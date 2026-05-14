Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Rank Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 57 OF-DH 2 Shohei Ohtani 52 DH-SP 3 Juan Soto 50 OF-DH 4 Jose Ramirez 50 3B-DH 5 Bobby Witt 47 SS 6 Kyle Tucker 47 OF-DH 7 Ronald Acuna Jr. 44 OF 8 Paul Skenes 44 SP 9 Kyle Schwarber 41 DH 10 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 11 Yordan Alvarez 44 OF-DH 12 Gunnar Henderson 37 SS 13 Fernando Tatis Jr. 37 2B-OF 14 Julio Rodriguez 35 OF 15 Elly De La Cruz 35 SS 16 Ketel Marte 34 2B-DH 17 Junior Caminero 49 3B 18 Trea Turner 34 SS 19 Manny Machado 34 3B 20 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 33 1B-DH 21 Nick Kurtz 32 1B 22 James Wood 31 OF-DH 23 Jazz Chisholm 30 2B-3B 24 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 29 SP 25 Chris Sale 29 SP 26 Cristopher Sanchez 29 SP 27 Jacob Misiorowski 29 SP 28 Jackson Chourio 28 OF 29 Matt Olson 28 1B 30 Bryce Harper 28 1B 31 Freddie Freeman 28 1B 32 Jacob deGrom 28 SP 33 Bryan Woo 25 SP 34 Nolan McLean 25 SP 35 Ben Rice 25 C-1B-DH 36 Shea Langeliers 25 C-DH 37 Drake Baldwin 25 C-DH 38 Logan Gilbert 25 SP 39 Brice Turang 25 2B 40 Pete Alonso 24 1B-DH 41 Cody Bellinger 23 OF 42 Garrett Crochet 23 SP 43 George Kirby 23 SP 44 Geraldo Perdomo 23 SS 45 Dylan Cease 23 SP 46 Mookie Betts 23 SS 47 Christian Yelich 22 DH 48 Cam Schlittler 22 SP 49 William Contreras 22 C-DH 50 Hunter Goodman 22 C-DH 51 Rafael Devers 22 1B-DH 52 Joe Ryan 21 SP 53 Sal Stewart 21 1B-2B-3B 54 Framber Valdez 21 SP 55 Jackson Merrill 20 OF 56 Corey Seager 20 SS 57 Zachary Neto 20 SS 58 Jesus Luzardo 20 SP 59 Mason Miller 19 RP 60 C.J. Abrams 19 SS 61 Freddy Peralta 19 SP 62 Maikel Garcia 19 3B 63 Yandy Diaz 19 1B-DH 64 Chase Burns 19 SP 65 Austin Riley 18 3B 66 Kevin Gausman 18 SP 67 Vinnie Pasquantino 18 1B-DH 68 Kyle Bradish 18 SP 69 Mike Trout 18 OF-DH 70 Josh Naylor 18 1B-DH 71 Byron Buxton 17 OF-DH 72 Pete Crow-Armstrong 17 OF 73 Riley Greene 17 OF-DH 74 Ivan Herrera 17 C-DH 75 Zack Wheeler 16 SP 76 Parker Messick 16 SP 77 Logan Webb 16 SP 78 Cal Raleigh 16 C-DH 79 Max Fried 16 SP 80 Alex Bregman 16 3B 81 Nico Hoerner 15 2B 82 Andres Munoz 15 RP 83 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 84 Brent Rooker 15 OF-DH 85 Eury Perez 15 SP 86 Bo Bichette 15 3B-SS 87 George Springer 15 OF-DH 88 Jarren Duran 15 OF-DH 89 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 90 Seiya Suzuki 15 OF-DH 91 Roman Anthony 15 OF-DH 92 Gavin Williams 15 SP 93 Brandon Woodruff 15 SP 94 Robbie Ray 15 SP 95 Tyler Soderstrom 15 1B-OF 96 Tarik Skubal 15 SP 97 Oneil Cruz 15 OF 98 Jhoan Duran 15 RP 99 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 100 Cade Smith 15 RP 101 Emmet Sheehan 15 SP 102 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 103 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 104 Jacob Wilson 15 SS 105 Nathan Eovaldi 14 SP 106 Jose Soriano 14 SP 107 Kris Bubic 14 SP 108 Kevin McGonigle 13 3B-SS 109 Seth Lugo 13 SP 110 Edward Cabrera 13 SP 111 Emerson Hancock 13 SP 112 Trey Yesavage 13 SP 113 Michael King 12 SP 114 Ian Happ 12 OF 115 Spencer Strider 11 SP 116 Gerrit Cole 11 SP 117 Drew Rasmussen 11 SP 118 Konnor Griffin 11 SS 119 Kyle Stowers 10 OF 120 MacKenzie Gore 10 SP 121 Tyler Glasnow 9 SP 122 Ozzie Albies 9 2B 123 Francisco Lindor 9 SS 124 Ranger Suarez 9 SP 125 Shane McClanahan 9 SP 126 JJ Wetherholt 9 2B-SS 127 Aroldis Chapman 9 RP 128 Ramon Laureano 9 OF 129 Eugenio Suarez 8 3B-DH 130 Raisel Iglesias 8 RP 131 Jordan Walker 7 OF 132 Jose Altuve 7 2B-OF-DH 133 Connelly Early 7 SP 134 Jeremy Pena 7 SS 135 Trevor Story 6 SS 136 Tanner Bibee 6 SP 137 Merrill Kelly 6 SP 138 Cole Ragans 6 SP 139 Max Muncy 6 3B 140 Taylor Ward 6 OF-DH 141 Michael Busch 6 1B 142 Wyatt Langford 6 OF 143 Ryne Nelson 6 SP-RP 144 Nick Lodolo 6 SP 145 Sal Frelick 6 OF 146 Chandler Simpson 5 OF 147 Christian Walker 5 1B 148 Brandon Lowe 5 2B 149 Steven Kwan 5 OF 150 David Bednar 5 RP 151 Andy Pages 5 OF 152 Daniel Palencia 5 RP 153 Ryan Weathers 5 SP 154 Sonny Gray 5 SP 155 Kenley Jansen 5 RP 156 Bubba Chandler 4 SP 157 Willy Adames 4 SS 158 Will Smith 4 C 159 Isaac Paredes 4 1B-3B 160 Chase DeLauter 4 OF-DH 161 Payton Tolle 4 RP 162 Xavier Edwards 3 2B-SS 163 Trevor Rogers 3 SP 164 Devin Williams 3 RP 165 Teoscar Hernandez 3 OF 166 Ryan Helsley 3 RP 167 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 168 Salvador Perez 3 C-1B-DH 169 Munetaka Murakami 3 1B 170 Riley O'Brien 2 RP 171 Hunter Brown 2 SP 172 Otto Lopez 2 2B-SS 173 Brendan Donovan 2 2B-3B 174 Daylen Lile 2 OF-DH 175 Andrew Abbott 2 SP 176 Jack Leiter 2 SP 177 Jonathan Aranda 2 1B 178 Luke Keaschall 2 2B 179 Will Warren 2 SP 180 Gleyber Torres 2 2B-DH 181 Travis Bazzana 2 2B 182 Kyle Harrison 2 SP 183 Luis Robert 2 OF 184 Matt Chapman 2 3B 185 Robby Snelling 2 SP 186 Marcus Semien 2 2B 187 Logan Henderson 2 SP 188 Jung Hoo Lee 2 OF 189 Lucas Erceg 2 RP 190 Jakob Marsee 2 OF 191 Daulton Varsho 2 OF 192 Tatsuya Imai 2 SP 193 Shane Baz 2 SP 194 Nolan Schanuel 2 1B 195 Wilyer Abreu 2 OF 196 Josh Hader 2 RP 197 Chase Dollander 2 SP 198 Justin Wrobleski 2 RP-SP

Roto Trade Values Chart