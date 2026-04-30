Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 57 OF-DH 2 Shohei Ohtani 52 DH-SP 3 Juan Soto 50 OF-DH 4 Jose Ramirez 50 3B-DH 5 Ronald Acuna Jr. 49 OF 6 Bobby Witt 47 SS 7 Kyle Tucker 47 OF-DH 8 Tarik Skubal 44 SP 9 Gunnar Henderson 44 SS 10 Paul Skenes 44 SP 11 Kyle Schwarber 41 DH 12 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 13 Yordan Alvarez 37 OF-DH 14 Fernando Tatis Jr. 37 2B-OF 15 Julio Rodriguez 35 OF 16 Elly De La Cruz 35 SS 17 Ketel Marte 34 2B-DH 18 Junior Caminero 34 3B 19 Manny Machado 34 3B 20 Trea Turner 33 SS 21 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 32 1B-DH 22 Nick Kurtz 31 1B 23 James Wood 30 OF-DH 24 Jazz Chisholm 29 2B-3B 25 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 29 SP 26 Logan Gilbert 29 SP 27 Chris Sale 29 SP 28 Cristopher Sanchez 28 SP 29 Cal Raleigh 28 C-DH 30 Bryan Woo 28 SP 31 Pete Alonso 28 1B 32 Matt Olson 28 1B 33 Bryce Harper 25 1B 34 Roman Anthony 25 OF-DH 35 Freddie Freeman 25 1B 36 Logan Webb 25 SP 37 Jacob deGrom 25 SP 38 Geraldo Perdomo 25 SS 39 Max Fried 25 SP 40 Nolan McLean 24 SP 41 Jackson Merrill 23 OF 42 Ben Rice 23 C-1B-DH 43 Drake Baldwin 23 C-DH 44 Brice Turang 23 2B 45 Cody Bellinger 23 OF 46 Shea Langeliers 23 C-DH 47 Garrett Crochet 22 SP 48 George Kirby 22 SP 49 Corey Seager 22 SS 50 Dylan Cease 22 SP 51 Mookie Betts 22 SS 52 Christian Yelich 21 DH 53 Cole Ragans 21 SP 54 Cameron Schlittler 21 SP 55 William Contreras 20 C-DH 56 Hunter Goodman 20 C-DH 57 Zachary Neto 20 SS 58 Kyle Bradish 20 SP 59 Rafael Devers 19 1B-DH 60 Sal Stewart 19 1B-3B 61 Joe Ryan 19 SP 62 Framber Valdez 19 SP 63 Jacob Misiorowski 19 SP 64 Jesus Luzardo 19 SP 65 Mason Miller 18 RP 66 Vinnie Pasquantino 18 1B-DH 67 C.J. Abrams 18 SS 68 Maikel Garcia 18 3B 69 Freddy Peralta 18 SP 70 Bo Bichette 18 3B-SS 71 Yandy Diaz 17 1B-DH 72 Austin Riley 17 3B 73 Kevin Gausman 17 SP 74 Alex Bregman 17 3B 75 Mike Trout 16 OF-DH 76 Josh Naylor 16 1B-DH 77 Pete Crow-Armstrong 16 OF 78 Sandy Alcantara 16 SP 79 Jackson Chourio 16 OF 80 Byron Buxton 16 OF 81 Brent Rooker 15 OF-DH 82 Wyatt Langford 15 OF 83 Riley Greene 15 OF-DH 84 Ivan Herrera 15 C-DH 85 Agustin Ramirez 15 C-DH 86 George Springer 15 OF-DH 87 Nico Hoerner 15 2B 88 Jose Altuve 15 2B-OF-DH 89 Jarren Duran 15 OF 90 Andres Munoz 15 RP 91 Chase Burns 15 SP 92 Jacob Wilson 15 SS 93 Steven Kwan 15 OF 94 Robbie Ray 15 SP 95 Eury Perez 15 SP 96 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 97 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 98 Trevor Story 15 SS 99 Gavin Williams 15 SP 100 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 101 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 102 Tyler Soderstrom 15 1B-OF 103 Brandon Woodruff 15 SP 104 Parker Messick 15 SP 105 Cade Smith 14 RP 106 Zack Wheeler 14 SP 107 Emmet Sheehan 14 SP 108 Brandon Nimmo 13 OF 109 Trey Yesavage 13 SP 110 Oneil Cruz 13 OF 111 Nathan Eovaldi 13 SP 112 Jose Soriano 13 SP 113 Kris Bubic 12 SP 114 Trevor Rogers 12 SP 115 Michael King 11 SP 116 Kevin McGonigle 11 3B-SS 117 Edward Cabrera 11 SP 118 Carlos Rodon 11 SP 119 Seth Lugo 10 SP 120 Bubba Chandler 10 SP 121 Konnor Griffin 9 SS 122 Eugenio Suarez 9 3B-DH 123 Kyle Stowers 9 OF 124 Salvador Perez 9 C-1B-DH 125 Ranger Suarez 9 SP 126 Gerrit Cole 9 SP 127 Ian Happ 9 OF 128 Ozzie Albies 9 2B 129 MacKenzie Gore 8 SP 130 Jeremy Pena 8 SS 131 Francisco Lindor 7 SS 132 Tanner Bibee 7 SP 133 Aroldis Chapman 7 RP 134 Merrill Kelly 7 SP 135 Spencer Strider 6 SP 136 Ramon Laureano 6 OF 137 Nick Lodolo 6 SP 138 Willy Adames 6 SS 139 Jordan Walker 6 OF 140 Drew Rasmussen 6 SP 141 Taylor Ward 6 OF-DH 142 Max Muncy 6 3B 143 Sal Frelick 6 OF 144 Michael Busch 6 1B 145 Christian Walker 6 1B 146 Connelly Early 5 SP 147 Brandon Lowe 5 2B 148 JJ Wetherholt 5 2B-SS 149 Teoscar Hernandez 5 OF 150 Sonny Gray 5 SP 151 Jhoan Duran 5 RP 152 David Bednar 5 RP 153 Emerson Hancock 5 SP 154 Munetaka Murakami 5 1B 155 Chandler Simpson 5 OF 156 Andy Pages 4 OF 157 Tatsuya Imai 4 SP 158 Jakob Marsee 4 OF 159 Ryan Helsley 4 RP 160 Isaac Paredes 4 3B 161 Chase DeLauter 4 OF-DH 162 Daniel Palencia 3 RP 163 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 164 Payton Tolle 3 RP 165 Ryne Nelson 3 SP-RP 166 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 167 Luke Keaschall 3 2B 168 Will Smith 3 C 169 Riley O'Brien 3 RP 170 Raisel Iglesias 2 RP 171 Devin Williams 2 RP 172 Matt Chapman 2 3B 173 Xavier Edwards 2 2B-SS 174 Andrew Abbott 2 SP 175 Hunter Brown 2 SP 176 Matt McLain 2 2B 177 Brendan Donovan 2 2B-3B 178 Ryan Weathers 2 SP 179 Daylen Lile 2 OF 180 Otto Lopez 2 2B-SS 181 Jack Leiter 2 SP 182 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B 183 Will Warren 2 SP 184 Gleyber Torres 2 2B-DH 185 Travis Bazzana 2 2B 186 Kyle Harrison 2 SP 187 Luis Robert

OF 188 Marcus Semien 2 2B 189 Luis Castillo 2 SP 190 Ryan Walker 2 RP 191 Matthew Boyd 2 SP 192 Jung Hoo Lee 2 OF 193 Lucas Erceg 2 RP 194 Daulton Varsho 2 OF 195 Shane Baz 2 SP 196 Nolan Schanuel 2 1B 197 Wilyer Abreu 2 OF 198 Josh Hader 2 RP 199 Chase Dollander 2 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart