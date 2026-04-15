juan-soto.jpg

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge57OF-DH
2Shohei Ohtani55DH-SP
3Juan Soto50OF
4Jose Ramirez503B-DH
5Ronald Acuna Jr.49OF
6Bobby Witt47SS
7Kyle Tucker47OF-DH
8Tarik Skubal44SP
9Gunnar Henderson44SS
10Garrett Crochet44SP
11Paul Skenes41SP
12Kyle Schwarber37DH
13Fernando Tatis Jr.37OF
14Corbin Carroll37OF
15Yordan Alvarez35OF-DH
16Julio Rodriguez35OF
17Elly De La Cruz34SS
18Ketel Marte342B-DH
19Vladimir Guerrero Jr.341B-DH
20Junior Caminero333B
21Nick Kurtz321B
22Jazz Chisholm312B-3B
23Manny Machado303B
24Pete Alonso291B
25Logan Gilbert29SP
26Cal Raleigh29C-DH
27Francisco Lindor29SS
28Wyatt Langford28OF
29Yoshinobu Yamamoto28SP
30Trea Turner28SS
31Chris Sale28SP
32Cristopher Sanchez28SP
33Bryan Woo25SP
34Bryce Harper251B
35Logan Webb25SP
36Freddie Freeman251B
37Cole Ragans25SP
38Jacob deGrom25SP
39Rafael Devers251B-DH
40Matt Olson241B
41Geraldo Perdomo23SS
42Max Fried23SP
43James Wood23OF-DH
44Roman Anthony23OF-DH
45Jackson Merrill23OF
46Ben Rice23C-1B-DH
47Brice Turang222B
48Cody Bellinger22OF
49Shea Langeliers22C
50George Kirby22SP
51Corey Seager22SS
52William Contreras21C-DH
53Hunter Goodman21C-DH
54Jarren Duran21OF
55Dylan Cease20SP
56Jackson Chourio20OF
57Mookie Betts20SS
58Pete Crow-Armstrong20OF
59Christian Yelich19DH
60Jacob Misiorowski19SP
61Zachary Neto19SS
62Brent Rooker19OF-DH
63Kyle Bradish19SP
64Joe Ryan19SP
65Framber Valdez18SP
66Bo Bichette183B-SS
67Jesus Luzardo18SP
68Vinnie Pasquantino181B-DH
69C.J. Abrams18SS
70Maikel Garcia183B
71Freddy Peralta17SP
72Nolan McLean17SP
73Luke Keaschall172B
74Josh Naylor171B-DH
75Cameron Schlittler16SP
76Yandy Diaz161B-DH
77Austin Riley163B
78Kevin Gausman16SP
79Agustin Ramirez16C-DH
80Alex Bregman163B
81Sandy Alcantara15SP
82Byron Buxton15OF
83Mason Miller15RP
84Riley Greene15OF-DH
85Steven Kwan15OF
86George Springer15OF-DH
87Nico Hoerner152B
88Edwin Diaz15RP
89Andres Munoz15RP
90Ivan Herrera15C-DH
91Jacob Wilson15SS
92Robbie Ray15SP
93Eury Perez15SP
94Trevor Rogers15SP
95Bubba Chandler15SP
96Jose Altuve152B-OF-DH
97Randy Arozarena15OF
98Tyler Glasnow15SP
99Trevor Story15SS
100Gavin Williams15SP
101Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
102Tyler Soderstrom151B-OF
103Jhoan Duran15RP
104Brandon Woodruff15SP
105Cade Smith14RP
106Chase Burns14SP
107MacKenzie Gore14SP
108Shota Imanaga13SP
109Eugenio Suarez133B-DH
110Drake Baldwin13C-DH
111Zack Wheeler13SP
112Emmet Sheehan13SP
113Ian Happ12OF
114Brandon Nimmo12OF
115Trey Yesavage11SP
116Nathan Eovaldi11SP
117Mike Trout11OF-DH
118Kris Bubic11SP
119Michael King10SP
120Edward Cabrera10SP
121Carlos Rodon9SP
122Ranger Suarez9SP
123Konnor Griffin9SS
124Salvador Perez9C-1B-DH
125Tanner Bibee9SP
126Gerrit Cole9SP
127Merrill Kelly9SP
128Will Smith9C
129Ozzie Albies82B
130Brendan Donovan82B-3B
131Jeremy Pena7SS
132Michael Busch71B
133Aroldis Chapman7RP
134Sonny Gray7SP
135Luis Castillo6SP
136Tatsuya Imai6SP
137Taylor Ward6OF
138Spencer Strider6SP
139Nick Pivetta6SP
140Nick Lodolo6SP
141Willy Adames6SS
142Connelly Early6SP
143Drew Rasmussen6SP
144Sal Stewart61B
145Jakob Marsee6OF
146Max Muncy53B
147Shane Baz5SP
148Sal Frelick5OF
149Ryne Nelson5SP-RP
150Brandon Lowe52B
151Aaron Nola5SP
152Teoscar Hernandez5OF
153Devin Williams5RP
154David Bednar5RP
155Emerson Hancock5SP
156Oneil Cruz4OF
157Raisel Iglesias4RP
158Matt McLain42B
159JJ Wetherholt42B-SS
160Ryan Helsley4RP
161Isaac Paredes43B
162Trevor Megill3RP
163Jeffrey Springs3SP
164Christian Walker31B
165Matt Chapman33B
166Kevin McGonigle33B-SS
167Josh Hader3RP
168Xavier Edwards32B-SS
169Andrew Abbott3SP
170Jordan Walker2OF
171Parker Messick2SP
172Hunter Brown2SP
173Chandler Simpson2OF
174Andy Pages2OF
175Daylen Lile2OF
176Jack Leiter2SP
177Nolan Schanuel21B
178Gleyber Torres22B
179Kyle Harrison2SP
180Luis Robert2OF
181Marcus Semien22B
182Kenley Jansen2RP
183Daulton Varsho2OF
184Jorge Polanco22B-DH
185Casey Mize2SP
186Daniel Palencia2RP
187Samuel Basallo2C-DH
188Ryan Walker2RP
189Matthew Boyd2SP
190Jung Hoo Lee2OF
191Lucas Erceg2RP
192Will Warren2SP
193Pete Fairbanks2RP
194Kyle Stowers2OF
195Jonathan Aranda21B
196Zac Gallen2SP
197Ramon Laureano2OF
198Noah Cameron2SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge54OF-DH
2Shohei Ohtani53DH-SP
3Bobby Witt48SS
4Jose Ramirez463B-DH
5Ronald Acuna Jr.44OF
6Juan Soto43OF
7Elly De La Cruz43SS
8Kyle Tucker43OF-DH
9Julio Rodriguez40OF
10Gunnar Henderson38SS
11Tarik Skubal38SP
12Garrett Crochet38SP
13Paul Skenes35SP
14Corbin Carroll31OF
15Fernando Tatis Jr.31OF
16Yordan Alvarez31OF-DH
17Junior Caminero313B
18Jazz Chisholm312B-3B
19Kyle Schwarber31DH
20Nick Kurtz291B
21Francisco Lindor28SS
22Ketel Marte282B-DH
23Vladimir Guerrero Jr.271B-DH
24Pete Alonso271B
25Manny Machado273B
26Cal Raleigh24C-DH
27Trea Turner24SS
28Logan Gilbert24SP
29Yoshinobu Yamamoto23SP
30Cristopher Sanchez23SP
31Rafael Devers201B-DH
32Matt Olson191B
33Bryce Harper191B
34Chris Sale19SP
35Pete Crow-Armstrong19OF
36Zachary Neto19SS
37Geraldo Perdomo19SS
38James Wood19OF-DH
39Brice Turang192B
40Bryan Woo19SP
41Jacob deGrom19SP
42William Contreras19C-DH
43Freddie Freeman191B
44C.J. Abrams19SS
45Wyatt Langford19OF
46Jackson Merrill19OF
47Shea Langeliers18C
48Hunter Goodman18C-DH
49Roman Anthony18OF-DH
50Cody Bellinger18OF
51Cole Ragans18SP
52Ben Rice18C-1B-DH
53Mason Miller18RP
54Max Fried18SP
55Edwin Diaz17RP
56Austin Riley173B
57Riley Greene17OF-DH
58Mookie Betts17SS
59Christian Yelich17DH
60Dylan Cease17SP
61Andres Munoz17RP
62Jhoan Duran17RP
63Agustin Ramirez16C-DH
64Drake Baldwin16C-DH
65Logan Webb16SP
66Maikel Garcia163B
67Corey Seager16SS
68Cade Smith16RP
69Brent Rooker16OF-DH
70Jarren Duran16OF
71Eugenio Suarez163B-DH
72Bo Bichette153B-SS
73Jackson Chourio15OF
74Byron Buxton15OF
75George Kirby15SP
76Josh Naylor151B-DH
77Nolan McLean15SP
78Kyle Bradish15SP
79Joe Ryan15SP
80Jesus Luzardo15SP
81Freddy Peralta15SP
82Michael Harris15OF
83Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
84Randy Arozarena15OF
85Tyler Soderstrom151B-OF
86Salvador Perez15C-1B-DH
87Framber Valdez15SP
88George Springer15OF-DH
89Kevin Gausman15SP
90Sandy Alcantara15SP
91Aroldis Chapman15RP
92Nico Hoerner152B
93Luke Keaschall152B
94Cameron Schlittler15SP
95Jose Altuve152B-OF-DH
96Willy Adames15SS
97Ivan Herrera15C-DH
98Brandon Nimmo15OF
99Yandy Diaz151B-DH
100Michael Busch151B
101Alex Bregman153B
102Devin Williams15RP
103David Bednar15RP
104Will Smith15C
105Eury Perez15SP
106Ozzie Albies152B
107Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
108Andy Pages15OF
109Oneil Cruz14OF
110Jakob Marsee14OF
111Mike Trout13OF-DH
112Chase Burns13SP
113Jacob Misiorowski12SP
114Luis Robert12OF
115Ryan Helsley12RP
116Raisel Iglesias11RP
117Tyler Glasnow11SP
118Jo Adell10OF
119Trevor Rogers10SP
120Bubba Chandler10SP
121Steven Kwan10OF
122Emmet Sheehan10SP
123Ian Happ10OF
124Taylor Ward10OF
125Gavin Williams10SP
126Kris Bubic10SP
127Trevor Story10SS
128Brandon Lowe92B
129Dansby Swanson9SS
130Konnor Griffin9SS
131Teoscar Hernandez9OF
132Jeremy Pena9SS
133MacKenzie Gore9SP
134Sal Stewart91B
135Yainer Diaz9C-DH
136Brandon Woodruff9SP
137Kenley Jansen8RP
138Daniel Palencia8RP
139Ramon Laureano7OF
140Chandler Simpson7OF
141Trey Yesavage7SP
142Nathan Eovaldi7SP
143Isaac Paredes73B
144Michael King7SP
145Robbie Ray7SP
146Tatsuya Imai7SP
147Zack Wheeler7SP
148Nick Lodolo7SP
149Ranger Suarez7SP
150Pete Fairbanks7RP
151Kevin McGonigle73B-SS
152Francisco Alvarez7C
153Matt McLain72B
154JJ Wetherholt72B-SS
155Jacob Wilson7SS
156Luis Castillo6SP
157Carlos Rodon6SP
158Nick Pivetta6SP
159Kyle Stowers6OF
160Samuel Basallo6C-DH
161Kodai Senga6SP
162Carter Jensen6C-DH
163Drew Rasmussen6SP
164Daylen Lile6OF
165Gerrit Cole6SP
166Jordan Walker6OF
167Emilio Pagan6RP
168Spencer Strider6SP
169Edward Cabrera5SP
170Josh Hader5RP
171Lawrence Butler5OF
172Jac Caglianone5OF
173Parker Messick5SP
174Jeff Hoffman5RP
175Jose Soriano5SP
176Hunter Brown5SP
177Ceddanne Rafaela52B-OF
178Sonny Gray5SP
179Xavier Edwards52B-SS
180Christian Walker51B
181Daulton Varsho5OF
182Spencer Torkelson51B
183Jonathan Aranda51B
184Chase DeLauter5OF-DH
185Brendan Donovan52B-3B
186Matt Chapman53B
187Shota Imanaga5SP
188Tanner Bibee5SP
189Connelly Early5SP
190Kazuma Okamoto53B
191Jack Leiter5SP
192Mick Abel5SP
193Marcus Semien52B
194Jorge Polanco52B-DH
195Giancarlo Stanton5OF-DH
196Bryan Reynolds5OF-DH
197Carson Benge5OF
198Matthew Boyd5SP
199Colson Montgomery5SS
200Shane McClanahan5SP
201Andrew Abbott5SP
202Justin Crawford5OF
203Shane Baz5SP
204Munetaka Murakami51B
205Kerry Carpenter5OF-DH
206Jake Burger41B
207Cam Smith4OF
208Kyle Manzardo41B-DH
209Owen Caissie3OF
210Otto Lopez32B-SS
211Ryan Weathers3SP
212Merrill Kelly3SP
213Ryan Walker3RP
214Blake Snell3SP
215Willson Contreras31B
216Max Muncy33B
217Seranthony Dominguez3RP
218Jordan Beck3OF
219Sal Frelick3OF
220Kyle Harrison3SP
221Ryan O'Hearn31B-OF-DH
222Brett Baty32B-3B-OF
223Ryne Nelson3SP-RP
224Luis Arraez21B-2B-DH
225Lucas Erceg2RP
226Tyler Mahle2SP
227Trent Grisham2OF
228Josh Bell21B-DH
229Gabriel Moreno2C
230Dennis Santana2RP
231Adley Rutschman2C
232Wilyer Abreu2OF
233Ezequiel Tovar2SS
234J.T. Realmuto2C
235Jack Flaherty2SP