Williams was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Williams appeared in just four games during his most recent stint with the big club, going hitless with six strikeouts in eight at-bats during that stretch. He's now hitting just .159 with a .437 OPS through 43 games with the Phillies this season, so he'll look to get back on track in the minors before likely returning to the majors later in summer. Jay Bruce, who was acquired from the Mariners over the weekend, will take Williams' spot on the active roster, serving as a left-handed bat off the bench.

