Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Out of Saturday's lineup
Candelario is not in Saturday's lineup against the Braves.
He is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in three games since returning from Triple-A. Dawel Lugo will start at third base and hit sixth.
