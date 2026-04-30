2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 6 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|57
|OF-DH
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|52
|DH-SP
|3
|Juan Soto
|50
|OF-DH
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|50
|3B-DH
|5
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|49
|OF
|6
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|47
|OF-DH
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|44
|SP
|9
|Gunnar Henderson
|44
|SS
|10
|Paul Skenes
|44
|SP
|11
|Kyle Schwarber
|41
|DH
|12
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|37
|OF-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|37
|2B-OF
|15
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|16
|Elly De La Cruz
|35
|SS
|17
|Ketel Marte
|34
|2B-DH
|18
|Junior Caminero
|34
|3B
|19
|Manny Machado
|34
|3B
|20
|Trea Turner
|33
|SS
|21
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|32
|1B-DH
|22
|Nick Kurtz
|31
|1B
|23
|James Wood
|30
|OF-DH
|24
|Jazz Chisholm
|29
|2B-3B
|25
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|29
|SP
|26
|Logan Gilbert
|29
|SP
|27
|Chris Sale
|29
|SP
|28
|Cristopher Sanchez
|28
|SP
|29
|Cal Raleigh
|28
|C-DH
|30
|Bryan Woo
|28
|SP
|31
|Pete Alonso
|28
|1B
|32
|Matt Olson
|28
|1B
|33
|Bryce Harper
|25
|1B
|34
|Roman Anthony
|25
|OF-DH
|35
|Freddie Freeman
|25
|1B
|36
|Logan Webb
|25
|SP
|37
|Jacob deGrom
|25
|SP
|38
|Geraldo Perdomo
|25
|SS
|39
|Max Fried
|25
|SP
|40
|Nolan McLean
|24
|SP
|41
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|42
|Ben Rice
|23
|C-1B-DH
|43
|Drake Baldwin
|23
|C-DH
|44
|Brice Turang
|23
|2B
|45
|Cody Bellinger
|23
|OF
|46
|Shea Langeliers
|23
|C-DH
|47
|Garrett Crochet
|22
|SP
|48
|George Kirby
|22
|SP
|49
|Corey Seager
|22
|SS
|50
|Dylan Cease
|22
|SP
|51
|Mookie Betts
|22
|SS
|52
|Christian Yelich
|21
|DH
|53
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|54
|Cameron Schlittler
|21
|SP
|55
|William Contreras
|20
|C-DH
|56
|Hunter Goodman
|20
|C-DH
|57
|Zachary Neto
|20
|SS
|58
|Kyle Bradish
|20
|SP
|59
|Rafael Devers
|19
|1B-DH
|60
|Sal Stewart
|19
|1B-3B
|61
|Joe Ryan
|19
|SP
|62
|Framber Valdez
|19
|SP
|63
|Jacob Misiorowski
|19
|SP
|64
|Jesus Luzardo
|19
|SP
|65
|Mason Miller
|18
|RP
|66
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|18
|1B-DH
|67
|C.J. Abrams
|18
|SS
|68
|Maikel Garcia
|18
|3B
|69
|Freddy Peralta
|18
|SP
|70
|Bo Bichette
|18
|3B-SS
|71
|Yandy Diaz
|17
|1B-DH
|72
|Austin Riley
|17
|3B
|73
|Kevin Gausman
|17
|SP
|74
|Alex Bregman
|17
|3B
|75
|Mike Trout
|16
|OF-DH
|76
|Josh Naylor
|16
|1B-DH
|77
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|16
|OF
|78
|Sandy Alcantara
|16
|SP
|79
|Jackson Chourio
|16
|OF
|80
|Byron Buxton
|16
|OF
|81
|Brent Rooker
|15
|OF-DH
|82
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF
|83
|Riley Greene
|15
|OF-DH
|84
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|85
|Agustin Ramirez
|15
|C-DH
|86
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|87
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|88
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-OF-DH
|89
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF
|90
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|91
|Chase Burns
|15
|SP
|92
|Jacob Wilson
|15
|SS
|93
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|94
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|95
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|96
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|97
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|98
|Trevor Story
|15
|SS
|99
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|100
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|101
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|102
|Tyler Soderstrom
|15
|1B-OF
|103
|Brandon Woodruff
|15
|SP
|104
|Parker Messick
|15
|SP
|105
|Cade Smith
|14
|RP
|106
|Zack Wheeler
|14
|SP
|107
|Emmet Sheehan
|14
|SP
|108
|Brandon Nimmo
|13
|OF
|109
|Trey Yesavage
|13
|SP
|110
|Oneil Cruz
|13
|OF
|111
|Nathan Eovaldi
|13
|SP
|112
|Jose Soriano
|13
|SP
|113
|Kris Bubic
|12
|SP
|114
|Trevor Rogers
|12
|SP
|115
|Michael King
|11
|SP
|116
|Kevin McGonigle
|11
|3B-SS
|117
|Edward Cabrera
|11
|SP
|118
|Carlos Rodon
|11
|SP
|119
|Seth Lugo
|10
|SP
|120
|Bubba Chandler
|10
|SP
|121
|Konnor Griffin
|9
|SS
|122
|Eugenio Suarez
|9
|3B-DH
|123
|Kyle Stowers
|9
|OF
|124
|Salvador Perez
|9
|C-1B-DH
|125
|Ranger Suarez
|9
|SP
|126
|Gerrit Cole
|9
|SP
|127
|Ian Happ
|9
|OF
|128
|Ozzie Albies
|9
|2B
|129
|MacKenzie Gore
|8
|SP
|130
|Jeremy Pena
|8
|SS
|131
|Francisco Lindor
|7
|SS
|132
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|133
|Aroldis Chapman
|7
|RP
|134
|Merrill Kelly
|7
|SP
|135
|Spencer Strider
|6
|SP
|136
|Ramon Laureano
|6
|OF
|137
|Nick Lodolo
|6
|SP
|138
|Willy Adames
|6
|SS
|139
|Jordan Walker
|6
|OF
|140
|Drew Rasmussen
|6
|SP
|141
|Taylor Ward
|6
|OF-DH
|142
|Max Muncy
|6
|3B
|143
|Sal Frelick
|6
|OF
|144
|Michael Busch
|6
|1B
|145
|Christian Walker
|6
|1B
|146
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|147
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B
|148
|JJ Wetherholt
|5
|2B-SS
|149
|Teoscar Hernandez
|5
|OF
|150
|Sonny Gray
|5
|SP
|151
|Jhoan Duran
|5
|RP
|152
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|153
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|154
|Munetaka Murakami
|5
|1B
|155
|Chandler Simpson
|5
|OF
|156
|Andy Pages
|4
|OF
|157
|Tatsuya Imai
|4
|SP
|158
|Jakob Marsee
|4
|OF
|159
|Ryan Helsley
|4
|RP
|160
|Isaac Paredes
|4
|3B
|161
|Chase DeLauter
|4
|OF-DH
|162
|Daniel Palencia
|3
|RP
|163
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|164
|Payton Tolle
|3
|RP
|165
|Ryne Nelson
|3
|SP-RP
|166
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|167
|Luke Keaschall
|3
|2B
|168
|Will Smith
|3
|C
|169
|Riley O'Brien
|3
|RP
|170
|Raisel Iglesias
|2
|RP
|171
|Devin Williams
|2
|RP
|172
|Matt Chapman
|2
|3B
|173
|Xavier Edwards
|2
|2B-SS
|174
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP
|175
|Hunter Brown
|2
|SP
|176
|Matt McLain
|2
|2B
|177
|Brendan Donovan
|2
|2B-3B
|178
|Ryan Weathers
|2
|SP
|179
|Daylen Lile
|2
|OF
|180
|Otto Lopez
|2
|2B-SS
|181
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|182
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|183
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|184
|Gleyber Torres
|2
|2B-DH
|185
|Travis Bazzana
|2
|2B
|186
|Kyle Harrison
|2
|SP
|187
|Luis Robert
|OF
|188
|Marcus Semien
|2
|2B
|189
|Luis Castillo
|2
|SP
|190
|Ryan Walker
|2
|RP
|191
|Matthew Boyd
|2
|SP
|192
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|193
|Lucas Erceg
|2
|RP
|194
|Daulton Varsho
|2
|OF
|195
|Shane Baz
|2
|SP
|196
|Nolan Schanuel
|2
|1B
|197
|Wilyer Abreu
|2
|OF
|198
|Josh Hader
|2
|RP
|199
|Chase Dollander
|2
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|54
|OF-DH
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|51
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|46
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF-DH
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|43
|SS
|7
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|43
|OF
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|43
|OF-DH
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|40
|OF
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|38
|SS
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|38
|SP
|12
|Paul Skenes
|38
|SP
|13
|Corbin Carroll
|35
|OF
|14
|Yordan Alvarez
|31
|OF-DH
|15
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|2B-OF
|16
|Junior Caminero
|31
|3B
|17
|Kyle Schwarber
|31
|DH
|18
|Jazz Chisholm
|31
|2B-3B
|19
|Ketel Marte
|31
|2B-DH
|20
|Nick Kurtz
|29
|1B
|21
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|28
|1B-DH
|22
|Pete Alonso
|28
|1B
|23
|Manny Machado
|27
|3B
|24
|Trea Turner
|27
|SS
|25
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|27
|SP
|26
|Cristopher Sanchez
|24
|SP
|27
|Logan Gilbert
|24
|SP
|28
|Cal Raleigh
|24
|C-DH
|29
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|30
|Bryce Harper
|20
|1B
|31
|Chris Sale
|20
|SP
|32
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|33
|James Wood
|19
|OF-DH
|34
|Brice Turang
|19
|2B
|35
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|36
|Freddie Freeman
|19
|1B
|37
|C.J. Abrams
|19
|SS
|38
|Mason Miller
|19
|RP
|39
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|40
|Ben Rice
|19
|C-1B-DH
|41
|Drake Baldwin
|19
|C-DH
|42
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|19
|OF
|43
|Jackson Merrill
|19
|OF
|44
|Cody Bellinger
|19
|OF
|45
|William Contreras
|19
|C-DH
|46
|Shea Langeliers
|19
|C-DH
|47
|Hunter Goodman
|18
|C-DH
|48
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|49
|Roman Anthony
|18
|OF-DH
|50
|Riley Greene
|18
|OF-DH
|51
|Nolan McLean
|18
|SP
|52
|Christian Yelich
|18
|DH
|53
|Cole Ragans
|18
|SP
|54
|Dylan Cease
|18
|SP
|55
|Geraldo Perdomo
|17
|SS
|56
|Cameron Schlittler
|17
|SP
|57
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|58
|Rafael Devers
|17
|1B-DH
|59
|Cade Smith
|17
|RP
|60
|Mike Trout
|15
|OF-DH
|61
|Garrett Crochet
|17
|SP
|62
|Josh Naylor
|17
|1B-DH
|63
|Sal Stewart
|17
|1B-3B
|64
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|65
|Maikel Garcia
|16
|3B
|66
|Austin Riley
|16
|3B
|67
|Nico Hoerner
|16
|2B
|68
|Mookie Betts
|16
|SS
|69
|Corey Seager
|16
|SS
|70
|Byron Buxton
|16
|OF
|71
|Jose Altuve
|16
|2B-OF-DH
|72
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|73
|Brent Rooker
|15
|OF-DH
|74
|Jackson Chourio
|15
|OF
|75
|Agustin Ramirez
|15
|C-DH
|76
|Kyle Bradish
|15
|SP
|77
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|78
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|79
|Bo Bichette
|15
|3B-SS
|80
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|81
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|82
|Chase Burns
|15
|SP
|83
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|84
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|85
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|86
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|87
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|88
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|89
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|90
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF
|91
|Tyler Soderstrom
|15
|1B-OF
|92
|Aroldis Chapman
|15
|RP
|93
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|94
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|95
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|OF
|96
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B-DH
|97
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|98
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|99
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|100
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|101
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF
|102
|Jacob Misiorowski
|15
|SP
|103
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|104
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|105
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B-DH
|106
|Jo Adell
|15
|OF
|107
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|108
|Michael Busch
|15
|1B
|109
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|110
|Ian Happ
|14
|OF
|111
|Salvador Perez
|14
|C-1B-DH
|112
|Alex Bregman
|13
|3B
|113
|Taylor Ward
|13
|OF-DH
|114
|Luis Robert
|12
|OF
|115
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|116
|Kenley Jansen
|12
|RP
|117
|Gavin Williams
|11
|SP
|118
|Trevor Story
|11
|SS
|119
|Emmet Sheehan
|10
|SP
|120
|Brandon Lowe
|10
|2B
|121
|Dansby Swanson
|10
|SS
|122
|Konnor Griffin
|10
|SS
|123
|Trevor Rogers
|10
|SP
|124
|Brandon Woodruff
|10
|SP
|125
|Ramon Laureano
|10
|OF
|126
|Chandler Simpson
|10
|OF
|127
|Kyle Stowers
|10
|OF
|128
|Shota Imanaga
|10
|SP
|129
|Kris Bubic
|9
|SP
|130
|Trey Yesavage
|9
|SP
|131
|Devin Williams
|9
|RP
|132
|Francisco Lindor
|9
|SS
|133
|Jhoan Duran
|9
|RP
|134
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9
|SP
|135
|Jose Soriano
|9
|SP
|136
|Will Smith
|9
|C
|137
|Teoscar Hernandez
|8
|OF
|138
|Isaac Paredes
|8
|3B
|139
|Michael King
|7
|SP
|140
|Jakob Marsee
|7
|OF
|141
|Bubba Chandler
|7
|SP
|142
|Robbie Ray
|7
|SP
|143
|Zack Wheeler
|7
|SP
|144
|Parker Messick
|7
|SP
|145
|Riley O'Brien
|7
|RP
|146
|Ranger Suarez
|7
|SP
|147
|Francisco Alvarez
|7
|C
|148
|JJ Wetherholt
|7
|2B-SS
|149
|Jeremy Pena
|7
|SS
|150
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|SP
|151
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|2B-SS
|152
|Luke Keaschall
|7
|2B
|153
|Raisel Iglesias
|7
|RP
|154
|Jacob Wilson
|6
|SS
|155
|Carlos Rodon
|6
|SP
|156
|Carter Jensen
|6
|C-DH
|157
|Louie Varland
|6
|RP
|158
|Drew Rasmussen
|6
|SP
|159
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF
|160
|Yainer Diaz
|6
|C-DH
|161
|Gerrit Cole
|6
|SP
|162
|Jordan Walker
|6
|OF
|163
|Daniel Palencia
|6
|RP
|164
|Emilio Pagan
|6
|RP
|165
|Spencer Strider
|6
|SP
|166
|Max Muncy
|5
|3B
|167
|Edward Cabrera
|5
|SP
|168
|Josh Hader
|5
|RP
|169
|Jac Caglianone
|5
|OF
|170
|Otto Lopez
|5
|2B-SS
|171
|Matt McLain
|5
|2B
|172
|Hunter Brown
|5
|SP
|173
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|6
|2B-OF
|174
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|175
|Christian Walker
|5
|1B
|176
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|177
|Jonathan Aranda
|5
|1B
|178
|Munetaka Murakami
|5
|1B
|179
|Chase DeLauter
|5
|OF-DH
|180
|Matt Chapman
|5
|3B
|181
|Braxton Ashcraft
|5
|SP-RP
|182
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|183
|Connelly Early
|5
|SP
|184
|Bryan Baker
|5
|RP
|185
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|186
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|187
|Adley Rutschman
|5
|C
|188
|Gabriel Moreno
|5
|C
|189
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|190
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|191
|Samuel Basallo
|5
|C-DH
|192
|Wilyer Abreu
|5
|OF
|193
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|194
|Giancarlo Stanton
|5
|OF-DH
|195
|Bryan Reynolds
|5
|OF-DH
|196
|Carson Benge
|5
|OF
|197
|Matthew Boyd
|5
|SP
|198
|Colson Montgomery
|5
|3B-SS
|199
|Shane McClanahan
|5
|SP
|200
|Andrew Abbott
|5
|SP
|201
|Justin Crawford
|5
|OF
|202
|Sonny Gray
|5
|SP
|203
|Kazuma Okamoto
|5
|3B
|204
|Will Warren
|5
|SP
|205
|Shane Baz
|4
|SP
|206
|Tanner Scott
|4
|RP
|207
|Spencer Arrighetti
|4
|SP
|208
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|OF-DH
|209
|Jake Burger
|3
|1B
|210
|Cam Smith
|3
|OF
|211
|Jack Leiter
|7
|SP
|212
|Owen Caissie
|3
|OF
|213
|Travis Bazzana
|3
|2B
|214
|Merrill Kelly
|3
|SP
|215
|Ryan Walker
|3
|RP
|216
|Blake Snell
|3
|SP
|217
|Willson Contreras
|3
|1B
|218
|Seranthony Dominguez
|3
|RP
|219
|Brendan Donovan
|3
|2B-3B
|220
|Kyle Harrison
|3
|SP
|221
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|222
|Ryan O'Hearn
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|223
|Luis Castillo
|3
|SP
|224
|Marcus Semien
|2
|2B
|225
|Jorge Polanco
|2
|2B-DH
|226
|Ryne Nelson
|2
|SP-RP
|227
|Luis Arraez
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|228
|Lucas Erceg
|2
|RP
|229
|Carlos Correa
|2
|3B-SS
|230
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|231
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|232
|Trent Grisham
|2
|OF
|233
|Josh Bell
|2
|1B-DH
|234
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|235
|Ezequiel Tovar
|2
|SS