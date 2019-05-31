Cubs' Ian Happ: Hits another home run
Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday for Triple-A Iowa.
Happ has been hot at plate lately, as he's gone 8-for-18 over his last five games with two home runs. For the season, the 24-year-old is slashing .243/.359/.432 with eight home runs and 30 RBI through 52 games with Iowa. Happ is still striking out at a high rate (26.4 percent) in the minors, but he could provide a spark for the Cubs at some point this season due to his power and ability to play multiple positions in the field.
