2026 Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|57
|OF-DH
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|52
|DH-SP
|3
|Juan Soto
|50
|OF-DH
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|50
|3B-DH
|5
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|47
|OF-DH
|7
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|44
|OF
|8
|Paul Skenes
|44
|SP
|9
|Kyle Schwarber
|41
|DH
|10
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|11
|Yordan Alvarez
|44
|OF-DH
|12
|Gunnar Henderson
|37
|SS
|13
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|37
|2B-OF
|14
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|15
|Elly De La Cruz
|35
|SS
|16
|Ketel Marte
|34
|2B-DH
|17
|Junior Caminero
|49
|3B
|18
|Trea Turner
|34
|SS
|19
|Manny Machado
|34
|3B
|20
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|33
|1B-DH
|21
|Nick Kurtz
|32
|1B
|22
|James Wood
|31
|OF-DH
|23
|Jazz Chisholm
|30
|2B-3B
|24
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|29
|SP
|25
|Chris Sale
|29
|SP
|26
|Cristopher Sanchez
|29
|SP
|27
|Jacob Misiorowski
|29
|SP
|28
|Jackson Chourio
|28
|OF
|29
|Matt Olson
|28
|1B
|30
|Bryce Harper
|28
|1B
|31
|Freddie Freeman
|28
|1B
|32
|Jacob deGrom
|28
|SP
|33
|Bryan Woo
|25
|SP
|34
|Nolan McLean
|25
|SP
|35
|Ben Rice
|25
|C-1B-DH
|36
|Shea Langeliers
|25
|C-DH
|37
|Drake Baldwin
|25
|C-DH
|38
|Logan Gilbert
|25
|SP
|39
|Brice Turang
|25
|2B
|40
|Pete Alonso
|24
|1B-DH
|41
|Cody Bellinger
|23
|OF
|42
|Garrett Crochet
|23
|SP
|43
|George Kirby
|23
|SP
|44
|Geraldo Perdomo
|23
|SS
|45
|Dylan Cease
|23
|SP
|46
|Mookie Betts
|23
|SS
|47
|Christian Yelich
|22
|DH
|48
|Cam Schlittler
|22
|SP
|49
|William Contreras
|22
|C-DH
|50
|Hunter Goodman
|22
|C-DH
|51
|Rafael Devers
|22
|1B-DH
|52
|Joe Ryan
|21
|SP
|53
|Sal Stewart
|21
|1B-2B-3B
|54
|Framber Valdez
|21
|SP
|55
|Jackson Merrill
|20
|OF
|56
|Corey Seager
|20
|SS
|57
|Zachary Neto
|20
|SS
|58
|Jesus Luzardo
|20
|SP
|59
|Mason Miller
|19
|RP
|60
|C.J. Abrams
|19
|SS
|61
|Freddy Peralta
|19
|SP
|62
|Maikel Garcia
|19
|3B
|63
|Yandy Diaz
|19
|1B-DH
|64
|Chase Burns
|19
|SP
|65
|Austin Riley
|18
|3B
|66
|Kevin Gausman
|18
|SP
|67
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|18
|1B-DH
|68
|Kyle Bradish
|18
|SP
|69
|Mike Trout
|18
|OF-DH
|70
|Josh Naylor
|18
|1B-DH
|71
|Byron Buxton
|17
|OF-DH
|72
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|17
|OF
|73
|Riley Greene
|17
|OF-DH
|74
|Ivan Herrera
|17
|C-DH
|75
|Zack Wheeler
|16
|SP
|76
|Parker Messick
|16
|SP
|77
|Logan Webb
|16
|SP
|78
|Cal Raleigh
|16
|C-DH
|79
|Max Fried
|16
|SP
|80
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|81
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|82
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|83
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|84
|Brent Rooker
|15
|OF-DH
|85
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|86
|Bo Bichette
|15
|3B-SS
|87
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|88
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF-DH
|89
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|90
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|91
|Roman Anthony
|15
|OF-DH
|92
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|93
|Brandon Woodruff
|15
|SP
|94
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|95
|Tyler Soderstrom
|15
|1B-OF
|96
|Tarik Skubal
|15
|SP
|97
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF
|98
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|99
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|100
|Cade Smith
|15
|RP
|101
|Emmet Sheehan
|15
|SP
|102
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|103
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|104
|Jacob Wilson
|15
|SS
|105
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|106
|Jose Soriano
|14
|SP
|107
|Kris Bubic
|14
|SP
|108
|Kevin McGonigle
|13
|3B-SS
|109
|Seth Lugo
|13
|SP
|110
|Edward Cabrera
|13
|SP
|111
|Emerson Hancock
|13
|SP
|112
|Trey Yesavage
|13
|SP
|113
|Michael King
|12
|SP
|114
|Ian Happ
|12
|OF
|115
|Spencer Strider
|11
|SP
|116
|Gerrit Cole
|11
|SP
|117
|Drew Rasmussen
|11
|SP
|118
|Konnor Griffin
|11
|SS
|119
|Kyle Stowers
|10
|OF
|120
|MacKenzie Gore
|10
|SP
|121
|Tyler Glasnow
|9
|SP
|122
|Ozzie Albies
|9
|2B
|123
|Francisco Lindor
|9
|SS
|124
|Ranger Suarez
|9
|SP
|125
|Shane McClanahan
|9
|SP
|126
|JJ Wetherholt
|9
|2B-SS
|127
|Aroldis Chapman
|9
|RP
|128
|Ramon Laureano
|9
|OF
|129
|Eugenio Suarez
|8
|3B-DH
|130
|Raisel Iglesias
|8
|RP
|131
|Jordan Walker
|7
|OF
|132
|Jose Altuve
|7
|2B-OF-DH
|133
|Connelly Early
|7
|SP
|134
|Jeremy Pena
|7
|SS
|135
|Trevor Story
|6
|SS
|136
|Tanner Bibee
|6
|SP
|137
|Merrill Kelly
|6
|SP
|138
|Cole Ragans
|6
|SP
|139
|Max Muncy
|6
|3B
|140
|Taylor Ward
|6
|OF-DH
|141
|Michael Busch
|6
|1B
|142
|Wyatt Langford
|6
|OF
|143
|Ryne Nelson
|6
|SP-RP
|144
|Nick Lodolo
|6
|SP
|145
|Sal Frelick
|6
|OF
|146
|Chandler Simpson
|5
|OF
|147
|Christian Walker
|5
|1B
|148
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B
|149
|Steven Kwan
|5
|OF
|150
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|151
|Andy Pages
|5
|OF
|152
|Daniel Palencia
|5
|RP
|153
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|154
|Sonny Gray
|5
|SP
|155
|Kenley Jansen
|5
|RP
|156
|Bubba Chandler
|4
|SP
|157
|Willy Adames
|4
|SS
|158
|Will Smith
|4
|C
|159
|Isaac Paredes
|4
|1B-3B
|160
|Chase DeLauter
|4
|OF-DH
|161
|Payton Tolle
|4
|RP
|162
|Xavier Edwards
|3
|2B-SS
|163
|Trevor Rogers
|3
|SP
|164
|Devin Williams
|3
|RP
|165
|Teoscar Hernandez
|3
|OF
|166
|Ryan Helsley
|3
|RP
|167
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|168
|Salvador Perez
|3
|C-1B-DH
|169
|Munetaka Murakami
|3
|1B
|170
|Riley O'Brien
|2
|RP
|171
|Hunter Brown
|2
|SP
|172
|Otto Lopez
|2
|2B-SS
|173
|Brendan Donovan
|2
|2B-3B
|174
|Daylen Lile
|2
|OF-DH
|175
|Andrew Abbott
|2
|SP
|176
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|177
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|178
|Luke Keaschall
|2
|2B
|179
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|180
|Gleyber Torres
|2
|2B-DH
|181
|Travis Bazzana
|2
|2B
|182
|Kyle Harrison
|2
|SP
|183
|Luis Robert
|2
|OF
|184
|Matt Chapman
|2
|3B
|185
|Robby Snelling
|2
|SP
|186
|Marcus Semien
|2
|2B
|187
|Logan Henderson
|2
|SP
|188
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|189
|Lucas Erceg
|2
|RP
|190
|Jakob Marsee
|2
|OF
|191
|Daulton Varsho
|2
|OF
|192
|Tatsuya Imai
|2
|SP
|193
|Shane Baz
|2
|SP
|194
|Nolan Schanuel
|2
|1B
|195
|Wilyer Abreu
|2
|OF
|196
|Josh Hader
|2
|RP
|197
|Chase Dollander
|2
|SP
|198
|Justin Wrobleski
|2
|RP-SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|54
|OF-DH
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|51
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|46
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF-DH
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|43
|SS
|7
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|43
|OF
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF-DH
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|38
|OF
|10
|Paul Skenes
|38
|SP
|11
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|35
|OF-DH
|13
|Gunnar Henderson
|31
|SS
|14
|Junior Caminero
|31
|3B
|15
|Kyle Schwarber
|31
|DH
|16
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|31
|2B-OF
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|43
|OF
|18
|Nick Kurtz
|31
|1B
|19
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|31
|1B-DH
|20
|Jazz Chisholm
|28
|2B-3B
|21
|Manny Machado
|28
|3B
|22
|Ketel Marte
|27
|2B-DH
|23
|Trea Turner
|29
|SS
|24
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|27
|SP
|25
|Cristopher Sanchez
|27
|SP
|26
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|27
|Chris Sale
|24
|SP
|28
|James Wood
|24
|OF-DH
|29
|Brice Turang
|23
|2B
|30
|Jacob deGrom
|20
|SP
|31
|Bryce Harper
|20
|1B
|32
|C.J. Abrams
|19
|SS
|33
|Mason Miller
|19
|RP
|34
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B-DH
|35
|Ben Rice
|19
|C-1B-DH
|36
|Drake Baldwin
|19
|C-DH
|37
|Shea Langeliers
|19
|C-DH
|38
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|19
|OF
|39
|Zachary Neto
|19
|SS
|40
|Freddie Freeman
|19
|1B
|41
|Cody Bellinger
|19
|OF
|42
|Hunter Goodman
|19
|C-DH
|43
|Riley Greene
|19
|OF-DH
|44
|Jacob Misiorowski
|19
|SP
|45
|Bryan Woo
|19
|SP
|46
|Nolan McLean
|19
|SP
|47
|Christian Yelich
|18
|DH
|48
|Dylan Cease
|18
|SP
|49
|Cam Schlittler
|18
|SP
|50
|Logan Gilbert
|18
|SP
|51
|Andres Munoz
|18
|RP
|52
|Cade Smith
|18
|RP
|53
|Jhoan Duran
|18
|RP
|54
|William Contreras
|18
|C-DH
|55
|Mike Trout
|17
|OF-DH
|56
|Garrett Crochet
|17
|SP
|57
|Jackson Merrill
|17
|OF
|58
|Josh Naylor
|17
|1B-DH
|59
|Sal Stewart
|17
|1B-2B-3B
|60
|Maikel Garcia
|15
|3B
|61
|Nico Hoerner
|17
|2B
|62
|Mookie Betts
|17
|SS
|63
|Byron Buxton
|17
|OF-DH
|64
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|65
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|66
|Brent Rooker
|16
|OF-DH
|67
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|68
|Ivan Herrera
|16
|C-DH
|69
|Austin Riley
|16
|3B
|70
|Rafael Devers
|16
|1B-DH
|71
|Geraldo Perdomo
|16
|SS
|72
|Max Fried
|16
|SP
|73
|Chase Burns
|15
|SP
|74
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|75
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|76
|Kyle Bradish
|15
|SP
|77
|Roman Anthony
|15
|OF-DH
|78
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|79
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|80
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|81
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|82
|Andy Pages
|15
|OF
|83
|Aroldis Chapman
|15
|RP
|84
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|OF-DH
|85
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|86
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|87
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF
|88
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|89
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B-DH
|90
|George Springer
|15
|OF-DH
|91
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|92
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF-DH
|93
|David Bednar
|15
|RP
|94
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|95
|Konnor Griffin
|15
|SS
|96
|Tyler Soderstrom
|15
|1B-OF
|97
|Kevin McGonigle
|15
|3B-SS
|98
|Michael Busch
|15
|1B
|99
|JJ Wetherholt
|15
|2B-SS
|100
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|101
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|102
|Zack Wheeler
|15
|SP
|103
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|104
|Taylor Ward
|15
|OF-DH
|105
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|106
|Kenley Jansen
|15
|RP
|107
|Bo Bichette
|15
|3B-SS
|108
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|109
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|110
|Eury Perez
|14
|SP
|111
|Jo Adell
|14
|OF
|112
|Brandon Lowe
|13
|2B
|113
|Sandy Alcantara
|13
|SP
|114
|Parker Messick
|12
|SP
|115
|Emmet Sheehan
|12
|SP
|116
|Chandler Simpson
|12
|OF
|117
|Tarik Skubal
|11
|SP
|118
|Brandon Woodruff
|11
|SP
|119
|Ramon Laureano
|10
|OF
|120
|Alex Bregman
|10
|3B
|121
|Eugenio Suarez
|10
|3B-DH
|122
|Dansby Swanson
|10
|SS
|123
|Kyle Stowers
|10
|OF
|124
|Kris Bubic
|10
|SP
|125
|Jose Altuve
|10
|2B-OF-DH
|126
|Devin Williams
|10
|RP
|127
|Francisco Lindor
|10
|SS
|128
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10
|SP
|129
|Tyler Glasnow
|9
|SP
|130
|Daniel Palencia
|9
|RP
|131
|Jose Soriano
|9
|SP
|132
|Steven Kwan
|9
|OF
|133
|Will Smith
|9
|C
|134
|Carlos Rodon
|9
|SP
|135
|Xavier Edwards
|9
|2B-SS
|136
|Wyatt Langford
|9
|OF
|137
|Trey Yesavage
|8
|SP
|138
|Drew Rasmussen
|8
|SP
|139
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|140
|Willy Adames
|7
|SS
|141
|Michael King
|7
|SP
|142
|Riley O'Brien
|7
|RP
|143
|Shane McClanahan
|7
|SP
|144
|Ranger Suarez
|7
|SP
|145
|Cole Ragans
|7
|SP
|146
|Jeremy Pena
|7
|SS
|147
|Spencer Strider
|7
|SP
|148
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|SP
|149
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|1B-3B
|150
|Robbie Ray
|7
|SP
|151
|Chase DeLauter
|7
|OF-DH
|152
|Jordan Walker
|7
|OF
|153
|Adley Rutschman
|7
|C
|154
|Salvador Perez
|6
|C-1B-DH
|155
|Louie Varland
|6
|RP
|156
|Christian Walker
|6
|1B
|157
|Gerrit Cole
|6
|SP
|158
|Bubba Chandler
|6
|SP
|159
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|160
|Edward Cabrera
|6
|SP
|161
|Braxton Ashcraft
|6
|SP-RP
|162
|Teoscar Hernandez
|6
|OF
|163
|Otto Lopez
|6
|2B-SS
|164
|Connelly Early
|6
|SP
|165
|Kazuma Okamoto
|6
|3B
|166
|Jacob Wilson
|5
|SS
|167
|Hunter Brown
|5
|SP
|168
|Jonathan Aranda
|5
|1B
|169
|Munetaka Murakami
|5
|1B
|170
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|171
|Luke Keaschall
|5
|2B
|172
|Daylen Lile
|5
|OF-DH
|173
|Wilyer Abreu
|5
|OF
|174
|Bryan Baker
|5
|RP
|175
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|176
|Trevor Rogers
|5
|SP
|177
|Carter Jensen
|5
|C-DH
|178
|Josh Hader
|5
|RP
|179
|Emerson Hancock
|5
|SP
|180
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|181
|Will Warren
|5
|SP
|182
|Travis Bazzana
|5
|2B
|183
|Jac Caglianone
|5
|OF
|184
|Kyle Harrison
|5
|SP
|185
|Max Meyer
|5
|SP
|186
|Samuel Basallo
|5
|C-DH
|187
|Daulton Varsho
|5
|OF
|188
|Bryan Reynolds
|5
|OF-DH
|189
|Robby Snelling
|5
|SP
|190
|Logan Henderson
|5
|SP
|191
|Spencer Arrighetti
|5
|SP
|192
|Carson Benge
|5
|OF
|193
|Jakob Marsee
|5
|OF
|194
|Colson Montgomery
|4
|3B-SS
|195
|Tanner Scott
|4
|RP
|196
|Matt Chapman
|4
|3B
|197
|Luis Robert
|4
|OF
|198
|Josh Jung
|4
|3B
|199
|Tanner Bibee
|4
|SP
|200
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|201
|Gabriel Moreno
|4
|C
|202
|Sonny Gray
|4
|SP
|203
|Shane Baz
|4
|SP
|204
|Ryne Nelson
|4
|SP-RP
|205
|Andrew Abbott
|4
|SP
|206
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|OF-DH
|207
|Matt McLain
|4
|2B
|208
|Jack Leiter
|3
|SP
|209
|Owen Caissie
|3
|OF
|210
|Robert Suarez
|3
|RP
|211
|Merrill Kelly
|3
|SP
|212
|Liam Hicks
|3
|C-1B-DH
|213
|Payton Tolle
|3
|RP
|214
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|3
|2B-OF
|215
|Willson Contreras
|3
|1B
|216
|Seranthony Dominguez
|3
|RP
|217
|Justin Crawford
|3
|OF
|218
|Brendan Donovan
|3
|2B-3B
|219
|Abner Uribe
|3
|RP
|220
|Andrew Vaughn
|3
|1B
|221
|AJ Ewing
|3
|OF
|222
|Alec Burleson
|3
|1B-OF-DH
|223
|Bryce Miller
|3
|SP
|224
|Gregory Soto
|2
|RP
|225
|Ryan O'Hearn
|2
|1B-OF-DH
|226
|Spencer Steer
|2
|1B-OF
|227
|Connor Prielipp
|2
|SP
|228
|Landen Roupp
|2
|SP
|229
|Luis Castillo
|2
|SP
|230
|Xander Bogaerts
|2
|SS
|231
|Cam Smith
|2
|OF
|232
|Mickey Moniak
|2
|OF-DH
|233
|Luis Arraez
|2
|1B-2B-DH
|234
|Lucas Erceg
|2
|RP
|235
|Trent Grisham
|2
|OF