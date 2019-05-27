Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Back in big leagues
Sherfy was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Sherfy takes the roster spot of Luke Weaver (forearm) who was placed on the injured list Monday. Sherfy has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen at both the Triple-A and major-league levels this season and compiled a 1.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 8.1 innings with the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Heads back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Velocity down in camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Jimmie Sherfy: Optioned to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal