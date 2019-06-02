Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Gets breather
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel will get a breather after starting in left field in each of the Blue Jays' eight games since he was promoted back to the big leagues. The 25-year-old was sent back to Triple-A Buffalo on April 14 after hitting .175 over the first three weeks of the season, but he's been on fire since resurfacing in the big leagues. He's recorded at least one hit in each of those aforementioned eight starts while homering four times.
