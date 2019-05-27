Indians' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out eight in loss

Bauer (4-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk across six innings while taking a loss against the Rays on Sunday.

Despite eight strikeouts, Bauer's terrible May continued, as he allowed his sixth home run of the month. The home runs are a big reason why he is 0-3 with a 6.83 ERA in May, but note that Bauer is also holding opponents to a .236 batting average this month. In March and April, Bauer posted a 4-1 record, 2.45 ERA and .167 opponent batting average. Overall, he is 4-4 with a 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 76.2 innings this season. Bauer will pitch next against the White Sox on Friday.