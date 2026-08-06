2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Yordan Alvarez 50 OF-DH 2 Bobby Witt 48 SS 3 Kyle Schwarber 48 DH 4 Shohei Ohtani 48 DH-SP 5 Pete Crow-Armstrong 47 OF 6 Corbin Carroll 45 OF 7 Junior Caminero 44 3B 8 Elly De La Cruz 39 SS 9 Julio Rodriguez 38 OF-DH 10 Ronald Acuna Jr. 37 OF-DH 11 Jackson Chourio 37 OF 12 Tarik Skubal 37 SP 13 Cristopher Sanchez 35 SP 14 James Wood 35 OF-DH 15 Ben Rice 35 C-1B-DH 16 Fernando Tatis Jr. 34 2B-OF 17 Ketel Marte 34 2B-DH 18 C.J. Abrams 34 SS 19 Matt Olson 34 1B 20 Cam Schlittler 33 SP 21 Jacob Misiorowski 32 SP 22 Bryce Harper 31 1B-DH 23 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 24 Brice Turang 29 2B 25 Chris Sale 29 SP 26 Francisco Lindor 29 SS 27 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 29 SP 28 Paul Skenes 28 SP 29 Dylan Cease 28 SP 30 Nolan McLean 28 SP 31 Nick Kurtz 28 1B 32 Gavin Williams 28 SP 33 Jacob deGrom 25 SP 34 Jordan Walker 25 OF-DH 35 Gerrit Cole 25 SP 36 Jesus Luzardo 25 SP 37 Chase Burns 25 SP 38 Bryan Woo 25 SP 39 Pete Alonso 25 1B-DH 40 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 41 Yandy Diaz 23 1B-DH 42 Hunter Goodman 23 C-DH 43 Drew Rasmussen 23 SP 44 Logan Gilbert 23 SP 45 Gunnar Henderson 23 SS-DH 46 Mike Trout 23 OF-DH 47 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 22 2B-3B 48 Trea Turner 22 SS 49 Zachary Neto 22 SS 50 George Kirby 22 SP 51 Max Fried 22 SP 52 Parker Messick 21 SP 53 Drake Baldwin 21 C-DH 54 Ivan Herrera 21 C-DH 55 Mason Miller 20 RP 56 Logan Webb 20 SP 57 Andres Munoz 20 RP 58 Joe Ryan 20 SP 59 Hunter Brown 19 SP 60 Dillon Dingler 19 C-DH 61 William Contreras 19 C-DH 62 Logan Henderson 19 SP 63 Kevin Gausman 19 SP 64 Nathan Eovaldi 19 SP 65 Michael Harris II 18 OF 66 Kevin McGonigle 18 3B-SS 67 Jeremy Pena 18 SS 68 Manny Machado 18 3B-DH 69 Riley Greene 18 OF-DH 70 Miguel Vargas 18 1B-3B-DH 71 Cade Smith 17 RP 72 Jhoan Duran 17 RP 73 Braxton Ashcraft 17 SP-RP 74 Randy Arozarena 17 OF 75 Rafael Devers 16 1B-DH 76 Trey Yesavage 16 SP 77 Otto Lopez 16 2B-SS 78 Max Muncy 16 3B 79 JJ Wetherholt 16 2B-SS 80 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 81 Geraldo Perdomo 15 SS 82 Mookie Betts 15 SS 83 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 84 Wyatt Langford 15 OF-DH 85 Ian Happ 15 OF 86 Aaron Judge 15 OF-DH 87 Byron Buxton 15 OF-DH 88 Kyle Tucker 15 OF-DH 89 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-OF 90 Eury Perez 15 SP 91 Bryce Miller 15 SP 92 Kyle Harrison 15 SP 93 Payton Tolle 15 SP-RP 94 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 95 Framber Valdez 15 SP 96 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 97 Jose Ramirez 15 3B-DH 98 Sal Stewart 15 1B-2B-3B-DH 99 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 15 1B-DH 100 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF-DH 101 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 102 Alec Burleson 15 1B-OF-DH 103 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 104 Xavier Edwards 15 2B-SS 105 Maikel Garcia 14 3B 106 Ozzie Albies 14 2B 107 Casey Mize 14 SP 108 Andy Pages 13 OF 109 Sonny Gray 13 SP 110 Kyle Bradish 13 SP 111 Chase DeLauter 13 OF-DH 112 Carson Benge 13 OF 113 Taylor Ward 12 OF-DH 114 Tyler Soderstrom 12 1B-OF 115 Michael Busch 11 1B 116 Troy Melton 11 RP-SP 117 Michael King 11 SP 118 Nico Hoerner 11 2B-SS 119 Devin Williams 10 RP 120 Austin Riley 10 3B 121 Alex Bregman 9 3B-DH 122 Ranger Suarez 9 SP 123 Jose Soriano 9 SP 124 Shane McClanahan 9 SP 125 Max Meyer 9 SP 126 Oneil Cruz 9 OF-DH 127 Josh Naylor 9 1B-DH 128 Josh Hader 9 RP 129 Edwin Diaz 8 RP 130 Aroldis Chapman 8 RP 131 Jared Jones 7 SP 132 Reid Detmers 7 SP-RP 133 Emerson Hancock 7 SP 134 Foster Griffin 7 SP-RP 135 Joey Cantillo 6 SP-RP 136 Freddy Peralta 6 SP 137 Louie Varland 6 RP 138 Justin Wrobleski 6 SP-RP 139 Trevor Megill 6 RP 140 David Bednar 6 RP 141 Ryan Weathers 6 SP 142 Bo Bichette 6 3B-SS 143 Bryan Baker 6 RP 144 Griffin Jax 6 SP-RP 145 Riley O'Brien 6 RP 146 Ian Seymour 5 SP-RP 147 Willson Contreras 5 1B 148 Juan Soto 5 OF-DH 149 Sean Burke 5 SP 150 Connelly Early 5 SP 151 Taj Bradley 5 SP 152 Trevor Rogers 5 SP 153 Luke Weaver 5 RP 154 Jacob Latz 5 SP-RP 155 Roki Sasaki 5 SP 156 Hunter Greene 4 SP 157 Seth Lugo 4 SP 158 Cal Raleigh 4 C-DH 159 Isaac Paredes 4 1B-3B-DH 160 Nick Lodolo 4 SP 161 A.J. Ewing 4 OF 162 Teoscar Hernandez 3 OF 163 Jac Caglianone 3 1B-OF-DH 164 Jackson Merrill 3 OF 165 Walbert Urena 3 SP 166 Munetaka Murakami 3 1B-DH 167 Tyler Glasnow 3 SP 168 Kazuma Okamoto 3 1B-3B 169 Will Warren 3 SP 170 Tanner Bibee 2 SP 171 Sam Antonacci 2 2B-OF 172 MacKenzie Gore 2 SP 173 Robbie Ray 2 SP 174 Daylen Lile 2 OF-DH 175 Luis Arraez 2 1B-2B-DH 176 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B 177 Colson Montgomery 2 3B-SS 178 Christian Walker 2 1B 179 Esmerlyn Valdez 2 OF 180 Travis Bazzana 2 2B 181 Jake Bauers 2 1B-OF 182 George Springer 2 OF-DH 183 Wilyer Abreu 2 OF 184 Jarren Duran 2 OF-DH 185 Dominic Canzone 2 OF-DH 186 Andrew Abbott 2 SP 187 Carlos Rodon 2 SP 188 Bubba Chandler 2 SP 189 Gage Jump 2 SP 190 Jung Hoo Lee 2 OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Bobby Witt 48 SS 2 Yordan Alvarez 47 OF-DH 3 Shohei Ohtani 45 DH-SP 4 Elly De La Cruz 44 SS 5 Junior Caminero 43 3B 6 Pete Crow-Armstrong 43 OF 7 Jose Ramirez 40 3B-DH 8 Julio Rodriguez 39 OF-DH 9 Corbin Carroll 38 OF 10 Ronald Acuna Jr. 38 OF-DH 11 Tarik Skubal 38 SP 12 Kyle Schwarber 35 DH 13 Jacob Misiorowski 31 SP 14 James Wood 31 OF-DH 15 Cristopher Sanchez 31 SP 16 Fernando Tatis Jr. 31 2B-OF 17 Jackson Chourio 31 OF 18 Ben Rice 31 C-1B-DH 19 C.J. Abrams 31 SS 20 Zack Wheeler 28 SP 21 Cam Schlittler 28 SP 22 Ketel Marte 27 2B-DH 23 Brice Turang 27 2B 24 Matt Olson 27 1B 25 Bryce Harper 27 1B-DH 26 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 25 2B-3B 27 Mason Miller 24 RP 28 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 24 SP 29 Chris Sale 23 SP 30 Paul Skenes 20 SP 31 Francisco Lindor 19 SS 32 Zachary Neto 19 SS 33 Jordan Walker 19 OF-DH 34 Logan Gilbert 19 SP 35 Jacob deGrom 19 SP 36 Dylan Cease 19 SP 37 Chase Burns 19 SP 38 Drake Baldwin 19 C-DH 39 Hunter Goodman 19 C-DH 40 Cade Smith 19 RP 41 Josh Hader 19 RP 42 Andres Munoz 19 RP 43 Trea Turner 19 SS 44 Pete Alonso 19 1B-DH 45 Jhoan Duran 19 RP 46 Gavin Williams 19 SP 47 Nolan McLean 18 SP 48 Freddie Freeman 18 1B 49 Nick Kurtz 18 1B 50 Michael Harris II 18 OF 51 Gunnar Henderson 18 SS-DH 52 Aaron Judge 18 OF-DH 53 Riley Greene 18 OF-DH 54 Manny Machado 18 3B-DH 55 Aroldis Chapman 17 RP 56 Raisel Iglesias 17 RP 57 Mike Trout 17 OF-DH 58 Jesus Luzardo 17 SP 59 Gerrit Cole 17 SP 60 Bryan Woo 17 SP 61 Yandy Diaz 17 1B-DH 62 Miguel Vargas 16 1B-3B-DH 63 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 16 1B-DH 64 Logan Webb 16 SP 65 Drew Rasmussen 16 SP 66 Max Fried 16 SP 67 Ozzie Albies 16 2B 68 Kevin McGonigle 16 3B-SS 69 Louie Varland 16 RP 70 Seiya Suzuki 17 OF-DH 71 Cody Bellinger 16 1B-OF 72 Randy Arozarena 16 OF 73 David Bednar 15 RP 74 Otto Lopez 15 2B-SS 75 JJ Wetherholt 15 2B-SS 76 Jeremy Pena 15 SS 77 Sal Stewart 16 1B-2B-3B-DH 78 Parker Messick 15 SP 79 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 80 Rafael Devers 15 1B-DH 81 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 82 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 83 Eury Perez 15 SP 84 William Contreras 15 C-DH 85 George Kirby 15 SP 86 Ivan Herrera 15 C-DH 87 Dillon Dingler 15 C-DH 88 Xavier Edwards 15 2B-SS 89 Braxton Ashcraft 15 SP-RP 90 Mookie Betts 15 SS 91 Joe Ryan 15 SP 92 Bryan Baker 15 RP 93 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 94 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 95 Andy Pages 15 OF 96 Bryce Miller 15 SP 97 Byron Buxton 15 OF-DH 98 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF-DH 99 Wyatt Langford 15 OF-DH 100 Kyle Harrison 15 SP 101 Hunter Brown 15 SP 102 Geraldo Perdomo 15 SS 103 Kyle Tucker 15 OF-DH 104 Riley O'Brien 15 RP 105 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 106 Framber Valdez 15 SP 107 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-DH 108 Jackson Merrill 15 OF 109 Willson Contreras 15 1B 110 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 111 Kyle Bradish 14 SP 112 Ian Happ 14 OF 113 Jacob Latz 13 SP-RP 114 Devin Williams 12 RP 115 Bo Bichette 12 3B-SS 116 Sam Antonacci 12 2B-OF 117 Sonny Gray 11 SP 118 Max Muncy 11 3B 119 Trevor Megill 10 RP 120 Ceddanne Rafaela 10 2B-OF 121 Carson Benge 10 OF 122 Michael Busch 10 1B 123 Jonathan Aranda 10 1B 124 Payton Tolle 10 SP-RP 125 Tyler Soderstrom 10 1B-OF 126 Max Meyer 10 SP 127 Alec Burleson 10 1B-OF-DH 128 Troy Melton 9 RP-SP 129 Josh Naylor 9 1B-DH 130 Cal Raleigh 9 C-DH 131 Carter Jensen 9 C-DH 132 Munetaka Murakami 9 1B-DH 133 Isaac Paredes 9 1B-3B-DH 134 Alex Bregman 9 3B-DH 135 Wilyer Abreu 9 OF 136 Chandler Simpson 8 OF 137 Chase DeLauter 8 OF-DH 138 Jac Caglianone 7 1B-OF-DH 139 A.J. Ewing 7 OF 140 Samuel Basallo 7 C-1B-DH 141 Teoscar Hernandez 7 OF 142 Taylor Ward 7 OF-DH 143 Shane McClanahan 7 SP 144 Kevin Gausman 7 SP 145 Trey Yesavage 7 SP 146 Michael King 7 SP 147 Nico Hoerner 7 2B-SS 148 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 149 Willy Adames 7 SS 150 Casey Mize 7 SP 151 Logan Henderson 7 SP 152 Kazuma Okamoto 7 1B-3B 153 Maikel Garcia 7 3B 154 Colson Montgomery 6 3B-SS 155 Blake Snell 6 SP 156 Austin Riley 6 3B 157 Jarren Duran 6 OF-DH 158 Taj Bradley 6 SP 159 Luis Garcia 6 1B-2B-DH 160 Christian Walker 6 1B 161 Reid Detmers 6 SP-RP 162 Ian Seymour 6 SP-RP 163 Sean Burke 6 SP 164 Cole Carrigg 6 OF 165 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 166 Jacob Wilson 5 SS 167 Jose Soriano 5 SP 168 Freddy Peralta 5 SP 169 Bryce Eldridge 5 1B-DH 170 Eugenio Suarez 5 3B-DH 171 Emilio Pagan 5 RP 172 Luke Weaver 5 RP 173 Grant Taylor 5 RP 174 Joey Cantillo 5 SP-RP 175 Esmerlyn Valdez 5 OF 176 Tanner Bibee 5 SP 177 Dominic Canzone 5 OF-DH 178 Justin Wrobleski 5 SP-RP 179 Griffin Jax 5 SP-RP 180 Mickey Moniak 5 OF-DH 181 Foster Griffin 5 SP-RP 182 Daylen Lile 5 OF-DH 183 Jake McCarthy 5 OF 184 Jared Jones 5 SP 185 Walbert Urena 5 SP 186 Jung Hoo Lee 5 OF 187 Juan Soto 5 OF-DH 188 Gage Jump 5 SP 189 Bubba Chandler 5 SP 190 Trevor Rogers 5 SP 191 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 192 Travis Bazzana 5 2B 193 Tyler Glasnow 4 SP 194 Emerson Hancock 4 SP 195 Cole Young 4 2B 196 Colt Emerson 4 3B-SS 197 Christian Yelich 4 DH 198 Roki Sasaki 4 SP 199 MacKenzie Gore 4 SP 200 Francisco Alvarez 4 C-DH 201 Seth Lugo 4 SP 202 Gabriel Moreno 4 C-DH 203 Ryan Weathers 4 SP 204 Adley Rutschman 4 C-DH 205 Andrew Abbott 4 SP 206 George Springer 4 OF-DH 207 Nick Lodolo 3 SP 208 J.J. Bleday 3 OF-DH 209 Robbie Ray 3 SP 210 Landen Roupp 3 SP 211 Cade Cavalli 3 SP 212 Andrew Kittredge 3 RP 213 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 214 Carlos Rodon 3 SP 215 Royce Lewis 3 1B-2B-3B 216 Matthew Boyd 3 SP 217 Jose Altuve 3 2B-OF-DH 218 Brandon Marsh 3 OF 219 Kyle Stowers 3 1B-OF-DH 220 Will Warren 3 SP 221 Jake Bauers 3 1B-OF 222 Shane Baz 3 SP 223 J.T. Ginn 2 SP 224 Luis Castillo 2 SP 225 George Lombard 2 SS 226 Jo Adell 2 OF-DH 227 Daulton Varsho 2 OF 228 Mike Soroka 2 SP 229 Jake Bennett 2 SP 230 Connelly Early 2 SP 231 Jakob Marsee 2 OF 232 Brendan Donovan 2 2B-3B 233 Josh Jung 2 3B 234 Jeff Hoffman 2 RP 235 Brandyn Garcia 2 RP