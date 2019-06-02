Twins' Zack Littell: Sent to Triple-A
The Twins optioned Littell to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Littell lost his spot on the active roster after the Twins reinstated Mitch Garver (ankle) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Rays. The 23-year-old right-hander was up with the big club for a little over a week, making two appearances out of the bullpen during that stretch. Littell was shelled in the latter of those two outings Thursday against the Rays, giving up eight runs on 10 hits and a walk over 4.1 innings.
