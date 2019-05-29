Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench

Hernandez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hernandez is hitting just .162/.241/.257 with a pair of homers and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate through 21 games this month, so he'll take a seat for the third time in five games. Max Muncy is starting at second base in this one, with Matt Beaty covering first base.