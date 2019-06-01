Nationals' Juan Soto: Launches 10th homer
Soto went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday night in a loss to the Reds.
Soto delivered a solo homer over the fence in center field during the fourth inning, but Cincinnati had already built a sizeable lead by that point. The 20-year-old left fielder continues to have an impressive season at the plate, despite his team's struggles. He's slashing .301/.401/.551 with 10 homers and 38 RBI through 49 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Crosses plate four times in rout•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Hit streak goes to 11•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Continues tremendous hot streak•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Three hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: On base three times in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...