtani-freeman
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani50DH-SP
2Juan Soto50OF-DH
3Yordan Alvarez50OF-DH
4Kyle Schwarber48DH
5Corbin Carroll47OF
6Nick Kurtz451B
7James Wood44OF-DH
8Junior Caminero393B
9Elly De La Cruz38SS
10Julio Rodriguez37OF
11Fernando Tatis Jr.372B-OF
12Pete Crow-Armstrong37OF
13Jackson Chourio35OF
14Ketel Marte352B-DH
15Cristopher Sanchez35SP
16Paul Skenes34SP
17Tarik Skubal34SP
18Ben Rice34C-1B-DH
19Bobby Witt34SS
20Matt Olson331B
21Bryce Harper321B-DH
22Cam Schlittler31SP
23Jacob Misiorowski30SP
24Ronald Acuna Jr.29OF
25Zack Wheeler29SP
26Chris Sale29SP
27Yoshinobu Yamamoto29SP
28Bryan Woo28SP
29Jacob deGrom28SP
30Dylan Cease28SP
31Logan Gilbert28SP
32Brice Turang282B
33Gunnar Henderson25SS-DH
34Nolan McLean25SP
35Jordan Walker25OF
36Joe Ryan25SP
37Chase Burns25SP
38Yandy Diaz251B-DH
39Pete Alonso251B-DH
40Freddie Freeman241B
41Hunter Goodman23C-DH
42Shea Langeliers23C-DH
43C.J. Abrams23SS
44Drew Rasmussen23SP
45Jesus Luzardo23SP
46Mike Trout23OF-DH
47Vladimir Guerrero Jr.221B-DH
48Cody Bellinger221B-OF
49Jazz Chisholm Jr.222B-3B
50Trea Turner22SS
51Francisco Lindor22SS
52Zachary Neto21SS
53Hunter Greene21SP
54George Kirby21SP
55Max Fried20SP
56Parker Messick20SP
57Drake Baldwin20C-DH
58Aaron Judge20OF-DH
59Ivan Herrera19C-DH
60William Contreras19C-DH
61Jose Ramirez193B-DH
62Braxton Ashcraft19SP-RP
63Mason Miller19RP
64Logan Webb19SP
65Andres Munoz18RP
66Bryce Miller18SP
67Payton Tolle18SP-RP
68Hunter Brown18SP
69Gavin Williams18SP
70Dillon Dingler18C-DH
71Kevin Gausman17SP
72Nathan Eovaldi17SP
73Michael Harris II17OF
74Byron Buxton17OF-DH
75Kevin McGonigle163B-SS
76Manny Machado163B-DH
77Max Muncy163B
78Geraldo Perdomo16SS
79Mookie Betts16SS
80Riley Greene16OF-DH
81Jhoan Duran15RP
82Randy Arozarena15OF
83Rafael Devers151B-DH
84Cade Smith15RP
85Trey Yesavage15SP
86Shota Imanaga15SP
87Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
88Wyatt Langford15OF
89Ian Happ15OF
90Kyle Tucker15OF-DH
91Gerrit Cole15SP
92Kyle Harrison15SP
93Raisel Iglesias15RP
94Framber Valdez15SP
95Taylor Ward15OF-DH
96Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
97Kyle Bradish15SP
98Jeremy Pena15SS
99Otto Lopez152B-SS
100Sal Stewart151B-2B-3B-DH
101Miguel Vargas151B-3B
102Seth Lugo15SP
103Josh Naylor151B-DH
104Bryan Reynolds15OF-DH
105Sandy Alcantara14SP
106Michael King14SP
107Freddy Peralta14SP
108Brandon Lowe132B-DH
109Xavier Edwards132B-SS
110JJ Wetherholt132B-SS
111Tyler Soderstrom131B-OF
112Michael Busch131B
113Maikel Garcia123B
114Ozzie Albies122B
115Max Meyer11SP
116Casey Mize11SP
117Andy Pages11OF
118Jac Caglianone111B-OF-DH
119Sonny Gray10SP
120Carson Benge10OF
121Oneil Cruz9OF-DH
122Sam Antonacci92B-OF
123Nico Hoerner92B-SS
124Travis Bazzana92B
125Devin Williams9RP
126Christian Walker91B
127Austin Riley93B
128Alex Bregman93B-DH
129Ranger Suarez8SP
130Eury Perez8SP
131Jose Soriano7SP
132Shane McClanahan7SP
133Josh Hader7RP
134Christian Yelich7DH
135Aroldis Chapman6RP
136Bo Bichette63B-SS
137Justin Wrobleski6SP-RP
138Jared Jones6SP
139Reid Detmers6SP-RP
140Troy Melton6SP-RP
141Emerson Hancock6SP
142Foster Griffin6SP-RP
143Joey Cantillo6SP-RP
144Edwin Diaz6RP
145Trevor Megill6RP
146David Bednar5RP
147Ryan Weathers5SP
148Louie Varland5RP
149Bryan Baker5RP
150Griffin Jax5SP-RP
151Riley O'Brien5RP
152Ian Seymour5SP-RP
153Sean Burke5SP
154Logan Henderson5SP
155Connelly Early5SP
156Taj Bradley4SP
157Trevor Rogers4SP
158Jacob Latz4SP-RP
159Roki Sasaki4SP
160Cal Raleigh4C-DH
161Nick Lodolo4SP
162Pete Fairbanks3RP
163A.J. Ewing3OF
164Alec Burleson31B-OF-DH
165Teoscar Hernandez3OF
166Jarren Duran3OF-DH
167Jackson Merrill3OF
168Walbert Urena3SP
169Tyler Glasnow3SP
170Emmet Sheehan2SP
171Chase DeLauter2OF-DH
172Will Warren2SP
173Tanner Bibee2SP
174MacKenzie Gore2SP
175Robbie Ray2SP
176Kyle Stowers21B-OF-DH
177Daylen Lile2OF-DH
178Jonathan Aranda21B
179Willson Contreras21B
180Isaac Paredes21B-3B-DH

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
2Juan Soto47OF-DH
3Yordan Alvarez46OF-DH
4James Wood46OF-DH
5Elly De La Cruz44SS
6Junior Caminero433B
7Pete Crow-Armstrong43OF
8Julio Rodriguez39OF
9Corbin Carroll38OF
10Kyle Schwarber38DH
11Nick Kurtz381B
12Ronald Acuna Jr.35OF
13Jackson Chourio31OF
14Jacob Misiorowski31SP
15Cristopher Sanchez31SP
16Paul Skenes31SP
17Tarik Skubal31SP
18Fernando Tatis Jr.312B-OF
19Ben Rice31C-1B-DH
20C.J. Abrams28SS
21Zack Wheeler28SP
22Cam Schlittler27SP
23Ketel Marte272B-DH
24Brice Turang272B
25Matt Olson271B
26Bryce Harper251B-DH
27Jazz Chisholm Jr.242B-3B
28Mason Miller24RP
29Bobby Witt23SS
30Gunnar Henderson20SS-DH
31Yoshinobu Yamamoto19SP
32Chris Sale19SP
33Zachary Neto19SS
34Jordan Walker19OF
35Trea Turner19SS
36Francisco Lindor19SS
37Logan Gilbert19SP
38Jacob deGrom19SP
39Byron Buxton19OF-DH
40Bryan Woo19SP
41Hunter Greene19SP
42Chase Burns19SP
43Drake Baldwin19C-DH
44Hunter Goodman19C-DH
45Shea Langeliers19C-DH
46Cade Smith19RP
47Josh Hader18RP
48Andres Munoz18RP
49Pete Alonso181B-DH
50Jhoan Duran18RP
51Nolan McLean18SP
52Cody Bellinger181B-OF
53Freddie Freeman181B
54Michael Harris II18OF
55Joe Ryan17SP
56Aaron Judge17OF-DH
57Dylan Cease17SP
58Riley Greene17OF-DH
59Manny Machado173B-DH
60Aroldis Chapman17RP
61Raisel Iglesias17RP
62Jose Ramirez163B-DH
63Vladimir Guerrero Jr.161B-DH
64Mike Trout16OF-DH
65Randy Arozarena16OF
66Jesus Luzardo16SP
67Bryce Miller16SP
68Yandy Diaz161B-DH
69Miguel Vargas161B-3B
70Jac Caglianone171B-OF-DH
71Logan Webb16SP
72Drew Rasmussen16SP
73Max Fried15SP
74Ozzie Albies152B
75Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
76JJ Wetherholt152B-SS
77Louie Varland16RP
78George Kirby15SP
79Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
80David Bednar15RP
81Framber Valdez15SP
82Otto Lopez152B-SS
83Sal Stewart151B-2B-3B-DH
84Parker Messick15SP
85Nathan Eovaldi15SP
86Rafael Devers151B-DH
87Brandon Lowe152B-DH
88Shota Imanaga15SP
89Eury Perez15SP
90William Contreras15C-DH
91Ivan Herrera15C-DH
92Dillon Dingler15C-DH
93Xavier Edwards152B-SS
94Kevin Gausman15SP
95Gavin Williams15SP
96Braxton Ashcraft15SP-RP
97Mookie Betts15SS
98Gerrit Cole15SP
99Trey Yesavage15SP
100Bryan Baker15RP
101Ranger Suarez15SP
102Edwin Diaz15RP
103Andy Pages15OF
104Bryan Reynolds15OF-DH
105Wyatt Langford15OF
106Kyle Harrison15SP
107Geraldo Perdomo15SS
108Kyle Tucker15OF-DH
109Devin Williams15RP
110Taylor Ward15OF-DH
111Michael King14SP
112Riley O'Brien14RP
113Brandon Nimmo13OF-DH
114Freddy Peralta12SP
115Jackson Merrill12OF
116Willson Contreras121B
117Sandy Alcantara11SP
118Kyle Bradish11SP
119Ian Happ10OF
120Jacob Latz10SP-RP
121Payton Tolle10SP-RP
122Bo Bichette103B-SS
123Jeremy Pena10SS
124Hunter Brown10SP
125Sam Antonacci102B-OF
126Sonny Gray10SP
127Max Muncy103B
128Austin Riley93B
129Colson Montgomery93B-SS
130Maikel Garcia93B
131Trevor Megill9RP
132Justin Wrobleski9SP-RP
133Ceddanne Rafaela92B-OF
134Carson Benge9OF
135Travis Bazzana92B
136Oneil Cruz8OF-DH
137Michael Busch81B
138Jonathan Aranda71B
139Tyler Soderstrom71B-OF
140Jacob Melton7OF
141Max Meyer7SP
142Josh Naylor71B-DH
143Alec Burleson71B-OF-DH
144Cal Raleigh7C-DH
145Carter Jensen7C-DH
146Munetaka Murakami71B-DH
147Isaac Paredes71B-3B-DH
148Alex Bregman73B-DH
149Wilyer Abreu7OF
150Christian Yelich7DH
151Chandler Simpson7OF
152A.J. Ewing7OF
153Samuel Basallo7C-1B-DH
154Teoscar Hernandez6OF
155Shane McClanahan6SP
156Nico Hoerner62B-SS
157Chase DeLauter6OF-DH
158Dansby Swanson6SS
159Willy Adames6SS
160Casey Mize6SP
161Kazuma Okamoto63B
162Jarren Duran6OF-DH
163Jacob Wilson6SS
164Christian Walker61B
165Logan Henderson6SP
166Reid Detmers5SP-RP
167Ian Seymour5SP-RP
168Cole Carrigg5OF
169Paul Sewald5RP
170Ryan O'Hearn51B-OF-DH
171Pete Fairbanks5RP
172Jose Soriano5SP
173Bryce Eldridge51B-DH
174Blake Snell5SP
175Taj Bradley5SP
176J.J. Bleday5OF-DH
177Casey Schmitt51B-2B-3B-SS-OF-DH
178Eugenio Suarez53B-DH
179Kyle Stowers51B-OF-DH
180Grant Taylor5RP
181Esmerlyn Valdez5OF
182Brandon Marsh5OF
183Daylen Lile5OF-DH
184Emmet Sheehan5SP
185Mickey Moniak5OF-DH
186Luis Garcia51B-2B-DH
187Jake McCarthy5OF
188Sean Burke5SP
189Jared Jones5SP
190Jung Hoo Lee5OF
191Joey Cantillo5SP-RP
192Tanner Bibee5SP
193Gage Jump4SP
194MacKenzie Gore4SP
195Bubba Chandler4SP
196Griffin Jax4SP-RP
197Foster Griffin4SP-RP
198Trevor Rogers4SP
199Curtis Mead41B-2B-3B-DH
200Garrett Crochet4SP
201Josh Jung43B
202Luis Arraez41B-2B-DH
203Emilio Pagan4RP
204Tyler Glasnow4SP
205Dominic Canzone4OF-DH
206Emerson Hancock4SP
207Jose Altuve32B-OF-DH
208Walbert Urena3SP
209Nick Lodolo3SP
210Cole Young32B
211Colt Emerson33B-SS
212Roki Sasaki3SP
213Francisco Alvarez3C-DH
214Seth Lugo3SP
215Gabriel Moreno3C-DH
216Ryan Weathers3SP
217Adley Rutschman3C-DH
218Andrew Abbott3SP
219George Springer3OF-DH
220Robbie Ray3SP
221Landen Roupp3SP
222Cade Cavalli3SP
223Kenley Jansen2RP
224Jake Bauers21B-OF
225Shane Baz2SP
226Braden Montgomery2OF
227J.T. Ginn2SP
228Luis Castillo2SP
229Jo Adell2OF
230Daulton Varsho2OF
231Mike Soroka2SP
232Tatsuya Imai2SP
233Royce Lewis21B-3B
234Jake Bennett2SP
235Connelly Early2SP
Add CBS Sports on Google
Live
Share Video
Link copied!