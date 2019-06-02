Hicks is starting at first base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Braves.

With Miguel Cabrera (knee) out for the second straight day, Hicks will pick up a second straight start at first base. Cabrera was sent for an MRI Saturday, so depending on the severity of his injury, Hicks could be in line for an expanded role. The 29-year-old is slashing .230/.271/.400 with three home runs and nine RBI in 30 games this season.