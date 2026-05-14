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Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge57OF-DH
2Shohei Ohtani52DH-SP
3Juan Soto50OF-DH
4Jose Ramirez503B-DH
5Bobby Witt47SS
6Kyle Tucker47OF-DH
7Ronald Acuna Jr.44OF
8Paul Skenes44SP
9Kyle Schwarber41DH
10Corbin Carroll37OF
11Yordan Alvarez44OF-DH
12Gunnar Henderson37SS
13Fernando Tatis Jr.372B-OF
14Julio Rodriguez35OF
15Elly De La Cruz35SS
16Ketel Marte342B-DH
17Junior Caminero493B
18Trea Turner34SS
19Manny Machado343B
20Vladimir Guerrero Jr.331B-DH
21Nick Kurtz321B
22James Wood31OF-DH
23Jazz Chisholm302B-3B
24Yoshinobu Yamamoto29SP
25Chris Sale29SP
26Cristopher Sanchez29SP
27Jacob Misiorowski29SP
28Jackson Chourio28OF
29Matt Olson281B
30Bryce Harper281B
31Freddie Freeman281B
32Jacob deGrom28SP
33Bryan Woo25SP
34Nolan McLean25SP
35Ben Rice25C-1B-DH
36Shea Langeliers25C-DH
37Drake Baldwin25C-DH
38Logan Gilbert25SP
39Brice Turang252B
40Pete Alonso241B-DH
41Cody Bellinger23OF
42Garrett Crochet23SP
43George Kirby23SP
44Geraldo Perdomo23SS
45Dylan Cease23SP
46Mookie Betts23SS
47Christian Yelich22DH
48Cam Schlittler22SP
49William Contreras22C-DH
50Hunter Goodman22C-DH
51Rafael Devers221B-DH
52Joe Ryan21SP
53Sal Stewart211B-2B-3B
54Framber Valdez21SP
55Jackson Merrill20OF
56Corey Seager20SS
57Zachary Neto20SS
58Jesus Luzardo20SP
59Mason Miller19RP
60C.J. Abrams19SS
61Freddy Peralta19SP
62Maikel Garcia193B
63Yandy Diaz191B-DH
64Chase Burns19SP
65Austin Riley183B
66Kevin Gausman18SP
67Vinnie Pasquantino181B-DH
68Kyle Bradish18SP
69Mike Trout18OF-DH
70Josh Naylor181B-DH
71Byron Buxton17OF-DH
72Pete Crow-Armstrong17OF
73Riley Greene17OF-DH
74Ivan Herrera17C-DH
75Zack Wheeler16SP
76Parker Messick16SP
77Logan Webb16SP
78Cal Raleigh16C-DH
79Max Fried16SP
80Alex Bregman163B
81Nico Hoerner152B
82Andres Munoz15RP
83Shota Imanaga15SP
84Brent Rooker15OF-DH
85Eury Perez15SP
86Bo Bichette153B-SS
87George Springer15OF-DH
88Jarren Duran15OF-DH
89Randy Arozarena15OF
90Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
91Roman Anthony15OF-DH
92Gavin Williams15SP
93Brandon Woodruff15SP
94Robbie Ray15SP
95Tyler Soderstrom151B-OF
96Tarik Skubal15SP
97Oneil Cruz15OF
98Jhoan Duran15RP
99Carlos Rodon15SP
100Cade Smith15RP
101Emmet Sheehan15SP
102Sandy Alcantara15SP
103Brandon Nimmo15OF
104Jacob Wilson15SS
105Nathan Eovaldi14SP
106Jose Soriano14SP
107Kris Bubic14SP
108Kevin McGonigle133B-SS
109Seth Lugo13SP
110Edward Cabrera13SP
111Emerson Hancock13SP
112Trey Yesavage13SP
113Michael King12SP
114Ian Happ12OF
115Spencer Strider11SP
116Gerrit Cole11SP
117Drew Rasmussen11SP
118Konnor Griffin11SS
119Kyle Stowers10OF
120MacKenzie Gore10SP
121Tyler Glasnow9SP
122Ozzie Albies92B
123Francisco Lindor9SS
124Ranger Suarez9SP
125Shane McClanahan9SP
126JJ Wetherholt92B-SS
127Aroldis Chapman9RP
128Ramon Laureano9OF
129Eugenio Suarez83B-DH
130Raisel Iglesias8RP
131Jordan Walker7OF
132Jose Altuve72B-OF-DH
133Connelly Early7SP
134Jeremy Pena7SS
135Trevor Story6SS
136Tanner Bibee6SP
137Merrill Kelly6SP
138Cole Ragans6SP
139Max Muncy63B
140Taylor Ward6OF-DH
141Michael Busch61B
142Wyatt Langford6OF
143Ryne Nelson6SP-RP
144Nick Lodolo6SP
145Sal Frelick6OF
146Chandler Simpson5OF
147Christian Walker51B
148Brandon Lowe52B
149Steven Kwan5OF
150David Bednar5RP
151Andy Pages5OF
152Daniel Palencia5RP
153Ryan Weathers5SP
154Sonny Gray5SP
155Kenley Jansen5RP
156Bubba Chandler4SP
157Willy Adames4SS
158Will Smith4C
159Isaac Paredes41B-3B
160Chase DeLauter4OF-DH
161Payton Tolle4RP
162Xavier Edwards32B-SS
163Trevor Rogers3SP
164Devin Williams3RP
165Teoscar Hernandez3OF
166Ryan Helsley3RP
167Jeffrey Springs3SP
168Salvador Perez3C-1B-DH
169Munetaka Murakami31B
170Riley O'Brien2RP
171Hunter Brown2SP
172Otto Lopez22B-SS
173Brendan Donovan22B-3B
174Daylen Lile2OF-DH
175Andrew Abbott2SP
176Jack Leiter2SP
177Jonathan Aranda21B
178Luke Keaschall22B
179Will Warren2SP
180Gleyber Torres22B-DH
181Travis Bazzana22B
182Kyle Harrison2SP
183Luis Robert2OF
184Matt Chapman23B
185Robby Snelling2SP
186Marcus Semien22B
187Logan Henderson2SP
188Jung Hoo Lee2OF
189Lucas Erceg2RP
190Jakob Marsee2OF
191Daulton Varsho2OF
192Tatsuya Imai2SP
193Shane Baz2SP
194Nolan Schanuel21B
195Wilyer Abreu2OF
196Josh Hader2RP
197Chase Dollander2SP
198Justin Wrobleski2RP-SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge54OF-DH
2Shohei Ohtani51DH-SP
3Bobby Witt48SS
4Jose Ramirez463B-DH
5Juan Soto44OF-DH
6Elly De La Cruz43SS
7Ronald Acuna Jr.43OF
8Kyle Tucker40OF-DH
9Julio Rodriguez38OF
10Paul Skenes38SP
11Corbin Carroll38OF
12Yordan Alvarez35OF-DH
13Gunnar Henderson31SS
14Junior Caminero313B
15Kyle Schwarber31DH
16Fernando Tatis Jr.312B-OF
17Jackson Chourio43OF
18Nick Kurtz311B
19Vladimir Guerrero Jr.311B-DH
20Jazz Chisholm282B-3B
21Manny Machado283B
22Ketel Marte272B-DH
23Trea Turner29SS
24Yoshinobu Yamamoto27SP
25Cristopher Sanchez27SP
26Matt Olson241B
27Chris Sale24SP
28James Wood24OF-DH
29Brice Turang232B
30Jacob deGrom20SP
31Bryce Harper201B
32C.J. Abrams19SS
33Mason Miller19RP
34Pete Alonso191B-DH
35Ben Rice19C-1B-DH
36Drake Baldwin19C-DH
37Shea Langeliers19C-DH
38Pete Crow-Armstrong19OF
39Zachary Neto19SS
40Freddie Freeman191B
41Cody Bellinger19OF
42Hunter Goodman19C-DH
43Riley Greene19OF-DH
44Jacob Misiorowski19SP
45Bryan Woo19SP
46Nolan McLean19SP
47Christian Yelich18DH
48Dylan Cease18SP
49Cam Schlittler18SP
50Logan Gilbert18SP
51Andres Munoz18RP
52Cade Smith18RP
53Jhoan Duran18RP
54William Contreras18C-DH
55Mike Trout17OF-DH
56Garrett Crochet17SP
57Jackson Merrill17OF
58Josh Naylor171B-DH
59Sal Stewart171B-2B-3B
60Maikel Garcia153B
61Nico Hoerner172B
62Mookie Betts17SS
63Byron Buxton17OF-DH
64Michael Harris16OF
65George Kirby16SP
66Brent Rooker16OF-DH
67Joe Ryan16SP
68Ivan Herrera16C-DH
69Austin Riley163B
70Rafael Devers161B-DH
71Geraldo Perdomo16SS
72Max Fried16SP
73Chase Burns15SP
74Jesus Luzardo15SP
75Freddy Peralta15SP
76Kyle Bradish15SP
77Roman Anthony15OF-DH
78Randy Arozarena15OF
79Framber Valdez15SP
80Kevin Gausman15SP
81Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
82Andy Pages15OF
83Aroldis Chapman15RP
84Seiya Suzuki15OF-DH
85Corey Seager15SS
86Cal Raleigh15C-DH
87Oneil Cruz15OF
88Brandon Nimmo15OF
89Yandy Diaz151B-DH
90George Springer15OF-DH
91Raisel Iglesias15RP
92Jarren Duran15OF-DH
93David Bednar15RP
94Ozzie Albies152B
95Konnor Griffin15SS
96Tyler Soderstrom151B-OF
97Kevin McGonigle153B-SS
98Michael Busch151B
99JJ Wetherholt152B-SS
100Ian Happ15OF
101Blake Snell15SP
102Zack Wheeler15SP
103Logan Webb15SP
104Taylor Ward15OF-DH
105Ryan Helsley15RP
106Kenley Jansen15RP
107Bo Bichette153B-SS
108Gavin Williams15SP
109Shota Imanaga15SP
110Eury Perez14SP
111Jo Adell14OF
112Brandon Lowe132B
113Sandy Alcantara13SP
114Parker Messick12SP
115Emmet Sheehan12SP
116Chandler Simpson12OF
117Tarik Skubal11SP
118Brandon Woodruff11SP
119Ramon Laureano10OF
120Alex Bregman103B
121Eugenio Suarez103B-DH
122Dansby Swanson10SS
123Kyle Stowers10OF
124Kris Bubic10SP
125Jose Altuve102B-OF-DH
126Devin Williams10RP
127Francisco Lindor10SS
128Nathan Eovaldi10SP
129Tyler Glasnow9SP
130Daniel Palencia9RP
131Jose Soriano9SP
132Steven Kwan9OF
133Will Smith9C
134Carlos Rodon9SP
135Xavier Edwards92B-SS
136Wyatt Langford9OF
137Trey Yesavage8SP
138Drew Rasmussen8SP
139Max Muncy73B
140Willy Adames7SS
141Michael King7SP
142Riley O'Brien7RP
143Shane McClanahan7SP
144Ranger Suarez7SP
145Cole Ragans7SP
146Jeremy Pena7SS
147Spencer Strider7SP
148Nick Lodolo7SP
149Isaac Paredes71B-3B
150Robbie Ray7SP
151Chase DeLauter7OF-DH
152Jordan Walker7OF
153Adley Rutschman7C
154Salvador Perez6C-1B-DH
155Louie Varland6RP
156Christian Walker61B
157Gerrit Cole6SP
158Bubba Chandler6SP
159Ryan Weathers5SP
160Edward Cabrera6SP
161Braxton Ashcraft6SP-RP
162Teoscar Hernandez6OF
163Otto Lopez62B-SS
164Connelly Early6SP
165Kazuma Okamoto63B
166Jacob Wilson5SS
167Hunter Brown5SP
168Jonathan Aranda51B
169Munetaka Murakami51B
170Spencer Torkelson51B
171Luke Keaschall52B
172Daylen Lile5OF-DH
173Wilyer Abreu5OF
174Bryan Baker5RP
175Seth Lugo5SP
176Trevor Rogers5SP
177Carter Jensen5C-DH
178Josh Hader5RP
179Emerson Hancock5SP
180MacKenzie Gore5SP
181Will Warren5SP
182Travis Bazzana52B
183Jac Caglianone5OF
184Kyle Harrison5SP
185Max Meyer5SP
186Samuel Basallo5C-DH
187Daulton Varsho5OF
188Bryan Reynolds5OF-DH
189Robby Snelling5SP
190Logan Henderson5SP
191Spencer Arrighetti5SP
192Carson Benge5OF
193Jakob Marsee5OF
194Colson Montgomery43B-SS
195Tanner Scott4RP
196Matt Chapman43B
197Luis Robert4OF
198Josh Jung43B
199Tanner Bibee4SP
200Trevor Story4SS
201Gabriel Moreno4C
202Sonny Gray4SP
203Shane Baz4SP
204Ryne Nelson4SP-RP
205Andrew Abbott4SP
206Kerry Carpenter4OF-DH
207Matt McLain42B
208Jack Leiter3SP
209Owen Caissie3OF
210Robert Suarez3RP
211Merrill Kelly3SP
212Liam Hicks3C-1B-DH
213Payton Tolle3RP
214Ceddanne Rafaela32B-OF
215Willson Contreras31B
216Seranthony Dominguez3RP
217Justin Crawford3OF
218Brendan Donovan32B-3B
219Abner Uribe3RP
220Andrew Vaughn31B
221AJ Ewing3OF
222Alec Burleson31B-OF-DH
223Bryce Miller3SP
224Gregory Soto2RP
225Ryan O'Hearn21B-OF-DH
226Spencer Steer21B-OF
227Connor Prielipp2SP
228Landen Roupp2SP
229Luis Castillo2SP
230Xander Bogaerts2SS
231Cam Smith2OF
232Mickey Moniak2OF-DH
233Luis Arraez21B-2B-DH
234Lucas Erceg2RP
235Trent Grisham2OF