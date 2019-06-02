Williams was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Williams was sent to the minors after throwing four frames during an 18-inning game in early May, which put the Brewers in need of fresh bullpen arms. The 27-year-old has a 6.10 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings, and he allowed at least one run in five of his six appearances prior to being demoted.

