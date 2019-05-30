The Giants recalled Beede from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Marlins, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He'll fill the fifth spot in the rotation that opened up when Andrew Suarez was demoted to Triple-A last weekend. Beede has yet to find much success in his five career appearances (three starts) in the big leagues, surrendering 18 runs (17 earned) on 23 hits and 16 walks in 14.1 innings. He at least gets a soft landing spot in his return to the big club with a matchup against Miami and their league-worst offense (71 wRC+).