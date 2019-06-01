Soto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday night in a loss to the Reds.

Soto delivered a solo homer over the fence in center field during the fourth inning, but Cincinnati had already built a sizeable lead by that point. The 20-year-old left fielder continues to have an impressive season at the plate, despite his team's struggles. He's slashing .301/.401/.551 with 10 homers and 38 RBI through 49 games.