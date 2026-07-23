2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|50
|DH-SP
|2
|Juan Soto
|50
|OF-DH
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|50
|OF-DH
|4
|Kyle Schwarber
|48
|DH
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|47
|OF
|6
|Nick Kurtz
|45
|1B
|7
|James Wood
|44
|OF-DH
|8
|Junior Caminero
|39
|3B
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|38
|SS
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|37
|OF
|11
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|37
|2B-OF
|12
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|37
|OF
|13
|Jackson Chourio
|35
|OF
|14
|Ketel Marte
|35
|2B-DH
|15
|Cristopher Sanchez
|35
|SP
|16
|Paul Skenes
|34
|SP
|17
|Tarik Skubal
|34
|SP
|18
|Ben Rice
|34
|C-1B-DH
|19
|Bobby Witt
|34
|SS
|20
|Matt Olson
|33
|1B
|21
|Bryce Harper
|32
|1B-DH
|22
|Cam Schlittler
|31
|SP
|23
|Jacob Misiorowski
|30
|SP
|24
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|29
|OF
|25
|Zack Wheeler
|29
|SP
|26
|Chris Sale
|29
|SP
|27
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|29
|SP
|28
|Bryan Woo
|28
|SP
|29
|Jacob deGrom
|28
|SP
|30
|Dylan Cease
|28
|SP
|31
|Logan Gilbert
|28
|SP
|32
|Brice Turang
|28
|2B
|33
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|SS-DH
|34
|Nolan McLean
|25
|SP
|35
|Jordan Walker
|25
|OF
|36
|Joe Ryan
|25
|SP
|37
|Chase Burns
|25
|SP
|38
|Yandy Diaz
|25
|1B-DH
|39
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B-DH
|40
|Freddie Freeman
|24
|1B
|41
|Hunter Goodman
|23
|C-DH
|42
|Shea Langeliers
|23
|C-DH
|43
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|44
|Drew Rasmussen
|23
|SP
|45
|Jesus Luzardo
|23
|SP
|46
|Mike Trout
|23
|OF-DH
|47
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|22
|1B-DH
|48
|Cody Bellinger
|22
|1B-OF
|49
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|22
|2B-3B
|50
|Trea Turner
|22
|SS
|51
|Francisco Lindor
|22
|SS
|52
|Zachary Neto
|21
|SS
|53
|Hunter Greene
|21
|SP
|54
|George Kirby
|21
|SP
|55
|Max Fried
|20
|SP
|56
|Parker Messick
|20
|SP
|57
|Drake Baldwin
|20
|C-DH
|58
|Aaron Judge
|20
|OF-DH
|59
|Ivan Herrera
|19
|C-DH
|60
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|61
|Jose Ramirez
|19
|3B-DH
|62
|Braxton Ashcraft
|19
|SP-RP
|63
|Mason Miller
|19
|RP
|64
|Logan Webb
|19
|SP
|65
|Andres Munoz
|18
|RP
|66
|Bryce Miller
|18
|SP
|67
|Payton Tolle
|18
|SP-RP
|68
|Hunter Brown
|18
|SP
|69
|Gavin Williams
|18
|SP
|70
|Dillon Dingler
|18
|C-DH
|71
|Kevin Gausman
|17
|SP
|72
|Nathan Eovaldi
|17
|SP
|73
|Michael Harris II
|17
|OF
|74
|Byron Buxton
|17
|OF-DH
|75
|Kevin McGonigle
|16
|3B-SS
|76
|Manny Machado
|16
|3B-DH
|77
|Max Muncy
|16
|3B
|78
|Geraldo Perdomo
|16
|SS
|79
|Mookie Betts
|16
|SS
|80
|Riley Greene
|16
|OF-DH
|81
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|82
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|83
|Rafael Devers
|15
|1B-DH
|84
|Cade Smith
|15
|RP
|85
|Trey Yesavage
|15
|SP
|86
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|87
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|88
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF
|89
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|90
|Kyle Tucker
|15
|OF-DH
|91
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|92
|Kyle Harrison
|15
|SP
|93
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|94
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|95
|Taylor Ward
|15
|OF-DH
|96
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|97
|Kyle Bradish
|15
|SP
|98
|Jeremy Pena
|15
|SS
|99
|Otto Lopez
|15
|2B-SS
|100
|Sal Stewart
|15
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|101
|Miguel Vargas
|15
|1B-3B
|102
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|103
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|104
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF-DH
|105
|Sandy Alcantara
|14
|SP
|106
|Michael King
|14
|SP
|107
|Freddy Peralta
|14
|SP
|108
|Brandon Lowe
|13
|2B-DH
|109
|Xavier Edwards
|13
|2B-SS
|110
|JJ Wetherholt
|13
|2B-SS
|111
|Tyler Soderstrom
|13
|1B-OF
|112
|Michael Busch
|13
|1B
|113
|Maikel Garcia
|12
|3B
|114
|Ozzie Albies
|12
|2B
|115
|Max Meyer
|11
|SP
|116
|Casey Mize
|11
|SP
|117
|Andy Pages
|11
|OF
|118
|Jac Caglianone
|11
|1B-OF-DH
|119
|Sonny Gray
|10
|SP
|120
|Carson Benge
|10
|OF
|121
|Oneil Cruz
|9
|OF-DH
|122
|Sam Antonacci
|9
|2B-OF
|123
|Nico Hoerner
|9
|2B-SS
|124
|Travis Bazzana
|9
|2B
|125
|Devin Williams
|9
|RP
|126
|Christian Walker
|9
|1B
|127
|Austin Riley
|9
|3B
|128
|Alex Bregman
|9
|3B-DH
|129
|Ranger Suarez
|8
|SP
|130
|Eury Perez
|8
|SP
|131
|Jose Soriano
|7
|SP
|132
|Shane McClanahan
|7
|SP
|133
|Josh Hader
|7
|RP
|134
|Christian Yelich
|7
|DH
|135
|Aroldis Chapman
|6
|RP
|136
|Bo Bichette
|6
|3B-SS
|137
|Justin Wrobleski
|6
|SP-RP
|138
|Jared Jones
|6
|SP
|139
|Reid Detmers
|6
|SP-RP
|140
|Troy Melton
|6
|SP-RP
|141
|Emerson Hancock
|6
|SP
|142
|Foster Griffin
|6
|SP-RP
|143
|Joey Cantillo
|6
|SP-RP
|144
|Edwin Diaz
|6
|RP
|145
|Trevor Megill
|6
|RP
|146
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|147
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|148
|Louie Varland
|5
|RP
|149
|Bryan Baker
|5
|RP
|150
|Griffin Jax
|5
|SP-RP
|151
|Riley O'Brien
|5
|RP
|152
|Ian Seymour
|5
|SP-RP
|153
|Sean Burke
|5
|SP
|154
|Logan Henderson
|5
|SP
|155
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|156
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|157
|Trevor Rogers
|4
|SP
|158
|Jacob Latz
|4
|SP-RP
|159
|Roki Sasaki
|4
|SP
|160
|Cal Raleigh
|4
|C-DH
|161
|Nick Lodolo
|4
|SP
|162
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|163
|A.J. Ewing
|3
|OF
|164
|Alec Burleson
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|165
|Teoscar Hernandez
|3
|OF
|166
|Jarren Duran
|3
|OF-DH
|167
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF
|168
|Walbert Urena
|3
|SP
|169
|Tyler Glasnow
|3
|SP
|170
|Emmet Sheehan
|2
|SP
|171
|Chase DeLauter
|2
|OF-DH
|172
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|173
|Tanner Bibee
|2
|SP
|174
|MacKenzie Gore
|2
|SP
|175
|Robbie Ray
|2
|SP
|176
|Kyle Stowers
|2
|1B-OF-DH
|177
|Daylen Lile
|2
|OF-DH
|178
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|179
|Willson Contreras
|2
|1B
|180
|Isaac Paredes
|2
|1B-3B-DH
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|2
|Juan Soto
|47
|OF-DH
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|46
|OF-DH
|4
|James Wood
|46
|OF-DH
|5
|Elly De La Cruz
|44
|SS
|6
|Junior Caminero
|43
|3B
|7
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|43
|OF
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|39
|OF
|9
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|10
|Kyle Schwarber
|38
|DH
|11
|Nick Kurtz
|38
|1B
|12
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|35
|OF
|13
|Jackson Chourio
|31
|OF
|14
|Jacob Misiorowski
|31
|SP
|15
|Cristopher Sanchez
|31
|SP
|16
|Paul Skenes
|31
|SP
|17
|Tarik Skubal
|31
|SP
|18
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|2B-OF
|19
|Ben Rice
|31
|C-1B-DH
|20
|C.J. Abrams
|28
|SS
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|SP
|22
|Cam Schlittler
|27
|SP
|23
|Ketel Marte
|27
|2B-DH
|24
|Brice Turang
|27
|2B
|25
|Matt Olson
|27
|1B
|26
|Bryce Harper
|25
|1B-DH
|27
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|24
|2B-3B
|28
|Mason Miller
|24
|RP
|29
|Bobby Witt
|23
|SS
|30
|Gunnar Henderson
|20
|SS-DH
|31
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|19
|SP
|32
|Chris Sale
|19
|SP
|33
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|34
|Jordan Walker
|19
|OF
|35
|Trea Turner
|19
|SS
|36
|Francisco Lindor
|19
|SS
|37
|Logan Gilbert
|19
|SP
|38
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|39
|Byron Buxton
|19
|OF-DH
|40
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|41
|Hunter Greene
|19
|SP
|42
|Chase Burns
|19
|SP
|43
|Drake Baldwin
|19
|C-DH
|44
|Hunter Goodman
|19
|C-DH
|45
|Shea Langeliers
|19
|C-DH
|46
|Cade Smith
|19
|RP
|47
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|48
|Andres Munoz
|18
|RP
|49
|Pete Alonso
|18
|1B-DH
|50
|Jhoan Duran
|18
|RP
|51
|Nolan McLean
|18
|SP
|52
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|1B-OF
|53
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|54
|Michael Harris II
|18
|OF
|55
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|56
|Aaron Judge
|17
|OF-DH
|57
|Dylan Cease
|17
|SP
|58
|Riley Greene
|17
|OF-DH
|59
|Manny Machado
|17
|3B-DH
|60
|Aroldis Chapman
|17
|RP
|61
|Raisel Iglesias
|17
|RP
|62
|Jose Ramirez
|16
|3B-DH
|63
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|16
|1B-DH
|64
|Mike Trout
|16
|OF-DH
|65
|Randy Arozarena
|16
|OF
|66
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|67
|Bryce Miller
|16
|SP
|68
|Yandy Diaz
|16
|1B-DH
|69
|Miguel Vargas
|16
|1B-3B
|70
|Jac Caglianone
|17
|1B-OF-DH
|71
|Logan Webb
|16
|SP
|72
|Drew Rasmussen
|16
|SP
|73
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|74
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|75
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|76
|JJ Wetherholt
|15
|2B-SS
|77
|Louie Varland
|16
|RP
|78
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|79
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|80
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|81
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|82
|Otto Lopez
|15
|2B-SS
|83
|Sal Stewart
|15
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|84
|Parker Messick
|15
|SP
|85
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|86
|Rafael Devers
|15
|1B-DH
|87
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|88
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|89
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|90
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|91
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|92
|Dillon Dingler
|15
|C-DH
|93
|Xavier Edwards
|15
|2B-SS
|94
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|95
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|96
|Braxton Ashcraft
|15
|SP-RP
|97
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|98
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|99
|Trey Yesavage
|15
|SP
|100
|Bryan Baker
|15
|RP
|101
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|102
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|103
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|104
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF-DH
|105
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF
|106
|Kyle Harrison
|15
|SP
|107
|Geraldo Perdomo
|15
|SS
|108
|Kyle Tucker
|15
|OF-DH
|109
|Devin Williams
|15
|RP
|110
|Taylor Ward
|15
|OF-DH
|111
|Michael King
|14
|SP
|112
|Riley O'Brien
|14
|RP
|113
|Brandon Nimmo
|13
|OF-DH
|114
|Freddy Peralta
|12
|SP
|115
|Jackson Merrill
|12
|OF
|116
|Willson Contreras
|12
|1B
|117
|Sandy Alcantara
|11
|SP
|118
|Kyle Bradish
|11
|SP
|119
|Ian Happ
|10
|OF
|120
|Jacob Latz
|10
|SP-RP
|121
|Payton Tolle
|10
|SP-RP
|122
|Bo Bichette
|10
|3B-SS
|123
|Jeremy Pena
|10
|SS
|124
|Hunter Brown
|10
|SP
|125
|Sam Antonacci
|10
|2B-OF
|126
|Sonny Gray
|10
|SP
|127
|Max Muncy
|10
|3B
|128
|Austin Riley
|9
|3B
|129
|Colson Montgomery
|9
|3B-SS
|130
|Maikel Garcia
|9
|3B
|131
|Trevor Megill
|9
|RP
|132
|Justin Wrobleski
|9
|SP-RP
|133
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|9
|2B-OF
|134
|Carson Benge
|9
|OF
|135
|Travis Bazzana
|9
|2B
|136
|Oneil Cruz
|8
|OF-DH
|137
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B
|138
|Jonathan Aranda
|7
|1B
|139
|Tyler Soderstrom
|7
|1B-OF
|140
|Jacob Melton
|7
|OF
|141
|Max Meyer
|7
|SP
|142
|Josh Naylor
|7
|1B-DH
|143
|Alec Burleson
|7
|1B-OF-DH
|144
|Cal Raleigh
|7
|C-DH
|145
|Carter Jensen
|7
|C-DH
|146
|Munetaka Murakami
|7
|1B-DH
|147
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B-DH
|148
|Alex Bregman
|7
|3B-DH
|149
|Wilyer Abreu
|7
|OF
|150
|Christian Yelich
|7
|DH
|151
|Chandler Simpson
|7
|OF
|152
|A.J. Ewing
|7
|OF
|153
|Samuel Basallo
|7
|C-1B-DH
|154
|Teoscar Hernandez
|6
|OF
|155
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|SP
|156
|Nico Hoerner
|6
|2B-SS
|157
|Chase DeLauter
|6
|OF-DH
|158
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|159
|Willy Adames
|6
|SS
|160
|Casey Mize
|6
|SP
|161
|Kazuma Okamoto
|6
|3B
|162
|Jarren Duran
|6
|OF-DH
|163
|Jacob Wilson
|6
|SS
|164
|Christian Walker
|6
|1B
|165
|Logan Henderson
|6
|SP
|166
|Reid Detmers
|5
|SP-RP
|167
|Ian Seymour
|5
|SP-RP
|168
|Cole Carrigg
|5
|OF
|169
|Paul Sewald
|5
|RP
|170
|Ryan O'Hearn
|5
|1B-OF-DH
|171
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|172
|Jose Soriano
|5
|SP
|173
|Bryce Eldridge
|5
|1B-DH
|174
|Blake Snell
|5
|SP
|175
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|176
|J.J. Bleday
|5
|OF-DH
|177
|Casey Schmitt
|5
|1B-2B-3B-SS-OF-DH
|178
|Eugenio Suarez
|5
|3B-DH
|179
|Kyle Stowers
|5
|1B-OF-DH
|180
|Grant Taylor
|5
|RP
|181
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|5
|OF
|182
|Brandon Marsh
|5
|OF
|183
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF-DH
|184
|Emmet Sheehan
|5
|SP
|185
|Mickey Moniak
|5
|OF-DH
|186
|Luis Garcia
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|187
|Jake McCarthy
|5
|OF
|188
|Sean Burke
|5
|SP
|189
|Jared Jones
|5
|SP
|190
|Jung Hoo Lee
|5
|OF
|191
|Joey Cantillo
|5
|SP-RP
|192
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|193
|Gage Jump
|4
|SP
|194
|MacKenzie Gore
|4
|SP
|195
|Bubba Chandler
|4
|SP
|196
|Griffin Jax
|4
|SP-RP
|197
|Foster Griffin
|4
|SP-RP
|198
|Trevor Rogers
|4
|SP
|199
|Curtis Mead
|4
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|200
|Garrett Crochet
|4
|SP
|201
|Josh Jung
|4
|3B
|202
|Luis Arraez
|4
|1B-2B-DH
|203
|Emilio Pagan
|4
|RP
|204
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|SP
|205
|Dominic Canzone
|4
|OF-DH
|206
|Emerson Hancock
|4
|SP
|207
|Jose Altuve
|3
|2B-OF-DH
|208
|Walbert Urena
|3
|SP
|209
|Nick Lodolo
|3
|SP
|210
|Cole Young
|3
|2B
|211
|Colt Emerson
|3
|3B-SS
|212
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|213
|Francisco Alvarez
|3
|C-DH
|214
|Seth Lugo
|3
|SP
|215
|Gabriel Moreno
|3
|C-DH
|216
|Ryan Weathers
|3
|SP
|217
|Adley Rutschman
|3
|C-DH
|218
|Andrew Abbott
|3
|SP
|219
|George Springer
|3
|OF-DH
|220
|Robbie Ray
|3
|SP
|221
|Landen Roupp
|3
|SP
|222
|Cade Cavalli
|3
|SP
|223
|Kenley Jansen
|2
|RP
|224
|Jake Bauers
|2
|1B-OF
|225
|Shane Baz
|2
|SP
|226
|Braden Montgomery
|2
|OF
|227
|J.T. Ginn
|2
|SP
|228
|Luis Castillo
|2
|SP
|229
|Jo Adell
|2
|OF
|230
|Daulton Varsho
|2
|OF
|231
|Mike Soroka
|2
|SP
|232
|Tatsuya Imai
|2
|SP
|233
|Royce Lewis
|2
|1B-3B
|234
|Jake Bennett
|2
|SP
|235
|Connelly Early
|2
|SP