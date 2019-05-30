Haniger went 1-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Haniger took Drew Smyly deep in the sixth inning to record his 14th homer of the season. Earlier in the contest, he had driven in a run on a fielder's choice, giving him a productive day despite also striking out three times. While Haniger has a poor .228 average across 251 plate appearances, he has provided plenty of counting stats this season, scoring 42 runs and driving in 31 across 56 games.