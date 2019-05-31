Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hitless in return

Gallo went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Gallo returned to the lineup after missing one game due to a sore wrist. The base on balls was Gallo's 41st of the season, ranking him third in MLB behind the Angels' Mike Trout (51) and the Phillies' Andrew McCutcheon (42).

