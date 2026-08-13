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2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can

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Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Yordan Alvarez50OF-DH
2Bobby Witt48SS
3Kyle Schwarber48DH
4Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
5Corbin Carroll45OF
6Junior Caminero443B
7Elly De La Cruz41SS
8Julio Rodriguez39OF-DH
9Pete Crow-Armstrong38OF
10Ronald Acuna Jr.37OF-DH
11Tarik Skubal37SP
12James Wood37OF-DH
13Ben Rice35C-1B-DH
14Fernando Tatis Jr.352B-OF
15Ketel Marte352B-DH
16C.J. Abrams34SS-DH
17Matt Olson341B
18Jacob Misiorowski34SP
19Cristopher Sanchez34SP
20Cam Schlittler33SP
21Bryce Harper321B-OF-DH
22Jackson Chourio31OF
23Zack Wheeler30SP
24Brice Turang292B
25Chris Sale29SP
26Francisco Lindor29SS
27Yoshinobu Yamamoto29SP
28Dylan Cease28SP
29Paul Skenes28SP
30Nolan McLean28SP
31Gavin Williams28SP
32Jacob deGrom28SP
33Gerrit Cole25SP
34Bryan Woo25SP
35Pete Alonso251B-DH
36Freddie Freeman251B
37Yandy Diaz251B-DH
38Hunter Goodman25C-DH
39Drew Rasmussen25SP
40Jesus Luzardo24SP
41Logan Gilbert23SP
42Gunnar Henderson23SS-DH
43Mike Trout23OF-DH
44Jordan Walker23OF-DH
45Jazz Chisholm Jr.232B-3B
46Zachary Neto23SS
47Chase Burns22SP
48Max Fried22SP
49Drake Baldwin22C-DH
50Mason Miller22RP
51Logan Webb22SP
52Eury Perez21SP
53Blake Snell21SP
54Parker Messick21SP
55Andres Munoz20RP
56Hunter Brown20SP
57Dillon Dingler20C-DH
58William Contreras20C-DH
59Ivan Herrera19C-DH
60Logan Henderson19SP
61Kevin Gausman19SP
62Michael Harris II19OF
63Kevin McGonigle193B-SS
64Trea Turner19SS
65Jeremy Pena18SS
66Manny Machado183B-DH
67Miguel Vargas181B-3B-DH
68Cade Smith18RP
69Jhoan Duran18RP
70Braxton Ashcraft18SP-RP
71Randy Arozarena17OF
72Rafael Devers171B-DH
73Otto Lopez172B-SS
74Max Muncy173B
75JJ Wetherholt162B-SS
76Shota Imanaga16SP
77Seiya Suzuki16OF-DH
78Aaron Judge16OF-DH
79Byron Buxton16OF-DH
80Kyle Tucker16OF-DH
81Sandy Alcantara15SP
82George Kirby15SP
83Payton Tolle15SP-RP
84Raisel Iglesias15RP
85Framber Valdez15SP
86Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
87Wyatt Langford15OF-DH
88Jose Ramirez153B-DH
89Sal Stewart151B-2B-3B-DH
90Bryan Reynolds15OF-DH
91Cody Bellinger151B-OF
92Jackson Merrill15OF
93Riley Greene15OF-DH
94Alec Burleson151B-OF-DH
95Vladimir Guerrero Jr.151B-DH
96Brandon Lowe152B-DH
97Geraldo Perdomo15SS
98Mookie Betts15SS
99Nico Hoerner152B-SS
100Xavier Edwards152B-SS
101Alex Bregman153B-DH
102Ozzie Albies152B
103Casey Mize15SP
104Andy Pages15OF
105Sonny Gray14SP
106Kyle Bradish14SP
107Chase DeLauter14OF-DH
108Carson Benge13OF
109Ian Happ13OF
110Taylor Ward13OF-DH
111Tyler Soderstrom131B-OF-DH
112Michael Busch131B
113Troy Melton12SP-RP
114Kyle Harrison12SP
115Joe Ryan11SP
116Michael King11SP
117Devin Williams11RP
118Austin Riley113B
119Ranger Suarez10SP
120Jose Soriano10SP
121Max Meyer9SP
122Josh Hader9RP
123Christian Yelich9DH
124Aroldis Chapman9RP
125Jared Jones9SP
126Reid Detmers9SP-RP
127Edwin Diaz9RP
128Joey Cantillo9SP-RP
129Louie Varland8RP
130Justin Wrobleski8SP-RP
131Foster Griffin7SP-RP
132Trevor Megill7RP
133David Bednar7RP
134Ryan Weathers7SP
135Bryan Baker6RP
136Griffin Jax6SP-RP
137Riley O'Brien6RP
138Ian Seymour6SP-RP
139Willson Contreras61B
140Josh Naylor61B-DH
141Jake McCarthy6OF-DH
142Oneil Cruz6OF-DH
143Juan Soto6OF-DH
144Sean Burke6SP
145Connelly Early6SP
146Taj Bradley5SP
147Shane McClanahan5SP
148Trevor Rogers5SP
149Luke Weaver5RP
150Jacob Latz5SP-RP
151Emerson Hancock5SP
152Seth Lugo5SP
153Cal Raleigh5C-DH
154Isaac Paredes51B-3B-DH
155Nick Lodolo5SP
156A.J. Ewing4OF
157Teoscar Hernandez4OF
158Jac Caglianone41B-OF-DH
159Walbert Urena4SP
160Munetaka Murakami41B-DH
161Tyler Glasnow4SP
162Bryce Miller3SP
163Kazuma Okamoto31B-3B
164Caleb Durbin33B
165Bo Bichette33B-SS
166Maikel Garcia33B
167Will Warren3SP
168Tanner Bibee3SP
169Roki Sasaki3SP
170Wilyer Abreu2OF
171Sam Antonacci22B-OF
172MacKenzie Gore2SP
173Gage Jump2SP
174Robbie Ray2SP
175Luis Arraez21B-2B-DH
176Luis Garcia21B-2B-DH
177Jonathan Aranda21B-DH
178Colson Montgomery23B-SS-DH
179Christian Walker21B
180Esmerlyn Valdez2OF
181Daylen Lile2OF-DH
182Royce Lewis21B-2B-3B
183Travis Bazzana22B-DH
184Jake Bauers21B-OF
185Jarren Duran2OF-DH
186Cole Carrigg2SS-OF
187Dominic Canzone2OF-DH
188George Springer2OF-DH
189Andrew Abbott2SP
190Carlos Rodon2SP
191Freddy Peralta2SP
192Bubba Chandler2SP
193Jung Hoo Lee2OF
194Shane Baz2SP
195Bryce Elder2SP
196J.T. Ginn2SP
197Luis Castillo2SP
198Tommy Edman22B-3B-OF
199Chandler Simpson2OF
200Steven Kwan2OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt48SS
2Shohei Ohtani47DH-SP
3Yordan Alvarez45OF-DH
4James Wood44OF-DH
5Jose Ramirez433B-DH
6Elly De La Cruz43SS
7Junior Caminero403B
8Pete Crow-Armstrong39OF
9Julio Rodriguez38OF-DH
10Corbin Carroll38OF
11Ronald Acuna Jr.38OF-DH
12Tarik Skubal35SP
13Kyle Schwarber31DH
14Jacob Misiorowski31SP
15Cristopher Sanchez31SP
16Fernando Tatis Jr.312B-OF
17Jackson Chourio31OF
18C.J. Abrams31SS-DH
19Cam Schlittler31SP
20Zack Wheeler28SP
21Ketel Marte282B-DH
22Brice Turang272B
23Matt Olson271B
24Ben Rice27C-1B-DH
25Bryce Harper271B-OF-DH
26Jazz Chisholm Jr.252B-3B
27Mason Miller24RP
28Yoshinobu Yamamoto24SP
29Chris Sale23SP
30Francisco Lindor20SS
31Zachary Neto19SS
32Dylan Cease19SP
33Logan Gilbert19SP
34Jacob deGrom19SP
35Paul Skenes19SP
36Jesus Luzardo19SP
37Chase Burns19SP
38Drake Baldwin19C-DH
39Eury Perez19SP
40Bryan Woo19SP
41Hunter Goodman19C-DH
42Cade Smith19RP
43Josh Hader19RP
44Andres Munoz19RP
45Trea Turner19SS
46Pete Alonso191B-DH
47Jhoan Duran18RP
48Nolan McLean18SP
49Freddie Freeman181B
50Jordan Walker18OF-DH
51Michael Harris II18OF
52Gunnar Henderson18SS-DH
53Aaron Judge18OF-DH
54Manny Machado183B-DH
55Aroldis Chapman17RP
56Raisel Iglesias17RP
57Byron Buxton17OF-DH
58Mike Trout17OF-DH
59Yandy Diaz171B-DH
60Miguel Vargas171B-3B-DH
61Logan Webb17SP
62Drew Rasmussen16SP
63Max Fried16SP
64Ozzie Albies162B
65Gavin Williams16SP
66Kevin McGonigle163B-SS
67Louie Varland16RP
68Seiya Suzuki16OF-DH
69Randy Arozarena16OF
70David Bednar17RP
71Otto Lopez162B-SS
72JJ Wetherholt162B-SS
73Jeremy Pena15SS
74Sal Stewart151B-2B-3B-DH
75Parker Messick15SP
76Joe Ryan15SP
77Rafael Devers161B-DH
78Brandon Lowe152B-DH
79Shota Imanaga15SP
80William Contreras15C-DH
81George Kirby15SP
82Dillon Dingler15C-DH
83Ivan Herrera15C-DH
84Xavier Edwards152B-SS
85Gerrit Cole15SP
86Trey Yesavage15SP
87Bryan Baker15RP
88Ranger Suarez15SP
89Edwin Diaz15RP
90Andy Pages15OF
91Kevin Gausman15SP
92Braxton Ashcraft15SP-RP
93Bryan Reynolds15OF-DH
94Wyatt Langford15OF-DH
95Hunter Brown15SP
96Mookie Betts15SS
97Geraldo Perdomo15SS
98Kyle Tucker15OF-DH
99Riley O'Brien15RP
100Brandon Nimmo15OF-DH
101Oneil Cruz15OF-DH
102Jackson Merrill15OF
103Willson Contreras151B
104Vladimir Guerrero Jr.151B-DH
105Cody Bellinger151B-OF
106Sandy Alcantara15SP
107Kyle Harrison15SP
108Kyle Bradish15SP
109Riley Greene15OF-DH
110Jacob Latz15SP-RP
111Sonny Gray14SP
112Max Muncy143B
113Trevor Megill13RP
114Ceddanne Rafaela122B-OF
115Carson Benge12OF
116Payton Tolle12SP-RP
117Chandler Simpson11OF
118Tyler Soderstrom111B-OF-DH
119Ian Happ10OF
120Max Meyer10SP
121Alec Burleson101B-OF-DH
122Michael Busch101B
123Troy Melton10SP-RP
124Josh Naylor101B-DH
125Michael King10SP
126Carter Jensen10C-DH
127Munetaka Murakami101B-DH
128Alex Bregman93B-DH
129Isaac Paredes91B-3B-DH
130Wilyer Abreu9OF
131Christian Yelich9DH
132Chase DeLauter9OF-DH
133Jac Caglianone91B-OF-DH
134Jonathan Aranda91B-DH
135A.J. Ewing9OF
136Samuel Basallo8C-1B-DH
137Teoscar Hernandez8OF
138Taylor Ward7OF-DH
139Shane McClanahan7SP
140Justin Wrobleski7SP-RP
141Nico Hoerner72B-SS
142Bo Bichette73B-SS
143Casey Mize7SP
144Framber Valdez7SP
145Logan Henderson7SP
146Kazuma Okamoto71B-3B
147Austin Riley73B
148Colson Montgomery73B-SS-DH
149Blake Snell7SP
150Maikel Garcia73B
151Jarren Duran7OF-DH
152Taj Bradley7SP
153Luis Garcia71B-2B-DH
154Christian Walker61B
155Reid Detmers6SP-RP
156Ian Seymour6SP-RP
157Sean Burke6SP
158Cole Carrigg6SS-OF
159Sam Antonacci62B-OF
160Dansby Swanson6SS
161Willy Adames6SS
162Pete Fairbanks6RP
163Jose Soriano6SP
164Bryce Miller6SP
165Emilio Pagan6RP
166Luke Weaver5RP
167Grant Taylor5RP
168Joey Cantillo5SP-RP
169Tanner Bibee5SP
170Dominic Canzone5OF-DH
171Esmerlyn Valdez5OF
172Jake McCarthy5OF-DH
173Mickey Moniak5OF-DH
174Ryan Weathers5SP
175Foster Griffin5SP-RP
176Daylen Lile5OF-DH
177Jared Jones5SP
178Walbert Urena5SP
179Steven Kwan5OF
180Jung Hoo Lee5OF
181Juan Soto5OF-DH
182Gage Jump5SP
183MacKenzie Gore5SP
184Bubba Chandler5SP
185Trevor Rogers5SP
186Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
187Bryson Stott52B-3B
188Royce Lewis51B-2B-3B
189Eugenio Suarez53B-DH
190Travis Bazzana52B-DH
191Tyler Glasnow5SP
192Freddy Peralta5SP
193Emerson Hancock4SP
194Cole Young42B
195Jacob Wilson4SS-DH
196Roki Sasaki4SP
197Adley Rutschman4C-DH
198Francisco Alvarez4C-DH
199Seth Lugo4SP
200Gabriel Moreno4C-DH
201Liam Hicks4C-1B-DH
202Cal Raleigh4C-DH
203Andrew Abbott4SP
204George Springer4OF-DH
205Nick Lodolo4SP
206Dustin May4SP
207Matthew Boyd3SP
208Robbie Ray3SP
209Landen Roupp3SP
210Cade Cavalli3SP
211Andrew Kittredge3RP
212Kenley Jansen3RP
213Carlos Rodon3SP
214Bryce Eldridge31B-DH
215Jose Altuve32B-OF-DH
216Brandon Marsh3OF
217Will Warren3SP
218Jake Bauers31B-OF
219Shane Baz3SP
220J.T. Ginn3SP
221Luis Castillo3SP
222George Lombard Jr.3SS
223Kaelen Culpepper2SS
224Angel Genao22B-SS
225Colt Emerson23B-SS
226Jo Adell2OF-DH
227J.J. Bleday2OF-DH
228Daulton Varsho2OF
229Noah Cameron2SP
230Mike Soroka2SP
231Jake Bennett2SP
232Connelly Early2SP
233Cam Smith2OF
234Zack Gelof22B-3B-OF
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