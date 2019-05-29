Pujols is not starting Wednesday against Oakland, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pujols has remained in a regular but not everyday role for the Angels, starting 44 of 55 games. His .228/302/.431 slash line is good for a 97 wRC+, his best mark in three seasons but still not good enough for a starting first baseman. Jared Walsh gets the call at first in his absence.

