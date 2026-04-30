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Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge57OF-DH
2Shohei Ohtani52DH-SP
3Juan Soto50OF-DH
4Jose Ramirez503B-DH
5Ronald Acuna Jr.49OF
6Bobby Witt47SS
7Kyle Tucker47OF-DH
8Tarik Skubal44SP
9Gunnar Henderson44SS
10Paul Skenes44SP
11Kyle Schwarber41DH
12Corbin Carroll37OF
13Yordan Alvarez37OF-DH
14Fernando Tatis Jr.372B-OF
15Julio Rodriguez35OF
16Elly De La Cruz35SS
17Ketel Marte342B-DH
18Junior Caminero343B
19Manny Machado343B
20Trea Turner33SS
21Vladimir Guerrero Jr.321B-DH
22Nick Kurtz311B
23James Wood30OF-DH
24Jazz Chisholm292B-3B
25Yoshinobu Yamamoto29SP
26Logan Gilbert29SP
27Chris Sale29SP
28Cristopher Sanchez28SP
29Cal Raleigh28C-DH
30Bryan Woo28SP
31Pete Alonso281B
32Matt Olson281B
33Bryce Harper251B
34Roman Anthony25OF-DH
35Freddie Freeman251B
36Logan Webb25SP
37Jacob deGrom25SP
38Geraldo Perdomo25SS
39Max Fried25SP
40Nolan McLean24SP
41Jackson Merrill23OF
42Ben Rice23C-1B-DH
43Drake Baldwin23C-DH
44Brice Turang232B
45Cody Bellinger23OF
46Shea Langeliers23C-DH
47Garrett Crochet22SP
48George Kirby22SP
49Corey Seager22SS
50Dylan Cease22SP
51Mookie Betts22SS
52Christian Yelich21DH
53Cole Ragans21SP
54Cameron Schlittler21SP
55William Contreras20C-DH
56Hunter Goodman20C-DH
57Zachary Neto20SS
58Kyle Bradish20SP
59Rafael Devers191B-DH
60Sal Stewart191B-3B
61Joe Ryan19SP
62Framber Valdez19SP
63Jacob Misiorowski19SP
64Jesus Luzardo19SP
65Mason Miller18RP
66Vinnie Pasquantino181B-DH
67C.J. Abrams18SS
68Maikel Garcia183B
69Freddy Peralta18SP
70Bo Bichette183B-SS
71Yandy Diaz171B-DH
72Austin Riley173B
73Kevin Gausman17SP
74Alex Bregman173B
75Mike Trout16OF-DH
76Josh Naylor161B-DH
77Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
78Sandy Alcantara16SP
79Jackson Chourio16OF
80Byron Buxton16OF
81Brent Rooker15OF-DH
82Wyatt Langford15OF
83Riley Greene15OF-DH
84Ivan Herrera15C-DH
85Agustin Ramirez15C-DH
86George Springer15OF-DH
87Nico Hoerner152B
88Jose Altuve152B-OF-DH
89Jarren Duran15OF
90Andres Munoz15RP
91Chase Burns15SP
92Jacob Wilson15SS
93Steven Kwan15OF
94Robbie Ray15SP
95Eury Perez15SP
96Randy Arozarena15OF
97Tyler Glasnow15SP
98Trevor Story15SS
99Gavin Williams15SP
100Shota Imanaga15SP
101Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
102Tyler Soderstrom151B-OF
103Brandon Woodruff15SP
104Parker Messick15SP
105Cade Smith14RP
106Zack Wheeler14SP
107Emmet Sheehan14SP
108Brandon Nimmo13OF
109Trey Yesavage13SP
110Oneil Cruz13OF
111Nathan Eovaldi13SP
112Jose Soriano13SP
113Kris Bubic12SP
114Trevor Rogers12SP
115Michael King11SP
116Kevin McGonigle113B-SS
117Edward Cabrera11SP
118Carlos Rodon11SP
119Seth Lugo10SP
120Bubba Chandler10SP
121Konnor Griffin9SS
122Eugenio Suarez93B-DH
123Kyle Stowers9OF
124Salvador Perez9C-1B-DH
125Ranger Suarez9SP
126Gerrit Cole9SP
127Ian Happ9OF
128Ozzie Albies92B
129MacKenzie Gore8SP
130Jeremy Pena8SS
131Francisco Lindor7SS
132Tanner Bibee7SP
133Aroldis Chapman7RP
134Merrill Kelly7SP
135Spencer Strider6SP
136Ramon Laureano6OF
137Nick Lodolo6SP
138Willy Adames6SS
139Jordan Walker6OF
140Drew Rasmussen6SP
141Taylor Ward6OF-DH
142Max Muncy63B
143Sal Frelick6OF
144Michael Busch61B
145Christian Walker61B
146Connelly Early5SP
147Brandon Lowe52B
148JJ Wetherholt52B-SS
149Teoscar Hernandez5OF
150Sonny Gray5SP
151Jhoan Duran5RP
152David Bednar5RP
153Emerson Hancock5SP
154Munetaka Murakami51B
155Chandler Simpson5OF
156Andy Pages4OF
157Tatsuya Imai4SP
158Jakob Marsee4OF
159Ryan Helsley4RP
160Isaac Paredes43B
161Chase DeLauter4OF-DH
162Daniel Palencia3RP
163Kenley Jansen3RP
164Payton Tolle3RP
165Ryne Nelson3SP-RP
166Jeffrey Springs3SP
167Luke Keaschall32B
168Will Smith3C
169Riley O'Brien3RP
170Raisel Iglesias2RP
171Devin Williams2RP
172Matt Chapman23B
173Xavier Edwards22B-SS
174Andrew Abbott2SP
175Hunter Brown2SP
176Matt McLain22B
177Brendan Donovan22B-3B
178Ryan Weathers2SP
179Daylen Lile2OF
180Otto Lopez22B-SS
181Jack Leiter2SP
182Jonathan Aranda21B
183Will Warren2SP
184Gleyber Torres22B-DH
185Travis Bazzana22B
186Kyle Harrison2SP
187Luis Robert
OF
188Marcus Semien22B
189Luis Castillo2SP
190Ryan Walker2RP
191Matthew Boyd2SP
192Jung Hoo Lee2OF
193Lucas Erceg2RP
194Daulton Varsho2OF
195Shane Baz2SP
196Nolan Schanuel21B
197Wilyer Abreu2OF
198Josh Hader2RP
199Chase Dollander2SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge54OF-DH
2Shohei Ohtani51DH-SP
3Bobby Witt48SS
4Jose Ramirez463B-DH
5Juan Soto44OF-DH
6Elly De La Cruz43SS
7Ronald Acuna Jr.43OF
8Kyle Tucker43OF-DH
9Julio Rodriguez40OF
10Gunnar Henderson38SS
11Tarik Skubal38SP
12Paul Skenes38SP
13Corbin Carroll35OF
14Yordan Alvarez31OF-DH
15Fernando Tatis Jr.312B-OF
16Junior Caminero313B
17Kyle Schwarber31DH
18Jazz Chisholm312B-3B
19Ketel Marte312B-DH
20Nick Kurtz291B
21Vladimir Guerrero Jr.281B-DH
22Pete Alonso281B
23Manny Machado273B
24Trea Turner27SS
25Yoshinobu Yamamoto27SP
26Cristopher Sanchez24SP
27Logan Gilbert24SP
28Cal Raleigh24C-DH
29Matt Olson231B
30Bryce Harper201B
31Chris Sale20SP
32Bryan Woo19SP
33James Wood19OF-DH
34Brice Turang192B
35Jacob deGrom19SP
36Freddie Freeman191B
37C.J. Abrams19SS
38Mason Miller19RP
39Zachary Neto19SS
40Ben Rice19C-1B-DH
41Drake Baldwin19C-DH
42Pete Crow-Armstrong19OF
43Jackson Merrill19OF
44Cody Bellinger19OF
45William Contreras19C-DH
46Shea Langeliers19C-DH
47Hunter Goodman18C-DH
48Max Fried18SP
49Roman Anthony18OF-DH
50Riley Greene18OF-DH
51Nolan McLean18SP
52Christian Yelich18DH
53Cole Ragans18SP
54Dylan Cease18SP
55Geraldo Perdomo17SS
56Cameron Schlittler17SP
57Andres Munoz17RP
58Rafael Devers171B-DH
59Cade Smith17RP
60Mike Trout15OF-DH
61Garrett Crochet17SP
62Josh Naylor171B-DH
63Sal Stewart171B-3B
64George Kirby16SP
65Maikel Garcia163B
66Austin Riley163B
67Nico Hoerner162B
68Mookie Betts16SS
69Corey Seager16SS
70Byron Buxton16OF
71Jose Altuve162B-OF-DH
72Michael Harris16OF
73Brent Rooker15OF-DH
74Jackson Chourio15OF
75Agustin Ramirez15C-DH
76Kyle Bradish15SP
77Joe Ryan15SP
78Ivan Herrera15C-DH
79Bo Bichette153B-SS
80Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
81Jesus Luzardo15SP
82Chase Burns15SP
83Freddy Peralta15SP
84Logan Webb15SP
85Randy Arozarena15OF
86Framber Valdez15SP
87George Springer15OF-DH
88Kevin Gausman15SP
89Sandy Alcantara15SP
90Jarren Duran15OF
91Tyler Soderstrom151B-OF
92Aroldis Chapman15RP
93Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
94Brandon Nimmo15OF
95Wyatt Langford15OF
96Yandy Diaz151B-DH
97David Bednar15RP
98Eury Perez15SP
99Ozzie Albies152B
100Andy Pages15OF
101Oneil Cruz15OF
102Jacob Misiorowski15SP
103Ryan Helsley15RP
104Tyler Glasnow15SP
105Eugenio Suarez153B-DH
106Jo Adell15OF
107Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
108Michael Busch151B
109Steven Kwan15OF
110Ian Happ14OF
111Salvador Perez14C-1B-DH
112Alex Bregman133B
113Taylor Ward13OF-DH
114Luis Robert12OF
115Willy Adames12SS
116Kenley Jansen12RP
117Gavin Williams11SP
118Trevor Story11SS
119Emmet Sheehan10SP
120Brandon Lowe102B
121Dansby Swanson10SS
122Konnor Griffin10SS
123Trevor Rogers10SP
124Brandon Woodruff10SP
125Ramon Laureano10OF
126Chandler Simpson10OF
127Kyle Stowers10OF
128Shota Imanaga10SP
129Kris Bubic9SP
130Trey Yesavage9SP
131Devin Williams9RP
132Francisco Lindor9SS
133Jhoan Duran9RP
134Nathan Eovaldi9SP
135Jose Soriano9SP
136Will Smith9C
137Teoscar Hernandez8OF
138Isaac Paredes83B
139Michael King7SP
140Jakob Marsee7OF
141Bubba Chandler7SP
142Robbie Ray7SP
143Zack Wheeler7SP
144Parker Messick7SP
145Riley O'Brien7RP
146Ranger Suarez7SP
147Francisco Alvarez7C
148JJ Wetherholt72B-SS
149Jeremy Pena7SS
150Nick Lodolo7SP
151Xavier Edwards72B-SS
152Luke Keaschall72B
153Raisel Iglesias7RP
154Jacob Wilson6SS
155Carlos Rodon6SP
156Carter Jensen6C-DH
157Louie Varland6RP
158Drew Rasmussen6SP
159Daylen Lile5OF
160Yainer Diaz6C-DH
161Gerrit Cole6SP
162Jordan Walker6OF
163Daniel Palencia6RP
164Emilio Pagan6RP
165Spencer Strider6SP
166Max Muncy53B
167Edward Cabrera5SP
168Josh Hader5RP
169Jac Caglianone5OF
170Otto Lopez52B-SS
171Matt McLain52B
172Hunter Brown5SP
173Ceddanne Rafaela62B-OF
174Robert Suarez7RP
175Christian Walker51B
176Spencer Torkelson51B
177Jonathan Aranda51B
178Munetaka Murakami51B
179Chase DeLauter5OF-DH
180Matt Chapman53B
181Braxton Ashcraft5SP-RP
182Tanner Bibee5SP
183Connelly Early5SP
184Bryan Baker5RP
185Seth Lugo5SP
186Ryan Weathers5SP
187Adley Rutschman5C
188Gabriel Moreno5C
189MacKenzie Gore5SP
190Pete Fairbanks6RP
191Samuel Basallo5C-DH
192Wilyer Abreu5OF
193Daulton Varsho5OF
194Giancarlo Stanton5OF-DH
195Bryan Reynolds5OF-DH
196Carson Benge5OF
197Matthew Boyd5SP
198Colson Montgomery53B-SS
199Shane McClanahan5SP
200Andrew Abbott5SP
201Justin Crawford5OF
202Sonny Gray5SP
203Kazuma Okamoto53B
204Will Warren5SP
205Shane Baz4SP
206Tanner Scott4RP
207Spencer Arrighetti4SP
208Kerry Carpenter3OF-DH
209Jake Burger31B
210Cam Smith3OF
211Jack Leiter7SP
212Owen Caissie3OF
213Travis Bazzana32B
214Merrill Kelly3SP
215Ryan Walker3RP
216Blake Snell3SP
217Willson Contreras31B
218Seranthony Dominguez3RP
219Brendan Donovan32B-3B
220Kyle Harrison3SP
221Josh Jung33B
222Ryan O'Hearn31B-OF-DH
223Luis Castillo3SP
224Marcus Semien22B
225Jorge Polanco22B-DH
226Ryne Nelson2SP-RP
227Luis Arraez21B-2B-DH
228Lucas Erceg2RP
229Carlos Correa23B-SS
230Tyler Mahle2SP
231Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
232Trent Grisham2OF
233Josh Bell21B-DH
234Dennis Santana2RP
235Ezequiel Tovar2SS