Ohtani is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.

Ohtani has started the past six games for the Angels, going 5-for-24 with a trio of RBI in those contests. He'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi toeing the rubber for the Mariners. In his place, Jonathan Lucroy is starting at DH, with Dustin Garneau getting the start at backstop.