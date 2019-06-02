Angels' John Curtiss: Sent to minors
The Angels optioned Curtiss to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Curtiss was the casualty after the Angels needed a spot on the active roster for Jose Suarez, who is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle. The right-hander will slot into the bullpen at Salt Lake, where he had posted a 5.91 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 21.1 innings prior to being promoted to the majors a few days ago.
