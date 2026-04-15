2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 4 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|54
|OF-DH
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|53
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|46
|3B-DH
|5
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|44
|OF
|6
|Juan Soto
|43
|OF
|7
|Elly De La Cruz
|43
|SS
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|43
|OF-DH
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|40
|OF
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|38
|SS
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|38
|SP
|12
|Garrett Crochet
|38
|SP
|13
|Paul Skenes
|35
|SP
|14
|Corbin Carroll
|31
|OF
|15
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|OF
|16
|Yordan Alvarez
|31
|OF-DH
|17
|Junior Caminero
|31
|3B
|18
|Jazz Chisholm
|31
|2B-3B
|19
|Kyle Schwarber
|31
|DH
|20
|Nick Kurtz
|29
|1B
|21
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|22
|Ketel Marte
|28
|2B-DH
|23
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|27
|1B-DH
|24
|Pete Alonso
|27
|1B
|25
|Manny Machado
|27
|3B
|26
|Cal Raleigh
|24
|C-DH
|27
|Trea Turner
|24
|SS
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|24
|SP
|29
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|23
|SP
|30
|Cristopher Sanchez
|23
|SP
|31
|Rafael Devers
|20
|1B-DH
|32
|Matt Olson
|19
|1B
|33
|Bryce Harper
|19
|1B
|34
|Chris Sale
|19
|SP
|35
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|19
|OF
|36
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|37
|Geraldo Perdomo
|19
|SS
|38
|James Wood
|19
|OF-DH
|39
|Brice Turang
|19
|2B
|40
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|41
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|42
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|43
|Freddie Freeman
|19
|1B
|44
|C.J. Abrams
|19
|SS
|45
|Wyatt Langford
|19
|OF
|46
|Jackson Merrill
|19
|OF
|47
|Shea Langeliers
|18
|C
|48
|Hunter Goodman
|18
|C-DH
|49
|Roman Anthony
|18
|OF-DH
|50
|Cody Bellinger
|18
|OF
|51
|Cole Ragans
|18
|SP
|52
|Ben Rice
|18
|C-1B-DH
|53
|Mason Miller
|18
|RP
|54
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|55
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|56
|Austin Riley
|17
|3B
|57
|Riley Greene
|17
|OF-DH
|58
|Mookie Betts
|17
|SS
|59
|Christian Yelich
|17
|DH
|60
|Dylan Cease
|17
|SP
|61
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|62
|Jhoan Duran
|17
|RP
|63
|Agustin Ramirez
|16
|C-DH
|64
|Drake Baldwin
|16
|C-DH
|65
|Logan Webb
|16
|SP
|66
|Maikel Garcia
|16
|3B
|67
|Corey Seager
|16
|SS
|68
|Cade Smith
|16
|RP
|69
|Brent Rooker
|16
|OF-DH
|70
|Jarren Duran
|16
|OF
|71
|Eugenio Suarez
|16
|3B-DH
|72
|Bo Bichette
|15
|3B-SS
|73
|Jackson Chourio
|15
|OF
|74
|Byron Buxton
|15
|OF
|75
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|76
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|77
|Nolan McLean
|15
|SP
|78
|Kyle Bradish
|15
|SP
|79
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|80
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|81
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|82
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|83
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|84
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|85
|Tyler Soderstrom
|15
|1B-OF
|86
|Salvador Perez
|15
|C-1B-DH
|87
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|88
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|89
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|90
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|91
|Aroldis Chapman
|15
|RP
|92
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|93
|Luke Keaschall
|15
|2B
|94
|Cameron Schlittler
|15
|SP
|95
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-OF-DH
|96
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|97
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|98
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|99
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B-DH
|100
|Michael Busch
|15
|1B
|101
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|102
|Devin Williams
|15
|RP
|103
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|104
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|105
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|106
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|107
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|108
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|109
|Oneil Cruz
|14
|OF
|110
|Jakob Marsee
|14
|OF
|111
|Mike Trout
|13
|OF-DH
|112
|Chase Burns
|13
|SP
|113
|Jacob Misiorowski
|12
|SP
|114
|Luis Robert
|12
|OF
|115
|Ryan Helsley
|12
|RP
|116
|Raisel Iglesias
|11
|RP
|117
|Tyler Glasnow
|11
|SP
|118
|Jo Adell
|10
|OF
|119
|Trevor Rogers
|10
|SP
|120
|Bubba Chandler
|10
|SP
|121
|Steven Kwan
|10
|OF
|122
|Emmet Sheehan
|10
|SP
|123
|Ian Happ
|10
|OF
|124
|Taylor Ward
|10
|OF
|125
|Gavin Williams
|10
|SP
|126
|Kris Bubic
|10
|SP
|127
|Trevor Story
|10
|SS
|128
|Brandon Lowe
|9
|2B
|129
|Dansby Swanson
|9
|SS
|130
|Konnor Griffin
|9
|SS
|131
|Teoscar Hernandez
|9
|OF
|132
|Jeremy Pena
|9
|SS
|133
|MacKenzie Gore
|9
|SP
|134
|Sal Stewart
|9
|1B
|135
|Yainer Diaz
|9
|C-DH
|136
|Brandon Woodruff
|9
|SP
|137
|Kenley Jansen
|8
|RP
|138
|Daniel Palencia
|8
|RP
|139
|Ramon Laureano
|7
|OF
|140
|Chandler Simpson
|7
|OF
|141
|Trey Yesavage
|7
|SP
|142
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7
|SP
|143
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|3B
|144
|Michael King
|7
|SP
|145
|Robbie Ray
|7
|SP
|146
|Tatsuya Imai
|7
|SP
|147
|Zack Wheeler
|7
|SP
|148
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|SP
|149
|Ranger Suarez
|7
|SP
|150
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|151
|Kevin McGonigle
|7
|3B-SS
|152
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|153
|Matt McLain
|7
|2B
|154
|JJ Wetherholt
|7
|2B-SS
|155
|Jacob Wilson
|7
|SS
|156
|Luis Castillo
|6
|SP
|157
|Carlos Rodon
|6
|SP
|158
|Nick Pivetta
|6
|SP
|159
|Kyle Stowers
|6
|OF
|160
|Samuel Basallo
|6
|C-DH
|161
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|162
|Carter Jensen
|6
|C-DH
|163
|Drew Rasmussen
|6
|SP
|164
|Daylen Lile
|6
|OF
|165
|Gerrit Cole
|6
|SP
|166
|Jordan Walker
|6
|OF
|167
|Emilio Pagan
|6
|RP
|168
|Spencer Strider
|6
|SP
|169
|Edward Cabrera
|5
|SP
|170
|Josh Hader
|5
|RP
|171
|Lawrence Butler
|5
|OF
|172
|Jac Caglianone
|5
|OF
|173
|Parker Messick
|5
|SP
|174
|Jeff Hoffman
|5
|RP
|175
|Jose Soriano
|5
|SP
|176
|Hunter Brown
|5
|SP
|177
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|5
|2B-OF
|178
|Sonny Gray
|5
|SP
|179
|Xavier Edwards
|5
|2B-SS
|180
|Christian Walker
|5
|1B
|181
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|182
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|183
|Jonathan Aranda
|5
|1B
|184
|Chase DeLauter
|5
|OF-DH
|185
|Brendan Donovan
|5
|2B-3B
|186
|Matt Chapman
|5
|3B
|187
|Shota Imanaga
|5
|SP
|188
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|189
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|190
|Kazuma Okamoto
|5
|3B
|191
|Jack Leiter
|5
|SP
|192
|Mick Abel
|5
|SP
|193
|Marcus Semien
|5
|2B
|194
|Jorge Polanco
|5
|2B-DH
|195
|Giancarlo Stanton
|5
|OF-DH
|196
|Bryan Reynolds
|5
|OF-DH
|197
|Carson Benge
|5
|OF
|198
|Matthew Boyd
|5
|SP
|199
|Colson Montgomery
|5
|SS
|200
|Shane McClanahan
|5
|SP
|201
|Andrew Abbott
|5
|SP
|202
|Justin Crawford
|5
|OF
|203
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|204
|Munetaka Murakami
|5
|1B
|205
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|OF-DH
|206
|Jake Burger
|4
|1B
|207
|Cam Smith
|4
|OF
|208
|Kyle Manzardo
|4
|1B-DH
|209
|Owen Caissie
|3
|OF
|210
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|211
|Ryan Weathers
|3
|SP
|212
|Merrill Kelly
|3
|SP
|213
|Ryan Walker
|3
|RP
|214
|Blake Snell
|3
|SP
|215
|Willson Contreras
|3
|1B
|216
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|217
|Seranthony Dominguez
|3
|RP
|218
|Jordan Beck
|3
|OF
|219
|Sal Frelick
|3
|OF
|220
|Kyle Harrison
|3
|SP
|221
|Ryan O'Hearn
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|222
|Brett Baty
|3
|2B-3B-OF
|223
|Ryne Nelson
|3
|SP-RP
|224
|Luis Arraez
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|225
|Lucas Erceg
|2
|RP
|226
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|227
|Trent Grisham
|2
|OF
|228
|Josh Bell
|2
|1B-DH
|229
|Gabriel Moreno
|2
|C
|230
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|231
|Adley Rutschman
|2
|C
|232
|Wilyer Abreu
|2
|OF
|233
|Ezequiel Tovar
|2
|SS
|234
|J.T. Realmuto
|2
|C
|235
|Jack Flaherty
|2
|SP