Peralta went 0-for-4 in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Walker was activated off the 10-day injured list after rehabbing an inflamed AC joint and started in left field while hitting out of his customary three hole. In all, he missed 11 days with the injury. The 31-year-old outfielder leads the Diamondbacks with a .303 average.

