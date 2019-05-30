Rangers' Joey Gallo: Back in action

Gallo (wrist) is starting in center field and hitting fifth Thursday against the Royals.

Gallo injured his wrist during Tuesday's game against the Mariners, but X-rays came back clean and he's ready to rejoin the starting nine after missing just one game. The 25-year-old slugger, who is hitting .293/.442/.587 with five homers and three stolen bases in 22 games this month, will face righty Jakob Junis in his return to action.