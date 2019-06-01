Astros' Josh Reddick: Homers in win

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 victory over the A's.

His seventh-inning long ball off Mike Fiers was his second of May and fifth of the season. That puts him on pace to finish with only 14 homers, but what Reddick's been lacking in power he's made up for with an improved contact rate, resulting in a big rebound in batting average. Notably, Reddick was batting fifth in this one after seeing some time atop the order initially after George Springer (hamstring) hit the injured list.