2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Yordan Alvarez 50 OF-DH 2 Bobby Witt 48 SS 3 Kyle Schwarber 48 DH 4 Shohei Ohtani 48 DH-SP 5 Corbin Carroll 45 OF 6 Junior Caminero 44 3B 7 Elly De La Cruz 41 SS 8 Julio Rodriguez 39 OF-DH 9 Pete Crow-Armstrong 38 OF 10 Ronald Acuna Jr. 37 OF-DH 11 Tarik Skubal 37 SP 12 James Wood 37 OF-DH 13 Ben Rice 35 C-1B-DH 14 Fernando Tatis Jr. 35 2B-OF 15 Ketel Marte 35 2B-DH 16 C.J. Abrams 34 SS-DH 17 Matt Olson 34 1B 18 Jacob Misiorowski 34 SP 19 Cristopher Sanchez 34 SP 20 Cam Schlittler 33 SP 21 Bryce Harper 32 1B-OF-DH 22 Jackson Chourio 31 OF 23 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 24 Brice Turang 29 2B 25 Chris Sale 29 SP 26 Francisco Lindor 29 SS 27 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 29 SP 28 Dylan Cease 28 SP 29 Paul Skenes 28 SP 30 Nolan McLean 28 SP 31 Gavin Williams 28 SP 32 Jacob deGrom 28 SP 33 Gerrit Cole 25 SP 34 Bryan Woo 25 SP 35 Pete Alonso 25 1B-DH 36 Freddie Freeman 25 1B 37 Yandy Diaz 25 1B-DH 38 Hunter Goodman 25 C-DH 39 Drew Rasmussen 25 SP 40 Jesus Luzardo 24 SP 41 Logan Gilbert 23 SP 42 Gunnar Henderson 23 SS-DH 43 Mike Trout 23 OF-DH 44 Jordan Walker 23 OF-DH 45 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 23 2B-3B 46 Zachary Neto 23 SS 47 Chase Burns 22 SP 48 Max Fried 22 SP 49 Drake Baldwin 22 C-DH 50 Mason Miller 22 RP 51 Logan Webb 22 SP 52 Eury Perez 21 SP 53 Blake Snell 21 SP 54 Parker Messick 21 SP 55 Andres Munoz 20 RP 56 Hunter Brown 20 SP 57 Dillon Dingler 20 C-DH 58 William Contreras 20 C-DH 59 Ivan Herrera 19 C-DH 60 Logan Henderson 19 SP 61 Kevin Gausman 19 SP 62 Michael Harris II 19 OF 63 Kevin McGonigle 19 3B-SS 64 Trea Turner 19 SS 65 Jeremy Pena 18 SS 66 Manny Machado 18 3B-DH 67 Miguel Vargas 18 1B-3B-DH 68 Cade Smith 18 RP 69 Jhoan Duran 18 RP 70 Braxton Ashcraft 18 SP-RP 71 Randy Arozarena 17 OF 72 Rafael Devers 17 1B-DH 73 Otto Lopez 17 2B-SS 74 Max Muncy 17 3B 75 JJ Wetherholt 16 2B-SS 76 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 77 Seiya Suzuki 16 OF-DH 78 Aaron Judge 16 OF-DH 79 Byron Buxton 16 OF-DH 80 Kyle Tucker 16 OF-DH 81 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 82 George Kirby 15 SP 83 Payton Tolle 15 SP-RP 84 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 85 Framber Valdez 15 SP 86 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 87 Wyatt Langford 15 OF-DH 88 Jose Ramirez 15 3B-DH 89 Sal Stewart 15 1B-2B-3B-DH 90 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF-DH 91 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-OF 92 Jackson Merrill 15 OF 93 Riley Greene 15 OF-DH 94 Alec Burleson 15 1B-OF-DH 95 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 15 1B-DH 96 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 97 Geraldo Perdomo 15 SS 98 Mookie Betts 15 SS 99 Nico Hoerner 15 2B-SS 100 Xavier Edwards 15 2B-SS 101 Alex Bregman 15 3B-DH 102 Ozzie Albies 15 2B 103 Casey Mize 15 SP 104 Andy Pages 15 OF 105 Sonny Gray 14 SP 106 Kyle Bradish 14 SP 107 Chase DeLauter 14 OF-DH 108 Carson Benge 13 OF 109 Ian Happ 13 OF 110 Taylor Ward 13 OF-DH 111 Tyler Soderstrom 13 1B-OF-DH 112 Michael Busch 13 1B 113 Troy Melton 12 SP-RP 114 Kyle Harrison 12 SP 115 Joe Ryan 11 SP 116 Michael King 11 SP 117 Devin Williams 11 RP 118 Austin Riley 11 3B 119 Ranger Suarez 10 SP 120 Jose Soriano 10 SP 121 Max Meyer 9 SP 122 Josh Hader 9 RP 123 Christian Yelich 9 DH 124 Aroldis Chapman 9 RP 125 Jared Jones 9 SP 126 Reid Detmers 9 SP-RP 127 Edwin Diaz 9 RP 128 Joey Cantillo 9 SP-RP 129 Louie Varland 8 RP 130 Justin Wrobleski 8 SP-RP 131 Foster Griffin 7 SP-RP 132 Trevor Megill 7 RP 133 David Bednar 7 RP 134 Ryan Weathers 7 SP 135 Bryan Baker 6 RP 136 Griffin Jax 6 SP-RP 137 Riley O'Brien 6 RP 138 Ian Seymour 6 SP-RP 139 Willson Contreras 6 1B 140 Josh Naylor 6 1B-DH 141 Jake McCarthy 6 OF-DH 142 Oneil Cruz 6 OF-DH 143 Juan Soto 6 OF-DH 144 Sean Burke 6 SP 145 Connelly Early 6 SP 146 Taj Bradley 5 SP 147 Shane McClanahan 5 SP 148 Trevor Rogers 5 SP 149 Luke Weaver 5 RP 150 Jacob Latz 5 SP-RP 151 Emerson Hancock 5 SP 152 Seth Lugo 5 SP 153 Cal Raleigh 5 C-DH 154 Isaac Paredes 5 1B-3B-DH 155 Nick Lodolo 5 SP 156 A.J. Ewing 4 OF 157 Teoscar Hernandez 4 OF 158 Jac Caglianone 4 1B-OF-DH 159 Walbert Urena 4 SP 160 Munetaka Murakami 4 1B-DH 161 Tyler Glasnow 4 SP 162 Bryce Miller 3 SP 163 Kazuma Okamoto 3 1B-3B 164 Caleb Durbin 3 3B 165 Bo Bichette 3 3B-SS 166 Maikel Garcia 3 3B 167 Will Warren 3 SP 168 Tanner Bibee 3 SP 169 Roki Sasaki 3 SP 170 Wilyer Abreu 2 OF 171 Sam Antonacci 2 2B-OF 172 MacKenzie Gore 2 SP 173 Gage Jump 2 SP 174 Robbie Ray 2 SP 175 Luis Arraez 2 1B-2B-DH 176 Luis Garcia 2 1B-2B-DH 177 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B-DH 178 Colson Montgomery 2 3B-SS-DH 179 Christian Walker 2 1B 180 Esmerlyn Valdez 2 OF 181 Daylen Lile 2 OF-DH 182 Royce Lewis 2 1B-2B-3B 183 Travis Bazzana 2 2B-DH 184 Jake Bauers 2 1B-OF 185 Jarren Duran 2 OF-DH 186 Cole Carrigg 2 SS-OF 187 Dominic Canzone 2 OF-DH 188 George Springer 2 OF-DH 189 Andrew Abbott 2 SP 190 Carlos Rodon 2 SP 191 Freddy Peralta 2 SP 192 Bubba Chandler 2 SP 193 Jung Hoo Lee 2 OF 194 Shane Baz 2 SP 195 Bryce Elder 2 SP 196 J.T. Ginn 2 SP 197 Luis Castillo 2 SP 198 Tommy Edman 2 2B-3B-OF 199 Chandler Simpson 2 OF 200 Steven Kwan 2 OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Bobby Witt 48 SS 2 Shohei Ohtani 47 DH-SP 3 Yordan Alvarez 45 OF-DH 4 James Wood 44 OF-DH 5 Jose Ramirez 43 3B-DH 6 Elly De La Cruz 43 SS 7 Junior Caminero 40 3B 8 Pete Crow-Armstrong 39 OF 9 Julio Rodriguez 38 OF-DH 10 Corbin Carroll 38 OF 11 Ronald Acuna Jr. 38 OF-DH 12 Tarik Skubal 35 SP 13 Kyle Schwarber 31 DH 14 Jacob Misiorowski 31 SP 15 Cristopher Sanchez 31 SP 16 Fernando Tatis Jr. 31 2B-OF 17 Jackson Chourio 31 OF 18 C.J. Abrams 31 SS-DH 19 Cam Schlittler 31 SP 20 Zack Wheeler 28 SP 21 Ketel Marte 28 2B-DH 22 Brice Turang 27 2B 23 Matt Olson 27 1B 24 Ben Rice 27 C-1B-DH 25 Bryce Harper 27 1B-OF-DH 26 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 25 2B-3B 27 Mason Miller 24 RP 28 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 24 SP 29 Chris Sale 23 SP 30 Francisco Lindor 20 SS 31 Zachary Neto 19 SS 32 Dylan Cease 19 SP 33 Logan Gilbert 19 SP 34 Jacob deGrom 19 SP 35 Paul Skenes 19 SP 36 Jesus Luzardo 19 SP 37 Chase Burns 19 SP 38 Drake Baldwin 19 C-DH 39 Eury Perez 19 SP 40 Bryan Woo 19 SP 41 Hunter Goodman 19 C-DH 42 Cade Smith 19 RP 43 Josh Hader 19 RP 44 Andres Munoz 19 RP 45 Trea Turner 19 SS 46 Pete Alonso 19 1B-DH 47 Jhoan Duran 18 RP 48 Nolan McLean 18 SP 49 Freddie Freeman 18 1B 50 Jordan Walker 18 OF-DH 51 Michael Harris II 18 OF 52 Gunnar Henderson 18 SS-DH 53 Aaron Judge 18 OF-DH 54 Manny Machado 18 3B-DH 55 Aroldis Chapman 17 RP 56 Raisel Iglesias 17 RP 57 Byron Buxton 17 OF-DH 58 Mike Trout 17 OF-DH 59 Yandy Diaz 17 1B-DH 60 Miguel Vargas 17 1B-3B-DH 61 Logan Webb 17 SP 62 Drew Rasmussen 16 SP 63 Max Fried 16 SP 64 Ozzie Albies 16 2B 65 Gavin Williams 16 SP 66 Kevin McGonigle 16 3B-SS 67 Louie Varland 16 RP 68 Seiya Suzuki 16 OF-DH 69 Randy Arozarena 16 OF 70 David Bednar 17 RP 71 Otto Lopez 16 2B-SS 72 JJ Wetherholt 16 2B-SS 73 Jeremy Pena 15 SS 74 Sal Stewart 15 1B-2B-3B-DH 75 Parker Messick 15 SP 76 Joe Ryan 15 SP 77 Rafael Devers 16 1B-DH 78 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 79 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 80 William Contreras 15 C-DH 81 George Kirby 15 SP 82 Dillon Dingler 15 C-DH 83 Ivan Herrera 15 C-DH 84 Xavier Edwards 15 2B-SS 85 Gerrit Cole 15 SP 86 Trey Yesavage 15 SP 87 Bryan Baker 15 RP 88 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 89 Edwin Diaz 15 RP 90 Andy Pages 15 OF 91 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 92 Braxton Ashcraft 15 SP-RP 93 Bryan Reynolds 15 OF-DH 94 Wyatt Langford 15 OF-DH 95 Hunter Brown 15 SP 96 Mookie Betts 15 SS 97 Geraldo Perdomo 15 SS 98 Kyle Tucker 15 OF-DH 99 Riley O'Brien 15 RP 100 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF-DH 101 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-DH 102 Jackson Merrill 15 OF 103 Willson Contreras 15 1B 104 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 15 1B-DH 105 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-OF 106 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 107 Kyle Harrison 15 SP 108 Kyle Bradish 15 SP 109 Riley Greene 15 OF-DH 110 Jacob Latz 15 SP-RP 111 Sonny Gray 14 SP 112 Max Muncy 14 3B 113 Trevor Megill 13 RP 114 Ceddanne Rafaela 12 2B-OF 115 Carson Benge 12 OF 116 Payton Tolle 12 SP-RP 117 Chandler Simpson 11 OF 118 Tyler Soderstrom 11 1B-OF-DH 119 Ian Happ 10 OF 120 Max Meyer 10 SP 121 Alec Burleson 10 1B-OF-DH 122 Michael Busch 10 1B 123 Troy Melton 10 SP-RP 124 Josh Naylor 10 1B-DH 125 Michael King 10 SP 126 Carter Jensen 10 C-DH 127 Munetaka Murakami 10 1B-DH 128 Alex Bregman 9 3B-DH 129 Isaac Paredes 9 1B-3B-DH 130 Wilyer Abreu 9 OF 131 Christian Yelich 9 DH 132 Chase DeLauter 9 OF-DH 133 Jac Caglianone 9 1B-OF-DH 134 Jonathan Aranda 9 1B-DH 135 A.J. Ewing 9 OF 136 Samuel Basallo 8 C-1B-DH 137 Teoscar Hernandez 8 OF 138 Taylor Ward 7 OF-DH 139 Shane McClanahan 7 SP 140 Justin Wrobleski 7 SP-RP 141 Nico Hoerner 7 2B-SS 142 Bo Bichette 7 3B-SS 143 Casey Mize 7 SP 144 Framber Valdez 7 SP 145 Logan Henderson 7 SP 146 Kazuma Okamoto 7 1B-3B 147 Austin Riley 7 3B 148 Colson Montgomery 7 3B-SS-DH 149 Blake Snell 7 SP 150 Maikel Garcia 7 3B 151 Jarren Duran 7 OF-DH 152 Taj Bradley 7 SP 153 Luis Garcia 7 1B-2B-DH 154 Christian Walker 6 1B 155 Reid Detmers 6 SP-RP 156 Ian Seymour 6 SP-RP 157 Sean Burke 6 SP 158 Cole Carrigg 6 SS-OF 159 Sam Antonacci 6 2B-OF 160 Dansby Swanson 6 SS 161 Willy Adames 6 SS 162 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 163 Jose Soriano 6 SP 164 Bryce Miller 6 SP 165 Emilio Pagan 6 RP 166 Luke Weaver 5 RP 167 Grant Taylor 5 RP 168 Joey Cantillo 5 SP-RP 169 Tanner Bibee 5 SP 170 Dominic Canzone 5 OF-DH 171 Esmerlyn Valdez 5 OF 172 Jake McCarthy 5 OF-DH 173 Mickey Moniak 5 OF-DH 174 Ryan Weathers 5 SP 175 Foster Griffin 5 SP-RP 176 Daylen Lile 5 OF-DH 177 Jared Jones 5 SP 178 Walbert Urena 5 SP 179 Steven Kwan 5 OF 180 Jung Hoo Lee 5 OF 181 Juan Soto 5 OF-DH 182 Gage Jump 5 SP 183 MacKenzie Gore 5 SP 184 Bubba Chandler 5 SP 185 Trevor Rogers 5 SP 186 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 187 Bryson Stott 5 2B-3B 188 Royce Lewis 5 1B-2B-3B 189 Eugenio Suarez 5 3B-DH 190 Travis Bazzana 5 2B-DH 191 Tyler Glasnow 5 SP 192 Freddy Peralta 5 SP 193 Emerson Hancock 4 SP 194 Cole Young 4 2B 195 Jacob Wilson 4 SS-DH 196 Roki Sasaki 4 SP 197 Adley Rutschman 4 C-DH 198 Francisco Alvarez 4 C-DH 199 Seth Lugo 4 SP 200 Gabriel Moreno 4 C-DH 201 Liam Hicks 4 C-1B-DH 202 Cal Raleigh 4 C-DH 203 Andrew Abbott 4 SP 204 George Springer 4 OF-DH 205 Nick Lodolo 4 SP 206 Dustin May 4 SP 207 Matthew Boyd 3 SP 208 Robbie Ray 3 SP 209 Landen Roupp 3 SP 210 Cade Cavalli 3 SP 211 Andrew Kittredge 3 RP 212 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 213 Carlos Rodon 3 SP 214 Bryce Eldridge 3 1B-DH 215 Jose Altuve 3 2B-OF-DH 216 Brandon Marsh 3 OF 217 Will Warren 3 SP 218 Jake Bauers 3 1B-OF 219 Shane Baz 3 SP 220 J.T. Ginn 3 SP 221 Luis Castillo 3 SP 222 George Lombard Jr. 3 SS 223 Kaelen Culpepper 2 SS 224 Angel Genao 2 2B-SS 225 Colt Emerson 2 3B-SS 226 Jo Adell 2 OF-DH 227 J.J. Bleday 2 OF-DH 228 Daulton Varsho 2 OF 229 Noah Cameron 2 SP 230 Mike Soroka 2 SP 231 Jake Bennett 2 SP 232 Connelly Early 2 SP 233 Cam Smith 2 OF 234 Zack Gelof 2 2B-3B-OF