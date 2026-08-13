2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Yordan Alvarez
|50
|OF-DH
|2
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|3
|Kyle Schwarber
|48
|DH
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|45
|OF
|6
|Junior Caminero
|44
|3B
|7
|Elly De La Cruz
|41
|SS
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|39
|OF-DH
|9
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|38
|OF
|10
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|37
|OF-DH
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|37
|SP
|12
|James Wood
|37
|OF-DH
|13
|Ben Rice
|35
|C-1B-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|35
|2B-OF
|15
|Ketel Marte
|35
|2B-DH
|16
|C.J. Abrams
|34
|SS-DH
|17
|Matt Olson
|34
|1B
|18
|Jacob Misiorowski
|34
|SP
|19
|Cristopher Sanchez
|34
|SP
|20
|Cam Schlittler
|33
|SP
|21
|Bryce Harper
|32
|1B-OF-DH
|22
|Jackson Chourio
|31
|OF
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|24
|Brice Turang
|29
|2B
|25
|Chris Sale
|29
|SP
|26
|Francisco Lindor
|29
|SS
|27
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|29
|SP
|28
|Dylan Cease
|28
|SP
|29
|Paul Skenes
|28
|SP
|30
|Nolan McLean
|28
|SP
|31
|Gavin Williams
|28
|SP
|32
|Jacob deGrom
|28
|SP
|33
|Gerrit Cole
|25
|SP
|34
|Bryan Woo
|25
|SP
|35
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B-DH
|36
|Freddie Freeman
|25
|1B
|37
|Yandy Diaz
|25
|1B-DH
|38
|Hunter Goodman
|25
|C-DH
|39
|Drew Rasmussen
|25
|SP
|40
|Jesus Luzardo
|24
|SP
|41
|Logan Gilbert
|23
|SP
|42
|Gunnar Henderson
|23
|SS-DH
|43
|Mike Trout
|23
|OF-DH
|44
|Jordan Walker
|23
|OF-DH
|45
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|23
|2B-3B
|46
|Zachary Neto
|23
|SS
|47
|Chase Burns
|22
|SP
|48
|Max Fried
|22
|SP
|49
|Drake Baldwin
|22
|C-DH
|50
|Mason Miller
|22
|RP
|51
|Logan Webb
|22
|SP
|52
|Eury Perez
|21
|SP
|53
|Blake Snell
|21
|SP
|54
|Parker Messick
|21
|SP
|55
|Andres Munoz
|20
|RP
|56
|Hunter Brown
|20
|SP
|57
|Dillon Dingler
|20
|C-DH
|58
|William Contreras
|20
|C-DH
|59
|Ivan Herrera
|19
|C-DH
|60
|Logan Henderson
|19
|SP
|61
|Kevin Gausman
|19
|SP
|62
|Michael Harris II
|19
|OF
|63
|Kevin McGonigle
|19
|3B-SS
|64
|Trea Turner
|19
|SS
|65
|Jeremy Pena
|18
|SS
|66
|Manny Machado
|18
|3B-DH
|67
|Miguel Vargas
|18
|1B-3B-DH
|68
|Cade Smith
|18
|RP
|69
|Jhoan Duran
|18
|RP
|70
|Braxton Ashcraft
|18
|SP-RP
|71
|Randy Arozarena
|17
|OF
|72
|Rafael Devers
|17
|1B-DH
|73
|Otto Lopez
|17
|2B-SS
|74
|Max Muncy
|17
|3B
|75
|JJ Wetherholt
|16
|2B-SS
|76
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|77
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|OF-DH
|78
|Aaron Judge
|16
|OF-DH
|79
|Byron Buxton
|16
|OF-DH
|80
|Kyle Tucker
|16
|OF-DH
|81
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|82
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|83
|Payton Tolle
|15
|SP-RP
|84
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|85
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|86
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|87
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF-DH
|88
|Jose Ramirez
|15
|3B-DH
|89
|Sal Stewart
|15
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|90
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF-DH
|91
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-OF
|92
|Jackson Merrill
|15
|OF
|93
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF-DH
|94
|Alec Burleson
|15
|1B-OF-DH
|95
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|15
|1B-DH
|96
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|97
|Geraldo Perdomo
|15
|SS
|98
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|99
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B-SS
|100
|Xavier Edwards
|15
|2B-SS
|101
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B-DH
|102
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|103
|Casey Mize
|15
|SP
|104
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|105
|Sonny Gray
|14
|SP
|106
|Kyle Bradish
|14
|SP
|107
|Chase DeLauter
|14
|OF-DH
|108
|Carson Benge
|13
|OF
|109
|Ian Happ
|13
|OF
|110
|Taylor Ward
|13
|OF-DH
|111
|Tyler Soderstrom
|13
|1B-OF-DH
|112
|Michael Busch
|13
|1B
|113
|Troy Melton
|12
|SP-RP
|114
|Kyle Harrison
|12
|SP
|115
|Joe Ryan
|11
|SP
|116
|Michael King
|11
|SP
|117
|Devin Williams
|11
|RP
|118
|Austin Riley
|11
|3B
|119
|Ranger Suarez
|10
|SP
|120
|Jose Soriano
|10
|SP
|121
|Max Meyer
|9
|SP
|122
|Josh Hader
|9
|RP
|123
|Christian Yelich
|9
|DH
|124
|Aroldis Chapman
|9
|RP
|125
|Jared Jones
|9
|SP
|126
|Reid Detmers
|9
|SP-RP
|127
|Edwin Diaz
|9
|RP
|128
|Joey Cantillo
|9
|SP-RP
|129
|Louie Varland
|8
|RP
|130
|Justin Wrobleski
|8
|SP-RP
|131
|Foster Griffin
|7
|SP-RP
|132
|Trevor Megill
|7
|RP
|133
|David Bednar
|7
|RP
|134
|Ryan Weathers
|7
|SP
|135
|Bryan Baker
|6
|RP
|136
|Griffin Jax
|6
|SP-RP
|137
|Riley O'Brien
|6
|RP
|138
|Ian Seymour
|6
|SP-RP
|139
|Willson Contreras
|6
|1B
|140
|Josh Naylor
|6
|1B-DH
|141
|Jake McCarthy
|6
|OF-DH
|142
|Oneil Cruz
|6
|OF-DH
|143
|Juan Soto
|6
|OF-DH
|144
|Sean Burke
|6
|SP
|145
|Connelly Early
|6
|SP
|146
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|147
|Shane McClanahan
|5
|SP
|148
|Trevor Rogers
|5
|SP
|149
|Luke Weaver
|5
|RP
|150
|Jacob Latz
|5
|SP-RP
|151
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|152
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|153
|Cal Raleigh
|5
|C-DH
|154
|Isaac Paredes
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|155
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|156
|A.J. Ewing
|4
|OF
|157
|Teoscar Hernandez
|4
|OF
|158
|Jac Caglianone
|4
|1B-OF-DH
|159
|Walbert Urena
|4
|SP
|160
|Munetaka Murakami
|4
|1B-DH
|161
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|SP
|162
|Bryce Miller
|3
|SP
|163
|Kazuma Okamoto
|3
|1B-3B
|164
|Caleb Durbin
|3
|3B
|165
|Bo Bichette
|3
|3B-SS
|166
|Maikel Garcia
|3
|3B
|167
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|168
|Tanner Bibee
|3
|SP
|169
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|170
|Wilyer Abreu
|2
|OF
|171
|Sam Antonacci
|2
|2B-OF
|172
|MacKenzie Gore
|2
|SP
|173
|Gage Jump
|2
|SP
|174
|Robbie Ray
|2
|SP
|175
|Luis Arraez
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|176
|Luis Garcia
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|177
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B-DH
|178
|Colson Montgomery
|2
|3B-SS-DH
|179
|Christian Walker
|2
|1B
|180
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|2
|OF
|181
|Daylen Lile
|2
|OF-DH
|182
|Royce Lewis
|2
|1B-2B-3B
|183
|Travis Bazzana
|2
|2B-DH
|184
|Jake Bauers
|2
|1B-OF
|185
|Jarren Duran
|2
|OF-DH
|186
|Cole Carrigg
|2
|SS-OF
|187
|Dominic Canzone
|2
|OF-DH
|188
|George Springer
|2
|OF-DH
|189
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP
|190
|Carlos Rodon
|2
|SP
|191
|Freddy Peralta
|2
|SP
|192
|Bubba Chandler
|2
|SP
|193
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|194
|Shane Baz
|2
|SP
|195
|Bryce Elder
|2
|SP
|196
|J.T. Ginn
|2
|SP
|197
|Luis Castillo
|2
|SP
|198
|Tommy Edman
|2
|2B-3B-OF
|199
|Chandler Simpson
|2
|OF
|200
|Steven Kwan
|2
|OF
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|47
|DH-SP
|3
|Yordan Alvarez
|45
|OF-DH
|4
|James Wood
|44
|OF-DH
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|43
|3B-DH
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|43
|SS
|7
|Junior Caminero
|40
|3B
|8
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|39
|OF
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|38
|OF-DH
|10
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|11
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|38
|OF-DH
|12
|Tarik Skubal
|35
|SP
|13
|Kyle Schwarber
|31
|DH
|14
|Jacob Misiorowski
|31
|SP
|15
|Cristopher Sanchez
|31
|SP
|16
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|2B-OF
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|31
|OF
|18
|C.J. Abrams
|31
|SS-DH
|19
|Cam Schlittler
|31
|SP
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|SP
|21
|Ketel Marte
|28
|2B-DH
|22
|Brice Turang
|27
|2B
|23
|Matt Olson
|27
|1B
|24
|Ben Rice
|27
|C-1B-DH
|25
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B-OF-DH
|26
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|25
|2B-3B
|27
|Mason Miller
|24
|RP
|28
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|24
|SP
|29
|Chris Sale
|23
|SP
|30
|Francisco Lindor
|20
|SS
|31
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|32
|Dylan Cease
|19
|SP
|33
|Logan Gilbert
|19
|SP
|34
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|35
|Paul Skenes
|19
|SP
|36
|Jesus Luzardo
|19
|SP
|37
|Chase Burns
|19
|SP
|38
|Drake Baldwin
|19
|C-DH
|39
|Eury Perez
|19
|SP
|40
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|41
|Hunter Goodman
|19
|C-DH
|42
|Cade Smith
|19
|RP
|43
|Josh Hader
|19
|RP
|44
|Andres Munoz
|19
|RP
|45
|Trea Turner
|19
|SS
|46
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B-DH
|47
|Jhoan Duran
|18
|RP
|48
|Nolan McLean
|18
|SP
|49
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|50
|Jordan Walker
|18
|OF-DH
|51
|Michael Harris II
|18
|OF
|52
|Gunnar Henderson
|18
|SS-DH
|53
|Aaron Judge
|18
|OF-DH
|54
|Manny Machado
|18
|3B-DH
|55
|Aroldis Chapman
|17
|RP
|56
|Raisel Iglesias
|17
|RP
|57
|Byron Buxton
|17
|OF-DH
|58
|Mike Trout
|17
|OF-DH
|59
|Yandy Diaz
|17
|1B-DH
|60
|Miguel Vargas
|17
|1B-3B-DH
|61
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|62
|Drew Rasmussen
|16
|SP
|63
|Max Fried
|16
|SP
|64
|Ozzie Albies
|16
|2B
|65
|Gavin Williams
|16
|SP
|66
|Kevin McGonigle
|16
|3B-SS
|67
|Louie Varland
|16
|RP
|68
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|OF-DH
|69
|Randy Arozarena
|16
|OF
|70
|David Bednar
|17
|RP
|71
|Otto Lopez
|16
|2B-SS
|72
|JJ Wetherholt
|16
|2B-SS
|73
|Jeremy Pena
|15
|SS
|74
|Sal Stewart
|15
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|75
|Parker Messick
|15
|SP
|76
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|77
|Rafael Devers
|16
|1B-DH
|78
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|79
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|80
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|81
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|82
|Dillon Dingler
|15
|C-DH
|83
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|84
|Xavier Edwards
|15
|2B-SS
|85
|Gerrit Cole
|15
|SP
|86
|Trey Yesavage
|15
|SP
|87
|Bryan Baker
|15
|RP
|88
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|89
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|90
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|91
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|92
|Braxton Ashcraft
|15
|SP-RP
|93
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|OF-DH
|94
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF-DH
|95
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|96
|Mookie Betts
|15
|SS
|97
|Geraldo Perdomo
|15
|SS
|98
|Kyle Tucker
|15
|OF-DH
|99
|Riley O'Brien
|15
|RP
|100
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF-DH
|101
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-DH
|102
|Jackson Merrill
|15
|OF
|103
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B
|104
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|15
|1B-DH
|105
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-OF
|106
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|107
|Kyle Harrison
|15
|SP
|108
|Kyle Bradish
|15
|SP
|109
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF-DH
|110
|Jacob Latz
|15
|SP-RP
|111
|Sonny Gray
|14
|SP
|112
|Max Muncy
|14
|3B
|113
|Trevor Megill
|13
|RP
|114
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|12
|2B-OF
|115
|Carson Benge
|12
|OF
|116
|Payton Tolle
|12
|SP-RP
|117
|Chandler Simpson
|11
|OF
|118
|Tyler Soderstrom
|11
|1B-OF-DH
|119
|Ian Happ
|10
|OF
|120
|Max Meyer
|10
|SP
|121
|Alec Burleson
|10
|1B-OF-DH
|122
|Michael Busch
|10
|1B
|123
|Troy Melton
|10
|SP-RP
|124
|Josh Naylor
|10
|1B-DH
|125
|Michael King
|10
|SP
|126
|Carter Jensen
|10
|C-DH
|127
|Munetaka Murakami
|10
|1B-DH
|128
|Alex Bregman
|9
|3B-DH
|129
|Isaac Paredes
|9
|1B-3B-DH
|130
|Wilyer Abreu
|9
|OF
|131
|Christian Yelich
|9
|DH
|132
|Chase DeLauter
|9
|OF-DH
|133
|Jac Caglianone
|9
|1B-OF-DH
|134
|Jonathan Aranda
|9
|1B-DH
|135
|A.J. Ewing
|9
|OF
|136
|Samuel Basallo
|8
|C-1B-DH
|137
|Teoscar Hernandez
|8
|OF
|138
|Taylor Ward
|7
|OF-DH
|139
|Shane McClanahan
|7
|SP
|140
|Justin Wrobleski
|7
|SP-RP
|141
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B-SS
|142
|Bo Bichette
|7
|3B-SS
|143
|Casey Mize
|7
|SP
|144
|Framber Valdez
|7
|SP
|145
|Logan Henderson
|7
|SP
|146
|Kazuma Okamoto
|7
|1B-3B
|147
|Austin Riley
|7
|3B
|148
|Colson Montgomery
|7
|3B-SS-DH
|149
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|150
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|3B
|151
|Jarren Duran
|7
|OF-DH
|152
|Taj Bradley
|7
|SP
|153
|Luis Garcia
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|154
|Christian Walker
|6
|1B
|155
|Reid Detmers
|6
|SP-RP
|156
|Ian Seymour
|6
|SP-RP
|157
|Sean Burke
|6
|SP
|158
|Cole Carrigg
|6
|SS-OF
|159
|Sam Antonacci
|6
|2B-OF
|160
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|161
|Willy Adames
|6
|SS
|162
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|163
|Jose Soriano
|6
|SP
|164
|Bryce Miller
|6
|SP
|165
|Emilio Pagan
|6
|RP
|166
|Luke Weaver
|5
|RP
|167
|Grant Taylor
|5
|RP
|168
|Joey Cantillo
|5
|SP-RP
|169
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|170
|Dominic Canzone
|5
|OF-DH
|171
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|5
|OF
|172
|Jake McCarthy
|5
|OF-DH
|173
|Mickey Moniak
|5
|OF-DH
|174
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|175
|Foster Griffin
|5
|SP-RP
|176
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF-DH
|177
|Jared Jones
|5
|SP
|178
|Walbert Urena
|5
|SP
|179
|Steven Kwan
|5
|OF
|180
|Jung Hoo Lee
|5
|OF
|181
|Juan Soto
|5
|OF-DH
|182
|Gage Jump
|5
|SP
|183
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|184
|Bubba Chandler
|5
|SP
|185
|Trevor Rogers
|5
|SP
|186
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|187
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B-3B
|188
|Royce Lewis
|5
|1B-2B-3B
|189
|Eugenio Suarez
|5
|3B-DH
|190
|Travis Bazzana
|5
|2B-DH
|191
|Tyler Glasnow
|5
|SP
|192
|Freddy Peralta
|5
|SP
|193
|Emerson Hancock
|4
|SP
|194
|Cole Young
|4
|2B
|195
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS-DH
|196
|Roki Sasaki
|4
|SP
|197
|Adley Rutschman
|4
|C-DH
|198
|Francisco Alvarez
|4
|C-DH
|199
|Seth Lugo
|4
|SP
|200
|Gabriel Moreno
|4
|C-DH
|201
|Liam Hicks
|4
|C-1B-DH
|202
|Cal Raleigh
|4
|C-DH
|203
|Andrew Abbott
|4
|SP
|204
|George Springer
|4
|OF-DH
|205
|Nick Lodolo
|4
|SP
|206
|Dustin May
|4
|SP
|207
|Matthew Boyd
|3
|SP
|208
|Robbie Ray
|3
|SP
|209
|Landen Roupp
|3
|SP
|210
|Cade Cavalli
|3
|SP
|211
|Andrew Kittredge
|3
|RP
|212
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|213
|Carlos Rodon
|3
|SP
|214
|Bryce Eldridge
|3
|1B-DH
|215
|Jose Altuve
|3
|2B-OF-DH
|216
|Brandon Marsh
|3
|OF
|217
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|218
|Jake Bauers
|3
|1B-OF
|219
|Shane Baz
|3
|SP
|220
|J.T. Ginn
|3
|SP
|221
|Luis Castillo
|3
|SP
|222
|George Lombard Jr.
|3
|SS
|223
|Kaelen Culpepper
|2
|SS
|224
|Angel Genao
|2
|2B-SS
|225
|Colt Emerson
|2
|3B-SS
|226
|Jo Adell
|2
|OF-DH
|227
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF-DH
|228
|Daulton Varsho
|2
|OF
|229
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|230
|Mike Soroka
|2
|SP
|231
|Jake Bennett
|2
|SP
|232
|Connelly Early
|2
|SP
|233
|Cam Smith
|2
|OF
|234
|Zack Gelof
|2
|2B-3B-OF