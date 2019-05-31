Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend
Rodriguez will not start in this weekend's series against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez originally lined up to start Friday, but with Thursday's postponement pushing Chris Sale back a day, Rodriguez will end up the odd man out. The 26-year-old lefty has a 5.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 66:20 K:BB through 60.2 innings, and could be called upon to start Tuesday at Kansas City.
