Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records 17th save

Chapman gave up one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save in Saturday's win versus the Red Sox.

Chapman didn't record a strikeout and certainly didn't have his best command -- only five of 12 pitches thrown were strikes -- but utilized a double play to take the air out of a potential Boston rally. The veteran left-hander has a 1.52 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 34:7 K:BB while converting 17-of-18 save chances this season.