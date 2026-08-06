2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Yordan Alvarez
|50
|OF-DH
|2
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|3
|Kyle Schwarber
|48
|DH
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|5
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|47
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|45
|OF
|7
|Junior Caminero
|44
|3B
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|39
|SS
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|38
|OF-DH
|10
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|37
|OF-DH
|11
|Jackson Chourio
|37
|OF
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|37
|SP
|13
|Cristopher Sanchez
|35
|SP
|14
|James Wood
|35
|OF-DH
|15
|Ben Rice
|35
|C-1B-DH
|16
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|34
|2B-OF
|17
|Ketel Marte
|34
|2B-DH
|18
|C.J. Abrams
|34
|SS
|19
|Matt Olson
|34
|1B
|20
|Cam Schlittler
|33
|SP
|21
|Jacob Misiorowski
|32
|SP
|22
|Bryce Harper
|31
|1B-DH
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|24
|Brice Turang
|29
|2B
|25
|Chris Sale
|29
|SP
|26
|Francisco Lindor
|29
|SS
|27
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|29
|SP
|28
|Paul Skenes
|28
|SP
|29
|Dylan Cease
|28
|SP
|30
|Nolan McLean
|28
|SP
|31
|Nick Kurtz
|28
|1B
|32
|Gavin Williams
|28
|SP
|33
|Jacob deGrom
|25
|SP
|34
|Jordan Walker
|25
|OF-DH
|35
|Gerrit Cole
|25
|SP
|36
|Jesus Luzardo
|25
|SP
|37
|Chase Burns
|25
|SP
|38
|Bryan Woo
|25
|SP
|39
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B-DH
|40
|Freddie Freeman
|24
|1B
|41
|Yandy Diaz
|23
|1B-DH
|42
|Hunter Goodman
|23
|C-DH
|43
|Drew Rasmussen
|23
|SP
|44
|Logan Gilbert
|23
|SP
|45
|Gunnar Henderson
|23
|SS-DH
|46
|Mike Trout
|23
|OF-DH
|47
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|22
|2B-3B
|48
|Trea Turner
|22
|SS
|49
|Zachary Neto
|22
|SS
|50
|George Kirby
|22
|SP
|51
|Max Fried
|22
|SP
|52
|Parker Messick
|21
|SP
|53
|Drake Baldwin
|21
|C-DH
|54
|Ivan Herrera
|21
|C-DH
|55
|Mason Miller
|20
|RP
|56
|Logan Webb
|20
|SP
|57
|Andres Munoz
|20
|RP
|58
|Joe Ryan
|20
|SP
|59
|Hunter Brown
|19
|SP
|60
|Dillon Dingler
|19
|C-DH
|61
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|62
|Logan Henderson
|19
|SP
|63
|Kevin Gausman
|19
|SP
|64
|Nathan Eovaldi
|19
|SP
|65
|Michael Harris II
|18
|OF
|66
|Kevin McGonigle
|18
|3B-SS
|67
|Jeremy Pena
|18
|SS
|68
|Manny Machado
|18
|3B-DH
|69
|Riley Greene
|18
|OF-DH
|70
|Miguel Vargas
|18
|1B-3B-DH
|71
|Cade Smith
|17
|RP
|72
|Jhoan Duran
|17
|RP
|73
|Braxton Ashcraft
|17
|SP-RP
|74
|Randy Arozarena
|17
|OF
|75
|Rafael Devers
|16
|1B-DH
|76
|Trey Yesavage
|16
|SP
|77
|Otto Lopez
|16
|2B-SS
|78
|Max Muncy
|16
|3B
|79
|JJ Wetherholt
|16
|2B-SS
|80
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|81
|Geraldo Perdomo
|15
|SS
|82
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|83
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|84
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF-DH
|85
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|86
|Aaron Judge
|15
|OF-DH
|87
|Byron Buxton
|15
|OF-DH
|88
|Kyle Tucker
|15
|OF-DH
|89
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-OF
|90
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|91
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|92
|Kyle Harrison
|15
|SP
|93
|Payton Tolle
|15
|SP-RP
|94
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|95
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|96
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|97
|Jose Ramirez
|15
|3B-DH
|98
|Sal Stewart
|15
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|99
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|15
|1B-DH
|100
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF-DH
|101
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|102
|Alec Burleson
|15
|1B-OF-DH
|103
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|104
|Xavier Edwards
|15
|2B-SS
|105
|Maikel Garcia
|14
|3B
|106
|Ozzie Albies
|14
|2B
|107
|Casey Mize
|14
|SP
|108
|Andy Pages
|13
|OF
|109
|Sonny Gray
|13
|SP
|110
|Kyle Bradish
|13
|SP
|111
|Chase DeLauter
|13
|OF-DH
|112
|Carson Benge
|13
|OF
|113
|Taylor Ward
|12
|OF-DH
|114
|Tyler Soderstrom
|12
|1B-OF
|115
|Michael Busch
|11
|1B
|116
|Troy Melton
|11
|RP-SP
|117
|Michael King
|11
|SP
|118
|Nico Hoerner
|11
|2B-SS
|119
|Devin Williams
|10
|RP
|120
|Austin Riley
|10
|3B
|121
|Alex Bregman
|9
|3B-DH
|122
|Ranger Suarez
|9
|SP
|123
|Jose Soriano
|9
|SP
|124
|Shane McClanahan
|9
|SP
|125
|Max Meyer
|9
|SP
|126
|Oneil Cruz
|9
|OF-DH
|127
|Josh Naylor
|9
|1B-DH
|128
|Josh Hader
|9
|RP
|129
|Edwin Diaz
|8
|RP
|130
|Aroldis Chapman
|8
|RP
|131
|Jared Jones
|7
|SP
|132
|Reid Detmers
|7
|SP-RP
|133
|Emerson Hancock
|7
|SP
|134
|Foster Griffin
|7
|SP-RP
|135
|Joey Cantillo
|6
|SP-RP
|136
|Freddy Peralta
|6
|SP
|137
|Louie Varland
|6
|RP
|138
|Justin Wrobleski
|6
|SP-RP
|139
|Trevor Megill
|6
|RP
|140
|David Bednar
|6
|RP
|141
|Ryan Weathers
|6
|SP
|142
|Bo Bichette
|6
|3B-SS
|143
|Bryan Baker
|6
|RP
|144
|Griffin Jax
|6
|SP-RP
|145
|Riley O'Brien
|6
|RP
|146
|Ian Seymour
|5
|SP-RP
|147
|Willson Contreras
|5
|1B
|148
|Juan Soto
|5
|OF-DH
|149
|Sean Burke
|5
|SP
|150
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|151
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|152
|Trevor Rogers
|5
|SP
|153
|Luke Weaver
|5
|RP
|154
|Jacob Latz
|5
|SP-RP
|155
|Roki Sasaki
|5
|SP
|156
|Hunter Greene
|4
|SP
|157
|Seth Lugo
|4
|SP
|158
|Cal Raleigh
|4
|C-DH
|159
|Isaac Paredes
|4
|1B-3B-DH
|160
|Nick Lodolo
|4
|SP
|161
|A.J. Ewing
|4
|OF
|162
|Teoscar Hernandez
|3
|OF
|163
|Jac Caglianone
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|164
|Jackson Merrill
|3
|OF
|165
|Walbert Urena
|3
|SP
|166
|Munetaka Murakami
|3
|1B-DH
|167
|Tyler Glasnow
|3
|SP
|168
|Kazuma Okamoto
|3
|1B-3B
|169
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|170
|Tanner Bibee
|2
|SP
|171
|Sam Antonacci
|2
|2B-OF
|172
|MacKenzie Gore
|2
|SP
|173
|Robbie Ray
|2
|SP
|174
|Daylen Lile
|2
|OF-DH
|175
|Luis Arraez
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|176
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|177
|Colson Montgomery
|2
|3B-SS
|178
|Christian Walker
|2
|1B
|179
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|2
|OF
|180
|Travis Bazzana
|2
|2B
|181
|Jake Bauers
|2
|1B-OF
|182
|George Springer
|2
|OF-DH
|183
|Wilyer Abreu
|2
|OF
|184
|Jarren Duran
|2
|OF-DH
|185
|Dominic Canzone
|2
|OF-DH
|186
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP
|187
|Carlos Rodon
|2
|SP
|188
|Bubba Chandler
|2
|SP
|189
|Gage Jump
|2
|SP
|190
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|2
|Yordan Alvarez
|47
|OF-DH
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|44
|SS
|5
|Junior Caminero
|43
|3B
|6
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|43
|OF
|7
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|39
|OF-DH
|9
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|10
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|38
|OF-DH
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|38
|SP
|12
|Kyle Schwarber
|35
|DH
|13
|Jacob Misiorowski
|31
|SP
|14
|James Wood
|31
|OF-DH
|15
|Cristopher Sanchez
|31
|SP
|16
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|2B-OF
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|31
|OF
|18
|Ben Rice
|31
|C-1B-DH
|19
|C.J. Abrams
|31
|SS
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|SP
|21
|Cam Schlittler
|28
|SP
|22
|Ketel Marte
|27
|2B-DH
|23
|Brice Turang
|27
|2B
|24
|Matt Olson
|27
|1B
|25
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B-DH
|26
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|25
|2B-3B
|27
|Mason Miller
|24
|RP
|28
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|24
|SP
|29
|Chris Sale
|23
|SP
|30
|Paul Skenes
|20
|SP
|31
|Francisco Lindor
|19
|SS
|32
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|33
|Jordan Walker
|19
|OF-DH
|34
|Logan Gilbert
|19
|SP
|35
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|36
|Dylan Cease
|19
|SP
|37
|Chase Burns
|19
|SP
|38
|Drake Baldwin
|19
|C-DH
|39
|Hunter Goodman
|19
|C-DH
|40
|Cade Smith
|19
|RP
|41
|Josh Hader
|19
|RP
|42
|Andres Munoz
|19
|RP
|43
|Trea Turner
|19
|SS
|44
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B-DH
|45
|Jhoan Duran
|19
|RP
|46
|Gavin Williams
|19
|SP
|47
|Nolan McLean
|18
|SP
|48
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|49
|Nick Kurtz
|18
|1B
|50
|Michael Harris II
|18
|OF
|51
|Gunnar Henderson
|18
|SS-DH
|52
|Aaron Judge
|18
|OF-DH
|53
|Riley Greene
|18
|OF-DH
|54
|Manny Machado
|18
|3B-DH
|55
|Aroldis Chapman
|17
|RP
|56
|Raisel Iglesias
|17
|RP
|57
|Mike Trout
|17
|OF-DH
|58
|Jesus Luzardo
|17
|SP
|59
|Gerrit Cole
|17
|SP
|60
|Bryan Woo
|17
|SP
|61
|Yandy Diaz
|17
|1B-DH
|62
|Miguel Vargas
|16
|1B-3B-DH
|63
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|16
|1B-DH
|64
|Logan Webb
|16
|SP
|65
|Drew Rasmussen
|16
|SP
|66
|Max Fried
|16
|SP
|67
|Ozzie Albies
|16
|2B
|68
|Kevin McGonigle
|16
|3B-SS
|69
|Louie Varland
|16
|RP
|70
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|OF-DH
|71
|Cody Bellinger
|16
|1B-OF
|72
|Randy Arozarena
|16
|OF
|73
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|74
|Otto Lopez
|15
|2B-SS
|75
|JJ Wetherholt
|15
|2B-SS
|76
|Jeremy Pena
|15
|SS
|77
|Sal Stewart
|16
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|78
|Parker Messick
|15
|SP
|79
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|80
|Rafael Devers
|15
|1B-DH
|81
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|82
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|83
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|84
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|85
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|86
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|87
|Dillon Dingler
|15
|C-DH
|88
|Xavier Edwards
|15
|2B-SS
|89
|Braxton Ashcraft
|15
|SP-RP
|90
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|91
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|92
|Bryan Baker
|15
|RP
|93
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|94
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|95
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|96
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|97
|Byron Buxton
|15
|OF-DH
|98
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF-DH
|99
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF-DH
|100
|Kyle Harrison
|15
|SP
|101
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|102
|Geraldo Perdomo
|15
|SS
|103
|Kyle Tucker
|15
|OF-DH
|104
|Riley O'Brien
|15
|RP
|105
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|106
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|107
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-DH
|108
|Jackson Merrill
|15
|OF
|109
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B
|110
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|111
|Kyle Bradish
|14
|SP
|112
|Ian Happ
|14
|OF
|113
|Jacob Latz
|13
|SP-RP
|114
|Devin Williams
|12
|RP
|115
|Bo Bichette
|12
|3B-SS
|116
|Sam Antonacci
|12
|2B-OF
|117
|Sonny Gray
|11
|SP
|118
|Max Muncy
|11
|3B
|119
|Trevor Megill
|10
|RP
|120
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|10
|2B-OF
|121
|Carson Benge
|10
|OF
|122
|Michael Busch
|10
|1B
|123
|Jonathan Aranda
|10
|1B
|124
|Payton Tolle
|10
|SP-RP
|125
|Tyler Soderstrom
|10
|1B-OF
|126
|Max Meyer
|10
|SP
|127
|Alec Burleson
|10
|1B-OF-DH
|128
|Troy Melton
|9
|RP-SP
|129
|Josh Naylor
|9
|1B-DH
|130
|Cal Raleigh
|9
|C-DH
|131
|Carter Jensen
|9
|C-DH
|132
|Munetaka Murakami
|9
|1B-DH
|133
|Isaac Paredes
|9
|1B-3B-DH
|134
|Alex Bregman
|9
|3B-DH
|135
|Wilyer Abreu
|9
|OF
|136
|Chandler Simpson
|8
|OF
|137
|Chase DeLauter
|8
|OF-DH
|138
|Jac Caglianone
|7
|1B-OF-DH
|139
|A.J. Ewing
|7
|OF
|140
|Samuel Basallo
|7
|C-1B-DH
|141
|Teoscar Hernandez
|7
|OF
|142
|Taylor Ward
|7
|OF-DH
|143
|Shane McClanahan
|7
|SP
|144
|Kevin Gausman
|7
|SP
|145
|Trey Yesavage
|7
|SP
|146
|Michael King
|7
|SP
|147
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B-SS
|148
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|149
|Willy Adames
|7
|SS
|150
|Casey Mize
|7
|SP
|151
|Logan Henderson
|7
|SP
|152
|Kazuma Okamoto
|7
|1B-3B
|153
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|3B
|154
|Colson Montgomery
|6
|3B-SS
|155
|Blake Snell
|6
|SP
|156
|Austin Riley
|6
|3B
|157
|Jarren Duran
|6
|OF-DH
|158
|Taj Bradley
|6
|SP
|159
|Luis Garcia
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|160
|Christian Walker
|6
|1B
|161
|Reid Detmers
|6
|SP-RP
|162
|Ian Seymour
|6
|SP-RP
|163
|Sean Burke
|6
|SP
|164
|Cole Carrigg
|6
|OF
|165
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|166
|Jacob Wilson
|5
|SS
|167
|Jose Soriano
|5
|SP
|168
|Freddy Peralta
|5
|SP
|169
|Bryce Eldridge
|5
|1B-DH
|170
|Eugenio Suarez
|5
|3B-DH
|171
|Emilio Pagan
|5
|RP
|172
|Luke Weaver
|5
|RP
|173
|Grant Taylor
|5
|RP
|174
|Joey Cantillo
|5
|SP-RP
|175
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|5
|OF
|176
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|177
|Dominic Canzone
|5
|OF-DH
|178
|Justin Wrobleski
|5
|SP-RP
|179
|Griffin Jax
|5
|SP-RP
|180
|Mickey Moniak
|5
|OF-DH
|181
|Foster Griffin
|5
|SP-RP
|182
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF-DH
|183
|Jake McCarthy
|5
|OF
|184
|Jared Jones
|5
|SP
|185
|Walbert Urena
|5
|SP
|186
|Jung Hoo Lee
|5
|OF
|187
|Juan Soto
|5
|OF-DH
|188
|Gage Jump
|5
|SP
|189
|Bubba Chandler
|5
|SP
|190
|Trevor Rogers
|5
|SP
|191
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|192
|Travis Bazzana
|5
|2B
|193
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|SP
|194
|Emerson Hancock
|4
|SP
|195
|Cole Young
|4
|2B
|196
|Colt Emerson
|4
|3B-SS
|197
|Christian Yelich
|4
|DH
|198
|Roki Sasaki
|4
|SP
|199
|MacKenzie Gore
|4
|SP
|200
|Francisco Alvarez
|4
|C-DH
|201
|Seth Lugo
|4
|SP
|202
|Gabriel Moreno
|4
|C-DH
|203
|Ryan Weathers
|4
|SP
|204
|Adley Rutschman
|4
|C-DH
|205
|Andrew Abbott
|4
|SP
|206
|George Springer
|4
|OF-DH
|207
|Nick Lodolo
|3
|SP
|208
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF-DH
|209
|Robbie Ray
|3
|SP
|210
|Landen Roupp
|3
|SP
|211
|Cade Cavalli
|3
|SP
|212
|Andrew Kittredge
|3
|RP
|213
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|214
|Carlos Rodon
|3
|SP
|215
|Royce Lewis
|3
|1B-2B-3B
|216
|Matthew Boyd
|3
|SP
|217
|Jose Altuve
|3
|2B-OF-DH
|218
|Brandon Marsh
|3
|OF
|219
|Kyle Stowers
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|220
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|221
|Jake Bauers
|3
|1B-OF
|222
|Shane Baz
|3
|SP
|223
|J.T. Ginn
|2
|SP
|224
|Luis Castillo
|2
|SP
|225
|George Lombard
|2
|SS
|226
|Jo Adell
|2
|OF-DH
|227
|Daulton Varsho
|2
|OF
|228
|Mike Soroka
|2
|SP
|229
|Jake Bennett
|2
|SP
|230
|Connelly Early
|2
|SP
|231
|Jakob Marsee
|2
|OF
|232
|Brendan Donovan
|2
|2B-3B
|233
|Josh Jung
|2
|3B
|234
|Jeff Hoffman
|2
|RP
|235
|Brandyn Garcia
|2
|RP