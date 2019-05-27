Wright was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Wright was recalled on Friday after Matt Joyce was placed on the bereavement list, though he didn't appear in any games. He owns a 7.07 ERA and 1.79 WHIP across 14 big-league innings and hasn't fared much better at Triple-A as he's recorded a 7.57 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 27.1 frames.

