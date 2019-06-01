Travis was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Steve Pearce was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain, so Travis will come up to take his place as a right-handed bat off the bench. He could get some starts against left-handed pitchers in the short term, and may even get some starts against righties as Mitch Moreland is also on the IL with a minor back injury. Travis was hitting .251/.359/.371 with three home runs in 49 games at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories