Wolters (hand) will start at catcher and bat seventh Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He'll rejoin the lineup after a two-day break while he battled a bruised right hand. With the injury apparently no longer a concern, Wolters will look to recapture the strong form at the plate he had displayed prior to getting hurt. Over 15 games in May, Wolters is hitting .327 with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 11 runs.