Almora is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale with the Cardinals.

Almora started the first two games of the St. Louis series and the past five games overall, but he'll take a seat with the Cubs rolling with an outfield of Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Kris Bryant from left to right. Almora has shown increased pop at the plate this season, and that, combined with his strong defense, should get him back in the lineup soon.