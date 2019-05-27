Sherfy was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sherfy takes the roster spot of Luke Weaver (forearm) who was placed on the injured list Monday. Sherfy has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen at both the Triple-A and major-league levels this season and compiled a 1.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 8.1 innings with the Diamondbacks.