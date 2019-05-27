Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

This will be Hernandez's second stint with the team this season, as he also joined the team on May 11 prior to being sent back down on May 15 without seeing game action. He's pitched very well at Triple-A New Orleans this campaign, posting a 1.07 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 42 innings of work. He'll likely initially serve as depth in the Marlin's bullpen.

