2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 50 DH-SP 2 Juan Soto 50 OF-DH 3 Yordan Alvarez 50 OF-DH 4 Kyle Schwarber 48 DH 5 Corbin Carroll 47 OF 6 Nick Kurtz 45 1B 7 James Wood 44 OF-DH 8 Junior Caminero 39 3B 9 Elly De La Cruz 38 SS 10 Julio Rodriguez 37 OF 11 Fernando Tatis Jr. 37 2B-OF 12 Pete Crow-Armstrong 37 OF 13 Jackson Chourio 35 OF 14 Ketel Marte 35 2B-DH 15 Cristopher Sanchez 35 SP 16 Paul Skenes 34 SP 17 Tarik Skubal 34 SP 18 Ben Rice 34 C-1B-DH 19 Bobby Witt 34 SS 20 Matt Olson 33 1B 21 Bryce Harper 32 1B-DH 22 Cam Schlittler 31 SP 23 Jacob Misiorowski 30 SP 24 Ronald Acuna Jr. 29 OF 25 Zack Wheeler 29 SP 26 Chris Sale 29 SP 27 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 29 SP 28 Bryan Woo 28 SP 29 Jacob deGrom 28 SP 30 Dylan Cease 28 SP 31 Logan Gilbert 28 SP 32 Brice Turang 28 2B 33 Gunnar Henderson 25 SS-DH 34 Nolan McLean 25 SP 35 Jordan Walker 25 OF 36 Joe Ryan 25 SP 37 Chase Burns 25 SP 38 Yandy Diaz 25 1B-DH 39 Pete Alonso 25 1B-DH 40 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 41 Hunter Goodman 23 C-DH 42 Shea Langeliers 23 C-DH 43 C.J. Abrams 23 SS 44 Drew Rasmussen 23 SP 45 Jesus Luzardo 23 SP 46 Mike Trout 23 OF-DH 47 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 22 1B-DH 48 Cody Bellinger 22 1B-OF 49 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 22 2B-3B 50 Trea Turner 22 SS 51 Francisco Lindor 22 SS 52 Zachary Neto 21 SS 53 Hunter Greene 21 SP 54 George Kirby 21 SP 55 Max Fried 20 SP 56 Parker Messick 20 SP 57 Drake Baldwin 20 C-DH 58 Aaron Judge 20 OF-DH 59 Ivan Herrera 19 C-DH 60 William Contreras 19 C-DH 61 Jose Ramirez 19 3B-DH 62 Braxton Ashcraft 19 SP-RP 63 Mason Miller 19 RP 64 Logan Webb 19 SP 65 Andres Munoz 18 RP 66 Bryce Miller 18 SP 67 Payton Tolle 18 SP-RP 68 Hunter Brown 18 SP 69 Gavin Williams 18 SP 70 Dillon Dingler 18 C-DH 71 Kevin Gausman 17 SP 72 Nathan Eovaldi 17 SP 73 Michael Harris II 17 OF 74 Byron Buxton 17 OF-DH 75 Kevin McGonigle 16 3B-SS 76 Manny Machado 16 3B-DH 77 Max Muncy 16 3B 78 Geraldo Perdomo 16 SS 79 Mookie Betts 16 SS 80 Riley Greene 16 OF-DH 81 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 82 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 83 Rafael Devers 15 1B-DH 84 Cade Smith 15 RP 85 Trey Yesavage 15 SP 86 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 87 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 88 Wyatt Langford 15 OF 89 Ian Happ 15 OF 90 Kyle Tucker 15 OF-DH 91 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 92 Kyle Harrison 15 SP 93 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 94 Framber Valdez 15 SP 95 Taylor Ward 15 OF-DH 96 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 97 Kyle Bradish 15 SP 98 Jeremy Pena 15 SS 99 Otto Lopez 15 2B-SS 100 Sal Stewart 15 1B-2B-3B-DH 101 Miguel Vargas 15 1B-3B 102 Seth Lugo 15 SP 103 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 104 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF-DH 105 Sandy Alcantara 14 SP 106 Michael King 14 SP 107 Freddy Peralta 14 SP 108 Brandon Lowe 13 2B-DH 109 Xavier Edwards 13 2B-SS 110 JJ Wetherholt 13 2B-SS 111 Tyler Soderstrom 13 1B-OF 112 Michael Busch 13 1B 113 Maikel Garcia 12 3B 114 Ozzie Albies 12 2B 115 Max Meyer 11 SP 116 Casey Mize 11 SP 117 Andy Pages 11 OF 118 Jac Caglianone 11 1B-OF-DH 119 Sonny Gray 10 SP 120 Carson Benge 10 OF 121 Oneil Cruz 9 OF-DH 122 Sam Antonacci 9 2B-OF 123 Nico Hoerner 9 2B-SS 124 Travis Bazzana 9 2B 125 Devin Williams 9 RP 126 Christian Walker 9 1B 127 Austin Riley 9 3B 128 Alex Bregman 9 3B-DH 129 Ranger Suarez 8 SP 130 Eury Perez 8 SP 131 Jose Soriano 7 SP 132 Shane McClanahan 7 SP 133 Josh Hader 7 RP 134 Christian Yelich 7 DH 135 Aroldis Chapman 6 RP 136 Bo Bichette 6 3B-SS 137 Justin Wrobleski 6 SP-RP 138 Jared Jones 6 SP 139 Reid Detmers 6 SP-RP 140 Troy Melton 6 SP-RP 141 Emerson Hancock 6 SP 142 Foster Griffin 6 SP-RP 143 Joey Cantillo 6 SP-RP 144 Edwin Diaz 6 RP 145 Trevor Megill 6 RP 146 David Bednar 5 RP 147 Ryan Weathers 5 SP 148 Louie Varland 5 RP 149 Bryan Baker 5 RP 150 Griffin Jax 5 SP-RP 151 Riley O'Brien 5 RP 152 Ian Seymour 5 SP-RP 153 Sean Burke 5 SP 154 Logan Henderson 5 SP 155 Connelly Early 5 SP 156 Taj Bradley 4 SP 157 Trevor Rogers 4 SP 158 Jacob Latz 4 SP-RP 159 Roki Sasaki 4 SP 160 Cal Raleigh 4 C-DH 161 Nick Lodolo 4 SP 162 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 163 A.J. Ewing 3 OF 164 Alec Burleson 3 1B-OF-DH 165 Teoscar Hernandez 3 OF 166 Jarren Duran 3 OF-DH 167 Jackson Merrill 3 OF 168 Walbert Urena 3 SP 169 Tyler Glasnow 3 SP 170 Emmet Sheehan 2 SP 171 Chase DeLauter 2 OF-DH 172 Will Warren 2 SP 173 Tanner Bibee 2 SP 174 MacKenzie Gore 2 SP 175 Robbie Ray 2 SP 176 Kyle Stowers 2 1B-OF-DH 177 Daylen Lile 2 OF-DH 178 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B 179 Willson Contreras 2 1B 180 Isaac Paredes 2 1B-3B-DH

Roto Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 48 DH-SP 2 Juan Soto 47 OF-DH 3 Yordan Alvarez 46 OF-DH 4 James Wood 46 OF-DH 5 Elly De La Cruz 44 SS 6 Junior Caminero 43 3B 7 Pete Crow-Armstrong 43 OF 8 Julio Rodriguez 39 OF 9 Corbin Carroll 38 OF 10 Kyle Schwarber 38 DH 11 Nick Kurtz 38 1B 12 Ronald Acuna Jr. 35 OF 13 Jackson Chourio 31 OF 14 Jacob Misiorowski 31 SP 15 Cristopher Sanchez 31 SP 16 Paul Skenes 31 SP 17 Tarik Skubal 31 SP 18 Fernando Tatis Jr. 31 2B-OF 19 Ben Rice 31 C-1B-DH 20 C.J. Abrams 28 SS 21 Zack Wheeler 28 SP 22 Cam Schlittler 27 SP 23 Ketel Marte 27 2B-DH 24 Brice Turang 27 2B 25 Matt Olson 27 1B 26 Bryce Harper 25 1B-DH 27 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 24 2B-3B 28 Mason Miller 24 RP 29 Bobby Witt 23 SS 30 Gunnar Henderson 20 SS-DH 31 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 19 SP 32 Chris Sale 19 SP 33 Zachary Neto 19 SS 34 Jordan Walker 19 OF 35 Trea Turner 19 SS 36 Francisco Lindor 19 SS 37 Logan Gilbert 19 SP 38 Jacob deGrom 19 SP 39 Byron Buxton 19 OF-DH 40 Bryan Woo 19 SP 41 Hunter Greene 19 SP 42 Chase Burns 19 SP 43 Drake Baldwin 19 C-DH 44 Hunter Goodman 19 C-DH 45 Shea Langeliers 19 C-DH 46 Cade Smith 19 RP 47 Josh Hader 18 RP 48 Andres Munoz 18 RP 49 Pete Alonso 18 1B-DH 50 Jhoan Duran 18 RP 51 Nolan McLean 18 SP 52 Cody Bellinger 18 1B-OF 53 Freddie Freeman 18 1B 54 Michael Harris II 18 OF 55 Joe Ryan 17 SP 56 Aaron Judge 17 OF-DH 57 Dylan Cease 17 SP 58 Riley Greene 17 OF-DH 59 Manny Machado 17 3B-DH 60 Aroldis Chapman 17 RP 61 Raisel Iglesias 17 RP 62 Jose Ramirez 16 3B-DH 63 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 16 1B-DH 64 Mike Trout 16 OF-DH 65 Randy Arozarena 16 OF 66 Jesus Luzardo 16 SP 67 Bryce Miller 16 SP 68 Yandy Diaz 16 1B-DH 69 Miguel Vargas 16 1B-3B 70 Jac Caglianone 17 1B-OF-DH 71 Logan Webb 16 SP 72 Drew Rasmussen 16 SP 73 Max Fried 15 SP 74 Ozzie Albies 15 2B 75 Kevin McGonigle 15 3B-SS 76 JJ Wetherholt 15 2B-SS 77 Louie Varland 16 RP 78 George Kirby 15 SP 79 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 80 David Bednar 15 RP 81 Framber Valdez 15 SP 82 Otto Lopez 15 2B-SS 83 Sal Stewart 15 1B-2B-3B-DH 84 Parker Messick 15 SP 85 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 86 Rafael Devers 15 1B-DH 87 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 88 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 89 Eury Perez 15 SP 90 William Contreras 15 C-DH 91 Ivan Herrera 15 C-DH 92 Dillon Dingler 15 C-DH 93 Xavier Edwards 15 2B-SS 94 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 95 Gavin Williams 15 SP 96 Braxton Ashcraft 15 SP-RP 97 Mookie Betts 15 SS 98 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 99 Trey Yesavage 15 SP 100 Bryan Baker 15 RP 101 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 102 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 103 Andy Pages 15 OF 104 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF-DH 105 Wyatt Langford 15 OF 106 Kyle Harrison 15 SP 107 Geraldo Perdomo 15 SS 108 Kyle Tucker 15 OF-DH 109 Devin Williams 15 RP 110 Taylor Ward 15 OF-DH 111 Michael King 14 SP 112 Riley O'Brien 14 RP 113 Brandon Nimmo 13 OF-DH 114 Freddy Peralta 12 SP 115 Jackson Merrill 12 OF 116 Willson Contreras 12 1B 117 Sandy Alcantara 11 SP 118 Kyle Bradish 11 SP 119 Ian Happ 10 OF 120 Jacob Latz 10 SP-RP 121 Payton Tolle 10 SP-RP 122 Bo Bichette 10 3B-SS 123 Jeremy Pena 10 SS 124 Hunter Brown 10 SP 125 Sam Antonacci 10 2B-OF 126 Sonny Gray 10 SP 127 Max Muncy 10 3B 128 Austin Riley 9 3B 129 Colson Montgomery 9 3B-SS 130 Maikel Garcia 9 3B 131 Trevor Megill 9 RP 132 Justin Wrobleski 9 SP-RP 133 Ceddanne Rafaela 9 2B-OF 134 Carson Benge 9 OF 135 Travis Bazzana 9 2B 136 Oneil Cruz 8 OF-DH 137 Michael Busch 8 1B 138 Jonathan Aranda 7 1B 139 Tyler Soderstrom 7 1B-OF 140 Jacob Melton 7 OF 141 Max Meyer 7 SP 142 Josh Naylor 7 1B-DH 143 Alec Burleson 7 1B-OF-DH 144 Cal Raleigh 7 C-DH 145 Carter Jensen 7 C-DH 146 Munetaka Murakami 7 1B-DH 147 Isaac Paredes 7 1B-3B-DH 148 Alex Bregman 7 3B-DH 149 Wilyer Abreu 7 OF 150 Christian Yelich 7 DH 151 Chandler Simpson 7 OF 152 A.J. Ewing 7 OF 153 Samuel Basallo 7 C-1B-DH 154 Teoscar Hernandez 6 OF 155 Shane McClanahan 6 SP 156 Nico Hoerner 6 2B-SS 157 Chase DeLauter 6 OF-DH 158 Dansby Swanson 6 SS 159 Willy Adames 6 SS 160 Casey Mize 6 SP 161 Kazuma Okamoto 6 3B 162 Jarren Duran 6 OF-DH 163 Jacob Wilson 6 SS 164 Christian Walker 6 1B 165 Logan Henderson 6 SP 166 Reid Detmers 5 SP-RP 167 Ian Seymour 5 SP-RP 168 Cole Carrigg 5 OF 169 Paul Sewald 5 RP 170 Ryan O'Hearn 5 1B-OF-DH 171 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 172 Jose Soriano 5 SP 173 Bryce Eldridge 5 1B-DH 174 Blake Snell 5 SP 175 Taj Bradley 5 SP 176 J.J. Bleday 5 OF-DH 177 Casey Schmitt 5 1B-2B-3B-SS-OF-DH 178 Eugenio Suarez 5 3B-DH 179 Kyle Stowers 5 1B-OF-DH 180 Grant Taylor 5 RP 181 Esmerlyn Valdez 5 OF 182 Brandon Marsh 5 OF 183 Daylen Lile 5 OF-DH 184 Emmet Sheehan 5 SP 185 Mickey Moniak 5 OF-DH 186 Luis Garcia 5 1B-2B-DH 187 Jake McCarthy 5 OF 188 Sean Burke 5 SP 189 Jared Jones 5 SP 190 Jung Hoo Lee 5 OF 191 Joey Cantillo 5 SP-RP 192 Tanner Bibee 5 SP 193 Gage Jump 4 SP 194 MacKenzie Gore 4 SP 195 Bubba Chandler 4 SP 196 Griffin Jax 4 SP-RP 197 Foster Griffin 4 SP-RP 198 Trevor Rogers 4 SP 199 Curtis Mead 4 1B-2B-3B-DH 200 Garrett Crochet 4 SP 201 Josh Jung 4 3B 202 Luis Arraez 4 1B-2B-DH 203 Emilio Pagan 4 RP 204 Tyler Glasnow 4 SP 205 Dominic Canzone 4 OF-DH 206 Emerson Hancock 4 SP 207 Jose Altuve 3 2B-OF-DH 208 Walbert Urena 3 SP 209 Nick Lodolo 3 SP 210 Cole Young 3 2B 211 Colt Emerson 3 3B-SS 212 Roki Sasaki 3 SP 213 Francisco Alvarez 3 C-DH 214 Seth Lugo 3 SP 215 Gabriel Moreno 3 C-DH 216 Ryan Weathers 3 SP 217 Adley Rutschman 3 C-DH 218 Andrew Abbott 3 SP 219 George Springer 3 OF-DH 220 Robbie Ray 3 SP 221 Landen Roupp 3 SP 222 Cade Cavalli 3 SP 223 Kenley Jansen 2 RP 224 Jake Bauers 2 1B-OF 225 Shane Baz 2 SP 226 Braden Montgomery 2 OF 227 J.T. Ginn 2 SP 228 Luis Castillo 2 SP 229 Jo Adell 2 OF 230 Daulton Varsho 2 OF 231 Mike Soroka 2 SP 232 Tatsuya Imai 2 SP 233 Royce Lewis 2 1B-3B 234 Jake Bennett 2 SP 235 Connelly Early 2 SP