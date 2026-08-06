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2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can

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Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Yordan Alvarez50OF-DH
2Bobby Witt48SS
3Kyle Schwarber48DH
4Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
5Pete Crow-Armstrong47OF
6Corbin Carroll45OF
7Junior Caminero443B
8Elly De La Cruz39SS
9Julio Rodriguez38OF-DH
10Ronald Acuna Jr.37OF-DH
11Jackson Chourio37OF
12Tarik Skubal37SP
13Cristopher Sanchez35SP
14James Wood35OF-DH
15Ben Rice35C-1B-DH
16Fernando Tatis Jr.342B-OF
17Ketel Marte342B-DH
18C.J. Abrams34SS
19Matt Olson341B
20Cam Schlittler33SP
21Jacob Misiorowski32SP
22Bryce Harper311B-DH
23Zack Wheeler30SP
24Brice Turang292B
25Chris Sale29SP
26Francisco Lindor29SS
27Yoshinobu Yamamoto29SP
28Paul Skenes28SP
29Dylan Cease28SP
30Nolan McLean28SP
31Nick Kurtz281B
32Gavin Williams28SP
33Jacob deGrom25SP
34Jordan Walker25OF-DH
35Gerrit Cole25SP
36Jesus Luzardo25SP
37Chase Burns25SP
38Bryan Woo25SP
39Pete Alonso251B-DH
40Freddie Freeman241B
41Yandy Diaz231B-DH
42Hunter Goodman23C-DH
43Drew Rasmussen23SP
44Logan Gilbert23SP
45Gunnar Henderson23SS-DH
46Mike Trout23OF-DH
47Jazz Chisholm Jr.222B-3B
48Trea Turner22SS
49Zachary Neto22SS
50George Kirby22SP
51Max Fried22SP
52Parker Messick21SP
53Drake Baldwin21C-DH
54Ivan Herrera21C-DH
55Mason Miller20RP
56Logan Webb20SP
57Andres Munoz20RP
58Joe Ryan20SP
59Hunter Brown19SP
60Dillon Dingler19C-DH
61William Contreras19C-DH
62Logan Henderson19SP
63Kevin Gausman19SP
64Nathan Eovaldi19SP
65Michael Harris II18OF
66Kevin McGonigle183B-SS
67Jeremy Pena18SS
68Manny Machado183B-DH
69Riley Greene18OF-DH
70Miguel Vargas181B-3B-DH
71Cade Smith17RP
72Jhoan Duran17RP
73Braxton Ashcraft17SP-RP
74Randy Arozarena17OF
75Rafael Devers161B-DH
76Trey Yesavage16SP
77Otto Lopez162B-SS
78Max Muncy163B
79JJ Wetherholt162B-SS
80Shota Imanaga16SP
81Geraldo Perdomo15SS
82Mookie Betts15SS
83Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
84Wyatt Langford15OF-DH
85Ian Happ15OF
86Aaron Judge15OF-DH
87Byron Buxton15OF-DH
88Kyle Tucker15OF-DH
89Cody Bellinger151B-OF
90Eury Perez15SP
91Bryce Miller15SP
92Kyle Harrison15SP
93Payton Tolle15SP-RP
94Raisel Iglesias15RP
95Framber Valdez15SP
96Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
97Jose Ramirez153B-DH
98Sal Stewart151B-2B-3B-DH
99Vladimir Guerrero Jr.151B-DH
100Bryan Reynolds15OF-DH
101Sandy Alcantara15SP
102Alec Burleson151B-OF-DH
103Brandon Lowe152B-DH
104Xavier Edwards152B-SS
105Maikel Garcia143B
106Ozzie Albies142B
107Casey Mize14SP
108Andy Pages13OF
109Sonny Gray13SP
110Kyle Bradish13SP
111Chase DeLauter13OF-DH
112Carson Benge13OF
113Taylor Ward12OF-DH
114Tyler Soderstrom121B-OF
115Michael Busch111B
116Troy Melton11RP-SP
117Michael King11SP
118Nico Hoerner112B-SS
119Devin Williams10RP
120Austin Riley103B
121Alex Bregman93B-DH
122Ranger Suarez9SP
123Jose Soriano9SP
124Shane McClanahan9SP
125Max Meyer9SP
126Oneil Cruz9OF-DH
127Josh Naylor91B-DH
128Josh Hader9RP
129Edwin Diaz8RP
130Aroldis Chapman8RP
131Jared Jones7SP
132Reid Detmers7SP-RP
133Emerson Hancock7SP
134Foster Griffin7SP-RP
135Joey Cantillo6SP-RP
136Freddy Peralta6SP
137Louie Varland6RP
138Justin Wrobleski6SP-RP
139Trevor Megill6RP
140David Bednar6RP
141Ryan Weathers6SP
142Bo Bichette63B-SS
143Bryan Baker6RP
144Griffin Jax6SP-RP
145Riley O'Brien6RP
146Ian Seymour5SP-RP
147Willson Contreras51B
148Juan Soto5OF-DH
149Sean Burke5SP
150Connelly Early5SP
151Taj Bradley5SP
152Trevor Rogers5SP
153Luke Weaver5RP
154Jacob Latz5SP-RP
155Roki Sasaki5SP
156Hunter Greene4SP
157Seth Lugo4SP
158Cal Raleigh4C-DH
159Isaac Paredes41B-3B-DH
160Nick Lodolo4SP
161A.J. Ewing4OF
162Teoscar Hernandez3OF
163Jac Caglianone31B-OF-DH
164Jackson Merrill3OF
165Walbert Urena3SP
166Munetaka Murakami31B-DH
167Tyler Glasnow3SP
168Kazuma Okamoto31B-3B
169Will Warren3SP
170Tanner Bibee2SP
171Sam Antonacci22B-OF
172MacKenzie Gore2SP
173Robbie Ray2SP
174Daylen Lile2OF-DH
175Luis Arraez21B-2B-DH
176Jonathan Aranda21B
177Colson Montgomery23B-SS
178Christian Walker21B
179Esmerlyn Valdez2OF
180Travis Bazzana22B
181Jake Bauers21B-OF
182George Springer2OF-DH
183Wilyer Abreu2OF
184Jarren Duran2OF-DH
185Dominic Canzone2OF-DH
186Andrew Abbott2SP
187Carlos Rodon2SP
188Bubba Chandler2SP
189Gage Jump2SP
190Jung Hoo Lee2OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt48SS
2Yordan Alvarez47OF-DH
3Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
4Elly De La Cruz44SS
5Junior Caminero433B
6Pete Crow-Armstrong43OF
7Jose Ramirez403B-DH
8Julio Rodriguez39OF-DH
9Corbin Carroll38OF
10Ronald Acuna Jr.38OF-DH
11Tarik Skubal38SP
12Kyle Schwarber35DH
13Jacob Misiorowski31SP
14James Wood31OF-DH
15Cristopher Sanchez31SP
16Fernando Tatis Jr.312B-OF
17Jackson Chourio31OF
18Ben Rice31C-1B-DH
19C.J. Abrams31SS
20Zack Wheeler28SP
21Cam Schlittler28SP
22Ketel Marte272B-DH
23Brice Turang272B
24Matt Olson271B
25Bryce Harper271B-DH
26Jazz Chisholm Jr.252B-3B
27Mason Miller24RP
28Yoshinobu Yamamoto24SP
29Chris Sale23SP
30Paul Skenes20SP
31Francisco Lindor19SS
32Zachary Neto19SS
33Jordan Walker19OF-DH
34Logan Gilbert19SP
35Jacob deGrom19SP
36Dylan Cease19SP
37Chase Burns19SP
38Drake Baldwin19C-DH
39Hunter Goodman19C-DH
40Cade Smith19RP
41Josh Hader19RP
42Andres Munoz19RP
43Trea Turner19SS
44Pete Alonso191B-DH
45Jhoan Duran19RP
46Gavin Williams19SP
47Nolan McLean18SP
48Freddie Freeman181B
49Nick Kurtz181B
50Michael Harris II18OF
51Gunnar Henderson18SS-DH
52Aaron Judge18OF-DH
53Riley Greene18OF-DH
54Manny Machado183B-DH
55Aroldis Chapman17RP
56Raisel Iglesias17RP
57Mike Trout17OF-DH
58Jesus Luzardo17SP
59Gerrit Cole17SP
60Bryan Woo17SP
61Yandy Diaz171B-DH
62Miguel Vargas161B-3B-DH
63Vladimir Guerrero Jr.161B-DH
64Logan Webb16SP
65Drew Rasmussen16SP
66Max Fried16SP
67Ozzie Albies162B
68Kevin McGonigle163B-SS
69Louie Varland16RP
70Seiya Suzuki17OF-DH
71Cody Bellinger161B-OF
72Randy Arozarena16OF
73David Bednar15RP
74Otto Lopez152B-SS
75JJ Wetherholt152B-SS
76Jeremy Pena15SS
77Sal Stewart161B-2B-3B-DH
78Parker Messick15SP
79Nathan Eovaldi15SP
80Rafael Devers151B-DH
81Brandon Lowe152B-DH
82Shota Imanaga15SP
83Eury Perez15SP
84William Contreras15C-DH
85George Kirby15SP
86Ivan Herrera15C-DH
87Dillon Dingler15C-DH
88Xavier Edwards152B-SS
89Braxton Ashcraft15SP-RP
90Mookie Betts15SS
91Joe Ryan15SP
92Bryan Baker15RP
93Ranger Suarez15SP
94Edwin Diaz15RP
95Andy Pages15OF
96Bryce Miller15SP
97Byron Buxton15OF-DH
98Bryan Reynolds15OF-DH
99Wyatt Langford15OF-DH
100Kyle Harrison15SP
101Hunter Brown15SP
102Geraldo Perdomo15SS
103Kyle Tucker15OF-DH
104Riley O'Brien15RP
105Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
106Framber Valdez15SP
107Oneil Cruz15OF-DH
108Jackson Merrill15OF
109Willson Contreras151B
110Sandy Alcantara15SP
111Kyle Bradish14SP
112Ian Happ14OF
113Jacob Latz13SP-RP
114Devin Williams12RP
115Bo Bichette123B-SS
116Sam Antonacci122B-OF
117Sonny Gray11SP
118Max Muncy113B
119Trevor Megill10RP
120Ceddanne Rafaela102B-OF
121Carson Benge10OF
122Michael Busch101B
123Jonathan Aranda101B
124Payton Tolle10SP-RP
125Tyler Soderstrom101B-OF
126Max Meyer10SP
127Alec Burleson101B-OF-DH
128Troy Melton9RP-SP
129Josh Naylor91B-DH
130Cal Raleigh9C-DH
131Carter Jensen9C-DH
132Munetaka Murakami91B-DH
133Isaac Paredes91B-3B-DH
134Alex Bregman93B-DH
135Wilyer Abreu9OF
136Chandler Simpson8OF
137Chase DeLauter8OF-DH
138Jac Caglianone71B-OF-DH
139A.J. Ewing7OF
140Samuel Basallo7C-1B-DH
141Teoscar Hernandez7OF
142Taylor Ward7OF-DH
143Shane McClanahan7SP
144Kevin Gausman7SP
145Trey Yesavage7SP
146Michael King7SP
147Nico Hoerner72B-SS
148Dansby Swanson7SS
149Willy Adames7SS
150Casey Mize7SP
151Logan Henderson7SP
152Kazuma Okamoto71B-3B
153Maikel Garcia73B
154Colson Montgomery63B-SS
155Blake Snell6SP
156Austin Riley63B
157Jarren Duran6OF-DH
158Taj Bradley6SP
159Luis Garcia61B-2B-DH
160Christian Walker61B
161Reid Detmers6SP-RP
162Ian Seymour6SP-RP
163Sean Burke6SP
164Cole Carrigg6OF
165Pete Fairbanks6RP
166Jacob Wilson5SS
167Jose Soriano5SP
168Freddy Peralta5SP
169Bryce Eldridge51B-DH
170Eugenio Suarez53B-DH
171Emilio Pagan5RP
172Luke Weaver5RP
173Grant Taylor5RP
174Joey Cantillo5SP-RP
175Esmerlyn Valdez5OF
176Tanner Bibee5SP
177Dominic Canzone5OF-DH
178Justin Wrobleski5SP-RP
179Griffin Jax5SP-RP
180Mickey Moniak5OF-DH
181Foster Griffin5SP-RP
182Daylen Lile5OF-DH
183Jake McCarthy5OF
184Jared Jones5SP
185Walbert Urena5SP
186Jung Hoo Lee5OF
187Juan Soto5OF-DH
188Gage Jump5SP
189Bubba Chandler5SP
190Trevor Rogers5SP
191Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
192Travis Bazzana52B
193Tyler Glasnow4SP
194Emerson Hancock4SP
195Cole Young42B
196Colt Emerson43B-SS
197Christian Yelich4DH
198Roki Sasaki4SP
199MacKenzie Gore4SP
200Francisco Alvarez4C-DH
201Seth Lugo4SP
202Gabriel Moreno4C-DH
203Ryan Weathers4SP
204Adley Rutschman4C-DH
205Andrew Abbott4SP
206George Springer4OF-DH
207Nick Lodolo3SP
208J.J. Bleday3OF-DH
209Robbie Ray3SP
210Landen Roupp3SP
211Cade Cavalli3SP
212Andrew Kittredge3RP
213Kenley Jansen3RP
214Carlos Rodon3SP
215Royce Lewis31B-2B-3B
216Matthew Boyd3SP
217Jose Altuve32B-OF-DH
218Brandon Marsh3OF
219Kyle Stowers31B-OF-DH
220Will Warren3SP
221Jake Bauers31B-OF
222Shane Baz3SP
223J.T. Ginn2SP
224Luis Castillo2SP
225George Lombard2SS
226Jo Adell2OF-DH
227Daulton Varsho2OF
228Mike Soroka2SP
229Jake Bennett2SP
230Connelly Early2SP
231Jakob Marsee2OF
232Brendan Donovan22B-3B
233Josh Jung23B
234Jeff Hoffman2RP
235Brandyn Garcia2RP
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