Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Takes loss despite quality start
Bumgarner (3-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Giants were downed 4-2 by the Marlins, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
The veteran southpaw has delivered eight quality starts in 12 trips to the mound this season, but you'd never know it from his record. Bumgarner will carry a 4.01 ERA and 74:14 K:BB through 72 innings into his next outing Tuesday, on the road against the Mets.
